Image 1 of 53 Arnaud Démare wins stage 4 of the Tour de France. Image 2 of 53 An excited Arnaud Demare looking for his FDJ teammates after the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 The Quick-Step Floors mechanics attend the scene of the first crash in the last kilometre of stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 Geraint Thomas collecting another yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 Italian champion Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Julien Vermote is still smiling despite all his work on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Team Sky looking after Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 Mark Cavendish with a badly cut left hand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 53 John Degenkolb gets a helping hand to finish the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 53 Always smiling, Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 53 A bandaged and sore Cavendish heads to the team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 53 Bernie Eisel with the Sky trio of Landa, Thomas and Nieve approach the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 53 Best young rider Pierre Latour went the all white kit for stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 53 The Schleck brothers at the start village today as the race started in their hometown of Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 53 Solo breakaway man Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 53 Fränk Schleck chatting with the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 53 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 53 Mark Cavendish talks the press before heading off to the hospital (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 53 FDJ's Davide Cimolai celebrates the victory as John Degenkolb and Mark Cavendish try to pick themselves up after the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 53 Marcel Kittel crosses the line and losses the sprinters green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 53 Arnaud Demare pumps the air (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 53 Geraint Thomas in yellow after stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 24 of 53 Pierre Latour in the white jersey at the Tour de France Image 25 of 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) with the 'most combative' prize after stage 4 Image 26 of 53 Nate Brown in the KOM jersey after stage 5 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 53 Arnaud Demare in green after stage 4 Image 28 of 53 Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 29 of 53 Riders approach the line during stage 4 of the Tour de France Image 30 of 53 Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 31 of 53 after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 32 of 53 Riders lay on the ground after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 33 of 53 John Degenkolb rides to the finish after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 34 of 53 Mark Cavendish rides to the finish after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 35 of 53 Mark Cavendish rides to the finish after crashing in the finale of stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 36 of 53 Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 37 of 53 Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 38 of 53 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) checks a teammate battle scars after winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Image 39 of 53 Arnaud Demare wins stage 4 at the Tour de France Image 40 of 53 Stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Boha-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 53 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 53 A lean looking Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 53 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 53 A classic sunflowers shot (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 53 The riders pass by some vines (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 53 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 53 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 53 Andy Schleck at the start with his his young son (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 53 The four jersey wearers line up at the start, with Geraint Thomas centre stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 53 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) enjoyed another day in yellow (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 53 A view of the peloton during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 53 Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas enjoy a chat as stage 4 rolls out (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 53 of 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty- Groupe Gobert) was the hero of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won a hectic sprint into Vittel to take his first win at the Tour de France, but his success was overshadowed by a high-speed crash in the finishing straight that left Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the ground and saw Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) disqualified from the race for sparking the crash.

Démare was ahead of the carnage in a select group of sprinters that had avoided a crash with a kilometre to go that involved race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and several others. He came past French rival Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) along the barriers and then cut to the centre of the road to beat Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) at the line.

Behind him riders fought for his wheel. Cavendish was there but Sagan moved to the barriers to follow the Démare, not seeing or not caring that Cavendish was coming up fast. It was a risky move by the Manxman to try to follow Démare but his only other option was to brake and lose any chance in the sprint. He chose to take a risk but as the sprinters rippled towards the barriers, his way through was closed. Cavendish tried to stay upwards but lost his balance and hit the barriers at speed.

Sagan made matters worse by sticking out his elbow as he tried to stay up. Behind them, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Ben Swift (UAE TeamEmirates) had nowhere to go and flew over the top of Cavendish, who was already lying on the ground.

Cavendish got up but had suffered multiple injuries, including to the shoulder he injured in the 2014 Tour de France sprint crash in Harrogate, and a cut to a finger.

"I will definitely need stitches in this finger, it's bleeding a lot. With the shoulder, it might be something to do with a previous injury; it's sat backwards so I'm not sure if I've done something to the ligament. I'm not a doctor but from the feelings I'm not optimistic," Cavendish said of his injuries before questioning Sagan's move in the sprint.

"I get on with Peter well but I don't get it... If he came across, it's one thing, but the elbow... I'm not a fan of him putting his elbow in like that. A crash is a crash, but I'd just like to know about the elbow."

Sagan went to the Dimension Data bus to apologise but he did not get a warm welcome.

"Mark was coming pretty fast from the back," Sagan said. "I didn't have time to react and go left and he just came to me and after into the fence."

The UCI commissaires didn't agree and after seeing the replay of the sprint several times, they first relegated Sagan to 115th place – the last place in the group that finished on the same time, and gave him a 30-second penalty. Two hours after the finish of the stage the UCI commissaires appeared in the Tour de France pressroom to confirm that Sagan had been disqualified altogether.

Late drama

It had been a very quiet stage, marked only by a courageous long solo breakaway by Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), but it ended with the biggest rider in the sport being thrown out of the race.

While much of the post-stage attention was on the crash and Sagan's disqualification, Démare and his FDJ team celebrated their success. It was Démare's first Tour stage win, and the first victory by a Frenchman in a bunch sprint since Jimmy Casper won in Strasbourg in 2006.

"This win is extraordinary. It's marvellous. I've dreamed about winning a stage at the Tour de France since turning professional," Démare said.

"It was tough in my first Tour in 2014 but today I had really strong team, even with a guy like Mikel Delage doing his bit despite being injured. He helped me stay up front, then Cimolai and Jacopo Guarnieri lead me out. I thought I was going to lose it in the final metres but I had good legs and I got it."

