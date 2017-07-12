Image 1 of 45 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 45 Marco Marcato leads the breakaway during stage 11 at the tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Maciej Bodnar leads the breakaway during stage 11 at the tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Frederik Backaert leads the breakaway during stage 11 at the tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Chris Froome rides among the sunflowers during stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Esteban Chaves and Jarlinson Pantano share a laugh during stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 A fan has a birds-eye view of stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Win number five for Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen reacts to taking third in stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 10 of 45 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 of the tour de France Image 11 of 45 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 of the tour de France Image 12 of 45 Mercel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 11 Image 13 of 45 Simon Yates in the white jersey after stage 11 Image 14 of 45 Alberto Contador and teammate Michael Gogl are pictured after falling during the 203,5km 11th stage of the Tour de France Image 15 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 45 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was most aggressive rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Fabio Aru in the peloton Image 20 of 45 Dan Martin takes a bidon from the team car Image 21 of 45 Yukiya Arashiro and Sonny Colbrelli get up after a crash during stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 22 of 45 Yukiya Arashiro and Sonny Colbrelli get up after a crash during stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 23 of 45 The race caravan during stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 24 of 45 Maciej Bodnar solos to the finish during stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 25 of 45 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 26 of 45 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 45 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 28 of 45 Maciej Bodnar on his way to the finish during stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 29 of 45 Marcel Kittel wins stage 11 at the Tour de France Image 30 of 45 Mathew Hayman (Orica-Scott) Image 31 of 45 Stefan Küng (BMC) Image 32 of 45 Ramon Sinkeldam and teammate Warren Barguil in the bunch Image 33 of 45 The Tour de France on stage 11 Image 34 of 45 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) had a crash Image 35 of 45 A British fan watches Chris Froome ride by Image 36 of 45 Marcel Kittel and his Quick-Step Floors teammates Image 37 of 45 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 38 of 45 Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) at the front Image 39 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow for the 50th day Image 40 of 45 Marcel Kittel and his Quick-Step team slotted in behind Sky Image 41 of 45 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) Image 42 of 45 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway Image 43 of 45 Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) at the head of the breakaway Image 44 of 45 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) Image 45 of 45 Fabio Aru with his Astana teammates

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) continued his domination of the sprint competition at the Tour de France with his fifth victory at this year's race on Wednesday in Pau. Kittel had a clear advantage over second-placed Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).

Kittel has now won more stages than any one rider in a single Tour de France since Mark Cavendish's haul of five back in 2011. Eight is the most that any one rider has won in a single Tour de France, with just three riders achieving that.

"It's incredible. Sometimes, I think, when you're on your top level in the sprint it's like playing Tetris, and I think in the last games I always got the right gaps. I never made a mistake and all lines were perfect.

"It's incredible. I'm so happy and it's so nice to give the team a victory. Julien worked today, Philippe Gilbert worked today, and Jack Bauer worked today. They are all champions. They are killing it for me at the moment."

Stage 11 of the Tour de France always looked like a sprinter's day, but Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar tried to upset the formbook. Bodnar had been part of the day's breakaway until he decided to go it alone with 23 kilometres remaining. He was never given much space, but he still held off the baying pack until 500 metres to the line.

With Bodnar caught, it was another sprinting masterclass from Quick-Step Floors. Dimension Data employed the same tactic that they had into last week's stage into Nuit-Saint-Georges, but Kittel had Boasson Hagen's number. Despite having to go the long way around to navigate a tiring Bodnar, he still had the legs to win by a convincing margin. Groenewegen used the slipstream of the big German to pull himself into second place.

Chris Froome finished safely in the pack to retain the yellow jersey ahead of Thursday's mountain stage. One of his major rivals, Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), did not lose time, but had to chase back after a crash, as did Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo).

How it happened

The sprint stages have followed a formula throughout this year's Tour de France and stage 11 was no different. The breakaway once again went in the opening metres of the stage, with the sprinters' teams shutting things down almost straight away.

Bodnar was one of the three to jump clear along with Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates). As soon as they made their move, Froome made it clear that this was it when he rode to the front and promptly took a nature break. With that, the gap was quickly established and the three riders had a maximum gap of little more than two minutes.

As he's done for the last two weeks, Julien Vermote assumed the front for Kittel and managed the pace. He had some help in the form of Katusha and other sprint teams but Quick-Step Floors did the lion's share of the work.

After very little happening in the opening half of the stage, the second was afflicted by several crashes. The most serious of which saw Dario Cataldo (Astana) abandon the race. His team leader Jakob Fuglsang was also involved in the incident but avoided any serious injury.

Both Contador and Bardet came down in two separate incidents. Contador's involved his teammate Michael Gogl, who took much longer than his leader to get back on his bike.

As the gap to the escapees dipped below a minute, Bodnar decided that he would see how he did on his own. His companions didn't resist too much and allowed him to go solo. Bodnar made valiant effort to hold off the peloton, but with the full might of the lead-out trains hunting him down, he didn't have much of a chance, though he held on until the final few hundred metres.

