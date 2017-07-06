Trending

Tour de France: Kittel wins sprint in Troyes

Froome sails through stage in maillot jaune

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) produced a remarkable comeback in the finishing straight of stage 6 of the Tour de France to claim victory in Troyes and confirm himself as the most powerful sprinter in the race. Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead.

When Kittel found himself a dozen places from the front with scarcely 250 metres to go, his cause seemed lost, but a prodigious acceleration saw him clock a top speed of 71kph and overhaul his rivals to win emphatically ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Fabio Sabatini hit the front of the peloton with 800 metres to go and put in a lengthy turn on the front, but with Kittel so far back, it initially seemed as though Quick-Step had made a hash of their lead-out.

Kittel, however, had the nous to attach himself to the rear wheel of the green jersey Démare as the sprint took shape, and then the raw power to outstrip the competition on the Boulevard du 1er R.A.M.

"The last kilometre was a little bit freestyle but I had a good wheel, first from Arnaud Démare, and then I had to go at 250 to the front," Kittel said. "It went perfect. I could start from a great position, a little behind, to see where my rivals were going. I feel good at the moment."

In keeping with the tenor of this Tour to date, the run-in to Troyes was a rather disorganised, with no one team quite strong enough to take command of the situation as Saeco or Highroad might have done in generations past. Instead, there was a cornucopia of trains vying for supremacy, with FDJ, Cofidis and Katusha-Alpecin all prominent.

Quick-Step settled for a brace of major efforts, first when a clutch of blue jerseys massed on the front with five kilometres to go to marshal Kittel into position, and then when Sabatini kept the pace high inside the final kilometre.

Once Sabatini swung over, Dimension Data took up the reins, despite the absence of the injured Mark Cavendish, though Edvald Boasson Hagen's attempt to anticipate the favourites by sprinting from distance was optimistic in the extreme.

The French rivals Démare and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), as well as Greipel, all swept past Boasson Hagen as the sprint began in earnest, but while they all battled for the postage stamp of space near the right-hand barriers, Kittel simply cruised past on the outside, and had time to savour his win as he crossed the line. Démare beat Greipel to second, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) took fourth ahead of Bouhanni.

"Wow," Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere said. "Sabatini did a great job to keep Marcel in front. There is not really one team that is stronger than the others, but Marcel is definitely stronger than everybody else."

In the wake of the expulsion of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) following his part in Cavendish's crash on Tuesday, the sprinters were always liable to be under close scrutiny from the commissaires here, but the sprint was not bereft of tension, with Démare's lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri taking aim at Bouhanni – who had himself complained of being impeded by Démare two days ago.

"Bouhanni is an idiot. He didn't just pass me, he also put his knee into my bars," Guarnieri complained to RAI. "He's a dick, he's always making people crash. We know he's like that. He's probably upset because he always loses…"

As Bouhanni warmed down on the rollers before a retinue of reporters, he limited himself to a single declaration: "You can all wait there if you like, but I'm not going to talk."

Démare's own manoeuvre in the finishing straight, meanwhile, saw Katusha lead-out man Marco Haller raise his arm in protest, and moved John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) to offer his own critique. "He actually moved off his line and went through a very, very small gap there," said Degenkolb, 10th on the stage.

Kittel, by contrast, seemed inured to the chaos that reigned around him, and it was a quiet day, too, for the general classification contenders, who all rolled home in the body of the peloton. Froome remains 12 seconds ahead of his Sky teammate Geraint Thomas, while Fabio Aru (Astana) lies third, at 14 seconds.

How it unfolded

Once again on this Tour, the early break drifted clear surprisingly early. Barely a kilometre had passed after the start in Vesoul when Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE-Team Emirates) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) ghosted clear and the bunch was happy to let the trio to it.

Perhaps the peloton was simply ruminating over the absurdity of the news from the start line, where it emerged that Bora-Hansgrohe had not only appealed Sagan's exclusion to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but had also requested his reinstatement to the Tour despite missing two stages. By day's end, CAS confirmed that it had rejected the appeal, but the marketing ploy had garnered its share of headlines in the meantime.

Out on the road, Quemeneur, Laengen and Backaert built up a maximum lead of four minutes before the peloton – led chiefly by FDJ – set about slowly reducing their advantage. Despite the exposed roads and occasional stiff breezes, the threat of echelons never materialised, and the podium contenders enjoyed a relatively relaxed day, though the high temperatures and the sheer length of the stage meant that it was by no means a day off.

In the absence of Sagan, the battle for the green jersey has taken on a new guise, and the intermediate sprint at Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises was keenly contested, with Démare taking the points for fourth place ahead of Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Greipel. The Frenchman retains the green jersey, albeit with a lead of just 27 points over Kittel.

