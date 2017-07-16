Tour de France: Mollema wins from breakaway in Le Puy-en-Velay
Froome withstands AG2R La Mondiale attack on Bardet's home roads
Stage 15: Laissac-Severac 'Eglise - Le Puy-en-Velay
Bauke Mollema won his first Tour de France stage, soloing into Le-Puy-en-Valey after a turbulent stage. The Trek-Segafredo rider attacked the day's 28-rider breakaway on the descent with 29km to go, and held off a concerted four-man chase, led to the line by Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) ahead of Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal).
Chris Froome and Team Sky were in panic stations as the race leader was caught out by an attack from AG2R La Mondiale before the day's main climb with 40km to go and, to make matters worse, he then had to stop to swap a rear wheel with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski. As AG2R continued to drive the pace, Froome chased with Mikel Nieve and Sergio Henao, making contact just before the top of the climb with the help of Mikel Landa, who dropped back briefly from the group ahead.
Froome admitted after the stage that he wasn't sure he would ever make it back to the group. "AG2R rode their race and rode fast. Just before the climb, I had a problem with my back wheel, it was damaged. Kwiatkowski gave me his wheel because the team car was stuck behind. I gave it my maximum to get back up to the leaders.
"I've got to thanks my teammates yet again for helping me. Sergio Henao and Mikel Nieve gave their maximum. Landa too. He helped me a lot on the climb."
Despite late attack first from Simon Yates and then a successful move by Dan Martin, Froome keeps his lead of 18 seconds over Fabio Aru (Astana) by 18 seconds, with Romain Bardet (AG2R) still at 23 seconds. Martin gained 14 seconds to move into fifth overall, swapping places with Mikel Landa. Nairo Quintana showed more weakness and lost several more minutes after being dropped on the climb.
"It up to my rivals to attack me," Froome said. "They have to gain time before the time trial. For now, I'm just happy to have the jersey and to have a rest day tomorrow."
Mollema was all smiles after a heroic effort to hold off the chasers who, at one point, came within 10 seconds of catching him. "I'm so happy to finally win a stage of the Tour de France," he said.
"I've been close a few times but this year I really wanted to go for a stage. That was a big goal for me and yesterday I knew this was a chance. In the beginning of the stage, it was close because there was a strong breakaway with 10 guys and a lot of teams wanted to block the road so we couldn't pass and then the break took like one and a half minutes."
Mollema finally attacked on the climb and then made it across to the move with a large group. "That was the first goal. And finally, I felt so good, I just gave it a try in the last 30 kilometres. I think I never did so long riding alone and in the end, it was close.
"The Tour de France has always been the most important race for me, it's always been my dream performing here and I've finally won a stage. So I'm incredibly happy."
How it unfolded
It was another hot, sunny and busy day. Again, almost directly from the start in Laissac-Severac l'eglise, a group of 10 got away: Warren Barguil (Sunweb), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Robert Kiserlovski and Tony Martin (Katusha-Alepcin), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain Merida), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) and Angel Luis Maté (Cofidis).
However, the first of the day's four climbs kicked up only 19km after the start, and the non-climbers were soon shed. Mate and the three Germans Martin, Sieberg and Burghardt dropped back, with the other six carrying on with 1:40 over the peloton. Three more fell back, with polka dot jersey holder Barguil, Pauwels and Caruso heading up the category 1 Montee de Naves d'Aubrac with more than two minutes over the field, but with chasers scattered down the climb.
The day's only abandon was Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal). He said that he suffered from a sun allergy in the hot weather, and refused to accept a TUE for treatment for the problem.
Barguil took the first mountain points out of the group of three, and on the short descent a handful of riders who had dropped from the lead group came across, followed by a large chasing group at just under two minutes, and the yellow jersey group at around three minutes.
Grmay and Van Baarle caught up again with the three leaders with 156km to go. The Sky-led peloton was happy to keep the gap at over three minutes, with a 23-rider group in between containing both yesterday's stage winner Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).
The road soon went up again, to the category 3 Cote de Vieurals, with Barguil again taking the maximum points.
Having reached the top of the plateau, the 23-man group caught up with the five leaders with 130 km to go. The newcomers were: Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro De Marchi, Amael Moinard, and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Daniel Navarro and Luis Mate (Cofidis), Lilian Calmejane and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Pierre-Luc Perichon and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Maurits Lammertink, Robert Kiserlovski and Tony Martin (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt, Tiesj Benoot and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michael Matthews and Simon Geschke (Sunweb), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi and Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates).
The gap back to the Sky-led peloton had grown to 4:20. Green jersey Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors), who had dropped back early on the previous day, was easily staying with the group on this day.
Sky was happy with this group and took things down a step allowing the gap to yawn to six minutes, since Caruso, the highest placed rider in the attack, was over 11 minutes behind in the standings.
