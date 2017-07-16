Trending

Tour de France: Mollema wins from breakaway in Le Puy-en-Velay

Froome withstands AG2R La Mondiale attack on Bardet's home roads

Bauke Mollema won his first Tour de France stage, soloing into Le-Puy-en-Valey after a turbulent stage. The Trek-Segafredo rider attacked the day's 28-rider breakaway on the descent with 29km to go, and held off a concerted four-man chase, led to the line by Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) ahead of Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal).

Chris Froome and Team Sky were in panic stations as the race leader was caught out by an attack from AG2R La Mondiale before the day's main climb with 40km to go and, to make matters worse, he then had to stop to swap a rear wheel with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski. As AG2R continued to drive the pace, Froome chased with Mikel Nieve and Sergio Henao, making contact just before the top of the climb with the help of Mikel Landa, who dropped back briefly from the group ahead.

Froome admitted after the stage that he wasn't sure he would ever make it back to the group. "AG2R rode their race and rode fast. Just before the climb, I had a problem with my back wheel, it was damaged. Kwiatkowski gave me his wheel because the team car was stuck behind. I gave it my maximum to get back up to the leaders.

"I've got to thanks my teammates yet again for helping me. Sergio Henao and Mikel Nieve gave their maximum. Landa too. He helped me a lot on the climb."

Despite late attack first from Simon Yates and then a successful move by Dan Martin, Froome keeps his lead of 18 seconds over Fabio Aru (Astana) by 18 seconds, with Romain Bardet (AG2R) still at 23 seconds. Martin gained 14 seconds to move into fifth overall, swapping places with Mikel Landa. Nairo Quintana showed more weakness and lost several more minutes after being dropped on the climb.

"It up to my rivals to attack me," Froome said. "They have to gain time before the time trial. For now, I'm just happy to have the jersey and to have a rest day tomorrow."

Mollema was all smiles after a heroic effort to hold off the chasers who, at one point, came within 10 seconds of catching him. "I'm so happy to finally win a stage of the Tour de France," he said.

"I've been close a few times but this year I really wanted to go for a stage. That was a big goal for me and yesterday I knew this was a chance. In the beginning of the stage, it was close because there was a strong breakaway with 10 guys and a lot of teams wanted to block the road so we couldn't pass and then the break took like one and a half minutes."

Mollema finally attacked on the climb and then made it across to the move with a large group. "That was the first goal. And finally, I felt so good, I just gave it a try in the last 30 kilometres. I think I never did so long riding alone and in the end, it was close.

"The Tour de France has always been the most important race for me, it's always been my dream performing here and I've finally won a stage. So I'm incredibly happy."

How it unfolded

It was another hot, sunny and busy day. Again, almost directly from the start in Laissac-Severac l'eglise, a group of 10 got away: Warren Barguil (Sunweb), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Robert Kiserlovski and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alepcin), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain Merida), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) and Angel Luis Maté (Cofidis).

However, the first of the day's four climbs kicked up only 19km after the start, and the non-climbers were soon shed. Mate and the three Germans Martin, Sieberg and Burghardt dropped back, with the other six carrying on with 1:40 over the peloton. Three more fell back, with polka dot jersey holder Barguil, Pauwels and Caruso heading up the category 1 Montee de Naves d'Aubrac with more than two minutes over the field, but with chasers scattered down the climb.

The day's only abandon was Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). He said that he suffered from a sun allergy in the hot weather, and refused to accept a TUE for treatment for the problem.

Barguil took the first mountain points out of the group of three, and on the short descent a handful of riders who had dropped from the lead group came across, followed by a large chasing group at just under two minutes, and the yellow jersey group at around three minutes.

Grmay and Van Baarle caught up again with the three leaders with 156km to go. The Sky-led peloton was happy to keep the gap at over three minutes, with a 23-rider group in between containing both yesterday's stage winner Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

The road soon went up again, to the category 3 Cote de Vieurals, with Barguil again taking the maximum points.

