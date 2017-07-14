Tour de France: Barguil victorious in short, chaotic stage to Foix
Aru responds to all attacks as Landa moves to fifth overall
Stage 13: Saint Girons - Foix
Warren Barguil (Sunweb) won stage 13 of the Tour de France in Foix at the end of a gripping afternoon of Bastille Day racing in the Pyrenees. Fabio Aru (Astana) retained his yellow jersey but saw Chris Froome's Sky teammate Mikel Landa add himself to the list of contenders for final overall victory on a stage that raised many more questions than it answered.
Related Articles
Eisel hits back at criticism of boring flat stages at Tour de France
Fuglsang abandons Tour de France
Tour de France: Stage 13 finish line quotes
Aru lets Team Sky attack as he focuses on defending yellow jersey
Froome: Landa is a real threat for Tour de France title
Contador overcomes Tour de France injuries with long-distance attack
Tour de France: Barguil gives France its first Bastille Day winner in 12 years
Landa: I'd love to win the Tour de France but I know my place
Quintana's Tour de France hopes rise from the ashes in Foix
Tour de France: George Bennett drops out of top-ten overall
Tour de France: 'Mission accomplished' for Dan Martin into Foix
Barguil beat Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Landa in a four-man sprint, while Aru came across the line 1:48 back in a group containing Froome, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac). Aru remains 6 seconds clear of Froome and 25 seconds ahead of Bardet in the overall standings, but Landa is now 5th overall at 1:09. Quintana – seeming irretrievably distanced 24 hours earlier – has moved to within 2:07 of the overall lead.
With three mountain passes crammed into a little more than 100 kilometres, the second day in the Pyrenees was always going to prove difficult to control for the maillot jaune Aru, particularly as his Astana team is so depleted by injury. Despite his isolation, the Sardinian rode with considerable sangfroid in a fragmented and reduced yellow jersey group, basing his strategy squarely around staying in contact with Froome. Aru was promptly across to Froome's wheel when the three-time Tour winner unsheathed a stinging attack near the summit of the final climb, the Mur de Péguère.
"From the spectators' point of view (it was) very exciting, but I stayed calm, in spite of the attacks," said Aru, whose chief lieutenant Jakob Fuglsang abandoned early on with two fractures in his wrist. "My teammates have fallen, some are injured, and that's why I was alone. The next few days will be better for them. I know what counts is to get to the end of each evening."
Indeed, by day's end, it was Froome who appeared more discommoded by the way the stage had unfolded, accelerating repeatedly on the run-in to Foix even though his teammate Landa was up the road in the winning break.
"Yesterday was a difficult day for me but today I felt a lot better and we played a good strategic game with our team," Froome said. "We've got a lot of faith in Mikel and I think that he showed today that he's a real threat now for the overall title in Paris. It's a great card for us to play especially now that Astana don't have the numbers to control the race."
The Tour organisers have shown an increasing penchant for inserting short mountain stages into the parcours ever since the miniature epic to Alpe d'Huez in 2011, and, just like that remarkable afternoon six years ago, it was Contador who proved the catalyst for a breathless race, bobbing clear near the summit of the day's first climb, the Col de Latrape, with some 75 kilometres still to go.
Landa, delegated by Sky to follow Contador's seemingly inevitable early move, was alive to the possibilities. After initially leaving the heavy lifting to Contador, he began to combine with his fellow countryman over the Col d'Agnes and Mur de Péguère, and they duly opened a lead of more than two minutes on the fractured yellow jersey group.
Quintana joined the attacking at the base of the Agnes, launching an acceleration that saw him and king of the mountains Barguil stalk Contador and Landa all afternoon. They finally made contact with the leaders at the summit of the day's third ascent, the tough Mur de Péguère.
Behind, Aru was isolated, but would not be tempted into showing his hand, preferring to stay with Froome, Bardet and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) than commit himself to pegging back Landa et al. In short, he was prepared to concede the day's battle rather than gamble and risk losing the entire war.
A little over a week from Paris, and with six riders within 92 seconds of the maillot jaune, there are myriad possibilities and precious little margin for error.
How it unfolded
Barguil's day began as it ended, at the front, as the Breton joined Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) on the offensive as soon as the flag dropped, but they were soon brought to heel amid the flurry of early attacks ahead of the category 1 Col de Latrape. Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) forged ahead shortly afterwards, first in the company of Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), and then alone as the road began to climb.
