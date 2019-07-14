Tour de France: Stage 9 finish line quotes

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) - stage winner

It's pretty much for me, from the Tour de France perspective, it's something that I was really missing. It's the seventh time I'm riding the Tour de France and have been in a number of breakaways, to finally nail it today - it's a dream come true. I really don't have any words.

It was a stage I'd kind of marked for a breakaway. Yesterday, also obviously, but unfortunately the break went away straightaway. Today we were pretty active - Luke and them were active in the start. I just kind of found the lucky move. I didn't have to do too much to get in there. We all worked really well together. I just believed in myself. Played it quite smart there in the end, I think. I knew I had to get to Tiesj [Benoot] and them on the final climb.

I've been imagining that emotion on the finish line for a long time, so it's fantastic to win at this level. The last Tour de France stage victory for South Africa I think was Robbie Hunter in 2007. It's been a long time between drinks - to win on Bastille Day, that's fantastic. That's a magic memory.

This is a dream come true. Something I've really wanted to do. It's so difficult at this level. When the stars all line up, I can't be any prouder. It's fantastic. I know South Africa will be cheering and my family, too, they've supported me all the way through this.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) - race leader

It's difficult to describe what it means to wear the maillot jaune on July 14, but what I can tell you is that it was more beautiful than the first time I wore it, at the beginning of the week. I spent the entire stage together with my teammates, who controlled it and protected me, for which I am very grateful.

The support I got from the public was phenomenal and is something I will always remember. Hearing my name from the moment I get out of the bus until I arrive in my hotel room is something very special and makes me fight even harder to keep the maillot jaune it for as long as possible.

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) - second on the stage

It was a difficult situation. By dropping Roche, I did myself in. I wanted to let him come back afterwards, but the group with Naesen and Stuyven came closer, so I couldn't wait.

I already knew what would happen in a sprint against Impey. I tried to win it. I did everything, even though I knew it would be difficult. But yes, second place is the first loser, they say.

I was gone with Roche, while [Jan] Tratnik was hanging on behind us. I came up and saw someone with a white jersey behind me. 'Eh?' I thought. That was Impey. He must have ridden a strong final kilometer. He was therefore strong and certainly deserved it.

I was blocked for a while, but now I have my good legs back. I am satisfied with that. The whole team is doing well and the Tour is still long. (Sporza)

I had goosebumps going up the climbs today. When you're a kid you dream about going up the climbs with all these crowds and I was kind of living the dream again. It was nice to be back in a Tour de France breakaway.

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

We were in a strong group of guys and it took a bit of success too. We finished in Bardet's hometown, but it's important to try every day to make a result to bring positive momentum into the team. We needed it I think but it's not a victory, not even a podium.

I always believed, otherwise I would not have gone in the breakaway. With the chasers, we kept pulling to the finish because you never know, if they had looked at each other ... I believed until the final kilometre. (Cyclisme'actu)