Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) claimed his first Tour de France stage win in stage 8, surviving out of a large breakaway on a blazing fast mountain stage. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) gave chase but could not manage to close the gap, and came in second place 37 seconds later. Guillaume Martin of Wanty Groupe-Gobert led the peloton across at 50 seconds.

"It's incredible. Since the start of the Tour we've been at the front, but I never thought it would lead to a success like this," Calmejane. "I'm a rider who likes to animate the race, and I said to my teammates I wanted to try something today. They did such great work today, they allowed me to realise my dream, of winning a stage at the Tour.

"I never imagined such a scenario. I thought that when we went to seven in the break we might have a chance of contesting the stage, but to win solo like that, it's incredible."

A large group of some 50 riders formed about halfway through a stage that averaged a painful 47kph over the first 90 minutes. The lead peloton splintered and reformed, going through multiple transformations until the 24-year-old Calmejane moved into a six-man splinter group near the top of the day's second climb.

That same group took on the closing climb, but fell apart. With some 18km left on the day, and the mountaintop coming in 7km, Calmejane took off on his own. Only Gesink was able to follow but was never able to get close.

It was the second Grand Tour victory for Calmejane, who won a stage at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana. This season he has won the overall titles at the Settimana International Coppi e Bartali, Etoile de Besseges, and the Circuit de la Sarthe, as well as the mountains classification at Paris-Nice.

"From kilometre-zero right until the finish it was full gas," Calmejane said. "At the end there it was a mental battle, you couldn't let your head go. More than legs, it was about the head today."

With all of the talk of Team Sky giving up the maillot jaune to a non-threatening rider, Chris Froome's teammates apparently were not satisfied with the level of threat of Dimension Data's Serge Pauwels (at 2:00), who was poised to claim the race lead had the gap grown large enough.

"I went all in to take yellow but Sky didn't want it to happen. We didn't get a big gap. It was very hard to get in the breakaway. I gave a lot but without reward," a dejected Pauwels said.

Instead, Sky kept the pace high, discouraging any rivals from attacking. There was a brief move from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) who tried to challenge for the white jersey held by Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), and a dig from Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), but it was a stalemate in the end.

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas remain atop the standings, separated by 12 seconds, with Fabio Aru (Astana) in third at 14 seconds.

The win atop the final cat. 1 climb, the Cote de la Combe de Laisa – Les Mounes, was enough to give Calmejane the KOM jersey. Kittel, who finished way back in the grupetto, picked up points at the intermediate sprint to build up his green jersey lead, while Simon Yates remained best young rider.

Arnaud Demare, the other French stage winner at this year's Tour, was ill and fell back very early. Two teammates were with him to try and bring him in within the time limit. The French champion eventually finished 180th in the last grupetto.

How it unfolded

High temperatures and sunshine accompanied the peloton as it took its foray into the Jura mountains. It was to be a day for a break group, with the possibility of staying away to the end.

The stage indeed got off to the predicted fast start but the breakaway had trouble forming. Many tried and none was successful. Everyone wanted to get away but no one wanted to let anyone else go – stalemate.

The first excitement of the day came with the intermediate sprint. With the race going up into the mountains for the weekend, this was the sprinter's sole chance, and it turned into a showdown between the top names. Quick-Step Floors set up the new green jersey, Marcel Kittel, but his German rival, Andre Greipel, from rival Belgian team Lotto Soudal, beat him to the line for once, with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) a close third.

Missing from the sprint was the Frenchman Demare, who had fallen back earlier as soon as the road started going up. His gap built up rapidly, with the possibility of missing the time limit already becoming an issue.

From there the fight to establish a break group continued, and it was finally resolved in an unexpected way. After some 70 km, there was basically a split in the field, with about 50 riders in a front group – and all the favourites and jersey wearers behind.

Every team had at least one rider in the lead group, so no one felt the need to give serious chase. Team Sky stayed at the front of the yellow jersey group, happy to set a slower pace.

Such a large group was destined not to stay together, and soon 13 riders made their own break: Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Schar (BMC), Jan Bakelants, Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Koen De Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Valgren (Astana), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Calmejane (Direct Energie), and Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac).

With 95 km to go, the first group had about a minute over their chasers, with the Froome group at 3:37, and the Demare "stragglers" group already 12 minutes down. The first ranked climb had still to make an appearance.

