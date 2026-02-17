UAE Tour: Remco Evenepoel takes leader's jersey with storming time trial victory on stage 2

World champion beats Josh Tarling by six seconds, former leader Isaac del Toro concedes 42 seconds

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 2 a 12.2km individual time trial stage from Hudayriyat Island to Hudayriyat Island / #UCIWT / on February 17, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) stormed into the race lead at the UAE Tour in the stage 2 time trial, racking up his seventh victory of the season on Hudayriyat Island.

The Belgian took his second time trial win of 2026 with an average speed of 56kph, setting a time of 13:03 on the flat 12.2km course.

Evenepoel beat Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) into second place, besting the Briton's time by six seconds, while the first starter of the day, Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) rounded out the podium with a time of 13:15.