De Marchi was still in front come the summit of the Latrape, but his adventure would peter out shortly afterwards as the day's pivotal move took shape behind him. When Contador accelerated two kilometres from the top, he was joined by Landa and Barguil, and they proceeded to lead the race onto the day's second ascent, the Col d'Agnes with a lead of 20 seconds over an already thinned out yellow jersey group.
Only Landa could match Contador's forcing on the lower slopes of the Agnes, and the Spanish duo quickly stretched their lead over Aru, Froome et al. Barguil, meanwhile, found a rather deluxe chasing companion when Quintana, sensing the lack of cohesion in the yellow jersey group, opted to launch an acceleration of his own. They would be joined by Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski, though the former world champion was under strict instructions to sit on the wheels rather than collaborate.
By the summit, Contador and Landa were 30 seconds clear of the chasers and 2:30 ahead of the Aru group. Just when Landa was on the point of becoming virtual race leader, however, Aru found a most unexpected ally of circumstance in the shape of UAE-Emirates, who set a tempo at the base of the Péguère, ostensibly in support of Louis Meintjes, that helped to keep the escapees' lead under control.
Contador began to betray signs of suffering by the time the leaders reached the steepest section of the Mur de Péguère, but Landa's pedalling still seemed almost effortless as he took up the pace-making. Even so, Quintana and Barguil – who had dropped Kwiatkowski – finally made contact near the top, while behind, Dan Martin's pressing and Froome's subsequent acceleration brought the eight-man yellow jersey group to within 1:43 as they began the descent to Foix with 27 kilometres remaining.
While the leading quartet collaborated well on the drop to the line, there was rather less cohesion among the chasers, with Froome, Bardet and Uran all attempting to go clear. In the closing kilometres, Martin and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) did manage to break the deadlock, and they would gain nine seconds on Aru by the finish.
Barguil, despite having lost by the narrowest of margins to Uran on stage 9, held his nerve well in the four-up sprint and responded decisively when Contador opened his effort from a distance. He became the first Frenchman to win on Bastille Day at the Tour since David Moncoutié's solo triumph in Digne-les-Bains in 2005.
"This completely makes up for last Sunday. This just felt so good today," Barguil said. "I was really on top of it. 800 metres from the end, I felt like I was on top of it. Alberto Contador went on the attack. I went on the outside of him and then back in and I knew that I would be the fastest."
Behind, meanwhile, there were the faintest shades of Carrera's infamous tactics at Sappada on the 1987 Giro about the way Froome and Kwiatkowski rode so willingly on the front of the chase group despite their teammate Landa's presence up ahead. But then again, on an afternoon of such chaos, joined-up thinking was at a premium. It was every man for himself.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|2:36:29
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:39
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:08
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:05:56
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:59
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:07:59
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:20
|43
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|53
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|55
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:41
|65
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|73
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|87
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|89
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|104
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|108
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|119
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|123
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|125
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|126
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|128
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|139
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:56
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|143
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|145
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:24
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|147
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|149
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|150
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|151
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|152
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:43
|157
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:05
|158
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|159
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|161
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|162
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|163
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|164
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|166
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|167
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|168
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|170
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|171
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|172
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|173
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|174
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|175
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|176
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|177
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:10
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|11
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|12
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|8
|pts
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|6
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2:38:08
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:41
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:02
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:17
|25
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:45
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:04
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:19:26
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|7:53:05
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:26
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:17
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:28
|6
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:16
|7
|Orica-Scott
|0:18:20
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:41
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:50
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:10
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:49
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:24:40
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:26:23
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:02
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:11
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:58
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:31:52
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:40
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:22
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:04
|22
|FDJ
|0:47:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55:30:06
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:35
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:32
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:04
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:51
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:22
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:24
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:50
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:33
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:13
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:14:05
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:36
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:34
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:18:00
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:47
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:34
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:18
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:33
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:35:54
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:36:31
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:40
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:49
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:42
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:45:10
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:20
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:56
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:56
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:13
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:19
|34
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:55:05
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:00:22
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:42
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:40
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:02:13
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:14
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:04:06
|41
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:09
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:54
|43
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:07:22
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:07:41
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:07:51
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:07:52
|47
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|1:08:24
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:14
|49
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|1:09:40
|50
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:11:27
|51
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:26
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:26
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:14:27
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:15:25
|55
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:15:33
|56
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|1:15:46
|57
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:52
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:19:41
|59
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:25
|60
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:11
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:14
|62
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:23:30
|63
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:46
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:18
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:14
|66
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:34
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:27:18
|68
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:29:38
|69
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1:29:44
|70
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|1:29:46
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:30:07
|72
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:30:10
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:49
|74
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:32:39
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:32:51
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|1:33:26
|77
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:33:39
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:34:06
|79
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:35:24
|80
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:16
|81
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:22
|82
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:36:52
|83
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:36:59
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:37:16
|85
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:37:26
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:38:14
|87
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:38:20
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:39:11
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:15
