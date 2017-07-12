Trending

Tour de France: Unstoppable Kittel wins again in Pau

Contador, Bardet, Fuglsang banged up in spills before Pyrenees

Image 1 of 45

Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 2 of 45

Marco Marcato leads the breakaway during stage 11 at the tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Maciej Bodnar leads the breakaway during stage 11 at the tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Frederik Backaert leads the breakaway during stage 11 at the tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Chris Froome rides among the sunflowers during stage 11 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Esteban Chaves and Jarlinson Pantano share a laugh during stage 11 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

A fan has a birds-eye view of stage 11 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Win number five for Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Edvald Boasson Hagen reacts to taking third in stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 10 of 45

Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 of the tour de France

Image 11 of 45

Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 of the tour de France

Image 12 of 45

Mercel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 11

Image 13 of 45

Simon Yates in the white jersey after stage 11

Image 14 of 45

Alberto Contador and teammate Michael Gogl are pictured after falling during the 203,5km 11th stage of the Tour de France

Image 15 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Fabio Aru in the peloton

Image 20 of 45

Dan Martin takes a bidon from the team car

Image 21 of 45

Yukiya Arashiro and Sonny Colbrelli get up after a crash during stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 22 of 45

Yukiya Arashiro and Sonny Colbrelli get up after a crash during stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 23 of 45

The race caravan during stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 24 of 45

Maciej Bodnar solos to the finish during stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 25 of 45

Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 26 of 45

Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 27 of 45

Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 28 of 45

Maciej Bodnar on his way to the finish during stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 29 of 45

Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France

Image 30 of 45

Mathew Hayman (Orica-Scott)

Image 31 of 45

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Image 32 of 45

Ramon Sinkeldam and teammate Warren Barguil in the bunch

Image 33 of 45

The Tour de France on stage 11

Image 34 of 45

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) had a crash

Image 35 of 45

A British fan watches Chris Froome ride by

Image 36 of 45

Marcel Kittel and his Quick-Step Floors teammates

Image 37 of 45

Chris Froome (Sky)

Image 38 of 45

Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) at the front

Image 39 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow for the 50th day

Image 40 of 45

Marcel Kittel and his Quick-Step team slotted in behind Sky

Image 41 of 45

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 42 of 45

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway

Image 43 of 45

Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) at the head of the breakaway

Image 44 of 45

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors)

Image 45 of 45

Fabio Aru with his Astana teammates

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) continued his domination of the sprint competition at the Tour de France with his fifth victory at this year's race on Wednesday in Pau. Kittel had a clear advantage over second-placed Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).

Kittel has now won more stages than any one rider in a single Tour de France since Mark Cavendish's haul of five back in 2011. Eight is the most that any one rider has won in a single Tour de France, with just three riders achieving that.

"It's incredible. Sometimes, I think, when you're on your top level in the sprint it's like playing Tetris, and I think in the last games I always got the right gaps. I never made a mistake and all lines were perfect.

"It's incredible. I'm so happy and it's so nice to give the team a victory. Julien worked today, Philippe Gilbert worked today, and Jack Bauer worked today. They are all champions. They are killing it for me at the moment."

Stage 11 of the Tour de France always looked like a sprinter's day, but Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar tried to upset the formbook. Bodnar had been part of the day's breakaway until he decided to go it alone with 23 kilometres remaining. He was never given much space, but he still held off the baying pack until 500 metres to the line.

With Bodnar caught, it was another sprinting masterclass from Quick-Step Floors. Dimension Data employed the same tactic that they had into last week's stage into Nuit-Saint-Georges, but Kittel had Boasson Hagen's number. Despite having to go the long way around to navigate a tiring Bodnar, he still had the legs to win by a convincing margin. Groenewegen used the slipstream of the big German to pull himself into second place.

