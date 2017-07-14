Image 1 of 48 Warren Barguil wins stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 48 Fabio Aru in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Serge Pauwels finishes stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Greg Van Avermaet at the finish of stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Warren Barguil on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 13 on Bastille Day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Warren Barguil on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 13 on Bastille Day. Image 7 of 48 Romain Bardet ( AG2R La Mondiale) rides during stage 13 of the Tour de France, a 101km stage from Saint-Girons to Foix Image 8 of 48 Simon Yates in Foix near the end of stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 9 of 48 Rigoberto Uran makes his way to the finish of stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 10 of 48 Nario Quintana climbs during stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 11 of 48 Fabio Aru follows Chris Froome during stage 13 of the Tour de France Image 12 of 48 Warren Barguil climbs during stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 13 of 48 Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa on the attacks during stage 13 of the Tour de France Image 14 of 48 Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa on the attacks during stage 13 of the Tour de France Image 15 of 48 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Fabio Aru makes his way up the final climb during stage 13 Image 19 of 48 Simon Yates and Dan Martin at the finish of stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Fabio Aru finishes stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Simon Yates and Dan Martin at the finish of stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Fabio Aru and Chris Froome finish next to each other during stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Fabio Aru follows Chris Froome during stage 13 at the tour de France Image 24 of 48 Warren Barguil sprints for the win during stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 25 of 48 Warren Barguil wins stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 26 of 48 Warren Barguil rails a corner on his way to winning stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 48 Michal Kwiatkowski rides ahead of Chris Froome and Fabio Aru during stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 28 of 48 Warren Barguil wins stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 29 of 48 Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana at the finish of stage 13 Image 30 of 48 Warren Barguil wins stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 31 of 48 Warren Barguil wins stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 32 of 48 Warren Barguil wins stage 13 at the Tour de France Image 33 of 48 Jakob Fuglsang eventually gave in to his injuries and abandoned the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 48 Jakob Fuglsang eventually gave in to his injuries and abandoned the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 48 A personal touch for Esteban Chaves' bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 48 Chris Froome watches Fabio Aru ride by in yellow before the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 48 The pack rides during the 101 km 13th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 38 of 48 Alessandro De Marchi rides in a breakaway during the 101 km 13th stage of the Tour de France Image 39 of 48 Fabio Aru in the maillot jaune Image 40 of 48 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) Image 41 of 48 Riders wait the start of stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 48 Most aggressive Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Italian champion Fabio Aru on the jersey about to collect his second yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) enjoying the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Warren Barguil (Sunweb) won stage 13 of the Tour de France in Foix at the end of a gripping afternoon of Bastille Day racing in the Pyrenees. Fabio Aru (Astana) retained his yellow jersey but saw Chris Froome's Sky teammate Mikel Landa add himself to the list of contenders for final overall victory on a stage that raised many more questions than it answered.

Barguil beat Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Landa in a four-man sprint, while Aru came across the line 1:48 back in a group containing Froome, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac). Aru remains 6 seconds clear of Froome and 25 seconds ahead of Bardet in the overall standings, but Landa is now 5th overall at 1:09. Quintana – seeming irretrievably distanced 24 hours earlier – has moved to within 2:07 of the overall lead.

With three mountain passes crammed into a little more than 100 kilometres, the second day in the Pyrenees was always going to prove difficult to control for the maillot jaune Aru, particularly as his Astana team is so depleted by injury. Despite his isolation, the Sardinian rode with considerable sangfroid in a fragmented and reduced yellow jersey group, basing his strategy squarely around staying in contact with Froome. Aru was promptly across to Froome's wheel when the three-time Tour winner unsheathed a stinging attack near the summit of the final climb, the Mur de Péguère.

"From the spectators' point of view (it was) very exciting, but I stayed calm, in spite of the attacks," said Aru, whose chief lieutenant Jakob Fuglsang abandoned early on with two fractures in his wrist. "My teammates have fallen, some are injured, and that's why I was alone. The next few days will be better for them. I know what counts is to get to the end of each evening."

Indeed, by day's end, it was Froome who appeared more discommoded by the way the stage had unfolded, accelerating repeatedly on the run-in to Foix even though his teammate Landa was up the road in the winning break.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for me but today I felt a lot better and we played a good strategic game with our team," Froome said. "We've got a lot of faith in Mikel and I think that he showed today that he's a real threat now for the overall title in Paris. It's a great card for us to play especially now that Astana don't have the numbers to control the race."

The Tour organisers have shown an increasing penchant for inserting short mountain stages into the parcours ever since the miniature epic to Alpe d'Huez in 2011, and, just like that remarkable afternoon six years ago, it was Contador who proved the catalyst for a breathless race, bobbing clear near the summit of the day's first climb, the Col de Latrape, with some 75 kilometres still to go.

