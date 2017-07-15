Image 1 of 45 Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 45 Thomas De Gendt earned the prize for Most Combative during stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 3 of 45 Thomas Voeckler leads the breakaway during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Fabio Aru finishes stage 14 and loses the yellow jersey to Chris Froome Image 5 of 45 Fabio Aru finishes stage 14 and loses the yellow jersey to Chris Froome Image 6 of 45 Chris Froome in yellow at the Tour de France after stage 14 Image 7 of 45 Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 8 of 45 Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 9 of 45 Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 10 of 45 Chris Froome in yellow at the Tour de France after stage 14 Image 11 of 45 Timo Roosen in the breakaway during stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Julien Vermote leads Marcel Kittel during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 John Degenkolb gets a bottle from the Trek-Segafredo team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Fabio Aru in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Marcel Kittel in green during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 BMC's Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Fabio Aru in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 22 of 45 Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 23 of 45 Michael Matthews after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 24 of 45 Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 25 of 45 Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 26 of 45 Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 45 Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo) Image 28 of 45 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) Image 29 of 45 Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 30 of 45 Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 31 of 45 Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 32 of 45 Fabio Aru on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 33 of 45 Sunweb in control of the peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 34 of 45 The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 35 of 45 The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 36 of 45 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) Image 37 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) Image 38 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 39 of 45 Warren Barguil (Sunweb) on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 40 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 41 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 42 of 45 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) in the breakaway on stage 14 of the Tour de France Image 43 of 45 Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) Image 44 of 45 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 45 of 45 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) inside the final 100 metres of winning stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews won the fight up the closing climb in Rodez to claim the Tour de France stage win for Team Sunweb. He charged past BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet to win by a bike length, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in third.

Fabio Aru (Astana) was too far back in the field on the short, unranked climb to the finish line, and lost time, handing the yellow jersey back to Chris Froome (Sky). The British rider now leads by 19 seconds over Aru and 23 seconds over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

It was Sunweb's second consecutive stage win after Warren Barguil's stage 13 triumph, and Matthews' second career Tour de France stage win.

The race was marked early by a five man breakaway, with Thomas De Gendt the last rider caught with about 12km to go. Another small group formed near the end, but they were swept up as the Classics riders' teams powered their way up the steep 600 meters to the finish line.

Van Avermaet moved into the lead, preparing to repeat his 2015 success here, while John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) pulled on the left before suddenly losing power. Matthews had been on Van Avermaets' wheel and came around him ahead of the line.

Matthews and Van Avermaet were given the same time, and a high powered group finished only one second behind them, with not only Boasson Hagen but also Philippe Gilbert, Froome and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).

"I think last time we finished here two years ago, I had four broken ribs and skin off all over my body, and it was one of the stages I was really targeting before I crashed," Matthews said after the finish. "Now, to come back on the same finish and to win like that, it's really a dream come true.

"We rode all day, and when we kept the breakaway so close, I knew it was going to be hard to have a lot of teammates in the final, because we had to ride quite hard to bring De Gendt back.

"It was a perfect day."



One day after Froome seemed vulnerable on the short, fast stage in the Pyrenees, he returned to a position of dominance, positioned perfectly in the run-in while Aru floundered well behind.

Froome said getting back into the maillot jaune was a "very nice surprise".

"I never thought I'd get the jersey back on a stage like today," Froome said. "Thanks to my teammates for keeping me in front, Kwiatkowski did a great job. The team always stayed very close front, and taking 20 seconds is enormous, it's the same as Peyragudes. Every seconds counts. It's a fight for every second this year."

How it unfolded

Once again there was a breakaway from the very start in Blagnac and once again it was initiated by Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), whose opening salvo was less successful on Friday. This time the Frenchman was joined by Maxime Bouet (Team Fortuneo-Oscaro), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), and fellow breakaway veteran Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), and their move stuck.

About 4km later they had 1:25 on the field and Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) made the late decision to join the group. It took him a while, and the lead group waited for him to join up.

De Gendt was a good threat to take the stage win if the group stayed away, so the peloton was watchful not to let that happen. The gap never hit the three-minute mark, usually staying closer to two minutes.

With 125km to go, the day's intermediate sprint beckoned. De Gendt outsprinted Bouet to take the maximum points. There was more action some two minutes later when the peloton crossed over. Quick-Step Floors started lining up early, with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) on Kittel's wheel. The German finishing just ahead of the Australian to add to his tally in the green jersey competition.

