Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Unbeatable Lorena Wiebes gallops to opening sprint victory on stage 1 by huge margin

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Victory 125 for Dutch sprinter ahead of Chiara Consonni and Georgia Baker

BURGOS, SPAIN - MAY 21: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 1 a 127km stage from Burgos, Catedral de Santa Maria to Burgos, Gamonal / #UCIWWT / on May 21, 2026 in Burgos, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, easily outsprinting Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) to take her 125th career victory

The break of the day was caught 17.5km from the line, setting up a mass sprint in Burgos. The sprinters' teams fought for position, but Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) brought Wiebes onto the finishing straight in perfect position.

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With the stage victory, Wiebes also takes the overall lead. Stage 2 will see her wearing the purple leader’s jersey – and continuing to go for sprint victories.

BURGOS, SPAIN - MAY 21: (L-R) Stage winner Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD Worx - Protime react after the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 1 a 127km stage from Burgos, Catedral de Santa Maria to Burgos, Gamonal / #UCIWWT / on May 21, 2026 in Burgos, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

After signing the start sheet in front of Burgos Cathedral and a neutral roll-out, the peloton faced 127km in the countryside north of the city, including three third-category climbs.

Elyne Roussel (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93), Irene Cagnazzo (Vini Fantini-BePink), and Oda Aune Gissinger (Hitec Products-Fluid Control) attacked only 3km into the stage, though Roussel lost contact with the other two on the Alto de las Rebolledas climb that crested after 11km. Gissinger took maximum points at the top and also won the two other mountain sprints to take the red mountain jersey.

With only two riders left up front, the peloton let Gissinger and Cagnazzo get a lead of over three minutes, but atop the Alto Ermita de las Mercedes with 69km to go, the gap was down to only 1:05 minutes.

BURGOS, SPAIN - MAY 21: (L-R) Oda Aune Gissinger of Norway and Team Hitec Products - Fluid Control and Irene Cagnazzo of Italy and Team Vini Fantini - BePink compete in the breakaway during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 1 a 127km stage from Burgos, Catedral de Santa Maria to Burgos, Gamonal / #UCIWWT / on May 21, 2026 in Burgos, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

The two surviving leaders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not wanting to catch the break too early, the peloton let the gap go out to 1:50 minutes again before starting to chase. A crash in the feed zone brought down Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility), Millie Couzens (Fenix-Premier Tech), and Mackenzie Coupland (Liv AlUla Jayco), coincidentally all three national champions, but they were able to continue.

The gap to the front duo went below a minute with 38km to go, and Cagnazzo and Gissinger were reeled in as the race passed through Riocerezo. The intermediate sprint at the 10km mark was won by Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ), taking three bonus seconds ahead of her teammate Alena Ivanchenko and Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility).

The sprint trains came to the fore on the run-in to Burgos as the wide roads offered plenty of room for teams to race side by side. Zoe Bäckstedt brought Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto to the front 2km from the finish, but SD Worx-Protime dropped off Guarischi and Wiebes at the front just before the flamme rouge. AG Insurance-Soudal took the lead in the last kilometre, but Guarischi went through the final corner first, and when Bossuyt started her sprint, Wiebes was in perfect position to react and launch her sprint.

BURGOS, SPAIN - MAY 21: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as Purple Leader Jersey winner during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 1 a 127km stage from Burgos, Catedral de Santa Maria to Burgos, Gamonal / #UCIWWT / on May 21, 2026 in Burgos, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Wiebes pulled on the purple leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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