Burghardt, Barguil and Trentin moved up to join the lead group, and about five km before the first mountain ranking, Barguil jumped again. Pauwels joined him in the lead, and they headed to the mountaintop. The Frenchman took the two points, with Pauwels claiming the remaining one point.

Things came back together on the descent, more or less. At any rate, more riders moved up to the head group, new groups formed and dissolved and with about 51 km to go, on the way up the cat. 2 Cote de Viry, the lead groups all joined up forces again, two and a half minutes ahead of the peloton.

Only moments later four riders jumped – Van Avermaet, Pauwels, Barguil and Bakelants. Gesink, Calmejane and Talansky gave chase. Gesink caught the leaders first but it was once again Barguil who claimed the mountain points. The peloton came over at 2:20.

Team Sky had a few close calls on the descent. Froome missed a curve and went onto the verge, losing a bit of time, but catching up again. Geraint Thomas crashed but got back up too.

The new lead group consisted of Barguil, Gesink, Van Avermaet, Pauwels, Bakelants, Nicolas Roche, Calmejane, and Clarke. With 40 km, and a cat. 1 climb to come, they had 40 seconds on their nearest chasers and three minutes on the peloton.

Astana's Valgren jumped from the chasers, hoping to catch the lead group, finally making his way to them.

With 25 km to go, Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) had managed to pull the field back up to 1:30 behind the leaders. Many of those in the break group had by then been caught.

The final climb of the day was approaching, the cat. 1 Cote de la Combe de Laisa – Les Mounes (1202 m)11.7 km, 6.4 per cent. There was no mountaintop finish, though. There was in fact even more climbing after the ranking was taken, a saw-edge 11.5km to the finish line.

Barguil led the way up the climb,1:16 ahead of the field. The weaker climbers dropped from the nine-man lead group. As the long climb went on it was soon only Roche, Pauwels, Gesink and Calmejane at the front.

With less than 18 km to go, Calmejane jumped from the group, with only Roche able to give chase, but in vain as the young Frenchman pulled away. Roche fell back and Gesink moved up in chase.

Calmejane made his way up the final kilometers of the fan-lined road to claim the points. Gesink came in some 10-15 seconds later. Valgren had by now dropped back to the peloton, which was still nearly 1:30 behind.

Calmejane flew along after winning the ranking and the KOM jersey, the stage win beckoning to him, with Gesink in pursuit. He nearly stopped with 5 km to go though, with cramps, and while he continued, it was with obvious difficulty. Soon things went well again but Gesink had gained time.

The cramps didn't reappear and Calmejane was up out of the saddle, grinning, going into the final km. He had plenty of time to celebrate his first Tour stage win, with Gesink crossing the line some 30 seconds later. And the peloton was not far behind, with Guillaume Martin of Wanty Groupe Gobert taking third.

"I wanted to win but someone was better," Gesink said. "I tried to smash through to the front, dropped Pauwels and Roche, but at 50m I blew. He cramped but my legs weren't much better."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4:30:29 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:37 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 23 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 38 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:56 42 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:25 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:59 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 46 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:47 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 48 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:09:34 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:12 61 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:28 66 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 67 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:14 76 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 79 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:52 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:15 82 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:56 84 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 85 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 87 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 88 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 90 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 92 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 103 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 104 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 105 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 106 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 107 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 111 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 113 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 114 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 115 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 116 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 117 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 118 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 121 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 122 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 124 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:29 129 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 132 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 134 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:26 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:49 136 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:30 137 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:34 138 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 139 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 140 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 142 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 144 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 147 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 148 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 149 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 151 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 152 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 153 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 155 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 156 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 158 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 161 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 163 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 164 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 165 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 166 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 167 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 168 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 169 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 170 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 172 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 176 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 177 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 178 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 179 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 180 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 181 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 182 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 183 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 184 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 185 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 186 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:37:33 187 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 188 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 189 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 190 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 191 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 192 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 193 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:30