The finale today was one for the Classics riders, and it was easy to see who had their eye on the big prize. Greg Van Avermaet, who won here two years ago, had the support of his BMC teammates, and they shared the work with Sunweb, riding for Matthews. Bahrain-Merida thought Sonny Colbrelli had a chance and they too lingered near the front.

The gap hovered just under the two-minute mark with 50km left as the parcours hit the rolling terrain outside of Rodez. The first ranked climb of the day was the category 3 Cote du Viaduc du Vlaur. Roosen punctured on the ascent but made his way safely back to the front group. De Gendt claimed the points at the top, ahead of Voeckler.

The second climb, the category 3 Cote de Centres came not long after, and Roosen's chase cost him. He fought his way past Bouet as the Frenchman was dropped, but soon fell off the pace, too. Hollenstein was next to pay the toll for his efforts. De Gendt took the mountain points ahead of Voeckler again.

Further back, Kittel was already struggling and was caught out behind the field. Teammate Fabio Sabatini joined him to keep him from falling too far behind, and in time a small grupetto formed.

De Gendt had his eye on his second career Tour stage win and soon dropped Voeckler. With 20km to go, he had 59 seconds in hand. An unranked climb with less than 15km did De Gendt in, with his lead shrinking constantly. With 12.5km left, he was overtaken by the field.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Katusha) jumped to the front and built up a few meters lead with Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) before Sunweb pulled him in, too. Maurits Lammertink was the next Katusha rider to go, with BMC's Damiano Caruso right behind him. Nikias Arndt of Sunweb jumped to join them, as did Fortuneo-Oscar's Pierre Luc Perichon.

Sunweb and BMC were happy to let them go, and stopped their lead work, with Sky jumping in to take over at the front of the small peloton. The four leaders had only a small gap on the field but seemed determined to stay away, with Perichon particularly active.

Lammertink survived as the other three faded, but he too was soon gobbled up. Quick-Step led the charge on the technical, curving, high-speed finale.

AG2R La Mondiale's Oliver Naesen led the way up the final vicious climb. But he was soon swallowed up by the top class classics stars. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Van Avermaet led the way up the climb, as Degenkolb tried but faded on the far right. Matthews came up from behind the Belgians to charge to the clear win.

The grupetto with not only Kittel but numerous other sprinters came in 13:17 down, well within the day’s time limit.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4:21:56 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:01 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:00:12 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:20 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:22 24 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 33 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 36 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 37 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 38 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 39 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 45 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:47 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 47 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 48 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:52 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 52 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 53 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:57 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:01:10 59 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:15 64 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 70 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:22 73 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:25 74 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:27 75 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:32 76 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:34 77 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 80 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 81 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:43 82 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 83 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:01:45 84 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:01:57 85 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:59 86 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:03 87 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:06 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:18 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 92 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:23 93 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:26 94 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 95 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:31 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:46 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:04 98 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:09 99 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:19 101 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:26 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:04 103 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:28 104 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 107 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 108 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 109 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 113 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:57 115 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:00 116 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:05 117 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 118 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:03 119 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 120 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:16 122 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:17 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 126 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 129 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 135 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 138 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 140 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 141 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 145 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 146 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 147 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 148 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 149 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 152 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 155 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 158 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 159 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 160 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 162 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 163 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 164 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 165 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 166 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 167 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 168 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 169 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 170 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 171 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 172 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 173 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 174 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 175 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:24:13 176 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:54 DNF Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 11 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 9 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 5 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 4 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

Intermediate sprint - Rabastens, km. 55.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 15 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 13 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 8 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 5 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Côte du viaduc du Viaur, km. 131.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3), Côte de Centrès, km. 145.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:21:57 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:19 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:32 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 11 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:33 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:05 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:08 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:27 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:56 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:59 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:04 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:16 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 25 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 27 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:24:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 13:05:55 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 3 Team Sky 0:00:39 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:11 5 Direct Energie 6 Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:21 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:22 8 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:30 9 Orica-Scott 0:01:33 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Team Sunweb 0:01:37 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:48 14 Movistar Team 0:02:10 15 BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 16 Dimension Data 0:02:44 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:51 18 FDJ 0:02:59 19 Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:42 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:48 22 Bahrain-Merida 0:08:48