|90
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:39:25
|91
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:05
|92
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:40:10
|93
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:40:43
|94
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:42:09
|95
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:42:14
|96
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:43:12
|97
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:44:04
|98
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:45:00
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:45:01
|100
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:45:23
|101
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:47:10
|102
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:15
|103
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:10
|104
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:48:17
|105
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:48:24
|106
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:48:46
|107
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:48:51
|108
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:49:21
|109
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|1:50:47
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:50:50
|111
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:52:01
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:53:53
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:54:11
|114
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:54:22
|115
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:54:29
|116
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:50
|117
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:55:22
|118
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:56:48
|119
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:14
|120
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:58:29
|121
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:00:08
|122
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:00:33
|123
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:01:10
|124
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:01:37
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:02:00
|126
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:02:20
|127
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:02:39
|128
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:02:45
|129
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:02:50
|130
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:03:15
|131
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:35
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:05:36
|133
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:06:00
|134
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:06:16
|135
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:06:25
|136
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:06:46
|137
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:06:47
|138
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:06:57
|139
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:07:00
|140
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:07:25
|141
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:09:04
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:09:21
|143
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:11:03
|144
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:11:04
|145
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:11:40
|146
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:12:40
|147
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:12:45
|148
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:12:55
|149
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:15:47
|150
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:16:14
|151
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:17:05
|152
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:17:40
|153
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:41
|154
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:44
|155
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:18:11
|156
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:18:14
|157
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|2:19:36
|158
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:20:16
|159
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:12
|160
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:22:10
|161
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:22:23
|162
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:24:17
|163
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:24:48
|164
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:25:42
|165
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:26:53
|166
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:26:54
|167
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:28:02
|168
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2:28:13
|169
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:45
|170
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:28:52
|171
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:29:20
|172
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:31:39
|173
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:33:21
|174
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|2:33:40
|175
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:38:20
|176
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:45:22
|177
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:49:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|363
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|235
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|180
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|93
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|15
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|52
|17
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|48
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|19
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|23
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|38
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|30
|29
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|30
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|32
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|35
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|38
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|24
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|41
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|22
|43
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|44
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|47
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|48
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|52
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|53
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|55
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|56
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|57
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|59
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|17
|60
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|64
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|66
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|67
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|14
|68
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|69
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|72
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|73
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|74
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|75
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|76
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|77
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|78
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|80
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|81
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|82
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|83
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|84
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|86
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|87
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|89
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|91
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|92
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|93
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|6
|95
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|5
|98
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|99
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|100
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|101
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|102
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|103
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|104
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|105
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|106
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|107
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|108
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|111
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|94
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|29
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|32
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|35
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|37
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|40
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|42
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|43
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|44
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|45
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|49
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|55:32:10
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:47
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:29
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:30
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:43
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:29
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:58:18
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:30
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:30:47
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:12
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:18
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:35:22
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:38:01
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:40:10
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:41:08
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:46:13
|17
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:46:47
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:52:18
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:59:33
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:00:46
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:01:11
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:03:56
|23
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:56
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:13:43
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:40
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:20:06
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:24:49
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:25:58
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:36:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|166:35:40
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|1:01:00
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:24
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:25:38
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1:26:47
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|1:29:06
|8
|Orica-Scott
|1:35:48
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:52:27
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:03:19
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:58
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:17:33
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:28:16
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:33:45
|15
|Team Sunweb
|2:40:42
|16
|Direct Energie
|2:45:32
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:47:08
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:47:16
|19
|Dimension Data
|3:32:59
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|3:33:08
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:50:52
|22
|FDJ
|3:52:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy