Trending

Tour de France: Matthews wins in Rodez as Froome moves into yellow

Aru slips out of maillot jaune

Image 1 of 45

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 2 of 45

Thomas De Gendt earned the prize for Most Combative during stage 14 at the Tour de France

Thomas De Gendt earned the prize for Most Combative during stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 3 of 45

Thomas Voeckler leads the breakaway during stage 14 at the Tour de France

Thomas Voeckler leads the breakaway during stage 14 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Fabio Aru finishes stage 14 and loses the yellow jersey to Chris Froome

Fabio Aru finishes stage 14 and loses the yellow jersey to Chris Froome
Image 5 of 45

Fabio Aru finishes stage 14 and loses the yellow jersey to Chris Froome

Fabio Aru finishes stage 14 and loses the yellow jersey to Chris Froome
Image 6 of 45

Chris Froome in yellow at the Tour de France after stage 14

Chris Froome in yellow at the Tour de France after stage 14
Image 7 of 45

Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 8 of 45

Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 9 of 45

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 10 of 45

Chris Froome in yellow at the Tour de France after stage 14

Chris Froome in yellow at the Tour de France after stage 14
Image 11 of 45

Timo Roosen in the breakaway during stage 14

Timo Roosen in the breakaway during stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 14 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Julien Vermote leads Marcel Kittel during stage 14 at the Tour de France

Julien Vermote leads Marcel Kittel during stage 14 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

John Degenkolb gets a bottle from the Trek-Segafredo team car

John Degenkolb gets a bottle from the Trek-Segafredo team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Fabio Aru in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step floors)

Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Marcel Kittel in green during stage 14 at the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel in green during stage 14 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

BMC's Alessandro De Marchi

BMC's Alessandro De Marchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Fabio Aru in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru in yellow during stage 14 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews on the podium after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 22 of 45

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 23 of 45

Michael Matthews after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews after winning stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 24 of 45

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 25 of 45

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 26 of 45

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 at the Tour de France
Image 27 of 45

Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo)

Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo)
Image 28 of 45

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
Image 29 of 45

Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 30 of 45

Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 31 of 45

Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Sunflowers on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 32 of 45

Fabio Aru on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Fabio Aru on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 33 of 45

Sunweb in control of the peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Sunweb in control of the peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 34 of 45

The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France

The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 35 of 45

The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France

The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 36 of 45

Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)

Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)
Image 37 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Image 38 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 39 of 45

Warren Barguil (Sunweb) on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Warren Barguil (Sunweb) on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 40 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 41 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 42 of 45

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) in the breakaway on stage 14 of the Tour de France

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) in the breakaway on stage 14 of the Tour de France
Image 43 of 45

Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin)

Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin)
Image 44 of 45

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 45 of 45

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) inside the final 100 metres of winning stage 14

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) inside the final 100 metres of winning stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews won the fight up the closing climb in Rodez to claim the Tour de France stage win for Team Sunweb. He charged past BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet to win by a bike length, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in third.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Stage 14 finish line quotes

Tour de France: Stage 14 highlights - Video

Managers, directors agree Tour de France is entering uncharted GC territory

Aru loses Tour de France lead after 'being too far back' in stage 14 finale

Tour de France: Order restored as Froome reclaims yellow

Analysis: Froome retakes yellow as Sky prove to be the Tour's A-Team

Michael Matthews: It's a lopsided battle for the green jersey

Tour de France: Van Avermaet will try again after defeat in Rodez

Tour de France: Quintana aiming to bounce back from Rodez time loss on stage 15

Fabio Aru (Astana) was too far back in the field on the short, unranked climb to the finish line, and lost time, handing the yellow jersey back to Chris Froome (Sky). The British rider now leads by 19 seconds over Aru and 23 seconds over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

It was Sunweb's second consecutive stage win after Warren Barguil's stage 13 triumph, and Matthews' second career Tour de France stage win.

