Tour de France: Calmejane wins stage 8
GC unchanged in blisteringly fast stage in the Jura mountains
Stage 8: Dole - Station des Rousses
Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) claimed his first Tour de France stage win in stage 8, surviving out of a large breakaway on a blazing fast mountain stage. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) gave chase but could not manage to close the gap, and came in second place 37 seconds later. Guillaume Martin of Wanty Groupe-Gobert led the peloton across at 50 seconds.
"It's incredible. Since the start of the Tour we've been at the front, but I never thought it would lead to a success like this," Calmejane. "I'm a rider who likes to animate the race, and I said to my teammates I wanted to try something today. They did such great work today, they allowed me to realise my dream, of winning a stage at the Tour.
"I never imagined such a scenario. I thought that when we went to seven in the break we might have a chance of contesting the stage, but to win solo like that, it's incredible."
A large group of some 50 riders formed about halfway through a stage that averaged a painful 47kph over the first 90 minutes. The lead peloton splintered and reformed, going through multiple transformations until the 24-year-old Calmejane moved into a six-man splinter group near the top of the day's second climb.
That same group took on the closing climb, but fell apart. With some 18km left on the day, and the mountaintop coming in 7km, Calmejane took off on his own. Only Gesink was able to follow but was never able to get close.
It was the second Grand Tour victory for Calmejane, who won a stage at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana. This season he has won the overall titles at the Settimana International Coppi e Bartali, Etoile de Besseges, and the Circuit de la Sarthe, as well as the mountains classification at Paris-Nice.
"From kilometre-zero right until the finish it was full gas," Calmejane said. "At the end there it was a mental battle, you couldn't let your head go. More than legs, it was about the head today."
With all of the talk of Team Sky giving up the maillot jaune to a non-threatening rider, Chris Froome's teammates apparently were not satisfied with the level of threat of Dimension Data's Serge Pauwels (at 2:00), who was poised to claim the race lead had the gap grown large enough.
"I went all in to take yellow but Sky didn't want it to happen. We didn't get a big gap. It was very hard to get in the breakaway. I gave a lot but without reward," a dejected Pauwels said.
Instead, Sky kept the pace high, discouraging any rivals from attacking. There was a brief move from Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) who tried to challenge for the white jersey held by Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), and a dig from Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), but it was a stalemate in the end.
Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas remain atop the standings, separated by 12 seconds, with Fabio Aru (Astana) in third at 14 seconds.
The win atop the final cat. 1 climb, the Cote de la Combe de Laisa – Les Mounes, was enough to give Calmejane the KOM jersey. Kittel, who finished way back in the grupetto, picked up points at the intermediate sprint to build up his green jersey lead, while Simon Yates remained best young rider.
Arnaud Demare, the other French stage winner at this year's Tour, was ill and fell back very early. Two teammates were with him to try and bring him in within the time limit. The French champion eventually finished 180th in the last grupetto.
How it unfolded
High temperatures and sunshine accompanied the peloton as it took its foray into the Jura mountains. It was to be a day for a break group, with the possibility of staying away to the end.
The stage indeed got off to the predicted fast start but the breakaway had trouble forming. Many tried and none was successful. Everyone wanted to get away but no one wanted to let anyone else go – stalemate.
The first excitement of the day came with the intermediate sprint. With the race going up into the mountains for the weekend, this was the sprinter's sole chance, and it turned into a showdown between the top names. Quick-Step Floors set up the new green jersey, Marcel Kittel, but his German rival, Andre Greipel, from rival Belgian team Lotto Soudal, beat him to the line for once, with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) a close third.
Missing from the sprint was the Frenchman Demare, who had fallen back earlier as soon as the road started going up. His gap built up rapidly, with the possibility of missing the time limit already becoming an issue.
From there the fight to establish a break group continued, and it was finally resolved in an unexpected way. After some 70 km, there was basically a split in the field, with about 50 riders in a front group – and all the favourites and jersey wearers behind.
Every team had at least one rider in the lead group, so no one felt the need to give serious chase. Team Sky stayed at the front of the yellow jersey group, happy to set a slower pace.
Such a large group was destined not to stay together, and soon 13 riders made their own break: Greg Van Avermaet, Michael Schar (BMC), Jan Bakelants, Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Koen De Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Valgren (Astana), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Calmejane (Direct Energie), and Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac).