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) led the pack through the final kilometre before Dimension Data briefly took over. Kittel was too strong, though, and nothing could stop him taking his fifth victory of this Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:34:27 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 34 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 39 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 49 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 51 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 53 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 57 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 58 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 59 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 62 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 63 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 64 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 65 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 74 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 82 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 83 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 85 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 92 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 93 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 102 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 103 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 104 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 105 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 106 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 107 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 108 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 109 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 110 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 112 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 115 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 116 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 117 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 118 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 121 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 123 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 126 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 127 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 129 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 130 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 131 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 132 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 136 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:35 137 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:37 138 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:38 139 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:47 140 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 141 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 142 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:10 143 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 147 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:14 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:22 150 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 151 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 153 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 154 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 155 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 156 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 157 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 158 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 159 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 160 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 161 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 162 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 164 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 166 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 167 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 169 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 170 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 171 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 172 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 173 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 174 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 175 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 177 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:44 178 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:16 179 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:04 DNF Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint - Aire-Sur-l'Adour, km. 142.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 pts 2 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 13 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 16 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 14 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 12 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Aire-sur-l'Adour, km. 145.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13:43:21 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 Direct Energie 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Orica-Scott 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Team Sky 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Astana Pro Team 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Movistar Team 17 Cannondale-Drapac 18 Bahrain-Merida 19 Trek-Segafredo 20 Team Sunweb 21 Dimension Data 22 FDJ

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 47:01:55 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:13 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:06 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:00 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:15 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:18 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:55 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:46 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:34 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:11:43 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:14:11 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:23 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:44 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:02 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:21:06 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:59 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:55 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:05 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:25:44 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:10 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:29:14 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:29:28 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:46 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:50 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:32:03 36 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:00 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:35:24 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:42 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:16 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:30 41 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:38 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:36:52 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:40 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:34 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:28 46 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:18 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:41:59 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:04 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:50 50 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:22 51 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:31 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:43:39 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:43:50 54 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:44:15 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:50 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:32 57 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:04 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:59 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:19 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:37 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:50:19 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:22 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:50:44 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:01 65 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:52:02 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:52:04 67 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:52:28 68 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:19 69 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:26 70 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:38 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:55:44 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:57:03 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:18 74 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:42 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:57:45 76 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:58:27 77 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:31 78 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:59:05 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:59:10 80 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:59:17 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:38 82 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:00:23 83 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:00:38 84 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:13 86 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:01:29 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:31 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:37 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:23 90 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:02:55 91 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:03:37 92 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:27 93 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:50 94 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 95 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:05:16 96 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:27 97 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:06:04 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:06:42 99 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:07:19 100 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:07:22 101 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:57 102 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:03 103 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1:09:08 104 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:10:35 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:10:40 106 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:10:42 107 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:49 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:21 109 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:48 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:03 111 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:12:16 112 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:12:38 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:14 114 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:42 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:43 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:22 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:41 118 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:43 119 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:14:55 120 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:58 121 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:15:20 122 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:15:23 123 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:02 124 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:16:21 125 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:39 126 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:23 127 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:45 128 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:05 129 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:19:21 130 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:32 131 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:19:42 132 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:19:55 133 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:20:22 134 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:20:41 135 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:20:42 136 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:20:44 137 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:21:07 138 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:21:09 139 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:21:22 140 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:22:54 141 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:23:34 142 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:38 143 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:39 144 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:24:57 145 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:35 146 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:25:49 147 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:25:56 148 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:26:32 149 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:26:57 150 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:28:19 151 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:28:23 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:29:04 153 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:29:10 154 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:20 155 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:21 156 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:45 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:51 158 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:30:54 159 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:30:58 160 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:31:04 161 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1:31:07 162 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:31:48 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:32:17 164 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:34 165 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:33:35 166 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:33:58 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:35:03 168 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:33 169 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:32 170 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:37:59 171 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:26 172 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:29 173 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:40:42 174 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 1:40:51 175 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:43 176 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:43:30 177 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:53:30 178 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:56:55 179 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:57:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 335 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 202 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 171 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 93 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 57 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56 13 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 14 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 48 15 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 47 16 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 41 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 33 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 28 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 27 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 27 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 23 32 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 33 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 36 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 37 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 38 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 40 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 44 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 45 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 49 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 50 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 51 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 52 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 54 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 57 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 58 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 59 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 14 60 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 61 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 62 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 66 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 67 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 68 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 69 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 13 70 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 72 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 73 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 10 74 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 76 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 77 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 78 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 79 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 80 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 81 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 82 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 84 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 85 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 86 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 88 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 90 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 91 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 92 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 93 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 94 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 95 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 97 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 98 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 99 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 100 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 102 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 103 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 60 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 25 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 26 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 2 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 31 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 32 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 36 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 47:03:57 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:58 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:44 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:21 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:42 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:40 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:42:13 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:17 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:36 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:55:43 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:21 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:48 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:03:14 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:05:20 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:08:33 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:40 18 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:12:53 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:13:18 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:14:19 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:03 22 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:17:53 23 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:18:20 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:26:21 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:19 26 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:29:02 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:32 28 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:33:31 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:54:53