The race was marked early by a five man breakaway, with Thomas De Gendt the last rider caught with about 12km to go. Another small group formed near the end, but they were swept up as the Classics riders' teams powered their way up the steep 600 meters to the finish line.

Van Avermaet moved into the lead, preparing to repeat his 2015 success here, while John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) pulled on the left before suddenly losing power. Matthews had been on Van Avermaets' wheel and came around him ahead of the line.

Matthews and Van Avermaet were given the same time, and a high powered group finished only one second behind them, with not only Boasson Hagen but also Philippe Gilbert, Froome and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).

"I think last time we finished here two years ago, I had four broken ribs and skin off all over my body, and it was one of the stages I was really targeting before I crashed," Matthews said after the finish. "Now, to come back on the same finish and to win like that, it's really a dream come true.

"We rode all day, and when we kept the breakaway so close, I knew it was going to be hard to have a lot of teammates in the final, because we had to ride quite hard to bring De Gendt back.

"It was a perfect day."

Read more on this article

One day after Froome seemed vulnerable on the short, fast stage in the Pyrenees, he returned to a position of dominance, positioned perfectly in the run-in while Aru floundered well behind.

Froome said getting back into the maillot jaune was a "very nice surprise".

"I never thought I'd get the jersey back on a stage like today," Froome said. "Thanks to my teammates for keeping me in front, Kwiatkowski did a great job. The team always stayed very close front, and taking 20 seconds is enormous, it's the same as Peyragudes. Every seconds counts. It's a fight for every second this year."

How it unfolded

Once again there was a breakaway from the very start in Blagnac and once again it was initiated by Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), whose opening salvo was less successful on Friday. This time the Frenchman was joined by Maxime Bouet (Team Fortuneo-Oscaro), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), and fellow breakaway veteran Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), and their move stuck.

About 4km later they had 1:25 on the field and Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) made the late decision to join the group. It took him a while, and the lead group waited for him to join up.

De Gendt was a good threat to take the stage win if the group stayed away, so the peloton was watchful not to let that happen. The gap never hit the three-minute mark, usually staying closer to two minutes.

With 125km to go, the day's intermediate sprint beckoned. De Gendt outsprinted Bouet to take the maximum points. There was more action some two minutes later when the peloton crossed over. Quick-Step Floors started lining up early, with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) on Kittel's wheel. The German finishing just ahead of the Australian to add to his tally in the green jersey competition.

The finale today was one for the Classics riders, and it was easy to see who had their eye on the big prize. Greg Van Avermaet, who won here two years ago, had the support of his BMC teammates, and they shared the work with Sunweb, riding for Matthews. Bahrain-Merida thought Sonny Colbrelli had a chance and they too lingered near the front.

The gap hovered just under the two-minute mark with 50km left as the parcours hit the rolling terrain outside of Rodez. The first ranked climb of the day was the category 3 Cote du Viaduc du Vlaur. Roosen punctured on the ascent but made his way safely back to the front group. De Gendt claimed the points at the top, ahead of Voeckler.

The second climb, the category 3 Cote de Centres came not long after, and Roosen's chase cost him. He fought his way past Bouet as the Frenchman was dropped, but soon fell off the pace, too. Hollenstein was next to pay the toll for his efforts. De Gendt took the mountain points ahead of Voeckler again.

Further back, Kittel was already struggling and was caught out behind the field. Teammate Fabio Sabatini joined him to keep him from falling too far behind, and in time a small grupetto formed.

De Gendt had his eye on his second career Tour stage win and soon dropped Voeckler. With 20km to go, he had 59 seconds in hand. An unranked climb with less than 15km did De Gendt in, with his lead shrinking constantly. With 12.5km left, he was overtaken by the field.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Katusha) jumped to the front and built up a few meters lead with Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) before Sunweb pulled him in, too. Maurits Lammertink was the next Katusha rider to go, with BMC's Damiano Caruso right behind him. Nikias Arndt of Sunweb jumped to join them, as did Fortuneo-Oscar's Pierre Luc Perichon.