With 95 km to go, the first group had about a minute over their chasers, with the Froome group at 3:37, and the Demare "stragglers" group already 12 minutes down. The first ranked climb had still to make an appearance.
Burghardt, Barguil and Trentin moved up to join the lead group, and about five km before the first mountain ranking, Barguil jumped again. Pauwels joined him in the lead, and they headed to the mountaintop. The Frenchman took the two points, with Pauwels claiming the remaining one point.
Things came back together on the descent, more or less. At any rate, more riders moved up to the head group, new groups formed and dissolved and with about 51 km to go, on the way up the cat. 2 Cote de Viry, the lead groups all joined up forces again, two and a half minutes ahead of the peloton.
Only moments later four riders jumped – Van Avermaet, Pauwels, Barguil and Bakelants. Gesink, Calmejane and Talansky gave chase. Gesink caught the leaders first but it was once again Barguil who claimed the mountain points. The peloton came over at 2:20.
Team Sky had a few close calls on the descent. Froome missed a curve and went onto the verge, losing a bit of time, but catching up again. Geraint Thomas crashed but got back up too.
The new lead group consisted of Barguil, Gesink, Van Avermaet, Pauwels, Bakelants, Nicolas Roche, Calmejane, and Clarke. With 40 km, and a cat. 1 climb to come, they had 40 seconds on their nearest chasers and three minutes on the peloton.
Astana's Valgren jumped from the chasers, hoping to catch the lead group, finally making his way to them.
With 25 km to go, Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) had managed to pull the field back up to 1:30 behind the leaders. Many of those in the break group had by then been caught.
The final climb of the day was approaching, the cat. 1 Cote de la Combe de Laisa – Les Mounes (1202 m)11.7 km, 6.4 per cent. There was no mountaintop finish, though. There was in fact even more climbing after the ranking was taken, a saw-edge 11.5km to the finish line.
Barguil led the way up the climb,1:16 ahead of the field. The weaker climbers dropped from the nine-man lead group. As the long climb went on it was soon only Roche, Pauwels, Gesink and Calmejane at the front.
With less than 18 km to go, Calmejane jumped from the group, with only Roche able to give chase, but in vain as the young Frenchman pulled away. Roche fell back and Gesink moved up in chase.
Calmejane made his way up the final kilometers of the fan-lined road to claim the points. Gesink came in some 10-15 seconds later. Valgren had by now dropped back to the peloton, which was still nearly 1:30 behind.
Calmejane flew along after winning the ranking and the KOM jersey, the stage win beckoning to him, with Gesink in pursuit. He nearly stopped with 5 km to go though, with cramps, and while he continued, it was with obvious difficulty. Soon things went well again but Gesink had gained time.
The cramps didn't reappear and Calmejane was up out of the saddle, grinning, going into the final km. He had plenty of time to celebrate his first Tour stage win, with Gesink crossing the line some 30 seconds later. And the peloton was not far behind, with Guillaume Martin of Wanty Groupe Gobert taking third.
"I wanted to win but someone was better," Gesink said. "I tried to smash through to the front, dropped Pauwels and Roche, but at 50m I blew. He cramped but my legs weren't much better."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:30:29
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|22
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|23
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|30
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|42
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:25
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:59
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:47
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|48
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:34
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:12
|61
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:28
|66
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:14
|76
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:52
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:15
|82
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:56
|84
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|87
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|90
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|104
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|106
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|109
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|111
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|114
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|116
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|118
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|121
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|122
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|124
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:29
|129
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|132
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|134
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:26
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:49
|136
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:30
|137
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:34
|138
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|139
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|144
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|145
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|147
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|151
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|155
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|158
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|161
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|163
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|164
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|165
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|166
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|167
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|168
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|169
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|170
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|172
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|176
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|177
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|178
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|179
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|180
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|181
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|182
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|183
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|184
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|185
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|186
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:33
|187
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|188
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|189
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|190
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|191
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|192
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|193
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|3
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|2
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:30:29
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:59
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:34
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:12
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:28
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:52
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:15
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:56
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:24:29
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:34
|22
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:33:57
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Orica-Scott
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:09
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:44
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:53
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:20:32
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:41
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28:11
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:44
|17
|FDJ
|0:35:46
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:31
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:34
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:12
|21
|Dimension Data
|22
|Team Sunweb
|0:40:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|33:19:10
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:43
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:57
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:23
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:41
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:44
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:24
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:32
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|31
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:10
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:16
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:24
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:38
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:20
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:47
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:51
|39
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:13
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:17
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:41
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:14:13
|43
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:47
|44
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:50
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:54
|46
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:58
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:00
|48
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:08
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:36
|50
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:08
|51
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:16
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:25
|53
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|54
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:49
|55
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:33
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:42
|57
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:01
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:25
|59
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:18
|60
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:50
|61
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:22:02
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:05
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:23:05
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:08
|65
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:13
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:17
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:26
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:30
|69
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:47
|70
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:15
|71
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:48
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:24:50
|73
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:24
|74
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:12
|75
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:28:30
|76
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:35
|77
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:47
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:29:53
|79
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:30:31
|80
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:43
|81
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:45
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:57
|83
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:31:41
|84
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:59
|85
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:09
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:01
|87
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:06
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:24
|89
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:27
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:33:36
|92
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:33:59
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:17
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:23
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:33
|96
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:09
|97
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:35:30
|98
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:35
|99
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:40
|100
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:49
|101
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:36:23
|102
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:37
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:52
|104
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:13
|105
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:17
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:36
|108
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:37:48
|109
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:13
|110
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:32
|111
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:34
|112
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:38
|113
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:44
|114
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:06
|115
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:39:28
|116
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:39:32
|117
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:40:28
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:10
|119
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:15
|120
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:26
|121
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:33
|122
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:49
|123
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:42:04
|124
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:09
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:10
|126
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:14
|127
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:43:28
|128
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:43:37
|129
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:43:52
|130
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:55
|131
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:02
|132
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:45:24
|133
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:45:36
|134
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:38
|135
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:40
|136
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:04
|137
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:16
|138
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:17
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:29
|140
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:49
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:55
|142
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:46:56
|143
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:47:02
|144
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:47:06
|145
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:47:19
|146
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:35
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:47:53
|148
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:48:39
|149
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:49:00
|150
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:11
|151
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:49:27
|152
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:47
|153
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:53
|154
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:50:27
|155
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|156
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:50:33
|157
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:50
|158
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:02
|159
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:03
|160
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:51
|161
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:52:12
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:15
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:53:25
|164
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:53:27
|165
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:28
|166
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:53:34
|167
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:53:40
|168
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:18
|169
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:54
|170
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:56:05
|171
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:56:31
|172
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:35
|173
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:56:42
|174
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:25
|175
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:57:38
|176
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:57:43
|177
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|178
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:58:03
|179
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:58:11
|180
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:59:18
|181
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:55
|182
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:01:12
|183
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1:02:47
|184
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|1:03:21
|185
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:40
|186
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:13
|187
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:04:15
|188
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:08:00
|189
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:14:09
|190
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:15:15
|191
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:16:48
|192
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:18:30
|193
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:29:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|212
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|182
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|140
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|66
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|17
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|19
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|23
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|28
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|31
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|32
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|20
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|40
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|42
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|43
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|44
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|45
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|46
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|47
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|49
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|52
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|54
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|56
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|57
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|58
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|59
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|60
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|61
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|64
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|65
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|66
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|67
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|68
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|69
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|70
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|71
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|72
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|73
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|75
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|76
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|78
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|80
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|81
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|82
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|84
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|4
|87
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|88
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|89
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|3
|90
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|91
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|92
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|93
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|95
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|96
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|97
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|7
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|13
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|23
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|33:19:53
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:40
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:41
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:08
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:25
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:06
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:29:48
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:26
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:26
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:47
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:52
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:54
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:37:05
|18
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:38:49
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:50
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:53
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:19
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:46:23
|23
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:10
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:20
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:08
|26
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:52:51
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:11
|28
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:20
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:28:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|99:58:32
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:35
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:03:58
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:00
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:01
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:23
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:45
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:57
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:01
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:35:20
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:37:34
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38:07
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:36
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:56
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:37
|18
|FDJ
|0:49:43
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:19
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:54:31
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:45
|22
|Dimension Data
|1:03:35
