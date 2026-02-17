UAE Tour: Remco Evenepoel takes leader's jersey with storming time trial victory on stage 2

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) stormed into the race lead at the UAE Tour in the stage 2 time trial, racking up his seventh victory of the season on Hudayriyat Island.

The Belgian took his second time trial win of 2026 with an average speed of 56kph, setting a time of 13:03 on the flat 12.2km course.

Evenepoel beat Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) into second place, besting the Briton's time by six seconds, while the first starter of the day, Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) rounded out the podium with a time of 13:15.

Stage 1 winner and race leader Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), seen as Evenepoel's main rival for the overall race victory, was the last man down the start ramp over two hours later. He'd cede the red jersey to Evenepoel, crossing the line with a time of 13:45, 42 seconds down on the Belgian and 27th best on the day.

More to follow

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling