Bauke Mollema won his first Tour de France stage, soloing into Le-Puy-en-Valey after a turbulent stage. The Trek-Segafredo rider attacked the day's 28-rider breakaway on the descent with 29km to go, and held off a concerted four-man chase, led to the line by Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) ahead of Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal).

Chris Froome and Team Sky were in panic stations as the race leader was caught out by an attack from AG2R La Mondiale before the day's main climb with 40km to go and, to make matters worse, he then had to stop to swap a rear wheel with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski. As AG2R continued to drive the pace, Froome chased with Mikel Nieve and Sergio Henao, making contact just before the top of the climb with the help of Mikel Landa, who dropped back briefly from the group ahead.

Froome admitted after the stage that he wasn't sure he would ever make it back to the group. "AG2R rode their race and rode fast. Just before the climb, I had a problem with my back wheel, it was damaged. Kwiatkowski gave me his wheel because the team car was stuck behind. I gave it my maximum to get back up to the leaders.

"I've got to thanks my teammates yet again for helping me. Sergio Henao and Mikel Nieve gave their maximum. Landa too. He helped me a lot on the climb."

Despite late attack first from Simon Yates and then a successful move by Dan Martin, Froome keeps his lead of 18 seconds over Fabio Aru (Astana) by 18 seconds, with Romain Bardet (AG2R) still at 23 seconds. Martin gained 14 seconds to move into fifth overall, swapping places with Mikel Landa. Nairo Quintana showed more weakness and lost several more minutes after being dropped on the climb.

"It up to my rivals to attack me," Froome said. "They have to gain time before the time trial. For now, I'm just happy to have the jersey and to have a rest day tomorrow."

Mollema was all smiles after a heroic effort to hold off the chasers who, at one point, came within 10 seconds of catching him. "I'm so happy to finally win a stage of the Tour de France," he said.

"I've been close a few times but this year I really wanted to go for a stage. That was a big goal for me and yesterday I knew this was a chance. In the beginning of the stage, it was close because there was a strong breakaway with 10 guys and a lot of teams wanted to block the road so we couldn't pass and then the break took like one and a half minutes."

Mollema finally attacked on the climb and then made it across to the move with a large group. "That was the first goal. And finally, I felt so good, I just gave it a try in the last 30 kilometres. I think I never did so long riding alone and in the end, it was close.

"The Tour de France has always been the most important race for me, it's always been my dream performing here and I've finally won a stage. So I'm incredibly happy."

How it unfolded

It was another hot, sunny and busy day. Again, almost directly from the start in Laissac-Severac l'eglise, a group of 10 got away: Warren Barguil (Sunweb), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Robert Kiserlovski and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alepcin), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain Merida), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) and Angel Luis Maté (Cofidis).

However, the first of the day's four climbs kicked up only 19km after the start, and the non-climbers were soon shed. Mate and the three Germans Martin, Sieberg and Burghardt dropped back, with the other six carrying on with 1:40 over the peloton. Three more fell back, with polka dot jersey holder Barguil, Pauwels and Caruso heading up the category 1 Montee de Naves d'Aubrac with more than two minutes over the field, but with chasers scattered down the climb.

The day's only abandon was Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). He said that he suffered from a sun allergy in the hot weather, and refused to accept a TUE for treatment for the problem.

Barguil took the first mountain points out of the group of three, and on the short descent a handful of riders who had dropped from the lead group came across, followed by a large chasing group at just under two minutes, and the yellow jersey group at around three minutes.

Grmay and Van Baarle caught up again with the three leaders with 156km to go. The Sky-led peloton was happy to keep the gap at over three minutes, with a 23-rider group in between containing both yesterday's stage winner Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

The road soon went up again, to the category 3 Cote de Vieurals, with Barguil again taking the maximum points.

Having reached the top of the plateau, the 23-man group caught up with the five leaders with 130 km to go. The newcomers were: Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi, Amael Moinard, and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Daniel Navarro and Luis Mate (Cofidis), Lilian Calmejane and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Pierre-Luc Perichon and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Maurits Lammertink, Robert Kiserlovski and Tony Martin (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt, Tiesj Benoot and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michael Matthews and Simon Geschke (Sunweb), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi and Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates).

The gap back to the Sky-led peloton had grown to 4:20. Green jersey Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors), who had dropped back early on the previous day, was easily staying with the group on this day.

Sky was happy with this group and took things down a step allowing the gap to yawn to six minutes, since Caruso, the highest placed rider in the attack, was over 11 minutes behind in the standings.

Read more on this article



With the race now taking place on the long rolling plateau, the next excitement didn't come until the intermediate sprint. With three riders in the lead group, Sunweb had no problem setting things up for Matthews to claim the points and move closer to his goal of the green jersey.

