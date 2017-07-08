Trending

Tour de France: Calmejane wins stage 8

GC unchanged in blisteringly fast stage in the Jura mountains

Image 1 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 2 of 46

Lillian Calmejane celebrates winning stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lillian Calmejane celebrates winning stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 46

Lillian Calmejane shows the effort required to win stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lillian Calmejane shows the effort required to win stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 46

Lillian Calmejane shows the effort required to win stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lillian Calmejane shows the effort required to win stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 46

Lillian Calmejane wins stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lillian Calmejane wins stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 6 of 46

Team Sky rides for Chris Froome during stage 8

Team Sky rides for Chris Froome during stage 8
Image 7 of 46

Daryl Impey in action during stage 8 at the Tour de France

Daryl Impey in action during stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 8 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet leads the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet leads the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.
Image 9 of 46

Breakaway riders descend during stage 8

Breakaway riders descend during stage 8
Image 10 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 11 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet leads the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.

Greg Van Avermaet leads the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.
Image 12 of 46

Michael Valgren leads the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.

Michael Valgren leads the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.
Image 13 of 46

Robert Gesink finished second during stage 8

Robert Gesink finished second during stage 8
Image 14 of 46

The breakaway in action during stage 8 at the Tour de France

The breakaway in action during stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 15 of 46

Team Sky rides for Chris Froome during stage 8

Team Sky rides for Chris Froome during stage 8
Image 16 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8
Image 17 of 46

Simon Yates in the white jersey after stage 8

Simon Yates in the white jersey after stage 8
Image 18 of 46

Chris Froome in yellow after stage 8

Chris Froome in yellow after stage 8
Image 19 of 46

The breakaway in action during stage 8

The breakaway in action during stage 8
Image 20 of 46

Lillian Calmejane wins stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lillian Calmejane wins stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 21 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8
Image 22 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8
Image 23 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) in polka dots after winning stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) in polka dots after winning stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 24 of 46

Arnaud Demare struggled on the first climb of the day

Arnaud Demare struggled on the first climb of the day
Image 25 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) rides alone to the finish of stage 8
Image 26 of 46

Warren Barguil rides in the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.

Warren Barguil rides in the breakaway during stage 8 at the Tour de France.
Image 27 of 46

Geraint Thomas went off the road briefly during stage 8 but was OK.

Geraint Thomas went off the road briefly during stage 8 but was OK.
Image 28 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 29 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 30 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) shows the effort of winning stage 8 at the Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) shows the effort of winning stage 8 at the Tour de France
Image 31 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the 2017 Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the 2017 Tour de France
Image 32 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the 2017 Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the 2017 Tour de France
Image 33 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the 2017 Tour de France

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 8 at the 2017 Tour de France
Image 34 of 46

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
Image 35 of 46

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) drives the breakaway

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) drives the breakaway
Image 36 of 46

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)
Image 37 of 46

Team Sky leads the chase

Team Sky leads the chase
Image 38 of 46

A large breakaway escaped late into stage 8

A large breakaway escaped late into stage 8
Image 39 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 40 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the breakaway

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the breakaway
Image 41 of 46

Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb)

Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb)
Image 42 of 46

Michael Valgren (Astana)

Michael Valgren (Astana)
Image 43 of 46

Chris Froome and Simon Yates at the start of stage 8

Chris Froome and Simon Yates at the start of stage 8
Image 44 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 45 of 46

The Tour de France on stage 8

The Tour de France on stage 8
Image 46 of 46

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) claimed his first Tour de France stage win in stage 8, surviving out of a large breakaway on a blazing fast mountain stage. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) gave chase but could not manage to close the gap, and came in second place 37 seconds later. Guillaume Martin of Wanty Groupe-Gobert led the peloton across at 50 seconds.

"It's incredible. Since the start of the Tour we've been at the front, but I never thought it would lead to a success like this," Calmejane. "I'm a rider who likes to animate the race, and I said to my teammates I wanted to try something today. They did such great work today, they allowed me to realise my dream, of winning a stage at the Tour.

"I never imagined such a scenario. I thought that when we went to seven in the break we might have a chance of contesting the stage, but to win solo like that, it's incredible."