Chris Froome finished safely in the pack to retain the yellow jersey ahead of Thursday's mountain stage. One of his major rivals, Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), did not lose time, but had to chase back after a crash, as did Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo).

How it happened

The sprint stages have followed a formula throughout this year's Tour de France and stage 11 was no different. The breakaway once again went in the opening metres of the stage, with the sprinters' teams shutting things down almost straight away.

Bodnar was one of the three to jump clear along with Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates). As soon as they made their move, Froome made it clear that this was it when he rode to the front and promptly took a nature break. With that, the gap was quickly established and the three riders had a maximum gap of little more than two minutes.

As he's done for the last two weeks, Julien Vermote assumed the front for Kittel and managed the pace. He had some help in the form of Katusha and other sprint teams but Quick-Step Floors did the lion's share of the work.

After very little happening in the opening half of the stage, the second was afflicted by several crashes. The most serious of which saw Dario Cataldo (Astana) abandon the race. His team leader Jakob Fuglsang was also involved in the incident but avoided any serious injury.

Both Contador and Bardet came down in two separate incidents. Contador's involved his teammate Michael Gogl, who took much longer than his leader to get back on his bike.

As the gap to the escapees dipped below a minute, Bodnar decided that he would see how he did on his own. His companions didn't resist too much and allowed him to go solo. Bodnar made valiant effort to hold off the peloton, but with the full might of the lead-out trains hunting him down, he didn't have much of a chance, though he held on until the final few hundred metres.

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) led the pack through the final kilometre before Dimension Data briefly took over. Kittel was too strong, though, and nothing could stop him taking his fifth victory of this Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4:34:27
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
22Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
28Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
31Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
34Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
39George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
46Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
49Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
51Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
53Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
57Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
58Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
59Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
62Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
63Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
64Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
65Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
68Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
75Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
77Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
79Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
82John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
83Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
85Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
86Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
87Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
92Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
93Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
94Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
95Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
96Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
99Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
102Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
103Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
104Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
105Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
106Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
107Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
108Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
109Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
110Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
112Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
114Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
115Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
116Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
117Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
118Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
120Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
121Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
123Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
124Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
125Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
126Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
127Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
129Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
130Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
131Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
132Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
133Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
134Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:35
137Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:37
138Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:38
139Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:47
140Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:07
141Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
142Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:10
143Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
147Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:14
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:22
150Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
151Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
153Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
154Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
155Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
156Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
157Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
158Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
159Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
160Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
161Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
162Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
163Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
164Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
166Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
167Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
168Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
169Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
170Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
171Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
172Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
173Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
174Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
175Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
176Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
177Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:44
178Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:16
179Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:04
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint - Aire-Sur-l'Adour, km. 142.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20pts
2Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin13
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors7
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors6
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb4
13Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data20
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb18
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro16
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ14
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal12
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates8
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro4
14Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Aire-sur-l'Adour, km. 145.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:43:21
2Quick-Step Floors
3Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
4Direct Energie
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Orica-Scott
7Bora-Hansgrohe
8UAE Team Emirates
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Team Sky
11BMC Racing Team
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Lotto Soudal
14Astana Pro Team
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Movistar Team
17Cannondale-Drapac
18Bahrain-Merida
19Trek-Segafredo
20Team Sunweb
21Dimension Data
22FDJ