Having reached the top of the plateau, the 23-man group caught up with the five leaders with 130 km to go. The newcomers were: Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi, Amael Moinard, and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Daniel Navarro and Luis Mate (Cofidis), Lilian Calmejane and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Pierre-Luc Perichon and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Maurits Lammertink, Robert Kiserlovski and Tony Martin (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt, Tiesj Benoot and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michael Matthews and Simon Geschke (Sunweb), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi and Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates).

The gap back to the Sky-led peloton had grown to 4:20. Green jersey Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors), who had dropped back early on the previous day, was easily staying with the group on this day.

Sky was happy with this group and took things down a step allowing the gap to yawn to six minutes, since Caruso, the highest placed rider in the attack, was over 11 minutes behind in the standings.

Read more on this article

With the race now taking place on the long rolling plateau, the next excitement didn't come until the intermediate sprint. With three riders in the lead group, Sunweb had no problem setting things up for Matthews to claim the points and move closer to his goal of the green jersey.

Tony Martin launched an audacious attack from the breakaway before the drop from the plateau with just over 64km to go. He slowly built up a lead and then getting into full time trial mode, pushed the gap up to a minute. Meanwhile, the gap to the peloton was stretching towards the eight-minute mark.

Behind Martin, the large group sensed the danger of letting the world time trial champion get away. The group split and then came back together as the chase picked up speed. The speed also increased the gap to the peloton to nine minutes.

Panic for Froome on Col de Payra Taillade

The next hurdle soon appeared, the category 1 Col de Peyra Taillade. Martin took a lead of a minute and a half with him as he started up.

AG2R La Mondiale came to the front on the narrow, twisting roads through Bardet's home training roads, and set a blistering pace in the peloton, splitting the field ahead of Froome, who had only Nieve with him. The yellow jersey was already on the defensive, having had to close the gap alone when he had a problem with his rear wheel. There was no question of the field waiting for him. He got a spare from a Kwiatkowski, and Henao and Nieve had to drive the pace furiously with nearly a minute to make up.

Seeing a chance of moving Bardet into the race lead, AG2R put its full team at the front of their group, to drop the yellow jersey group, who were working their way up through groups of dropped riders on the climb, one of which was Quintana. The Movistar rider would lose nearly four minutes by the day's end.

Froome soon dropped his only helper, Nieve, and continued on with Cannondale-Drapac's Alberto Bettiol before hooking up again with Landa, and together they caught on to the end of the Bardet-Aru group.

Up ahead, the climb proved too much for Tony Martin, who fell and was replaced by Barguil at the head of the race, followed by Pauwels. The Frenchman showed why he was wearing the polka dot jersey, as he stayed away to easily take the maximum number of points. He then waited for a handful of riders to join him.

Bardet realized he was losing his chance, with Froome having come back, and took off on the ascent. Uran went with him, but Froome caught up with them, bringing the small group with him that included Aru, Contador, Yates and Dan Martin.

Mollema makes his move

Mollema was the next to attack out of the leading group as they headed into a long, gradual descent. The gap to the yellow jersey group was 6:31 with 29km to go, and Quintana another minute down.

With 17 km, and yet another climb coming, Mollema had 38 seconds on the Barguil group, with the yellow jersey at 6.36.

The final climb of the day was the category 4 Cote de Saint-Vidal, only 1.9 km long. Roglic gave chase as the summit neared, followed by Barguil, eager to grab as many points as possible. Ulissi and Gallopin joined Barguil and Roglic on the descent.

With 10km to go, Mollema had only 20 seconds on the four chasers, who were not united in giving chase.

The 30-year old Dutchman stayed away to win by 20 seconds ahead of Ulissi, Gallopin, Roglic and Barguil, as attacks continued in the yellow jersey group behind.

Best young rider Simon Yates tried to get away on the short climb, but Landa moved to the front of the group and caught the Orica-Scott rider. Dan Martin was the next to go and found more success.