A large group of some 50 riders formed about halfway through a stage that averaged a painful 47kph over the first 90 minutes. The lead peloton splintered and reformed, going through multiple transformations until the 24-year-old Calmejane moved into a six-man splinter group near the top of the day's second climb.

That same group took on the closing climb, but fell apart. With some 18km left on the day, and the mountaintop coming in 7km, Calmejane took off on his own. Only Gesink was able to follow but was never able to get close.

It was the second Grand Tour victory for Calmejane, who won a stage at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana. This season he has won the overall titles at the Settimana International Coppi e Bartali, Etoile de Besseges, and the Circuit de la Sarthe, as well as the mountains classification at Paris-Nice.

"From kilometre-zero right until the finish it was full gas," Calmejane said. "At the end there it was a mental battle, you couldn't let your head go. More than legs, it was about the head today."

With all of the talk of Team Sky giving up the maillot jaune to a non-threatening rider, Chris Froome's teammates apparently were not satisfied with the level of threat of Dimension Data's Serge Pauwels (at 2:00), who was poised to claim the race lead had the gap grown large enough.

"I went all in to take yellow but Sky didn't want it to happen. We didn't get a big gap. It was very hard to get in the breakaway. I gave a lot but without reward," a dejected Pauwels said.

Instead, Sky kept the pace high, discouraging any rivals from attacking. There was a brief move from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) who tried to challenge for the white jersey held by Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), and a dig from Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), but it was a stalemate in the end.

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas remain atop the standings, separated by 12 seconds, with Fabio Aru (Astana) in third at 14 seconds.

The win atop the final cat. 1 climb, the Cote de la Combe de Laisa – Les Mounes, was enough to give Calmejane the KOM jersey. Kittel, who finished way back in the grupetto, picked up points at the intermediate sprint to build up his green jersey lead, while Simon Yates remained best young rider.

Arnaud Demare, the other French stage winner at this year's Tour, was ill and fell back very early. Two teammates were with him to try and bring him in within the time limit. The French champion eventually finished 180th in the last grupetto.

How it unfolded

High temperatures and sunshine accompanied the peloton as it took its foray into the Jura mountains. It was to be a day for a break group, with the possibility of staying away to the end. 

The stage indeed got off to the predicted fast start but the breakaway had trouble forming. Many tried and none was successful. Everyone wanted to get away but no one wanted to let anyone else go – stalemate.

The first excitement of the day came with the intermediate sprint. With the race going up into the mountains for the weekend, this was the sprinter's sole chance, and it turned into a showdown between the top names. Quick-Step Floors set up the new green jersey, Marcel Kittel, but his German rival, Andre Greipel, from rival Belgian team Lotto Soudal, beat him to the line for once, with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) a close third.

Missing from the sprint was the Frenchman Demare, who had fallen back earlier as soon as the road started going up. His gap built up rapidly, with the possibility of missing the time limit already becoming an issue.

From there the fight to establish a break group continued, and it was finally resolved in an unexpected way. After some 70 km, there was basically a split in the field, with about 50 riders in a front group – and all the favourites and jersey wearers behind.

Every team had at least one rider in the lead group, so no one felt the need to give serious chase. Team Sky stayed at the front of the yellow jersey group, happy to set a slower pace.

Such a large group was destined not to stay together, and soon 13 riders made their own break: Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Schar (BMC), Jan Bakelants, Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Koen De Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Valgren (Astana), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Calmejane (Direct Energie), and Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac).

With 95 km to go, the first group had about a minute over their chasers, with the Froome group at 3:37, and the Demare "stragglers" group already 12 minutes down. The first ranked climb had still to make an appearance.

Burghardt, Barguil and Trentin moved up to join the lead group, and about five km before the first mountain ranking, Barguil jumped again. Pauwels joined him in the lead, and they headed to the mountaintop. The Frenchman took the two points, with Pauwels claiming the remaining one point.

Things came back together on the descent, more or less. At any rate, more riders moved up to the head group, new groups formed and dissolved and with about 51 km to go, on the way up the cat. 2 Cote de Viry, the lead groups all joined up forces again, two and a half minutes ahead of the peloton.

Only moments later four riders jumped – Van Avermaet, Pauwels, Barguil and Bakelants. Gesink, Calmejane and Talansky gave chase. Gesink caught the leaders first but it was once again Barguil who claimed the mountain points. The peloton came over at 2:20.

