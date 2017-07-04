Trending

Tour de France: Demare wins in Vittel

French champion takes stage 4 victory in crash-marred sprint

Arnaud Démare wins stage 4 of the Tour de France.

An excited Arnaud Demare looking for his FDJ teammates after the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Quick-Step Floors mechanics attend the scene of the first crash in the last kilometre of stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas collecting another yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julien Vermote is still smiling despite all his work on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky looking after Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish with a badly cut left hand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb gets a helping hand to finish the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Always smiling, Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A bandaged and sore Cavendish heads to the team bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bernie Eisel with the Sky trio of Landa, Thomas and Nieve approach the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Best young rider Pierre Latour went the all white kit for stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Schleck brothers at the start village today as the race started in their hometown of Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Solo breakaway man Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fränk Schleck chatting with the media

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish talks the press before heading off to the hospital

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
FDJ's Davide Cimolai celebrates the victory as John Degenkolb and Mark Cavendish try to pick themselves up after the crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel crosses the line and losses the sprinters green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arnaud Demare pumps the air

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas in yellow after stage 4 at the Tour de France

Pierre Latour in the white jersey at the Tour de France

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) with the 'most combative' prize after stage 4

Nate Brown in the KOM jersey after stage 5 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare in green after stage 4

Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

Riders approach the line during stage 4 of the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France

Riders lay on the ground after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France

John Degenkolb rides to the finish after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish rides to the finish after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish rides to the finish after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) checks a teammate battle scars after winning stage 4 of the Tour de France

Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France

Stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Boha-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A lean looking Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A classic sunflowers shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders pass by some vines

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andy Schleck at the start with his his young son

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The four jersey wearers line up at the start, with Geraint Thomas centre stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) enjoyed another day in yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A view of the peloton during stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas enjoy a chat as stage 4 rolls out

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty- Groupe Gobert) was the hero of the day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won a hectic sprint into Vittel to take his first win at the Tour de France, but his success was overshadowed by a high-speed crash in the finishing straight that left Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the ground and saw Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) disqualified from the race for sparking the crash.

Démare was ahead of the carnage in a select group of sprinters that had avoided a crash with a kilometre to go that involved race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and several others. He came past French rival Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) along the barriers and then cut to the centre of the road to beat Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) at the line.

Behind him riders fought for his wheel. Cavendish was there but Sagan moved to the barriers to follow the Démare, not seeing or not caring that Cavendish was coming up fast. It was a risky move by the Manxman to try to follow Démare but his only other option was to brake and lose any chance in the sprint. He chose to take a risk but as the sprinters rippled towards the barriers, his way through was closed. Cavendish tried to stay upwards but lost his balance and hit the barriers at speed.

Sagan made matters worse by sticking out his elbow as he tried to stay up. Behind them, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Ben Swift (UAE TeamEmirates) had nowhere to go and flew over the top of Cavendish, who was already lying on the ground.

Cavendish got up but had suffered multiple injuries, including to the shoulder he injured in the 2014 Tour de France sprint crash in Harrogate, and a cut to a finger.

"I will definitely need stitches in this finger, it's bleeding a lot. With the shoulder, it might be something to do with a previous injury; it's sat backwards so I'm not sure if I've done something to the ligament. I'm not a doctor but from the feelings I'm not optimistic," Cavendish said of his injuries before questioning Sagan's move in the sprint.

"I get on with Peter well but I don't get it... If he came across, it's one thing, but the elbow... I'm not a fan of him putting his elbow in like that. A crash is a crash, but I'd just like to know about the elbow."

Sagan went to the Dimension Data bus to apologise but he did not get a warm welcome.

"Mark was coming pretty fast from the back," Sagan said. "I didn't have time to react and go left and he just came to me and after into the fence."

The UCI commissaires didn't agree and after seeing the replay of the sprint several times, they first relegated Sagan to 115th place – the last place in the group that finished on the same time, and gave him a 30-second penalty. Two hours after the finish of the stage the UCI commissaires appeared in the Tour de France pressroom to confirm that Sagan had been disqualified altogether.

Late drama

It had been a very quiet stage, marked only by a courageous long solo breakaway by Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), but it ended with the biggest rider in the sport being thrown out of the race.

While much of the post-stage attention was on the crash and Sagan's disqualification, Démare and his FDJ team celebrated their success. It was Démare's first Tour stage win, and the first victory by a Frenchman in a bunch sprint since Jimmy Casper won in Strasbourg in 2006.

"This win is extraordinary. It's marvellous. I've dreamed about winning a stage at the Tour de France since turning professional," Démare said.

"It was tough in my first Tour in 2014 but today I had really strong team, even with a guy like Mikel Delage doing his bit despite being injured. He helped me stay up front, then Cimolai and Jacopo Guarnieri lead me out. I thought I was going to lose it in the final metres but I had good legs and I got it."

In the final official results, Kristoff was confirmed as second, with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) fourth.

The rest of the peloton finished in small groups due to the two crashes and testing finish.

Overall leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) crossed the line several minutes after Démare but thanks to the rules for crashes inside the final three kilometres, he was given the same time as the Frenchman and so kept the yellow jersey

"Luckily I'm okay. I managed to scrub off a lot of speed but there was nowhere to go really. That's the way it goes. I'm used to crashing so it's fine! I'm all okay," he said, confirming that teammate and team leader Chris Froome had avoided the crash.

