Unbound Gravel organisers rein in support station chaos, adding feed zones for elite fields only

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Life Time retains Checkpoints for age-group riders while safety the factor to 'pivot' to new setup for pro riders

Men&#039;s elite field at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel led by Keegan Swenson (centre) and Matt Beers (left)
Men's elite field at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel led by Keegan Swenson (centre) and Matt Beers (left) (Image credit: Life Time)

The focal point of the new 207-mile Unbound Gravel 200 route may not be the rocks, washouts and prospects for mud that are famous across the Flint Hills of Kansas. This year, a third Checkpoint was added to the course, and new Elite Feed Zones will also be employed as safety measures at three locations.

This reconfiguration of where elites and amateurs converged in past years to restock on hydration, nutrition, and get mechanical assistance from support crews is more than just fencing and signage. In the past, all riders shared the same real estate, with chaos as a common end product, as pros wanted to roll through and take handups while amateurs actually stopped for a break.

For 2026, organisers at Life Time will provide a clear separation between the elite fields and age-group riders at three designated areas for the first time in the race’s 20-year history.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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