Sunweb and BMC were happy to let them go, and stopped their lead work, with Sky jumping in to take over at the front of the small peloton. The four leaders had only a small gap on the field but seemed determined to stay away, with Perichon particularly active.

Lammertink survived as the other three faded, but he too was soon gobbled up. Quick-Step led the charge on the technical, curving, high-speed finale.

AG2R La Mondiale's Oliver Naesen led the way up the final vicious climb. But he was soon swallowed up by the top class classics stars. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Van Avermaet led the way up the climb, as Degenkolb tried but faded on the far right. Matthews came up from behind the Belgians to charge to the clear win.

The grupetto with not only Kittel but numerous other sprinters came in 13:17 down, well within the day’s time limit.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4:21:56
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:01
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:00:12
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
19Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:15
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:20
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:22
24Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
36John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
37Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
38Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
39Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
43Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
45Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:47
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
47Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
48Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:52
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
51Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
52Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
53Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:57
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
57Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
58Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:01:10
59Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:15
64Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
65Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
67Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
70Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
71Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
72Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:22
73Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:25
74Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:27
75Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:01:32
76Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:34
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
80Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
81Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:43
82Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
83Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:01:45
84Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:01:57
85Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:59
86Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:03
87Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:06
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:18
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
92Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:23
93Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:02:26
94Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
95Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:31
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:46
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:04
98Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:09
99Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:19
101Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:26
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:04
103Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:28
104Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
107Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
108Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
109Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
112Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
113Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
114Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:57
115Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:00
116Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:05
117Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
118Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:12:03
119Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
120Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:16
122André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:13:17
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
126Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
127Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
129Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
130Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
131Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
134Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
135Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
138Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
140Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
141Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
143Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
144Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
145Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
146Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
147Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
148Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
149Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
152Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
155Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
158Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
159Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
160Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
162Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
163Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
164Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
165Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
166Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
167Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
168Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
169Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
170Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
171Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
172Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
173Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
174Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
175Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:24:13
176Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:54
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb30pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data22
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe17
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors11
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac9
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors5
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott4
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

Intermediate sprint - Rabastens, km. 55.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie15
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin13
5Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb9
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal7
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors5
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb4
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3
14Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Côte du viaduc du Viaur, km. 131.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3), Côte de Centrès, km. 145.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe4:21:57
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:19
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:32
9Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
11Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:33
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
14Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:08
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:27
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:56
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:59
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:04
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:16
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
24Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
27Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:24:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors13:05:55
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
3Team Sky0:00:39
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:11
5Direct Energie
6Cannondale-Drapac0:01:21
7UAE Team Emirates0:01:22
8Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:30
9Orica-Scott0:01:33
10Lotto Soudal
11Team Sunweb0:01:37
12Trek-Segafredo
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:48
14Movistar Team0:02:10
15BMC Racing Team0:02:16
16Dimension Data0:02:44
17Katusha-Alpecin0:02:51
18FDJ0:02:59
19Astana Pro Team0:03:50
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:42
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:48
22Bahrain-Merida0:08:48