Tony Martin launched an audacious attack from the breakaway before the drop from the plateau with just over 64km to go. He slowly built up a lead and then getting into full time trial mode, pushed the gap up to a minute. Meanwhile, the gap to the peloton was stretching towards the eight-minute mark.

Behind Martin, the large group sensed the danger of letting the world time trial champion get away. The group split and then came back together as the chase picked up speed. The speed also increased the gap to the peloton to nine minutes.

Panic for Froome on Col de Payra Taillade

The next hurdle soon appeared, the category 1 Col de Peyra Taillade. Martin took a lead of a minute and a half with him as he started up.

AG2R La Mondiale came to the front on the narrow, twisting roads through Bardet's home training roads, and set a blistering pace in the peloton, splitting the field ahead of Froome, who had only Nieve with him. The yellow jersey was already on the defensive, having had to close the gap alone when he had a problem with his rear wheel. There was no question of the field waiting for him. He got a spare from a Kwiatkowski, and Henao and Nieve had to drive the pace furiously with nearly a minute to make up.

Seeing a chance of moving Bardet into the race lead, AG2R put its full team at the front of their group, to drop the yellow jersey group, who were working their way up through groups of dropped riders on the climb, one of which was Quintana. The Movistar rider would lose nearly four minutes by the day's end.

Froome soon dropped his only helper, Nieve, and continued on with Cannondale-Drapac's Alberto Bettiol before hooking up again with Landa, and together they caught on to the end of the Bardet-Aru group.

Up ahead, the climb proved too much for Tony Martin, who fell and was replaced by Barguil at the head of the race, followed by Pauwels. The Frenchman showed why he was wearing the polka dot jersey, as he stayed away to easily take the maximum number of points. He then waited for a handful of riders to join him.

Bardet realized he was losing his chance, with Froome having come back, and took off on the ascent. Uran went with him, but Froome caught up with them, bringing the small group with him that included Aru, Contador, Yates and Dan Martin.

Mollema makes his move

Mollema was the next to attack out of the leading group as they headed into a long, gradual descent. The gap to the yellow jersey group was 6:31 with 29km to go, and Quintana another minute down.

With 17 km, and yet another climb coming, Mollema had 38 seconds on the Barguil group, with the yellow jersey at 6.36.

The final climb of the day was the category 4 Cote de Saint-Vidal, only 1.9 km long. Roglic gave chase as the summit neared, followed by Barguil, eager to grab as many points as possible. Ulissi and Gallopin joined Barguil and Roglic on the descent.

With 10km to go, Mollema had only 20 seconds on the four chasers, who were not united in giving chase.

The 30-year old Dutchman stayed away to win by 20 seconds ahead of Ulissi, Gallopin, Roglic and Barguil, as attacks continued in the yellow jersey group behind.

Best young rider Simon Yates tried to get away on the short climb, but Landa moved to the front of the group and caught the Orica-Scott rider. Dan Martin was the next to go and found more success.

Martin soon caught up with various riders from the early breakaway, riding furiously at the front of a small group that ended the stage 12 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey.

Froome sprinted to the finish, crossing the line with an unsatisfied look on his face, with most of the other top riders finishing together with him at 6:25 from the stage winner. Quintana ended the day 10:19 in arrears, tumbling out of the top 10 overall behind Caruso.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4:41:47 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:04 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:12 15 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:04 17 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:07 18 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:14 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:40 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:11 23 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:20 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:06:25 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 35 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 36 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:32 38 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:10 39 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:09:12 42 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:17 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:19 45 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 46 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:40 53 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:00 62 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 65 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 67 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 68 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 69 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 71 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 73 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 78 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 79 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 81 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 83 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 90 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 94 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:39 95 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 98 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 99 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 100 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:36 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 106 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 107 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 112 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 113 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 114 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 115 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 116 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 117 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:32 119 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 120 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 124 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 126 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 128 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 129 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 131 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 132 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 135 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 137 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 140 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 143 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 144 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 145 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 146 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 147 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 148 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 149 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 150 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 152 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 153 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 155 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 156 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 158 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 159 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 162 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 163 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 164 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 165 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 166 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 170 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 172 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 173 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:45 174 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 175 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:38:36

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 30 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 17 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 9 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 7 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 14 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 15 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Alban-Sur-Limagnole, km. 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 9 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 7 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2), Montée de Naves d'Aubrac, km. 28.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 2 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3), Côte de Vieurals, km. 43.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 2 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 1), Col de Peyra Taillade, km. 158.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 4 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 4), Côte de Saint-Vidal, km. 176.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4:42:51 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:05:21 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:06 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:13 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:15 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:36 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:16:56 11 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 13 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:32 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:28 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:41 29 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:37:32