With the race now taking place on the long rolling plateau, the next excitement didn't come until the intermediate sprint. With three riders in the lead group, Sunweb had no problem setting things up for Matthews to claim the points and move closer to his goal of the green jersey.
Tony Martin launched an audacious attack from the breakaway before the drop from the plateau with just over 64km to go. He slowly built up a lead and then getting into full time trial mode, pushed the gap up to a minute. Meanwhile, the gap to the peloton was stretching towards the eight-minute mark.
Behind Martin, the large group sensed the danger of letting the world time trial champion get away. The group split and then came back together as the chase picked up speed. The speed also increased the gap to the peloton to nine minutes.
Panic for Froome on Col de Payra Taillade
The next hurdle soon appeared, the category 1 Col de Peyra Taillade. Martin took a lead of a minute and a half with him as he started up.
AG2R La Mondiale came to the front on the narrow, twisting roads through Bardet's home training roads, and set a blistering pace in the peloton, splitting the field ahead of Froome, who had only Nieve with him. The yellow jersey was already on the defensive, having had to close the gap alone when he had a problem with his rear wheel. There was no question of the field waiting for him. He got a spare from a Kwiatkowski, and Henao and Nieve had to drive the pace furiously with nearly a minute to make up.
Seeing a chance of moving Bardet into the race lead, AG2R put its full team at the front of their group, to drop the yellow jersey group, who were working their way up through groups of dropped riders on the climb, one of which was Quintana. The Movistar rider would lose nearly four minutes by the day's end.
Froome soon dropped his only helper, Nieve, and continued on with Cannondale-Drapac's Alberto Bettiol before hooking up again with Landa, and together they caught on to the end of the Bardet-Aru group.
Up ahead, the climb proved too much for Tony Martin, who fell and was replaced by Barguil at the head of the race, followed by Pauwels. The Frenchman showed why he was wearing the polka dot jersey, as he stayed away to easily take the maximum number of points. He then waited for a handful of riders to join him.
Bardet realized he was losing his chance, with Froome having come back, and took off on the ascent. Uran went with him, but Froome caught up with them, bringing the small group with him that included Aru, Contador, Yates and Dan Martin.
Mollema makes his move
Mollema was the next to attack out of the leading group as they headed into a long, gradual descent. The gap to the yellow jersey group was 6:31 with 29km to go, and Quintana another minute down.
With 17 km, and yet another climb coming, Mollema had 38 seconds on the Barguil group, with the yellow jersey at 6.36.
The final climb of the day was the category 4 Cote de Saint-Vidal, only 1.9 km long. Roglic gave chase as the summit neared, followed by Barguil, eager to grab as many points as possible. Ulissi and Gallopin joined Barguil and Roglic on the descent.
With 10km to go, Mollema had only 20 seconds on the four chasers, who were not united in giving chase.
The 30-year old Dutchman stayed away to win by 20 seconds ahead of Ulissi, Gallopin, Roglic and Barguil, as attacks continued in the yellow jersey group behind.
Best young rider Simon Yates tried to get away on the short climb, but Landa moved to the front of the group and caught the Orica-Scott rider. Dan Martin was the next to go and found more success.
Martin soon caught up with various riders from the early breakaway, riding furiously at the front of a small group that ended the stage 12 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey.
Froome sprinted to the finish, crossing the line with an unsatisfied look on his face, with most of the other top riders finishing together with him at 6:25 from the stage winner. Quintana ended the day 10:19 in arrears, tumbling out of the top 10 overall behind Caruso.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4:41:47
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:04
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:12
|15
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:04
|17
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:07
|18
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:14
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:11
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:20
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:06:25
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:32
|38
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:10
|39
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:09:12
|42
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:17
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:19
|45
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|46
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:40
|53
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|55
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:00
|62
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|69
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|71
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:39
|95
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|98
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|99
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:36
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|110
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|112
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|113
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:32
|119
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|129
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|131
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|135
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|143
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|144
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|145
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|146
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|147
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|148
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|152
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|155
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|156
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|158
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|159
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|161
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|162
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|163
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|164
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|165
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|167
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|170
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|172
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|173
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:45
|174
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|175
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:38:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|17
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|9
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|7
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|14
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|15
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|10
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|5
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|2
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|10
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:42:51
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:05:21
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:06
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:13
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:15
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:36
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:16:56
|11
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:32
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:28
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:41
|29
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:37:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:08:37
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:18
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:08:22
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:38
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:38
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:25
|7
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:13:29
|8
|Direct Energie
|0:14:39
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:49
|10
|Team Sky
|0:19:53
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:02
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:45
|13
|Orica-Scott
|0:24:01
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:07
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:29:02
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:31:28
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:35
|18
|FDJ
|0:39:24
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:24
|20
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:31
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:47:56
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|64:40:21
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:29
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:12
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:02
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:09
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:37
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:05
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:16
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:39
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:08:48
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:41
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:52
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:37
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:22:17
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:27:08
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:28
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:10
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:31:13
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:56
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:50
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:19
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:40:45
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:46
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:49:22
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:54:12
|30
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:55:24
|31
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:45
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:00
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:14
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:36
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:03:56
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:05
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:09:22
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:38
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:13:45
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:13:49
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:21
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:04
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:08
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:36
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:18:02
|46
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:19:37
|47
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:23
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|1:22:40
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:23:03
|50
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:23:25
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:24:56
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:38
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:48
|54
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|1:27:25
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:15
|56
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:28:51
|57
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:59
|58
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:18
|59
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:35:12
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:03
|61
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:01
|62
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:37:32
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:38:32
|64
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|1:38:59
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:39:20
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:39:46
|67
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:42:05
|68
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:42:14
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|1:42:24
|70
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:42:49
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:43:09
|72
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:43:30
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:44:16
|74
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:44:22
|75
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|1:46:07
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:46:29
|77
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:47:25
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:47:30
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:48:28
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:45