Landa, delegated by Sky to follow Contador's seemingly inevitable early move, was alive to the possibilities. After initially leaving the heavy lifting to Contador, he began to combine with his fellow countryman over the Col d'Agnes and Mur de Péguère, and they duly opened a lead of more than two minutes on the fractured yellow jersey group.

Quintana joined the attacking at the base of the Agnes, launching an acceleration that saw him and king of the mountains Barguil stalk Contador and Landa all afternoon. They finally made contact with the leaders at the summit of the day's third ascent, the tough Mur de Péguère.

Behind, Aru was isolated, but would not be tempted into showing his hand, preferring to stay with Froome, Bardet and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) than commit himself to pegging back Landa et al. In short, he was prepared to concede the day's battle rather than gamble and risk losing the entire war.

A little over a week from Paris, and with six riders within 92 seconds of the maillot jaune, there are myriad possibilities and precious little margin for error.

How it unfolded

Barguil's day began as it ended, at the front, as the Breton joined Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) on the offensive as soon as the flag dropped, but they were soon brought to heel amid the flurry of early attacks ahead of the category 1 Col de Latrape. Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) forged ahead shortly afterwards, first in the company of Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), and then alone as the road began to climb.

De Marchi was still in front come the summit of the Latrape, but his adventure would peter out shortly afterwards as the day's pivotal move took shape behind him. When Contador accelerated two kilometres from the top, he was joined by Landa and Barguil, and they proceeded to lead the race onto the day's second ascent, the Col d'Agnes with a lead of 20 seconds over an already thinned out yellow jersey group.

Only Landa could match Contador's forcing on the lower slopes of the Agnes, and the Spanish duo quickly stretched their lead over Aru, Froome et al. Barguil, meanwhile, found a rather deluxe chasing companion when Quintana, sensing the lack of cohesion in the yellow jersey group, opted to launch an acceleration of his own. They would be joined by Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski, though the former world champion was under strict instructions to sit on the wheels rather than collaborate.

By the summit, Contador and Landa were 30 seconds clear of the chasers and 2:30 ahead of the Aru group. Just when Landa was on the point of becoming virtual race leader, however, Aru found a most unexpected ally of circumstance in the shape of UAE-Emirates, who set a tempo at the base of the Péguère, ostensibly in support of Louis Meintjes, that helped to keep the escapees' lead under control.

Contador began to betray signs of suffering by the time the leaders reached the steepest section of the Mur de Péguère, but Landa's pedalling still seemed almost effortless as he took up the pace-making. Even so, Quintana and Barguil – who had dropped Kwiatkowski – finally made contact near the top, while behind, Dan Martin's pressing and Froome's subsequent acceleration brought the eight-man yellow jersey group to within 1:43 as they began the descent to Foix with 27 kilometres remaining.

While the leading quartet collaborated well on the drop to the line, there was rather less cohesion among the chasers, with Froome, Bardet and Uran all attempting to go clear. In the closing kilometres, Martin and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) did manage to break the deadlock, and they would gain nine seconds on Aru by the finish.

Barguil, despite having lost by the narrowest of margins to Uran on stage 9, held his nerve well in the four-up sprint and responded decisively when Contador opened his effort from a distance. He became the first Frenchman to win on Bastille Day at the Tour since David Moncoutié's solo triumph in Digne-les-Bains in 2005.

"This completely makes up for last Sunday. This just felt so good today," Barguil said. "I was really on top of it. 800 metres from the end, I felt like I was on top of it. Alberto Contador went on the attack. I went on the outside of him and then back in and I knew that I would be the fastest."

Behind, meanwhile, there were the faintest shades of Carrera's infamous tactics at Sappada on the 1987 Giro about the way Froome and Kwiatkowski rode so willingly on the front of the chase group despite their teammate Landa's presence up ahead. But then again, on an afternoon of such chaos, joined-up thinking was at a premium. It was every man for himself.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 2:36:29 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:02 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:39 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:48 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:08 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:05:56 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 25 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:59 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:07:59 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 37 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 38 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20 43 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 53 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 55 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 58 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 59 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 64 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:41 65 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 68 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 70 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 72 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 79 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 87 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 89 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 100 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 103 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 104 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 108 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 109 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 111 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 112 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 120 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 123 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 125 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 126 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 127 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 128 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 132 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 135 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 136 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 138 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:56 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 143 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 144 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 145 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:19:24 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 147 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 149 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 150 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 151 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 152 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 154 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:43 157 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:05 158 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 159 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 161 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 162 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 163 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 164 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 165 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 166 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 167 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 168 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 170 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 171 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 172 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 173 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 174 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 175 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 176 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 177 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:10 DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 11 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 9 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 3 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint - Seix, km. 13.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 5 12 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Mountain 1 - Col De Latrape (Cat. 1), km. 31 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 8 pts 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 4 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 6 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col D'agnes (Cat. 1), km. 46.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 pts 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Mur De Péguère (Cat. 1), km. 74.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 pts 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2:38:08 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:41 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:02 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 11 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 23 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:17 25 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:17:45 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:04 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:19:26 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 7:53:05 2 Movistar Team 0:06:26 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:10:17 5 BMC Racing Team 0:14:28 6 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:18:16 7 Orica-Scott 0:18:20 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:18:41 9 Astana Pro Team 0:21:50 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:10 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:49 12 Direct Energie 0:24:40 13 Team Sunweb 0:26:23 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:28:02 15 Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:11 16 Lotto Soudal 0:30:58 17 Dimension Data 0:31:52 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:40 20 Bahrain-Merida 0:39:22 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:04 22 FDJ 0:47:08

