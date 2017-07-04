Tour de France: Demare wins in Vittel
French champion takes stage 4 victory in crash-marred sprint
Stage 4: Mondotf-les-Bains - Vittel
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won a hectic sprint into Vittel to take his first win at the Tour de France, but his success was overshadowed by a high-speed crash in the finishing straight that left Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) on the ground and saw Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) disqualified from the race for sparking the crash.
Démare was ahead of the carnage in a select group of sprinters that had avoided a crash with a kilometre to go that involved race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and several others. He came past French rival Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) along the barriers and then cut to the centre of the road to beat Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) at the line.
Behind him riders fought for his wheel. Cavendish was there but Sagan moved to the barriers to follow the Démare, not seeing or not caring that Cavendish was coming up fast. It was a risky move by the Manxman to try to follow Démare but his only other option was to brake and lose any chance in the sprint. He chose to take a risk but as the sprinters rippled towards the barriers, his way through was closed. Cavendish tried to stay upwards but lost his balance and hit the barriers at speed.
Sagan made matters worse by sticking out his elbow as he tried to stay up. Behind them, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Ben Swift (UAE TeamEmirates) had nowhere to go and flew over the top of Cavendish, who was already lying on the ground.
Cavendish got up but had suffered multiple injuries, including to the shoulder he injured in the 2014 Tour de France sprint crash in Harrogate, and a cut to a finger.
"I will definitely need stitches in this finger, it's bleeding a lot. With the shoulder, it might be something to do with a previous injury; it's sat backwards so I'm not sure if I've done something to the ligament. I'm not a doctor but from the feelings I'm not optimistic," Cavendish said of his injuries before questioning Sagan's move in the sprint.
"I get on with Peter well but I don't get it... If he came across, it's one thing, but the elbow... I'm not a fan of him putting his elbow in like that. A crash is a crash, but I'd just like to know about the elbow."
Sagan went to the Dimension Data bus to apologise but he did not get a warm welcome.
"Mark was coming pretty fast from the back," Sagan said. "I didn't have time to react and go left and he just came to me and after into the fence."
The UCI commissaires didn't agree and after seeing the replay of the sprint several times, they first relegated Sagan to 115th place – the last place in the group that finished on the same time, and gave him a 30-second penalty. Two hours after the finish of the stage the UCI commissaires appeared in the Tour de France pressroom to confirm that Sagan had been disqualified altogether.
Late drama
It had been a very quiet stage, marked only by a courageous long solo breakaway by Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), but it ended with the biggest rider in the sport being thrown out of the race.
While much of the post-stage attention was on the crash and Sagan's disqualification, Démare and his FDJ team celebrated their success. It was Démare's first Tour stage win, and the first victory by a Frenchman in a bunch sprint since Jimmy Casper won in Strasbourg in 2006.
"This win is extraordinary. It's marvellous. I've dreamed about winning a stage at the Tour de France since turning professional," Démare said.
"It was tough in my first Tour in 2014 but today I had really strong team, even with a guy like Mikel Delage doing his bit despite being injured. He helped me stay up front, then Cimolai and Jacopo Guarnieri lead me out. I thought I was going to lose it in the final metres but I had good legs and I got it."
In the final official results, Kristoff was confirmed as second, with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) fourth.
The rest of the peloton finished in small groups due to the two crashes and testing finish.
Overall leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) crossed the line several minutes after Démare but thanks to the rules for crashes inside the final three kilometres, he was given the same time as the Frenchman and so kept the yellow jersey
"Luckily I'm okay. I managed to scrub off a lot of speed but there was nowhere to go really. That's the way it goes. I'm used to crashing so it's fine! I'm all okay," he said, confirming that teammate and team leader Chris Froome had avoided the crash.
"Froomey is fine and he managed to miss it all. It was a good day in the saddle for him. It wasn't nice to ride past Cav still on the floor. These sprints are just always hectic."