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky59:52:09
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:29
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:17
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:26
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:02
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:22
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:05:09
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:37
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:39
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:56
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:10:58
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:26
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:14:50
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:52
18Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:18:23
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:13
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:23:14
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:26:41
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:31
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:36:34
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:37:58
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:41:25
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:40
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:45:28
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:49:56
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:52:21
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:55:23
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:56:59
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:00:35
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:50
34Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:06
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:03:22
36Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:04:06
37Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:29
38Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:46
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:08:01
40Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:08:30
41Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:08:34
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:08:49
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:09:27
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:06
45Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott1:10:14
46Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:11:05
47Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:11:50
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:14:13
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:14:45
50Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:17:16
51Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:17:19
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:17:25
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:21:02
54Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:43
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:24:14
56Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:24:21
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:24:50
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:24:54
59Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:26
60Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:25:36
61Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:26:22
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:27:23
63Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:27:45
64Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:28:35
65Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida1:28:56
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:02
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:30:39
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott1:30:49
69Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1:30:59
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:31:14
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:31:34
72Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:33:24
73Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott1:33:44
74Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1:35:50
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:17
76Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:36:53
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:37:06
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:38:10
79Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:38:36
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:39:09
81Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:39:53
82Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:40:00
83Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:40:28
84Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:41:08
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:41:11
86Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:41:28
87Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:42:08
88Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:42:43
89Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:43:20
90Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:48
91Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:45:46
92Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:46:01
93Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:48:44
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:50:02
95Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:51:05
96Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1:51:17
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:51:21
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:51:24
100Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:51:30
101Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:52:09
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:52:28
103Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac1:52:35
104Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida1:53:06
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:57:14
106Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:57:19
107Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates1:57:30
108Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:52
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:59:24
110Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:00:20
111Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:00:26
112Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors2:00:40
113Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:00:43
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:00:50
115Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:01:20
116Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:01:27
117Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:02:01
118Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:03:35
119Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:06
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:04:12
121Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:04:22
122Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida2:06:07
123Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:07:01
124Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:07:03
125John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2:07:10
126Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:08:32
127Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:09:10
128Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:09:13
129Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:10:22
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:10:24
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:12:30
132Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:12:49
133Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:13:43
134Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:14:13
135Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:14:47
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:15:10
137Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:15:30
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:17:24
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2:18:06
140Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:18:45
141Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:18:46
142Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:19:10
143Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:19:43
144Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:19:56
145Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:20:05
146Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:20:10
147Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:20:35
148Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:17
149Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:22:37
150Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:24:08
151Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2:24:14
152Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott2:25:55
153Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:29:24
154Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:30:15
155Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:31:24
156Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors2:32:46
157Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:33:26
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ2:33:45
159Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:34:39
160Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:35:20
161Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:35:33
162André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:37:27
163Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:37:58
164Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:38:52
165Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:39:47
166Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:40:03
167Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:40:04
168Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2:41:23
169Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:41:27
170Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:41:55
171Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb2:42:02
172Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:44:49
173Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:46:31
174Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:51:43
175Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:52:08
176Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:55:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors373pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb274
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal187
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin158
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida128
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data115
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo94
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors89
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky86
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team78
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits78
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale66
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac65
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors62
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal59
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo57
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert54
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb52
19Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro48
20Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates47
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team44
22Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team43
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott42
25Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie41
26Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky39
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors37
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors35
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro34
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
31Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale31
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team30
34Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team29
35Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
36Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates28
37Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo28
38Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie25
41Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal24
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie23
44Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe23
45Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky22
47Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
48Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
49Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
50Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
52George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
53Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
54Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin19
55Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
57Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
58Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe17
59Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
60Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ17
62Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
63Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
65Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
66Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
67Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
68Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
69Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro14
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
71Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team13
72Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb13
74Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
75Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
76Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin13
78Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
81Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
82Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
84Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
85Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
86Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
87Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
90Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
92Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
93Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
94Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
95Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
96Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb6
98Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky6
99Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro5
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
102Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
103Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
104Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4
105Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
106Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
107Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
108Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
109Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
111Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
112Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
113Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
114Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
116Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb94pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky33
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors23
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo22
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo18
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb16
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac6
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
29Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
32Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
34Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
35Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
36Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
37Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
38Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
40Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
43Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
45Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
46Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
48Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
49Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
50Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott59:54:11
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:07
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:54
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:50
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:11
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:29
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:58:33
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:25:43
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:36:34
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:38:26
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:39:06
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:40:06
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:40:41
14Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:43:59
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:49:03
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:58:41
17Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:59:25
18Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:59:59
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:01:33
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:12:11
21Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:12:45
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:17:08
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:41
24Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:18:08
25Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:20:35
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:33:18
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:37:45
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:38:01
29Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:50:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky179:42:14
2AG2R La Mondiale0:19:07
3Movistar Team1:02:31
4Trek-Segafredo1:06:22
5Cannondale-Drapac1:27:29
6Astana Pro Team1:28:49
7BMC Racing Team1:30:43
8Orica-Scott1:36:42
9Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:53:18
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:09:28
11Lotto Soudal2:16:52
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:18:42
13Quick-Step Floors2:27:37
14UAE Team Emirates2:34:28
15Team Sunweb2:41:40
16Direct Energie2:46:04
17Bora-Hansgrohe2:47:48
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:51:11
19Dimension Data3:35:04
20Bahrain-Merida3:41:17
21Katusha-Alpecin3:53:04
22FDJ3:54:33

Latest on Cyclingnews