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55:30:06 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:35 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:09 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:32 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:04 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:07 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:51 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:22 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:24 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:50 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:33 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:13 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:14:05 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:36 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:34 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:18:00 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:47 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:22:34 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:26:18 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:33 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:35:54 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:36:31 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:40 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:49 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:42 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:10 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:49:20 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:56 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:56 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:51:13 33 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:19 34 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:55:05 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:00:22 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:42 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:01:40 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:13 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:14 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:04:06 41 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:09 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:54 43 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:07:22 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:07:41 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:07:51 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:07:52 47 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 1:08:24 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:14 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:09:40 50 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:11:27 51 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:12:26 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:14:26 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:14:27 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:15:25 55 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:15:33 56 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 1:15:46 57 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:52 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:19:41 59 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:25 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:11 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:14 62 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:23:30 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:46 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:18 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:14 66 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:25:34 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:27:18 68 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:29:38 69 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1:29:44 70 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 1:29:46 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:30:07 72 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:30:10 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:31:49 74 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:32:39 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:32:51 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1:33:26 77 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:33:39 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:34:06 79 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:24 80 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:36:16 81 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:36:22 82 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:36:52 83 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:36:59 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:37:16 85 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:37:26 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:38:14 87 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:38:20 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:39:11 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:39:15 90 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:39:25 91 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:05 92 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:40:10 93 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:40:43 94 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:42:09 95 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:14 96 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:43:12 97 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:44:04 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:45:00 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:45:01 100 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:45:23 101 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:47:10 102 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:47:15 103 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:48:10 104 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:48:17 105 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:48:24 106 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:48:46 107 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:48:51 108 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1:49:21 109 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:47 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:50:50 111 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:52:01 112 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:53:53 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:54:11 114 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:54:22 115 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:54:29 116 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:50 117 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:55:22 118 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:48 119 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:14 120 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:58:29 121 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:00:08 122 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:00:33 123 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:01:10 124 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:01:37 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:02:00 126 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:02:20 127 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:02:39 128 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:02:45 129 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:02:50 130 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:03:15 131 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:05:35 132 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:05:36 133 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:06:00 134 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:06:16 135 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:25 136 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:06:46 137 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:47 138 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:06:57 139 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:00 140 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:07:25 141 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:09:04 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:09:21 143 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:11:03 144 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:11:04 145 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:11:40 146 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:12:40 147 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:12:45 148 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:12:55 149 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:15:47 150 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:16:14 151 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:17:05 152 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2:17:40 153 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:41 154 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:44 155 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:18:11 156 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:18:14 157 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 2:19:36 158 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:20:16 159 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:12 160 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:22:10 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:22:23 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:24:17 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:24:48 164 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:25:42 165 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:26:53 166 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:26:54 167 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:28:02 168 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:28:13 169 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:45 170 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:28:52 171 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:29:20 172 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:31:39 173 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:33:21 174 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 2:33:40 175 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:38:20 176 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:45:22 177 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:49:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 363 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 235 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 180 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 107 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 93 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 78 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 73 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 57 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 56 15 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 52 17 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 48 18 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 47 19 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 41 23 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 39 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 38 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 32 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 30 29 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 30 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 28 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 27 35 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 36 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 25 38 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 40 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 43 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 44 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 45 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 47 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 48 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 19 52 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 53 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 55 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 56 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 57 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 58 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 59 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 61 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 64 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 66 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 67 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 14 68 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 13 69 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 72 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 73 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 74 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 75 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 76 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 77 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 78 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 80 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 81 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 82 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 83 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 84 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 85 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 86 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 87 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 89 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 91 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 92 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 93 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 6 95 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 5 98 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 99 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 100 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4 101 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 102 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 103 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 104 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 105 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 106 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 107 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 108 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 111 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 94 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 33 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 22 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 16 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 6 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 29 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 32 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 35 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 40 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 42 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 43 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 45 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 55:32:10 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:47 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:29 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:30 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:43 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:29 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:58:18 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:23:30 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:30:47 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:34:12 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:18 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:35:22 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:38:01 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:40:10 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:41:08 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:46:13 17 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:46:47 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:52:18 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:59:33 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:00:46 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:01:11 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:03:56 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:56 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:13:43 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:40 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:20:06 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:24:49 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:25:58 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:36:16