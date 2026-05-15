More than 2,000 riders to line up for a taste of UCI Gravel World Championships course at SEVEN in Nannup

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Defending champions Tiffany Cromwell and Mark O'Brien among riders from 29 countries heading to Saturday's UCI Gravel World Series event

SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series race in 2025 with Australian champion Tiffany Cromwell riding toward victory
SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series race in 2025 with Australian champion Tiffany Cromwell riding toward victory (Image credit: Patrick Boeré / SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series race)

Putting on a UCI Gravel World Series race is no small task but in 2026 it's just the entree for organisers of the SEVEN race in Nannup, Western Australia, although it's a generous starter given the event is drawing more than 2,000 riders keen to test out a course that later this year will host the UCI Gravel World Championships

"To have participants from 29 countries heading to Nannup, is a testament to the reputation the race has built as one of the world's premier gravel events, and the excitement that is building for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships," said event and race director Stephen Gallagher in a media statement.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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