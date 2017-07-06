Image 1 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Chris Froome in yellow behind the Sky train. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Lars Ytting Bak tucks in during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Fabio Aru in polka dots during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Marcel Kittel on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6 Image 7 of 46 Maurits Lammertink takes bottles to his Katusha teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Richie Porte (BMC) in the peloton during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 The stage 6 breakaway at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Chris Froome in yellow behind the Sky train. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Marcel Kittel bides his time in the bunch during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Chris Froome in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 15 of 46 Arnaud Demare in green after stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 16 of 46 Fabio Aru in polka dots after stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 17 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Simon Yates in white at after stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 19 of 46 A UCI commissaire checks bikes at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Laurent Pichon attempts to bridge to the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 25 of 46 The sprinters approach the line during stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 26 of 46 The sprinters approach the line during stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 46 The sprinters approach the line during stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 28 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 30 of 46 Marcel Kittel wins stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 31 of 46 Chris Froome (Team Sky) had touches of yellow on his bike Image 32 of 46 The stage 6 breakaway on the road to Troyes Image 33 of 46 The breakaway on the move during stage 6 at the Tour de France Image 34 of 46 Norway's Vegard Laengen rides in a breakaway during the 216 km sixth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 35 of 46 The board girl rides past (From R) France's Perrig Quemeneur, Norway's Vegard Laengen and Belgium's Frederik Backaert riding in a breakaway during the 216 km sixth stage Image 36 of 46 The stage 6 breakaway on the road to Troyes Image 37 of 46 The Tour de France peloton was lined out on the country roads Image 38 of 46 Fabio Aru (Astana) in the polka-dot jersey Image 39 of 46 The break of the day Image 40 of 46 A view across the fields Image 41 of 46 Chris Froome was protected by his Team Sky teammates Image 42 of 46 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 43 of 46 It was a day for messing around in boats Image 44 of 46 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) and Fabio Aru (Astana) talk about their new jerseys Image 45 of 46 Marcel Kittel was back on his disc-brake bike Image 46 of 46 It was a hot day out on stage 6 to Troyes

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) produced a remarkable comeback in the finishing straight of stage 6 of the Tour de France to claim victory in Troyes and confirm himself as the most powerful sprinter in the race. Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead.

When Kittel found himself a dozen places from the front with scarcely 250 metres to go, his cause seemed lost, but a prodigious acceleration saw him clock a top speed of 71kph and overhaul his rivals to win emphatically ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Fabio Sabatini hit the front of the peloton with 800 metres to go and put in a lengthy turn on the front, but with Kittel so far back, it initially seemed as though Quick-Step had made a hash of their lead-out.

Kittel, however, had the nous to attach himself to the rear wheel of the green jersey Démare as the sprint took shape, and then the raw power to outstrip the competition on the Boulevard du 1er R.A.M.

"The last kilometre was a little bit freestyle but I had a good wheel, first from Arnaud Démare, and then I had to go at 250 to the front," Kittel said. "It went perfect. I could start from a great position, a little behind, to see where my rivals were going. I feel good at the moment."

In keeping with the tenor of this Tour to date, the run-in to Troyes was a rather disorganised, with no one team quite strong enough to take command of the situation as Saeco or Highroad might have done in generations past. Instead, there was a cornucopia of trains vying for supremacy, with FDJ, Cofidis and Katusha-Alpecin all prominent.

Quick-Step settled for a brace of major efforts, first when a clutch of blue jerseys massed on the front with five kilometres to go to marshal Kittel into position, and then when Sabatini kept the pace high inside the final kilometre.

Once Sabatini swung over, Dimension Data took up the reins, despite the absence of the injured Mark Cavendish, though Edvald Boasson Hagen's attempt to anticipate the favourites by sprinting from distance was optimistic in the extreme.

The French rivals Démare and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), as well as Greipel, all swept past Boasson Hagen as the sprint began in earnest, but while they all battled for the postage stamp of space near the right-hand barriers, Kittel simply cruised past on the outside, and had time to savour his win as he crossed the line. Démare beat Greipel to second, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) took fourth ahead of Bouhanni.

"Wow," Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere said. "Sabatini did a great job to keep Marcel in front. There is not really one team that is stronger than the others, but Marcel is definitely stronger than everybody else."

In the wake of the expulsion of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) following his part in Cavendish's crash on Tuesday, the sprinters were always liable to be under close scrutiny from the commissaires here, but the sprint was not bereft of tension, with Démare's lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri taking aim at Bouhanni – who had himself complained of being impeded by Démare two days ago.

"Bouhanni is an idiot. He didn't just pass me, he also put his knee into my bars," Guarnieri complained to RAI. "He's a dick, he's always making people crash. We know he's like that. He's probably upset because he always loses…"

As Bouhanni warmed down on the rollers before a retinue of reporters, he limited himself to a single declaration: "You can all wait there if you like, but I'm not going to talk."

Démare's own manoeuvre in the finishing straight, meanwhile, saw Katusha lead-out man Marco Haller raise his arm in protest, and moved John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) to offer his own critique. "He actually moved off his line and went through a very, very small gap there," said Degenkolb, 10th on the stage.

Kittel, by contrast, seemed inured to the chaos that reigned around him, and it was a quiet day, too, for the general classification contenders, who all rolled home in the body of the peloton. Froome remains 12 seconds ahead of his Sky teammate Geraint Thomas, while Fabio Aru (Astana) lies third, at 14 seconds.

How it unfolded

Once again on this Tour, the early break drifted clear surprisingly early. Barely a kilometre had passed after the start in Vesoul when Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE-Team Emirates) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) ghosted clear and the bunch was happy to let the trio to it.

Perhaps the peloton was simply ruminating over the absurdity of the news from the start line, where it emerged that Bora-Hansgrohe had not only appealed Sagan's exclusion to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but had also requested his reinstatement to the Tour despite missing two stages. By day's end, CAS confirmed that it had rejected the appeal, but the marketing ploy had garnered its share of headlines in the meantime.

Out on the road, Quemeneur, Laengen and Backaert built up a maximum lead of four minutes before the peloton – led chiefly by FDJ – set about slowly reducing their advantage. Despite the exposed roads and occasional stiff breezes, the threat of echelons never materialised, and the podium contenders enjoyed a relatively relaxed day, though the high temperatures and the sheer length of the stage meant that it was by no means a day off.

In the absence of Sagan, the battle for the green jersey has taken on a new guise, and the intermediate sprint at Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises was keenly contested, with Démare taking the points for fourth place ahead of Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Greipel. The Frenchman retains the green jersey, albeit with a lead of just 27 points over Kittel.

Quemeneur, Laengen and Backaert stuck gamely to their task in the final hour of racing, and they remained off the front until the final four kilometres, when they were eventually swallowed up. A breathless finale ensued, with Kittel emerging from the disarray to claim the win. Friday's long leg to Nuits-Saint-Georges should offer the fast men another opportunity, even if, on this form, Kittel will prove a tough out.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 5:05:34 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 9 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 24 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 36 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 39 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 48 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 54 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 57 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 58 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 61 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 62 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 63 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 64 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 65 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 66 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 67 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 70 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 74 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 75 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 77 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 79 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 82 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 85 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 87 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 91 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 92 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 95 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 98 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 100 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 106 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 107 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 108 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 110 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 115 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 118 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 119 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 120 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:33 122 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 126 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 127 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:52 128 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 129 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 132 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 133 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 134 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 135 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 136 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 137 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 139 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 140 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 144 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 145 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 147 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 150 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:14 151 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 152 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 153 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 154 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 155 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 158 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 159 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:45 160 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 161 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 162 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 163 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:54 164 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 165 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 167 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:00 168 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:13 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:26 170 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 171 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 172 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 173 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 174 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 175 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 176 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 177 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 178 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 179 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 180 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 181 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 182 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 183 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 184 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 185 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 186 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 187 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:00 188 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:07 189 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 190 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:15 191 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:51 192 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03 193 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:04:57