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 59:52:09 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:29 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:17 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:26 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:22 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:09 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:37 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:39 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:56 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:58 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:26 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:14:50 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:52 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:18:23 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:13 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:23:14 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:26:41 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:31 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:36:34 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:37:58 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:25 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:40 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:28 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:49:56 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:52:21 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:55:23 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:56:59 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:00:35 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:50 34 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:06 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:22 36 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:04:06 37 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:29 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:46 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:08:01 40 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:08:30 41 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:34 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:08:49 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:09:27 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:06 45 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 1:10:14 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:11:05 47 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:11:50 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:14:13 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:14:45 50 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:17:16 51 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:17:19 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:17:25 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:21:02 54 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:43 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:24:14 56 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:24:21 57 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:24:50 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:24:54 59 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:26 60 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:25:36 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:26:22 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:27:23 63 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:27:45 64 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:28:35 65 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 1:28:56 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:02 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:30:39 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 1:30:49 69 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1:30:59 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:31:14 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:34 72 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:33:24 73 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1:33:44 74 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:50 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:17 76 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:36:53 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:37:06 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:38:10 79 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:38:36 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:39:09 81 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:39:53 82 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:40:00 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:40:28 84 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:41:08 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:41:11 86 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:41:28 87 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:08 88 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:42:43 89 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:43:20 90 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:48 91 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:45:46 92 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:46:01 93 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:48:44 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:50:02 95 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:51:05 96 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1:51:17 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:51:21 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:51:24 100 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:51:30 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:52:09 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:52:28 103 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:52:35 104 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:53:06 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:57:14 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:57:19 107 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 1:57:30 108 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:52 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:59:24 110 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:00:20 111 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:00:26 112 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 2:00:40 113 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:00:43 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:00:50 115 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:01:20 116 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:01:27 117 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:02:01 118 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:03:35 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:06 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:04:12 121 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:04:22 122 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:06:07 123 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:07:01 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:07:03 125 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:10 126 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:08:32 127 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:09:10 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:09:13 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:10:22 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:10:24 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:12:30 132 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:12:49 133 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:13:43 134 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:14:13 135 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:14:47 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:15:10 137 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:15:30 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:17:24 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2:18:06 140 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:18:45 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:18:46 142 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:19:10 143 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:19:43 144 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:19:56 145 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:20:05 146 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:10 147 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:20:35 148 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:17 149 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:22:37 150 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:24:08 151 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:24:14 152 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:25:55 153 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:29:24 154 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:30:15 155 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:31:24 156 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 2:32:46 157 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:33:26 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 2:33:45 159 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:39 160 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:35:20 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:35:33 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:37:27 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:37:58 164 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:38:52 165 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:39:47 166 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:40:03 167 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:40:04 168 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:41:23 169 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:41:27 170 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:41:55 171 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:42:02 172 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:44:49 173 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:31 174 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:51:43 175 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:52:08 176 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:55:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 373 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 274 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 187 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 128 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 115 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 89 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 86 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 65 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 62 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 57 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 52 19 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 48 20 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 47 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 22 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 42 25 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 41 26 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 39 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 37 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 34 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 31 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 31 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 34 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 36 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 28 37 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 38 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 25 41 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 42 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 23 44 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 45 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 47 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 48 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 49 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 51 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 52 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 53 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 54 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 19 55 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 57 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 58 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 59 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 60 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 61 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 62 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 63 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 65 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 66 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 67 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 68 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 69 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 14 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 71 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 13 72 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 74 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 75 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 77 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 13 78 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 81 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 82 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 84 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 85 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 86 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 87 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 90 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 92 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 93 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 94 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 95 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 96 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 97 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 6 99 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 5 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 102 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 103 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 104 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4 105 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 106 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 107 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 108 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 109 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 111 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 112 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 113 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 114 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 116 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 94 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 33 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 22 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 16 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 6 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 29 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 32 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 35 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 43 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 46 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 48 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 49 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 50 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 59:54:11 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:07 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:54 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:50 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:11 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:29 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:58:33 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:25:43 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:36:34 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:38:26 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:06 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:40:06 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:40:41 14 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:43:59 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:49:03 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:58:41 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:59:25 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:59:59 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:01:33 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:12:11 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:45 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:17:08 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:41 24 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:08 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:20:35 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:33:18 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:37:45 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:38:01 29 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:50:06