Intermediate sprint - Montrond, km 45.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 11 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 7 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 3 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 30 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 6 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 5 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 4 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Col de la Joux, km. 101.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 2 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2), Côte de Viry (748 m), km. 138.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1), Côte de la Combe de Laisia-Les Molunes, km. 175.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 6 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4:30:29 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:59 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:34 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:12 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:28 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:52 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:15 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:56 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:24:29 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:34 22 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:33:57 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Orica-Scott 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 6 Team Sky 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Cannondale-Drapac 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:09 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:44 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:53 13 Direct Energie 0:20:32 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:41 15 Lotto Soudal 0:28:11 16 Quick-Step Floors 0:32:44 17 FDJ 0:35:46 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:31 19 Bahrain-Merida 0:37:34 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:40:12 21 Dimension Data 22 Team Sunweb 0:40:41

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 33:19:10 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:43 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:47 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:57 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:00 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:23 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:32 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:34 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:02:41 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:42 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:44 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:17 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:24 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:32 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 31 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:10 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:36 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:16 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:24 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:38 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:20 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:47 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:51 39 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:13 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:17 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:41 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:14:13 43 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:47 44 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:50 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:54 46 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:58 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:00 48 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:08 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:36 50 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:08 51 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:16:16 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:16:25 53 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 54 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:49 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:17:33 56 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:42 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:01 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:25 59 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:18 60 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:50 61 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:22:02 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:05 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:23:05 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:08 65 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:13 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:17 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:26 68 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:30 69 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:47 70 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:15 71 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:24:48 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:24:50 73 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:24 74 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:12 75 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:28:30 76 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:35 77 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:47 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:29:53 79 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:30:31 80 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:43 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:45 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:57 83 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:31:41 84 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:59 85 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:09 86 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:01 87 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:33:06 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:24 89 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 90 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:27 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:33:36 92 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:33:59 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:17 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:23 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:33 96 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:09 97 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:35:30 98 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:35 99 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:40 100 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:49 101 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:36:23 102 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:37 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:52 104 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:13 105 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:17 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:36 108 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:37:48 109 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:13 110 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:32 111 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:34 112 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:38:38 113 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:44 114 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:06 115 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:39:28 116 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:39:32 117 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:40:28 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:10 119 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:15 120 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:26 121 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:33 122 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:41:49 123 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:42:04 124 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:09 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:42:10 126 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:14 127 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:43:28 128 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:43:37 129 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:43:52 130 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:55 131 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:45:02 132 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:45:24 133 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:45:36 134 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:38 135 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:40 136 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:46:04 137 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:16 138 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:17 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:29 140 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:49 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:55 142 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:46:56 143 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:47:02 144 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:47:06 145 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:47:19 146 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:35 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:47:53 148 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:48:39 149 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:49:00 150 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:11 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:49:27 152 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:49:47 153 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:53 154 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:50:27 155 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 156 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:50:33 157 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:50 158 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:51:02 159 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:03 160 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:51 161 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:52:12 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:15 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:53:25 164 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:53:27 165 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:53:28 166 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:53:34 167 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:53:40 168 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:54:18 169 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:54 170 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:05 171 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:56:31 172 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:56:35 173 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:56:42 174 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:25 175 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:38 176 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:43 177 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 178 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:58:03 179 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:58:11 180 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:59:18 181 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:55 182 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:01:12 183 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1:02:47 184 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 1:03:21 185 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:40 186 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:13 187 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:04:15 188 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:00 189 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:14:09 190 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:15 191 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:16:48 192 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:18:30 193 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:29:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 212 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 182 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 140 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 113 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 66 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 51 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 41 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 41 14 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 39 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 16 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 17 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 27 19 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 23 23 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 25 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 31 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 32 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 20 33 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 40 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 17 41 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 42 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 45 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 46 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 47 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 49 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 14 52 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 54 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 56 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 57 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 58 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 59 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 60 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 13 61 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 11 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 64 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 65 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 66 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 67 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 68 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 69 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 70 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 73 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 74 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 75 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 76 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 6 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 78 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 81 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 82 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 4 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 84 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 4 87 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 88 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 89 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 3 90 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 91 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 92 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 93 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 94 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 95 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 96 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 97 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 8 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 7 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 13 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 23 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 33:19:53 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:40 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:41 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:08 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:25 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:58 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:06 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:29:48 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:26 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:26 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:47 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:52 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:54 17 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:37:05 18 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:38:49 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:50 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:44:53 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:19 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:46:23 23 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:10 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:20 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:08 26 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:52:51 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:11 28 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:20 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:28:58