Team Sky had a few close calls on the descent. Froome missed a curve and went onto the verge, losing a bit of time, but catching up again. Geraint Thomas crashed but got back up too.

The new lead group consisted of Barguil, Gesink, Van Avermaet, Pauwels, Bakelants, Nicolas Roche, Calmejane, and Clarke. With 40 km, and a cat. 1 climb to come, they had 40 seconds on their nearest chasers and three minutes on the peloton.

Astana's Valgren jumped from the chasers, hoping to catch the lead group, finally making his way to them.

With 25 km to go, Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) had managed to pull the field back up to 1:30 behind the leaders. Many of those in the break group had by then been caught.

The final climb of the day was approaching, the cat. 1 Cote de la Combe de Laisa – Les Mounes (1202 m)11.7 km, 6.4 per cent. There was no mountaintop finish, though. There was in fact even more climbing after the ranking was taken, a saw-edge 11.5km to the finish line.

Barguil led the way up the climb,1:16 ahead of the field. The weaker climbers dropped from the nine-man lead group. As the long climb went on it was soon only Roche, Pauwels, Gesink and Calmejane at the front.

With less than 18 km to go, Calmejane jumped from the group, with only Roche able to give chase, but in vain as the young Frenchman pulled away. Roche fell back and Gesink moved up in chase.

Calmejane made his way up the final kilometers of the fan-lined road to claim the points. Gesink came in some 10-15 seconds later. Valgren had by now dropped back to the peloton, which was still nearly 1:30 behind.

Calmejane flew along after winning the ranking and the KOM jersey, the stage win beckoning to him, with Gesink in pursuit. He nearly stopped with 5 km to go though, with cramps, and while he continued, it was with obvious difficulty. Soon things went well again but Gesink had gained time.

The cramps didn't reappear and Calmejane was up out of the saddle, grinning, going into the final km. He had plenty of time to celebrate his first Tour stage win, with Gesink crossing the line some 30 seconds later. And the peloton was not far behind, with Guillaume Martin of Wanty Groupe Gobert taking third.

"I wanted to win but someone was better," Gesink said. "I tried to smash through to the front, dropped Pauwels and Roche, but at 50m I blew. He cramped but my legs weren't much better."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4:30:29
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:37
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
23Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
31Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
38Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
39Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:56
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:59
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:25
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:59
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:47
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
48Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:09:34
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
54Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
55Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
56Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
59Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
60Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:12
61Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:28
66Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
67Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
68Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
71Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:14
76Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
79Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:16:52
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:15
82Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:20:56
84Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
86Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
87Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
90Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
92Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
95Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
97Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
101Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
102Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
103Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
104Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
105Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
106Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
107Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
111Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
113Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
114John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
115Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
116Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
117Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
118Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
121Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
122Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
124Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
128Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:24:29
129Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
132Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
133Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
134Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:27:26
135Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:49
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:30
137Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:34
138Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
139Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
140Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
142Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
144Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
145Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
147Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
148Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
149Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
151Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
152André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
153Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
155Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
156Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
158Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
161Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
162Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
163Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
164Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
165Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
166Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
167Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
168Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
169Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
170Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
172Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
174Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
176Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
177Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
178Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
179Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
180Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
181Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
182Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
183Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
184Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
185Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
186Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:37:33
187Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
188Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
189Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
190Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
191Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
192Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
193Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:30

Intermediate sprint - Montrond, km 45.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb17
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors15
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin11
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors8
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie7
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
12Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb3
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie30pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team19
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac9
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team6
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates5
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors4
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Col de la Joux, km. 101.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb2pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2), Côte de Viry (748 m), km. 138.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1), Côte de la Combe de Laisia-Les Molunes, km. 175.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie10pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
6Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4:30:29
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:59
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:34
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:12
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:28
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:16:52
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:15
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:56
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:24:29
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:34
22Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
29Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:33:57
2Astana Pro Team
3Orica-Scott
4Movistar Team
5Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
6Team Sky
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Cannondale-Drapac
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
10Trek-Segafredo0:06:09
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:44
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:53
13Direct Energie0:20:32
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:41
15Lotto Soudal0:28:11
16Quick-Step Floors0:32:44
17FDJ0:35:46
18Katusha-Alpecin0:37:31
19Bahrain-Merida0:37:34
20UAE Team Emirates0:40:12
21Dimension Data
22Team Sunweb0:40:41

