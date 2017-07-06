Tour de France: Kittel wins sprint in Troyes
Froome sails through stage in maillot jaune
Stage 6: Visoul - Troyes
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) produced a remarkable comeback in the finishing straight of stage 6 of the Tour de France to claim victory in Troyes and confirm himself as the most powerful sprinter in the race. Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead.
When Kittel found himself a dozen places from the front with scarcely 250 metres to go, his cause seemed lost, but a prodigious acceleration saw him clock a top speed of 71kph and overhaul his rivals to win emphatically ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).
Fabio Sabatini hit the front of the peloton with 800 metres to go and put in a lengthy turn on the front, but with Kittel so far back, it initially seemed as though Quick-Step had made a hash of their lead-out.
Kittel, however, had the nous to attach himself to the rear wheel of the green jersey Démare as the sprint took shape, and then the raw power to outstrip the competition on the Boulevard du 1er R.A.M.
"The last kilometre was a little bit freestyle but I had a good wheel, first from Arnaud Démare, and then I had to go at 250 to the front," Kittel said. "It went perfect. I could start from a great position, a little behind, to see where my rivals were going. I feel good at the moment."
In keeping with the tenor of this Tour to date, the run-in to Troyes was a rather disorganised, with no one team quite strong enough to take command of the situation as Saeco or Highroad might have done in generations past. Instead, there was a cornucopia of trains vying for supremacy, with FDJ, Cofidis and Katusha-Alpecin all prominent.
Quick-Step settled for a brace of major efforts, first when a clutch of blue jerseys massed on the front with five kilometres to go to marshal Kittel into position, and then when Sabatini kept the pace high inside the final kilometre.
Once Sabatini swung over, Dimension Data took up the reins, despite the absence of the injured Mark Cavendish, though Edvald Boasson Hagen's attempt to anticipate the favourites by sprinting from distance was optimistic in the extreme.
The French rivals Démare and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), as well as Greipel, all swept past Boasson Hagen as the sprint began in earnest, but while they all battled for the postage stamp of space near the right-hand barriers, Kittel simply cruised past on the outside, and had time to savour his win as he crossed the line. Démare beat Greipel to second, while Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) took fourth ahead of Bouhanni.
"Wow," Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere said. "Sabatini did a great job to keep Marcel in front. There is not really one team that is stronger than the others, but Marcel is definitely stronger than everybody else."
In the wake of the expulsion of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) following his part in Cavendish's crash on Tuesday, the sprinters were always liable to be under close scrutiny from the commissaires here, but the sprint was not bereft of tension, with Démare's lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri taking aim at Bouhanni – who had himself complained of being impeded by Démare two days ago.
"Bouhanni is an idiot. He didn't just pass me, he also put his knee into my bars," Guarnieri complained to RAI. "He's a dick, he's always making people crash. We know he's like that. He's probably upset because he always loses…"
As Bouhanni warmed down on the rollers before a retinue of reporters, he limited himself to a single declaration: "You can all wait there if you like, but I'm not going to talk."
Démare's own manoeuvre in the finishing straight, meanwhile, saw Katusha lead-out man Marco Haller raise his arm in protest, and moved John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) to offer his own critique. "He actually moved off his line and went through a very, very small gap there," said Degenkolb, 10th on the stage.
Kittel, by contrast, seemed inured to the chaos that reigned around him, and it was a quiet day, too, for the general classification contenders, who all rolled home in the body of the peloton. Froome remains 12 seconds ahead of his Sky teammate Geraint Thomas, while Fabio Aru (Astana) lies third, at 14 seconds.
How it unfolded
Once again on this Tour, the early break drifted clear surprisingly early. Barely a kilometre had passed after the start in Vesoul when Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE-Team Emirates) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) ghosted clear and the bunch was happy to let the trio to it.
Perhaps the peloton was simply ruminating over the absurdity of the news from the start line, where it emerged that Bora-Hansgrohe had not only appealed Sagan's exclusion to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but had also requested his reinstatement to the Tour despite missing two stages. By day's end, CAS confirmed that it had rejected the appeal, but the marketing ploy had garnered its share of headlines in the meantime.
Out on the road, Quemeneur, Laengen and Backaert built up a maximum lead of four minutes before the peloton – led chiefly by FDJ – set about slowly reducing their advantage. Despite the exposed roads and occasional stiff breezes, the threat of echelons never materialised, and the podium contenders enjoyed a relatively relaxed day, though the high temperatures and the sheer length of the stage meant that it was by no means a day off.
In the absence of Sagan, the battle for the green jersey has taken on a new guise, and the intermediate sprint at Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises was keenly contested, with Démare taking the points for fourth place ahead of Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Greipel. The Frenchman retains the green jersey, albeit with a lead of just 27 points over Kittel.