In the final official results, Kristoff was confirmed as second, with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) fourth.

The rest of the peloton finished in small groups due to the two crashes and testing finish.

Overall leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) crossed the line several minutes after Démare but thanks to the rules for crashes inside the final three kilometres, he was given the same time as the Frenchman and so kept the yellow jersey

"Luckily I'm okay. I managed to scrub off a lot of speed but there was nowhere to go really. That's the way it goes. I'm used to crashing so it's fine! I'm all okay," he said, confirming that teammate and team leader Chris Froome had avoided the crash.

"Froomey is fine and he managed to miss it all. It was a good day in the saddle for him. It wasn't nice to ride past Cav still on the floor. These sprints are just always hectic."

Thomas will wear the leader's yellow jersey during Wednesday's 160km fifth stage to La Planche des Belles Filles. It is the first mountain finish of this year's race and should see the first battle amongst the overall contenders.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4:53:54 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 14 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 36 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 39 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 47 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 50 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 52 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 56 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 57 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 59 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 60 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 64 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 67 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 68 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 71 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 75 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 76 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 77 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 79 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 82 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 83 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 87 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 88 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 89 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 92 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 93 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 95 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 101 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 103 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 104 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 107 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 108 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 111 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 114 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:53 117 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 121 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 122 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 123 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 124 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:02:11 125 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:15 130 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 133 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 134 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 135 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 136 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 137 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:15 139 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 140 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:15 141 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 142 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 143 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 144 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 145 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 146 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 148 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 149 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 150 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 153 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 154 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 155 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 156 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 157 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 158 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 160 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:56 161 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 162 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:09 164 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:12 165 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 166 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 167 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 168 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:12 169 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 170 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 171 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 172 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 173 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 174 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 175 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 176 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 177 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:48 178 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 179 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 180 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:57 181 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 182 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:03:57 183 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 184 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 185 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 186 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 187 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 188 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:57 189 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 190 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 191 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 192 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 193 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 194 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 195 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:05:22 DSQ Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Goviller, 157.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 7 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 11 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Finish Line Points - 207.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 50 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 30 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 16 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 8 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 14 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2

KOM 1 - Col des Trois Fontaines, 170.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Most Conmbative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:53:54 2 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:09 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:12 25 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:05:22

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 14:41:42 2 Quick - Step Floors 3 Team Sunweb 4 Direct Energie 5 FDJ 6 Astana Pro Team 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Team Katusha Alpecin 10 Team Sky 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Team Dimension Data 13 Orica - Scott 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Movistar Team 16 UAE Team Emirates 17 Bahrain - Merida 18 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 19 Bora - Hansgrohe 20 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 21 Trek - Segafredo 22 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14:54:25 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:16 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:30 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:32 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:34 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:43 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:45 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 20 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:48 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 25 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:52 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 28 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:00:56 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:03 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:04 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:05 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 36 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:08 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:09 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:12 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 43 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:01:13 45 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:18 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 49 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:24 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:27 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 52 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:35 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 54 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:43 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:51 59 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 60 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:53 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:55 62 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 63 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:00 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:02 65 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 68 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:09 69 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:10 70 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:12 71 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:13 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:15 73 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 75 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:28 76 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:32 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:33 80 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:39 81 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:41 82 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:45 83 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 88 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 89 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:52 90 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:53 91 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 92 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:56 93 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 94 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:00 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:07 97 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:09 98 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:10 99 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:16 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:21 102 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:22 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:23 104 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:24 105 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 106 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:32 108 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:35 109 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:38 110 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:39 111 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:45 112 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:46 114 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:49 115 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:52 116 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:53 117 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:55 118 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:59 119 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:01 120 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:02 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:03 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:04 124 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 125 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:05 126 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:08 127 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:09 128 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:11 129 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:17 130 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:18 131 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:19 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:25 133 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:04:32 134 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:37 135 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 136 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:47 137 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 138 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:00 139 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:01 140 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:02 141 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:05:07 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 144 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:13 145 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:23 146 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:26 147 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:42 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:06:12 150 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:27 151 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:44 152 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:06:57 153 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:09 154 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:16 155 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 156 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:27 157 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31 158 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:33 159 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:34 160 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:38 161 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:40 162 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:04 163 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:35 164 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:37 165 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:31 166 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:41 167 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:45 168 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:08 169 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:12 170 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:57 171 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:12:15 172 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:42 173 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:58 174 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:13:03 175 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:08 176 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:09 177 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:50 178 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:08 179 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:09 180 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:25 181 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:29 182 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:14:43 183 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:49 184 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:51 185 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:40 186 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:50 187 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:55 188 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:16 189 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:01 190 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:44 191 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:00 192 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:41 193 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:33 194 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:12 195 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:32:36

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 124 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 81 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 66 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 63 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 43 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 38 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 31 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 31 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 22 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 16 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 25 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 31 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 34 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 35 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 36 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 37 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 39 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 41 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 45 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 46 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 47 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 49 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 50 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 4 52 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 54 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 55 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 56 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 58 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 59 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 61 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14:54:50 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:20 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:03 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:08 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:57 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:59 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:34 18 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:37 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:40 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:35 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:36 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:17 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:06 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:08 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:09 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:20 27 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:43 28 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:32:11