Martin soon caught up with various riders from the early breakaway, riding furiously at the front of a small group that ended the stage 12 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey.

Froome sprinted to the finish, crossing the line with an unsatisfied look on his face, with most of the other top riders finishing together with him at 6:25 from the stage winner. Quintana ended the day 10:19 in arrears, tumbling out of the top 10 overall behind Caruso.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4:41:47
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:23
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:04
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:12
15Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:04
17Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:07
18Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:14
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
20Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:40
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:11
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:20
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:06:25
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
35Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
36Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:32
38Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:10
39Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:09:12
42Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:17
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
44Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:10:19
45Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
46Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
47Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:40
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
59Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:00
62Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
64Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
65Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
68Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
69Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
71Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
73Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
78Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
81Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
82Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
83Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
87Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
88Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
89Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
90Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
91Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
93Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
94Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:39
95Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
96Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
98Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
99Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
100Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:23:36
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
106Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
107Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
112Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
113Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
114Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
115Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
116Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
117Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
118Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:26:32
119Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
120Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
122Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
124Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
126Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
127Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
128Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
129Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
131Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
132Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
134Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
135Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
136Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
137Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
140Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
143Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
144Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
145Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
146Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
147Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
148Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
149Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
150André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
152Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
153Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
155Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
156Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
158Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
159Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
162Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
163Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
164Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
165Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
166Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
167Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
170Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
172Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
173Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:45
174Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
175Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:38:36

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo30pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal22
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb17
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team15
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie13
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ9
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data7
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
13Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
14Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3
15Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Alban-Sur-Limagnole, km. 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb13
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie9
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin7
10Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team5
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2), Montée de Naves d'Aubrac, km. 28.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb10pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
5Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida2
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3), Côte de Vieurals, km. 43.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb2pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 1), Col de Peyra Taillade, km. 158.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb10pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data4
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 4), Côte de Saint-Vidal, km. 176.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4:42:51
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:05:21
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:06
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:13
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:15
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:36
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:16:56
11Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
13Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:32
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:28
20Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
22Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:41
29Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:37:32

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:08:37
2Lotto Soudal0:04:18
3Team Sunweb0:08:22
4AG2R La Mondiale0:10:38
5UAE Team Emirates0:12:38
6Katusha-Alpecin0:13:25
7Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:13:29
8Direct Energie0:14:39
9Trek-Segafredo0:14:49
10Team Sky0:19:53
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:02
12Cannondale-Drapac0:22:45
13Orica-Scott0:24:01
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:07
15Movistar Team0:29:02
16Astana Pro Team0:31:28
17Bahrain-Merida0:32:35
18FDJ0:39:24
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:44:24
20Quick-Step Floors0:44:31
21Dimension Data0:47:56
22Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:26

