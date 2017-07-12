Tour de France: Unstoppable Kittel wins again in Pau
Contador, Bardet, Fuglsang banged up in spills before Pyrenees
Stage 11: Eymet - Pau
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) continued his domination of the sprint competition at the Tour de France with his fifth victory at this year's race on Wednesday in Pau. Kittel had a clear advantage over second-placed Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).
Kittel has now won more stages than any one rider in a single Tour de France since Mark Cavendish's haul of five back in 2011. Eight is the most that any one rider has won in a single Tour de France, with just three riders achieving that.
"It's incredible. Sometimes, I think, when you're on your top level in the sprint it's like playing Tetris, and I think in the last games I always got the right gaps. I never made a mistake and all lines were perfect.
"It's incredible. I'm so happy and it's so nice to give the team a victory. Julien worked today, Philippe Gilbert worked today, and Jack Bauer worked today. They are all champions. They are killing it for me at the moment."
Stage 11 of the Tour de France always looked like a sprinter's day, but Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar tried to upset the formbook. Bodnar had been part of the day's breakaway until he decided to go it alone with 23 kilometres remaining. He was never given much space, but he still held off the baying pack until 500 metres to the line.
With Bodnar caught, it was another sprinting masterclass from Quick-Step Floors. Dimension Data employed the same tactic that they had into last week's stage into Nuit-Saint-Georges, but Kittel had Boasson Hagen's number. Despite having to go the long way around to navigate a tiring Bodnar, he still had the legs to win by a convincing margin. Groenewegen used the slipstream of the big German to pull himself into second place.
Chris Froome finished safely in the pack to retain the yellow jersey ahead of Thursday's mountain stage. One of his major rivals, Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), did not lose time, but had to chase back after a crash, as did Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo).
How it happened
The sprint stages have followed a formula throughout this year's Tour de France and stage 11 was no different. The breakaway once again went in the opening metres of the stage, with the sprinters' teams shutting things down almost straight away.
Bodnar was one of the three to jump clear along with Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates). As soon as they made their move, Froome made it clear that this was it when he rode to the front and promptly took a nature break. With that, the gap was quickly established and the three riders had a maximum gap of little more than two minutes.
As he's done for the last two weeks, Julien Vermote assumed the front for Kittel and managed the pace. He had some help in the form of Katusha and other sprint teams but Quick-Step Floors did the lion's share of the work.
After very little happening in the opening half of the stage, the second was afflicted by several crashes. The most serious of which saw Dario Cataldo (Astana) abandon the race. His team leader Jakob Fuglsang was also involved in the incident but avoided any serious injury.
Both Contador and Bardet came down in two separate incidents. Contador's involved his teammate Michael Gogl, who took much longer than his leader to get back on his bike.
As the gap to the escapees dipped below a minute, Bodnar decided that he would see how he did on his own. His companions didn't resist too much and allowed him to go solo. Bodnar made valiant effort to hold off the peloton, but with the full might of the lead-out trains hunting him down, he didn't have much of a chance, though he held on until the final few hundred metres.
Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) led the pack through the final kilometre before Dimension Data briefly took over. Kittel was too strong, though, and nothing could stop him taking his fifth victory of this Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4:34:27
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|34
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|53
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|57
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|63
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|65
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|92
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|102
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|104
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|106
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|110
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|112
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|130
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|136
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|137
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:37
|138
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:38
|139
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|140
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|141
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|142
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:10
|143
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|147
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:22
|150
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|151
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|153
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|154
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|155
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|156
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|157
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|158
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|159
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|160
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|161
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|162
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|163
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|164
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|166
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|167
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|169
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|170
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|171
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|172
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|173
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|174
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|175
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|176
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|177
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:44
|178
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:16
|179
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:04
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|pts
|2
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|16
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|14
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|12
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:43:21
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|Direct Energie
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Orica-Scott
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Team Sunweb
|21
|Dimension Data
|22
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|47:01:55
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:55
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:44
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:02
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:00
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:15
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:30
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:18
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:55
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:46
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:34
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:11:43
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:14:11
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:23
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:44
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:02
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:21:06
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:59
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:55
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:05
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:44
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:10
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:29:14
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:28
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:46
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:50
|35
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:32:03
|36
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:00
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:35:24
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:42
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:16
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:30
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:38
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:36:52
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:40
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:34
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:28
|46
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:18
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:41:59
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:04
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:50
|50
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:22
|51
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:31
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:39
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:50
|54
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:15
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:50
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:32
|57
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:04
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:59
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:19
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:37
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:50:19
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:22
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:44
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:01
|65
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:02
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:52:04
|67
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:52:28
|68
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:19
|69
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:26
|70
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:38
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:55:44
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:57:03
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:57:18
|74
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:42
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:57:45
|76
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:58:27
|77
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:31
|78
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:05
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:59:10
|80
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:17
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:38
|82
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:00:23
|83
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:00:38
|84
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:13
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:29
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:31
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:37
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:23
|90
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:02:55
|91
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:03:37
|92
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:27
|93
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:50
|94
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|95
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:05:16
|96
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:27
|97
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:06:04
|98
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:06:42
|99
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:19
|100
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:22
|101
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:57
|102
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:03
|103
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:09:08
|104
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:10:35
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:40
|106
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:10:42
|107
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:49
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:21
|109
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:48
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|111
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:16
|112
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:38
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:13:14
|114
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:42
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:43
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:14:22
|117
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:41
|118
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:43
|119
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:14:55
|120
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:58
|121
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:15:20
|122
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:15:23
|123
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:02
|124
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:16:21
|125
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:39
|126
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:23
|127
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:18:45
|128
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:05
|129
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:21
|130
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:32
|131
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:19:42
|132
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:55
|133
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:20:22
|134
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:41
|135
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:42
|136
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:20:44
|137
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:21:07
|138
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:21:09
|139
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:21:22
|140
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:22:54
|141
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:23:34
|142
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:38
|143
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:39
|144
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:57
|145
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:35
|146
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1:25:49
|147
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:25:56
|148
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:26:32
|149
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:26:57
|150
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:28:19
|151
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:28:23
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:29:04
|153
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:29:10
|154
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:20
|155
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:21
|156
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:45
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:51
|158
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:30:54
|159
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:58
|160
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:31:04
|161
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:31:07
|162
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:31:48
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:32:17
|164
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:34
|165
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:33:35
|166
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:33:58
|167
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:35:03
|168
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:35:33
|169
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:32
|170
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:37:59
|171
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:26
|172
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:29
|173
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:40:42
|174
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|1:40:51
|175
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:41:43
|176
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:43:30
|177
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:53:30
|178
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:56:55
|179
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:57:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|335
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|202
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|171
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|93
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|13
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|14
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|48
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|16
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|28
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|27
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|24
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|23
|32
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|33
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|37
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|38
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|40
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|44
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|45
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|46
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|49
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|50
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|51
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|52
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|17
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|54
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|57
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|58
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|60
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|61
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|62
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|64
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|66
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|67
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|68
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|69
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|70
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|72
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|73
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|74
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|76
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|77
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|78
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|79
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|80
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|81
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|82
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|84
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|85
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|86
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|87
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|90
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|91
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|92
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|93
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|94
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|95
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|97
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|98
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|99
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|100
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|102
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|60
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|25
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|36
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|47:03:57
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:58
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:44
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:21
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:42
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:40
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:13
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:17
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:36
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:55:43
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:21
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:48
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:03:14
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:20
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:08:33
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:40
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:53
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:13:18
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:14:19
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:03
|22
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:53
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:18:20
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:26:21
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:19
|26
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:29:02
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:32
|28
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:33:31
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:54:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:12
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26:17
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:26
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:38:14
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:13
|7
|Orica-Scott
|0:45:57
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:51:39
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:31
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:07:25
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:09
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:12:58
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:21:30
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:22:30
|15
|Team Sunweb
|1:25:56
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:37
|17
|Direct Energie
|1:40:03
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:47
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:05:17
|20
|FDJ
|2:06:26
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:09:02
|22
|Dimension Data
|2:20:18