Thomas will wear the leader's yellow jersey during Wednesday's 160km fifth stage to La Planche des Belles Filles. It is the first mountain finish of this year's race and should see the first battle amongst the overall contenders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4:53:54
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|36
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|39
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|42
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|46
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|52
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|56
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|59
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|60
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|64
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|67
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|68
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|75
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|76
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|79
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|83
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|89
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|92
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|93
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|95
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|104
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|111
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|117
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|121
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:11
|125
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:15
|130
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|134
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|135
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|136
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|137
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|138
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:15
|139
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:15
|141
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|143
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|145
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|146
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|152
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|153
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|154
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|155
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|156
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|160
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:56
|161
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|162
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|164
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:12
|165
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|166
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|167
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|168
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:12
|169
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|170
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|172
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|173
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|174
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|175
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|176
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|177
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|178
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|179
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|180
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:57
|181
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|182
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:57
|183
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|184
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|185
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|186
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|187
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|188
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:57
|189
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|190
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|191
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|192
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|193
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|194
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|195
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:22
|DSQ
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|11
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|50
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|8
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:53:54
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:12
|25
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|14:41:42
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Direct Energie
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|Orica - Scott
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Bahrain - Merida
|18
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|19
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|20
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14:54:25
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:34
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:43
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:45
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|25
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|28
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:56
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:03
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:04
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:05
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:07
|36
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|38
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:09
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:12
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:01:13
|45
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|49
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:27
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|52
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:43
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|60
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|62
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|63
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:00
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|65
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|68
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:09
|69
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:10
|70
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:12
|71
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:13
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:15
|73
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|75
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:28
|76
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:32
|78
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:33
|80
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:39
|81
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:41
|82
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:45
|83
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|88
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|89
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:52
|90
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:53
|91
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|92
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:56
|93
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:00
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:07
|97
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:09
|98
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:10
|99
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:16
|101
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:21
|102
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:22
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:23
|104
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:24
|105
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|106
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:32
|108
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:35
|109
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|110
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:39
|111
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|112
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|114
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:49
|115
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:52
|116
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:53
|117
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:55
|118
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:59
|119
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:01
|120
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:02
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:03
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:04
|124
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|125
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:05
|126
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:08
|127
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:09
|128
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:11
|129
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:17
|130
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:18
|131
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:19
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:25
|133
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:04:32
|134
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:37
|135
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|136
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:47
|137
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|138
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:00
|139
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:01
|140
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:02
|141
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:05:07
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|144
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:13
|145
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:23
|146
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:26
|147
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:42
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:06:12
|150
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:27
|151
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:44
|152
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:06:57
|153
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:09
|154
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:07:16
|155
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|156
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:27
|157
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:31
|158
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:33
|159
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:34
|160
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:38
|161
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:40
|162
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:04
|163
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:35
|164
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:37
|165
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:31
|166
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:41
|167
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:45
|168
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:08
|169
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:12
|170
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:57
|171
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:15
|172
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:42
|173
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:58
|174
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|175
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:08
|176
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:09
|177
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:50
|178
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:08
|179
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:09
|180
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:25
|181
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:29
|182
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:43
|183
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:49
|184
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:51
|185
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:40
|186
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:50
|187
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:55
|188
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:16
|189
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:01
|190
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:44
|191
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:00
|192
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:41
|193
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:33
|194
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:12
|195
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|124
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|66
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|63
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|38
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|25
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|31
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|34
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|35
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|37
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|39
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|44
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|45
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|46
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|47
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|49
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|50
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|52
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|54
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|55
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|56
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|58
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|59
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|61
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:54:50
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:20
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:03
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:08
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:57
|16
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:34
|18
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:37
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:40
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:36
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:17
|23
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:06
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:08
|25
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:09
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:20
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:43
|28
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|44:43:34
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:01
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Orica - Scott
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|9
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:36
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:47
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|14
|FDJ
|0:04:01
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:03
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:18
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:04:37
|19
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:04:41
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:19
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:28
|22
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:05:37