Quemeneur, Laengen and Backaert stuck gamely to their task in the final hour of racing, and they remained off the front until the final four kilometres, when they were eventually swallowed up. A breathless finale ensued, with Kittel emerging from the disarray to claim the win. Friday's long leg to Nuits-Saint-Georges should offer the fast men another opportunity, even if, on this form, Kittel will prove a tough out.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5:05:34
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|9
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|34
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|36
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|58
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|61
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|62
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|64
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|65
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|66
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|67
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|70
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|75
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|77
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|79
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|82
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|91
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|95
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|100
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|106
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|118
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|120
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|122
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|128
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|132
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|134
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|135
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|136
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|137
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|139
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|144
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|147
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|150
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:14
|151
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|152
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|153
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|154
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|155
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|157
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|158
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|159
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|160
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|162
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|163
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:54
|164
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|165
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|167
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:00
|168
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:13
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:26
|170
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|171
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|173
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|174
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|175
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|176
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|177
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|178
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|179
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|180
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|181
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|182
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|183
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|184
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|185
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|186
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|187
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:00
|188
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:07
|189
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|190
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:15
|191
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:51
|192
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:03
|193
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|8
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|9
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|4
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:05:34
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|20
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:22
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:54
|22
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:26
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|25
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:00
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:15
|28
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:03
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15:16:42
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Direct Energie
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Orica-Scott
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Team Sunweb
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:00:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23:44:33
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:43
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:51
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:56
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:57
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:41
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:44
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:03
|32
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:32
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:47
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:09
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:10
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:24
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:33
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:04
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:05:22
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:23
|45
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:42
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:06
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:06:16
|49
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:28
|50
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:44
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:46
|52
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:52
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:06
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:32
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:56
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:04
|57
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:05
|58
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:08:12
|59
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:08:24
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:10
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:16
|62
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:38
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:39
|64
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:46
|65
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:09:53
|66
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:04
|67
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:39
|69
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:41
|70
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:09
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:16
|73
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:30
|74
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:33
|75
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:03
|76
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:19
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:12:28
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:12:38
|79
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:46
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:59
|82
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:08
|83
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:16
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:18
|85
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:21
|87
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:33
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:50
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:57
|90
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:03
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:11
|93
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:14:16
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:17
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:18
|97
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:32
|99
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:14:34
|100
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:40
|101
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:52
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:53
|103
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:54
|104
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:56
|106
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:20
|107
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:23
|109
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:29
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:32
|112
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:05
|113
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:16:08
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:16:15
|115
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:24
|116
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:26
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:31
|118
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:37
|120
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:46
|122
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:51
|123
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:07
|124
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:17:09
|125
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|126
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:30
|127
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:05
|128
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:27
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:43
|130
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:44
|131
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:54
|132
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:09
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:18
|134
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:19
|135
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:41
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:43
|137
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:48
|138
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:58
|139
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:20:02
|140
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:06
|141
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:19
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:21
|143
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:44
|144
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:50
|145
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:07
|146
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:09
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:12
|148
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:27
|149
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:31
|150
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:59
|151
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:22:13
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:44
|153
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:50
|154
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:09
|155
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:20
|156
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:23:22
|157
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:23:27
|158
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:34
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:23:45
|160
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:59
|161
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:10
|162
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:14
|163
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:24:28
|164
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:40
|165
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:45
|166
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:24:46
|167
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:04
|168
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:24
|169
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:31
|170
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:32
|171
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:06
|172
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:21
|173
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:23
|174
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|175
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:31
|176
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:26:50
|177
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:55
|178
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:59
|179
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:46
|180
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:28:34
|181
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:43
|182
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:22
|183
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:31:01
|184
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:15
|185
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:32:01
|186
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:29
|187
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:34
|188
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:56
|189
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:04
|190
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:13
|191
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:41:47
|192
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:25
|193
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:57:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|170
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|96
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|93
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|36
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|19
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|27
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|28
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|31
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|32
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|34
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|36
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|37
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|40
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|13
|41
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|42
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|44
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|46
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|48
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|49
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|50
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|51
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|52
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|53
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|56
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|57
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|58
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|59
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|60
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|61
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|63
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|64
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|67
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|69
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|70
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|4
|71
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|74
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|75
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|76
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|77
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|78
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|80
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|15
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|23:45:16
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:41
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:22
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:07:29
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:20
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:49
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:09
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:37
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:46
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:15:25
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:48
|18
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:01
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:36
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:24
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:07
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:26
|24
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:22:44
|25
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:27
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:48
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:49
|28
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:03
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:56:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|71:14:41
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:35
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:03:58
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:00
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:55
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:23
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:48
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:45
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:56
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:17
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:03
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:12
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:50
|16
|FDJ
|0:13:57
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:48
|18
|Direct Energie
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:33
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:05
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:55
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:23:23