"Froomey is fine and he managed to miss it all. It was a good day in the saddle for him. It wasn't nice to ride past Cav still on the floor. These sprints are just always hectic."

Thomas will wear the leader's yellow jersey during Wednesday's 160km fifth stage to La Planche des Belles Filles. It is the first mountain finish of this year's race and should see the first battle amongst the overall contenders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:53:54
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
19Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
36Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
39Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
41Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
44Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
47Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
50Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
52Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
56Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
57Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
58Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
59Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
60Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
63Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
64Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
67Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
68Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
69Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
71Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
75Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
76Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
77Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
79Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
80Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
82Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
83Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
87Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
88Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
89Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
92Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
93Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
94Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
95Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
101Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
103Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
104Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
105Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
107Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
108Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
111Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
112Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
113Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
114Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
115Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:53
117Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
120Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
121Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
122Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
123Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
124Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:02:11
125Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
129Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:15
130Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
133Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
134Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
135Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
136Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
137Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
138Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:15
139Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
140Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:15
141Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
142Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
143Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
144Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:15
145Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
146Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
148Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
149Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
150Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
151Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
153Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
154Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
155Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
156Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
157Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
158John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
160Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:56
161Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
162Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
164Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:12
165Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
166Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
167Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
168Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:12
169Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
170Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
171Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
172Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
173Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
174Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
175Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
176Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
177Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:48
178Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
179Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
180Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:57
181Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
182Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:03:57
183Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
184Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
185Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
186Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
187Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
188Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:57
189Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
190Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
191Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
192Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
193Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
194Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
195Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:05:22
DSQPeter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Goviller, 157.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal13
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors11
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb10
7Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates9
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data7
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
11Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors4
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
15Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Finish Line Points - 207.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ50pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin30
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie16
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
8Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors7
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data6
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2

KOM 1 - Col des Trois Fontaines, 170.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Most Conmbative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:53:54
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
20Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
24Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:12
25Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:05:22

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:41:42
2Quick - Step Floors
3Team Sunweb
4Direct Energie
5FDJ
6Astana Pro Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Team Katusha Alpecin
10Team Sky
11BMC Racing Team
12Team Dimension Data
13Orica - Scott
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Movistar Team
16UAE Team Emirates
17Bahrain - Merida
18Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
19Bora - Hansgrohe
20Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
21Trek - Segafredo
22Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14:54:25
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:16
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:32
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:34
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:43
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:45
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
20Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:48
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:49
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
25Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:54
28Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:56
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:03
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:04
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:05
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
35Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:01:07
36Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:08
37Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
38Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:09
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:12
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
43Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:01:13
45Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
46Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:18
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
49Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:24
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:27
51Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
52Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:35
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
54Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:42
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:43
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:01:51
59John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
60Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:53
61George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:55
62Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
63Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:00
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:02
65Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
68Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:09
69Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:10
70Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:12
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
72Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:15
73Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:24
75Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:28
76Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:32
78Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:33
80Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:39
81Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:41
82Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:45
83Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
89Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:52
90Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:53
91Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
92Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:56
93Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
94Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:03:00
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
96Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:07
97Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:09
98Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:10
99Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:03:16
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:21
102Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:22
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:23
104Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:24
105Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
106Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:32
108Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:35
109Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:38
110André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:39
111Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:45
112Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:46
114Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:49
115Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:52
116Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:53
117Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:03:55
118Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:59
119Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:01
120Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:02
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:03
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:04
124Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
125Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:05
126Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:08
127Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:09
128Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:11
129Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:17
130Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:18
131Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:19
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:25
133Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:04:32
134Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:37
135Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
136Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:04:47
137Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:56
138Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:00
139Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:01
140Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:02
141Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:05:07
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:09
144Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:13
145Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:23
146Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:26
147Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:42
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:06:12
150Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:06:27
151Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:44
152Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:06:57
153Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:09
154Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:07:16
155Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
156Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:27
157Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:07:31
158Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:33
159Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:34
160Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:38
161Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:40
162Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:04
163Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:35
164Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:37
165Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:31
166Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:41
167Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:45
168Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:08
169Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:12
170Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:57
171Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:12:15
172Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:42
173Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:58
174Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:13:03
175Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:08
176Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:09
177Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:50
178Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:08
179Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:09
180Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:25
181Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:29
182Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:14:43
183Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:14:49
184Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:51
185Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:40
186Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:50
187Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:55
188Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:16
189Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:01
190Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:44
191Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:00
192Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:41
193Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:33
194Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:12
195Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:32:36

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ124pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors81
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb66
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal63
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin43
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida38
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data38
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky31
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates31
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors22
12Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky19
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie16
22Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
25Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
31Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
32Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12
34Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro11
35Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
36Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
37Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
39Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors7
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
46Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
47Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
49Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
50John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors4
52Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
54Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
55Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3
56Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
58Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
59Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
61Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:54:50
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:20
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:03
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:08
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:57
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:59
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:34
18Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:37
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:40
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:35
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:36
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:17
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:07:06
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:08
25Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:09
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:20
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:12:43
28Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:32:11

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky44:43:34
2Quick - Step Floors0:01:01
3Movistar Team0:01:16
4Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:17
5Team Sunweb0:01:27
6Astana Pro Team
7Orica - Scott
8BMC Racing Team0:01:28
9Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:01:39
10AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
11Team Dimension Data0:02:36
12Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:47
13Lotto Soudal0:03:56
14FDJ0:04:01
15Trek - Segafredo
16Team Katusha Alpecin0:04:03
17UAE Team Emirates0:04:18
18Direct Energie0:04:37
19Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:04:41
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:19
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:28
22Bahrain - Merida0:05:37

