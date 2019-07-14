Tour de France: Impey wins stage 9 - Video

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton Scott) stole the show on stage 9 of the Tour de France, winning ahead of Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) on Bastille Day.

The pair were part of a 15-man raiding party that escaped earlier on the stage. They attacked alongside Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) on the final climb before the Irishman was eventually distanced with 8.5km to go. Despite a valiant chase from behind, Impey and Benoot came into the final together with the South African clearly the fastest of the pair.

The stage also saw an attack from Romain Bardet on home roads but he was quickly closed down by Team Ineos. In the race for the yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe retained his overnight lead over Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).