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky47:01:55
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:55
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:44
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:02
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:13
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:03:06
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:05:00
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:15
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:30
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:18
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:55
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:46
19Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:10:34
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:11:43
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:14:11
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:23
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:44
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:02
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:21:06
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:59
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:22:55
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:23:05
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:25:44
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:10
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:29:14
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:29:28
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:46
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:50
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:32:03
36Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:00
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:35:24
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:42
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:16
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:36:30
41Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:38
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:36:52
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:40
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:34
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:39:28
46Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:18
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:41:59
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:04
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:50
50Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:43:22
51Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:31
52Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:43:39
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:43:50
54Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:44:15
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:45:50
56Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:32
57Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:04
58Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:59
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:19
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:37
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:50:19
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:22
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:50:44
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:01
65Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:52:02
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:52:04
67Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:52:28
68Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:19
69Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:54:26
70Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:38
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:55:44
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:57:03
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:57:18
74Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:42
75Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:57:45
76Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:58:27
77Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:31
78Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:59:05
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:59:10
80Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:59:17
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:59:38
82Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:00:23
83Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:00:38
84Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
85Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:13
86Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:29
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:01:31
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:37
89Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:23
90Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:02:55
91Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:03:37
92Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:04:27
93Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:50
94Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
95Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:05:16
96Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:05:27
97Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:06:04
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:06:42
99Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:07:19
100Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:07:22
101Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:07:57
102Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:03
103Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1:09:08
104Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:10:35
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:10:40
106Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:10:42
107Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:10:49
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:21
109Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:11:48
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:12:03
111Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:12:16
112Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:38
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:13:14
114Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:42
115Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:13:43
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:14:22
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:14:41
118Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:14:43
119Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:14:55
120Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:58
121Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:15:20
122Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors1:15:23
123Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:02
124Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:16:21
125Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:39
126Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida1:17:23
127Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates1:18:45
128Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:19:05
129Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:19:21
130Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:19:32
131Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:19:42
132Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:19:55
133Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:20:22
134Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:20:41
135Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:20:42
136Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:20:44
137Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott1:21:07
138Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:21:09
139Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:21:22
140Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:22:54
141Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:23:34
142Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:24:38
143Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:24:39
144Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:24:57
145Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:35
146Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:25:49
147Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:25:56
148Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:26:32
149Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:26:57
150Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:28:19
151Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:28:23
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:29:04
153Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:29:10
154Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:20
155Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:21
156Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1:29:45
157Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:29:51
158Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:30:54
159André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:30:58
160Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:31:04
161Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:31:07
162Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:31:48
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:32:17
164Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:34
165Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:33:35
166Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:33:58
167Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:35:03
168Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:35:33
169Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:36:32
170Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:37:59
171Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:26
172Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:40:29
173Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb1:40:42
174Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ1:40:51
175Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:41:43
176Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:43:30
177Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:53:30
178Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:56:55
179Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:57:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors335pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb202
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal171
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin158
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida97
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo94
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data93
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits78
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors58
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo57
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team56
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky56
13Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert54
14Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro48
15Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates47
16Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie41
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac33
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb28
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors27
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors26
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
27Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal24
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team23
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team23
32Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe23
33Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
37Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
38Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
39Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
40Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
41Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott20
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
44Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
45Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
49Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
50Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
51Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17
52Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ17
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
54Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
57Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
58Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors14
60Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky13
61Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates13
62Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
63Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb13
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
66Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
67Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
68Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
69Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin13
70George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
72Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
73Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team10
74Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
75Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
76Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
77Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
78Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
79Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
80Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
81Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
82Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
84Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
85Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
86Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
87Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro4
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
90Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
91Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
92Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
93Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
94Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
95Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
97Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
98Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
99Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
100Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2
102Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
103Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb60pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors23
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo18
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
20Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
25Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
26Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac2
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
36Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott47:03:57
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:58
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:44
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:21
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:42
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:40
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:42:13
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:17
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:36
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:55:43
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:21
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:48
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:03:14
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:05:20
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:08:33
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:11:40
18Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:53
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:13:18
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:14:19
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:17:03
22Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:17:53
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:18:20
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:26:21
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:19
26Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:29:02
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:32
28Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:33:31
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:54:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky
2AG2R La Mondiale0:07:12
3Astana Pro Team0:26:17
4Trek-Segafredo0:27:26
5Movistar Team0:38:14
6Cannondale-Drapac0:42:13
7Orica-Scott0:45:57
8BMC Racing Team0:51:39
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:31
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:07:25
11Lotto Soudal1:12:09
12Bora-Hansgrohe1:12:58
13Quick-Step Floors1:21:30
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:22:30
15Team Sunweb1:25:56
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:37
17Direct Energie1:40:03
18UAE Team Emirates1:48:47
19Bahrain-Merida2:05:17
20FDJ2:06:26
21Katusha-Alpecin2:09:02
22Dimension Data2:20:18