Quemeneur, Laengen and Backaert stuck gamely to their task in the final hour of racing, and they remained off the front until the final four kilometres, when they were eventually swallowed up. A breathless finale ensued, with Kittel emerging from the disarray to claim the win. Friday's long leg to Nuits-Saint-Georges should offer the fast men another opportunity, even if, on this form, Kittel will prove a tough out.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors5:05:34
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
8Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
9Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
11Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
24Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
36Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
38Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
39Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
45Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
48George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
50Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
54Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
57Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
58Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
61Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
62Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
64Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
65Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
66Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
67Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
70Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
73Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
74Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
75Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
77Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
79Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
80Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
82Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
85Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
87Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
88Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
91Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
92Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
95Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
97Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
98Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
100Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
103Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
106Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
107Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
108Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
110Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
115Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
118Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
119Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
120Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:33
122Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
123Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
124Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
125Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
126Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
127Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
128Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
129Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
131Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
132Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
133Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
135Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
136Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
137Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
138Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
139Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
140Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
141Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
144Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
145Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
147Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
150Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:14
151Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
152Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
153Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
154Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
155Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
158Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
159Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:45
160Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
161Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
162Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
163Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:54
164Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
165Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
167Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:00
168Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:26
170Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
171Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
172Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
173Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
174Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
175Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
176Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
177Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
178Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
179Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
180Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
181Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
182Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
183Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
184Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
185Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
186Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
187Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:00
188Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:07
189Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
190Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:15
191Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:51
192Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:03
193Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:57

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin18
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
8Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
9Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo7
11Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie5
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2

Intermediate sprint - Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises, km. 135
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ13
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb11
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin8
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors6
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ4
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors2
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Langres, km. 69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain (Cat. 4) Côte de la colline Sainte-Germaine, km. 154
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:05:34
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:22
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:54
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:26
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
24Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
25Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:00
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:15
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:03
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:57

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin15:16:42
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4BMC Racing Team
5Lotto Soudal
6Astana Pro Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Trek-Segafredo
9Direct Energie
10Quick-Step Floors
11Orica-Scott
12Cannondale-Drapac
13Movistar Team
14FDJ
15Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Team Sunweb
18Team Sky
19UAE Team Emirates
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Bahrain-Merida
22Dimension Data0:00:52

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky23:44:33
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:43
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:47
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:51
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:56
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:57
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:00
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:27
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:32
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
27Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:02:41
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:42
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:44
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:03
32Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:17
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:32
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
35Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:03:47
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:09
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:10
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:24
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:33
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:04
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:05:22
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:23
45Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
46Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:42
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:06
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:06:16
49Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:28
50Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:06:44
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:46
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:52
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:06
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:07:32
55Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:56
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:04
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:05
58Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:08:12
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:08:24
60Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:10
61Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:16
62Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:38
63Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:39
64Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:46
65Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:09:53
66Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:10:04
67Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:39
69Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:41
70Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:08
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:09
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:16
73Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:30
74Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:11:33
75Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:03
76Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:19
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:12:28
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:12:38
79Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:46
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:59
82Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:08
83Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:16
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:18
85Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:13:21
87Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:33
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:50
89Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:57
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:03
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:11
93Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:14:16
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:17
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:14:18
97Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:29
98Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:32
99Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:14:34
100Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:40
101Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:52
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:53
103Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:54
104Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:14:56
106Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:20
107Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
108Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:15:23
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:29
110Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
111Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:32
112Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:05
113Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:16:08
114Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:16:15
115Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:16:24
116Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:16:26
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:31
118Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:37
120Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:46
122Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:51
123Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:07
124Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:17:09
125John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
126Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:30
127Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:18:05
128Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:18:27
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:18:43
130Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:44
131Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:18:54
132Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:09
133Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:18
134Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:19:19
135Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:41
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:43
137Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:19:48
138Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:58
139Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:20:02
140Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:06
141Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:19
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:21
143Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:20:44
144Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:50
145Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:07
146Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:21:09
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:12
148Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:21:27
149Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:31
150Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:59
151Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:22:13
152André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:22:44
153Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:22:50
154Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:09
155Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:20
156Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:23:22
157Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:23:27
158Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:34
159Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:23:45
160Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:59
161Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:10
162Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:24:14
163Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:24:28
164Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:40
165Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:45
166Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:24:46
167Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:04
168Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:24
169Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:25:31
170Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:32
171Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:26:06
172Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:21
173Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:23
174Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
175Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:31
176Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:26:50
177Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:55
178Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:59
179Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:46
180Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:28:34
181Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:43
182Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:22
183Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:31:01
184Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:15
185Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:01
186Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:29
187Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:34
188Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:56
189Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:04
190Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:39:13
191Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:41:47
192Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:25
193Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:57:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ170pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors143
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb96
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal93
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin74
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida49
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors47
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky41
10Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates39
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky38
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert37
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data36
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
16Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
19Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
20Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors17
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
27Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
28Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
31Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
32Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
34Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
36Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
37Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac13
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
40Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro13
41Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
42Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13
44Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ13
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
46Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
48Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro11
49John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo11
50Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
51Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
52Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
53Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
54Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors9
56Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
57Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
58Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
59Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
60Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
61Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates6
63Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
64Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
67Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
69Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors4
70Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ4
71George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
72Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
74Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
75Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
76Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3
77Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky2
78Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
79Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
80Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
8Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1
15Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott23:45:16
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:41
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:22
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:07:29
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:20
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:13:49
13Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:09
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:37
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:46
16Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:15:25
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:48
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:58
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:01
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:36
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:24
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:22:07
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:26
24Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:22:44
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:27
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:24:48
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:49
28Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:03
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:56:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky71:14:41
2BMC Racing Team0:01:59
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
4Cannondale-Drapac0:03:35
5Orica-Scott0:03:58
6Astana Pro Team0:06:00
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:55
8Movistar Team0:07:23
9Trek-Segafredo0:08:48
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:45
11Lotto Soudal0:09:56
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:17
13Bahrain-Merida0:12:03
14Quick-Step Floors0:12:12
15Team Sunweb0:13:50
16FDJ0:13:57
17Katusha-Alpecin0:14:48
18Direct Energie
19UAE Team Emirates0:16:33
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:05
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:55
22Dimension Data0:23:23

 

 