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky33:19:10
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:43
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:47
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:57
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:00
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:23
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:32
22George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:02:41
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:42
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:44
27Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:17
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:24
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:32
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:10
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:16
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:24
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:38
36Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:20
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:47
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:51
39Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:13
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:13:17
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:41
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:14:13
43Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:47
44Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:50
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:14:54
46Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:58
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:00
48Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:08
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:36
50Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:16:08
51Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:16:16
52Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:16:25
53Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
54Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:49
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:17:33
56Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:17:42
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:18:01
58Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:25
59Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:18
60Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:50
61Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:22:02
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:05
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:23:05
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:08
65Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:13
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:17
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:26
68Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:30
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:47
70Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:15
71Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:24:48
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:24:50
73Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:24
74Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:27:12
75Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:28:30
76Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:35
77Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:47
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:29:53
79Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:30:31
80Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:30:43
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:45
82Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:30:57
83Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:31:41
84Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:31:59
85Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:32:09
86Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:01
87Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:33:06
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:24
89Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
90Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:33:27
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:33:36
92Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:33:59
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:34:17
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:23
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:33
96Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:09
97Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:35:30
98Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:35
99Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:40
100Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:35:49
101Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:36:23
102Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:37
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:52
104Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:13
105Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:37:17
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:36
108Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:37:48
109Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:38:13
110Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:32
111Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:34
112Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:38:38
113Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:44
114Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:06
115Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:39:28
116Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:39:32
117Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:40:28
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:10
119Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:41:15
120Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:41:26
121Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:41:33
122Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:41:49
123Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:42:04
124Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:42:09
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:42:10
126Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:14
127Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:43:28
128Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:43:37
129Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:43:52
130Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:55
131Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:45:02
132Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:45:24
133Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:45:36
134Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:38
135Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:45:40
136Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:46:04
137Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:46:16
138Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:46:17
139Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:46:29
140Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:46:49
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:55
142Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:46:56
143Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:47:02
144Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:47:06
145Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:47:19
146Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:35
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:47:53
148Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:48:39
149Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:49:00
150Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:11
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:49:27
152Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:49:47
153Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:53
154Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:50:27
155Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
156Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:50:33
157Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:50
158Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:02
159Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:03
160Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:51
161Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:12
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:15
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:53:25
164Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:53:27
165André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:53:28
166Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:53:34
167Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:53:40
168Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:54:18
169Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:54
170Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:56:05
171Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:56:31
172Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:35
173Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:56:42
174Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:25
175Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:57:38
176Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:43
177Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
178Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:58:03
179Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:58:11
180Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:59:18
181Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:55
182Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:01:12
183Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1:02:47
184Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ1:03:21
185Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:40
186Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:13
187Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb1:04:15
188Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:08:00
189Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:14:09
190Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:15:15
191Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1:16:48
192Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:18:30
193Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:29:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors212pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ182
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb140
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal130
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin113
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida73
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data66
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits54
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors51
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team45
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo44
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie41
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky41
14Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates39
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky38
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert37
17Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates30
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo27
19Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe26
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe23
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team23
23Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
28Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
29Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
31Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
32Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro20
33Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
40Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors17
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
42Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
43Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
44Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15
45Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
46Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
47Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
49Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors14
52Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac13
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
54Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
56Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
57Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
58Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13
59Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
60Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ13
61Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates11
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
64Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
65Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
66Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
67Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
68Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
69Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
70Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
71Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
73Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
75Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
76Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team6
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
78Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
81Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
82Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky4
83Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
84Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ4
87Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
88George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
89Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb3
90Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
91Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
92Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
93Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
94Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3
95Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
96Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
97Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors8
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb7
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
12Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
13Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
14Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1
23Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott33:19:53
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:40
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:41
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:08
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:25
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:58
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:06
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:29:48
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:26
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:26
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:47
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:52
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:54
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:37:05
18Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:38:49
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:40:50
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:44:53
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:19
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:46:23
23Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:10
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:20
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:08
26Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:52:51
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:11
28Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:20
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:28:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky99:58:32
2BMC Racing Team0:01:59
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
4Cannondale-Drapac0:03:35
5Orica-Scott0:03:58
6Astana Pro Team0:06:00
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:01
8Movistar Team0:07:23
9Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:45
10Trek-Segafredo0:14:57
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:01
12Direct Energie0:35:20
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:37:34
14Lotto Soudal0:38:07
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:36
16Quick-Step Floors0:44:56
17Bahrain-Merida0:49:37
18FDJ0:49:43
19Katusha-Alpecin0:52:19
20Team Sunweb0:54:31
21UAE Team Emirates0:56:45
22Dimension Data1:03:35