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 18 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 8 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 9 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 5 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Intermediate sprint - Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises, km. 135 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 13 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 8 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 4 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Langres, km. 69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain (Cat. 4) Côte de la colline Sainte-Germaine, km. 154 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5:05:34 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 20 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:54 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:26 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 25 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:00 27 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:15 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:03 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:04:57

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 15:16:42 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Astana Pro Team 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Direct Energie 10 Quick-Step Floors 11 Orica-Scott 12 Cannondale-Drapac 13 Movistar Team 14 FDJ 15 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Team Sunweb 18 Team Sky 19 UAE Team Emirates 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Bahrain-Merida 22 Dimension Data 0:00:52

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23:44:33 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:43 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:47 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:56 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:57 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:00 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:32 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:34 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:02:41 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:42 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:44 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:03 32 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:17 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:32 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:03:47 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:09 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:10 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:24 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:33 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:36 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:04 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:05:22 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23 45 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 46 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:42 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:06 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:06:16 49 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:28 50 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:44 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:46 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:52 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:06 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:32 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:56 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:04 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:05 58 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:08:12 59 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:08:24 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:10 61 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:16 62 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:38 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:39 64 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:46 65 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:09:53 66 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:10:04 67 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:39 69 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:41 70 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:09 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:16 73 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:30 74 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:33 75 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:03 76 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:19 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:12:28 78 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:12:38 79 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:46 80 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:59 82 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:08 83 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:16 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:18 85 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:21 87 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:33 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:50 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:57 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:03 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:11 93 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:14:16 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:17 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:18 97 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:29 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:32 99 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:14:34 100 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:40 101 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:52 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:53 103 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:54 104 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:56 106 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:20 107 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 108 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:23 109 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:29 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:32 112 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:05 113 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:16:08 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:16:15 115 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:16:24 116 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:26 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:31 118 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:37 120 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46 122 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:51 123 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:07 124 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:09 125 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:11 126 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:30 127 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:05 128 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:18:27 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:43 130 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:44 131 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:18:54 132 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:09 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:18 134 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:19 135 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:41 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:43 137 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:19:48 138 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:58 139 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:20:02 140 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:06 141 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:19 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:21 143 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:20:44 144 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:50 145 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:07 146 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:09 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:12 148 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:27 149 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:31 150 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:59 151 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:22:13 152 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:22:44 153 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:22:50 154 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:09 155 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:20 156 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:23:22 157 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:23:27 158 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:34 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:23:45 160 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:59 161 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:10 162 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:24:14 163 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:24:28 164 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:40 165 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:45 166 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:24:46 167 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:04 168 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:24 169 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:31 170 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:25:32 171 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:06 172 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:21 173 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:23 174 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 175 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:31 176 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:26:50 177 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:55 178 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:59 179 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:46 180 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:28:34 181 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:43 182 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:22 183 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:31:01 184 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:15 185 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:01 186 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:29 187 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:34 188 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:56 189 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:04 190 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:39:13 191 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:47 192 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:42:25 193 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:57:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 170 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 143 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 96 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 93 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 74 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 47 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 41 10 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 39 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 36 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 16 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 19 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 27 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 28 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 31 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 32 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 34 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 36 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 37 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 40 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 13 41 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 42 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 44 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 13 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 46 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 48 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 49 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 11 50 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 51 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 52 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 53 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 9 56 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 57 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 59 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 60 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 61 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 6 63 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 64 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 67 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 69 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 4 70 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 4 71 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 72 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 74 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 75 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 76 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 77 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 2 78 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 79 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 80 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 15 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 23:45:16 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:41 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:22 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:07:29 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:20 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:13:49 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:09 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:37 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:46 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:15:25 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:48 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:58 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:01 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:36 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:24 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:22:07 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:26 24 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:22:44 25 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:27 26 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:48 27 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:49 28 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:03 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:56:51