|81
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:11
|82
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:46
|83
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|1:52:52
|84
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:53:23
|85
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:53:31
|86
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:53:57
|87
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:18
|88
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:56:36
|89
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:57:13
|90
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:57:21
|91
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:57:36
|92
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:39
|93
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:00:31
|94
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:01:15
|95
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:01:35
|96
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:02:15
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:02:55
|98
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:02:56
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:02:59
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:03:44
|101
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:05:53
|102
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|2:05:55
|103
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|2:09:05
|104
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:09:27
|105
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|2:09:39
|106
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:10:09
|107
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:11:24
|108
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:11:50
|109
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:12:42
|110
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:13:02
|111
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:26
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|2:17:42
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:18:38
|114
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:20:27
|115
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:20:33
|116
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|2:20:47
|117
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:20:50
|118
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:20:57
|119
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:21:27
|120
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:21:33
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:21:57
|122
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:21:59
|123
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:22:08
|124
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:23:42
|125
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:24:19
|126
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:26:21
|127
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:26:24
|128
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:26:45
|129
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:27:08
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:27:17
|131
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:39
|132
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:30:45
|133
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:30:54
|134
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:31:40
|135
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:32:10
|136
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:32:37
|137
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:32:56
|138
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:34:10
|139
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:34:20
|140
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:34:54
|141
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:35:37
|142
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:37:21
|143
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:37:31
|144
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:38:13
|145
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:38:52
|146
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:38:53
|147
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:39:50
|148
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:41:24
|149
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:41:25
|150
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:42:57
|151
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:43:06
|152
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:44:15
|153
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:44:29
|154
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:49:31
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:50:37
|156
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:51:31
|157
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|2:52:53
|158
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|2:53:52
|159
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:54:46
|160
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:55:27
|161
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:55:40
|162
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:56:58
|163
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:57:14
|164
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:57:34
|165
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:58:05
|166
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:58:59
|167
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:00:11
|168
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|3:01:30
|169
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:02:02
|170
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:02:09
|171
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:04:56
|172
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:06:38
|173
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:08:54
|174
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:16:00
|175
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3:24:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|373
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|294
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|187
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|115
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|69
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|57
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|50
|23
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|48
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|27
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|42
|31
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|34
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|37
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|38
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|39
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|40
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|41
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|42
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|49
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|50
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|51
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|22
|52
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|53
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|61
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|62
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|63
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|64
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|65
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|66
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|67
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|68
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|69
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|17
|70
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|71
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|72
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|73
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|74
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|76
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|77
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|78
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|80
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|81
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|82
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|83
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|84
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|85
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|87
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|9
|88
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|89
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|90
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|8
|91
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|93
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|94
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|95
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|96
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|98
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|99
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|102
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|6
|103
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|5
|104
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|105
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|106
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4
|107
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|108
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|109
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|110
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|111
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|112
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|113
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|114
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|115
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|116
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|118
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|116
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|18
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|18
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|25
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|31
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|35
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|36
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|37
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|38
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|39
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|46
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|47
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|48
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|49
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|51
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|53
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|64:42:23
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:07
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:39
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:35
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:26
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:08
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:53:22
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:18
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:42:20
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:09
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:51:55
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:52:16
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:55:34
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:59:13
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:00:13
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:11:00
|17
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:18:48
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:20:06
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:21:40
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:28:43
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:32:18
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:32:52
|23
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:35:19
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:37:48
|25
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:40:55
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:53:25
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:54:56
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:55:12
|29
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3:22:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|194:10:44
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:52
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:18
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|1:10:50
|5
|Movistar Team
|1:11:40
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1:30:21
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:40:24
|8
|Orica-Scott
|1:40:50
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:46:54
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:17
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:13:42
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:27:13
|13
|Team Sunweb
|2:30:09
|14
|Direct Energie
|2:40:50
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:43:13
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:52:15
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:52:20
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:18:21
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:46:36
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:53:59
|21
|Dimension Data
|4:03:07
|22
|FDJ
|4:14:04