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:08:37 2 Lotto Soudal 0:04:18 3 Team Sunweb 0:08:22 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:38 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:12:38 6 Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:25 7 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:13:29 8 Direct Energie 0:14:39 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:14:49 10 Team Sky 0:19:53 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:02 12 Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:45 13 Orica-Scott 0:24:01 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:07 15 Movistar Team 0:29:02 16 Astana Pro Team 0:31:28 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:32:35 18 FDJ 0:39:24 19 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:44:24 20 Quick-Step Floors 0:44:31 21 Dimension Data 0:47:56 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:26

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 64:40:21 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:29 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:12 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:17 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:09 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:37 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:16 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:39 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:08:48 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:41 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:52 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:37 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:22:17 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:27:08 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:28 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:10 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:31:13 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:31:56 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:50 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:19 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:40:45 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:43:46 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:49:22 29 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:54:12 30 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:24 31 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:45 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:00 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:14 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:02:36 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:03:56 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:05 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:09:22 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:38 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:13:45 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:49 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:21 42 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:04 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:08 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:36 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:02 46 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:19:37 47 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:20:23 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:22:40 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:23:03 50 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:23:25 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:24:56 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1:25:38 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:25:48 54 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 1:27:25 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:28:15 56 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:28:51 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:59 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:18 59 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:35:12 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:03 61 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:01 62 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:37:32 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:38:32 64 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1:38:59 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:39:20 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:39:46 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:42:05 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:42:14 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 1:42:24 70 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:42:49 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:43:09 72 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:43:30 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:44:16 74 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:44:22 75 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 1:46:07 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:46:29 77 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:47:25 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:47:30 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:48:28 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:49:45 81 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:50:11 82 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:52:46 83 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:52:52 84 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:53:23 85 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:53:31 86 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:53:57 87 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:54:18 88 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:56:36 89 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:57:13 90 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:57:21 91 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:57:36 92 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:58:39 93 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:00:31 94 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:01:15 95 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:01:35 96 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:02:15 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:02:55 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:02:56 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:02:59 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:03:44 101 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:05:53 102 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 2:05:55 103 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:05 104 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:09:27 105 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 2:09:39 106 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:10:09 107 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2:11:24 108 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:11:50 109 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 2:12:42 110 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:13:02 111 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:26 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:17:42 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:18:38 114 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:20:27 115 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:20:33 116 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 2:20:47 117 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:20:50 118 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:20:57 119 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:21:27 120 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:21:33 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:21:57 122 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:21:59 123 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:22:08 124 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:23:42 125 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:24:19 126 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:26:21 127 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:26:24 128 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:26:45 129 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:27:08 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:27:17 131 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:28:39 132 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:30:45 133 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:30:54 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:31:40 135 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:32:10 136 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:32:37 137 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:32:56 138 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:34:10 139 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:34:20 140 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:34:54 141 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:35:37 142 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:37:21 143 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:37:31 144 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2:38:13 145 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:38:52 146 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:38:53 147 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:50 148 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:41:24 149 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:41:25 150 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:42:57 151 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:43:06 152 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:44:15 153 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:44:29 154 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:49:31 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:50:37 156 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:51:31 157 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 2:52:53 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 2:53:52 159 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:54:46 160 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:55:27 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:55:40 162 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:56:58 163 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:57:14 164 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:57:34 165 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:58:05 166 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:58:59 167 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:00:11 168 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3:01:30 169 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:02:02 170 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:02:09 171 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:04:56 172 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:06:38 173 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:08:54 174 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:16:00 175 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:24:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 373 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 294 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 187 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 128 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 115 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 89 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 86 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 69 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 65 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 62 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 58 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 57 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 57 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 50 23 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 48 24 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 47 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 27 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 42 31 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 39 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 37 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 34 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 37 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 38 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 28 41 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 42 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 25 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 23 49 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 50 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 51 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 52 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 53 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 55 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 57 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 61 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 19 62 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 64 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 65 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 67 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 68 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 69 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 70 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 71 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 72 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 73 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 74 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 76 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 13 77 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 78 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 80 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 13 81 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 82 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 83 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 84 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 85 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 87 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 9 88 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 90 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 91 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 93 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 94 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 95 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 7 96 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 98 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 99 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 102 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 6 103 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 5 104 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 105 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 106 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 107 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 108 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4 109 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 110 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 111 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 112 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 113 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 114 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 115 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 116 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 118 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 116 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 33 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 22 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 18 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 18 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 16 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 25 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 6 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 31 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 35 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 36 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 37 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 38 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 2 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 46 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 47 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 49 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1 51 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 53 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 64:42:23 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:07 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:39 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:35 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:26 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:08 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:53:22 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:37:18 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:42:20 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:48:09 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:51:55 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:52:16 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:55:34 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:59:13 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:13 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:11:00 17 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:18:48 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:20:06 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:21:40 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:28:43 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:32:18 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:32:52 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:35:19 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:37:48 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:40:55 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:53:25 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:54:56 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:55:12 29 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:22:17