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky64:40:21
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:29
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:12
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:17
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:02
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:05:09
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:37
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:16
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:39
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:08:48
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:41
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:14:52
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:37
18Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:22:17
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:27:08
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:28
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:10
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:31:13
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:31:56
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:34:50
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:19
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:40:45
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:43:46
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:49:22
29Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:54:12
30Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:24
31Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:45
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:00
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:02:14
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:02:36
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:03:56
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:05
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:09:22
38Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:38
39Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:13:45
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:13:49
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:21
42Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:04
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:08
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:17:36
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:18:02
46Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:19:37
47Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:20:23
48Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:22:40
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:23:03
50Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:23:25
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:24:56
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1:25:38
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:25:48
54Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott1:27:25
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:28:15
56Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:28:51
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:33:59
58Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:18
59Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:35:12
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:03
61Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:01
62Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:37:32
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:38:32
64Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott1:38:59
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:39:20
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:39:46
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:42:05
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:42:14
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott1:42:24
70Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:42:49
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:43:09
72Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:43:30
73Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:44:16
74Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:44:22
75Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida1:46:07
76Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:46:29
77Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1:47:25
78Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:47:30
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:48:28
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:49:45
81Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:50:11
82Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:52:46
83Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida1:52:52
84Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:53:23
85Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:53:31
86Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:53:57
87Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:54:18
88Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:56:36
89Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:57:13
90Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:57:21
91Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:57:36
92Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:58:39
93Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:00:31
94Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:01:15
95Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:01:35
96Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:02:15
97Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:02:55
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:02:56
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:02:59
100Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:03:44
101Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:05:53
102Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors2:05:55
103Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates2:09:05
104Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:09:27
105Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott2:09:39
106Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:10:09
107Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2:11:24
108Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:11:50
109Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac2:12:42
110Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:13:02
111Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:26
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida2:17:42
113Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:18:38
114Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:20:27
115Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:20:33
116Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors2:20:47
117Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:20:50
118Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:20:57
119Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:21:27
120Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:21:33
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:21:57
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:21:59
123Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:22:08
124Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:23:42
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:24:19
126Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:26:21
127Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:26:24
128Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:26:45
129Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:27:08
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2:27:17
131Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:28:39
132Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:30:45
133Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:30:54
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:31:40
135Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:32:10
136Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:32:37
137Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:32:56
138Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:34:10
139Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:34:20
140Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:34:54
141Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:35:37
142Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:37:21
143Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:37:31
144Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2:38:13
145Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:38:52
146Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:38:53
147Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:50
148Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:41:24
149Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2:41:25
150Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:42:57
151Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott2:43:06
152Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:44:15
153Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:44:29
154Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:49:31
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:50:37
156Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:51:31
157Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors2:52:53
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ2:53:52
159Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:54:46
160Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:55:27
161Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:55:40
162Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:56:58
163Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:57:14
164André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:57:34
165Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:58:05
166Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:58:59
167Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:00:11
168Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data3:01:30
169Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:02:02
170Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb3:02:09
171Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:04:56
172Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:06:38
173Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:08:54
174Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:16:00
175Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:24:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors373pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb294
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal187
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin158
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida128
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data115
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo94
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors89
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky86
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team78
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits78
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal76
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb69
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale66
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac65
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors62
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie58
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale57
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal57
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo57
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert54
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team50
23Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro48
24Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates47
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal46
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team44
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team43
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo42
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott42
31Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky39
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors37
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors35
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro34
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
37Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
38Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team29
39Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates28
41Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo28
42Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb26
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie25
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team25
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie23
49Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe23
50Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
51Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky22
52Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
53Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
54Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
55Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
57George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
58Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
60Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin19
61Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin19
62Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
64Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
65Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe17
67Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
69Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ17
70Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
71Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
72Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
73Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
74Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
76Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team13
77Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
78Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
80Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin13
81Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
82Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
83Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
84Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
85Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
87Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ9
88Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
90Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
91Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
93Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
94Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
95Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin7
96Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
98Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
99Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
100Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb6
102Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky6
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro5
104Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
105Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
106Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
107Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
108Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4
109Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
110Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
111Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
112Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
113Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
114Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
115Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
116Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
118Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb116pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo38
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky33
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors23
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo22
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo19
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ18
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data18
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb16
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
25Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
26Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac6
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
31Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
35Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
36Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
37Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
38Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
39Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida2
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
46Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
47Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
48Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
49Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1
51Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
53Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott64:42:23
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:07
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:39
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:35
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:26
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:08
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:53:22
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:37:18
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:42:20
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:48:09
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:51:55
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:52:16
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:55:34
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:59:13
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:00:13
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:11:00
17Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:18:48
18Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:20:06
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:21:40
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:28:43
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:32:18
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:32:52
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:35:19
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:37:48
25Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:40:55
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:53:25
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:54:56
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:55:12
29Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:22:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky194:10:44
2AG2R La Mondiale0:09:52
3Trek-Segafredo1:01:18
4BMC Racing Team1:10:50
5Movistar Team1:11:40
6Cannondale-Drapac1:30:21
7Astana Pro Team1:40:24
8Orica-Scott1:40:50
9Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:46:54
10Lotto Soudal2:01:17
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:13:42
12UAE Team Emirates2:27:13
13Team Sunweb2:30:09
14Direct Energie2:40:50
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:43:13
16Quick-Step Floors2:52:15
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:20
18Bora-Hansgrohe3:18:21
19Katusha-Alpecin3:46:36
20Bahrain-Merida3:53:59
21Dimension Data4:03:07
22FDJ4:14:04

 

