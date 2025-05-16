Recommended reading

SEVEN unfurls as Western Australia keeps preparation toward 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships rolling

'We're very well down the line in our project planning' says race director Stephen Gallagher as Nannup brings solid foundation to rainbow race

SEVEN Gravel Race 2024, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series in Nannup, Western Australia and the home to the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Daniela Tommasi / SEVEN Gravel Race)

The UCI Gravel World Championships has had no shortage of late changes and teething problems in its four years of competition, yet through the turmoil the 2026 rainbow race organisers in Australia have quietly continued to build on the solid foundation already poured when the Nannup event became one of the original participants in the UCI Gravel World Series

The SEVEN gravel race in Nannup in Western Australia will be held on Saturday for an eighth time and a fourth time in the World Series. Each year since it was announced as the host of the 2026 Gravel World Championships, more steps have been taken in preparation for the big event but 2025 will see an upping of the ante.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

