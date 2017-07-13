Image 1 of 45 Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 45 Cyril Gautier attacks near the end of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Warren Barguil climbs near the end of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 The peloton climbs into the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 The peloton climbs in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 The peloton climbs in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Chris Froome and the peloton climb in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 The peloton climbs into the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Marcel Kittel takes more points in the points classification during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Steve Cummings makes a late solo move during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Fabio Aru checks back for Chris Froome at the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 13 of 45 Chris Froome at the finish after losing yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 14 of 45 Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 15 of 45 Fabio Aru on the podium to collect yellow after stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 16 of 45 Romain Bardet celebrates after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 17 of 45 Romain Bardet celebrates after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 18 of 45 Fabio Aru puts on the yellow jersey after stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 19 of 45 Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 20 of 45 Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 21 of 45 Romain Bardet after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 22 of 45 Chris Froome at the finish after losing yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 23 of 45 A long view of the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Simon Yates rides during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Fabio Aru in the yellow jersey after stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 45 Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the 2017 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Romain Bardet on his way to winning stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 29 of 45 Romain Bardet on his way to winning stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 30 of 45 Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 31 of 45 Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 32 of 45 Team Sky riders drive the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 33 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 34 of 45 Injured Jakob Fuglsang struggled during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 35 of 45 Steve Cummings leads the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 36 of 45 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 The break on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Marcel Kittel and Koen de Kort in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 Warren Barguil (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at the start of stage 12 of the Tour France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 45 The breakaway in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 12 of the Tour de France while Fabio Aru (Astana) moved into the yellow jersey after Chris Froome (Team Sky) unexpectedly faltered on the steep haul to the finish line at Peyragudes.

What a difference 300 metres can make. The Tour's opening day in the Pyrenees followed a well-worn script as Team Sky dictated the terms of engagement at the head of the peloton, only for Froome to grind almost to a halt as the gradient reared towards 20 per cent in the finishing straight.

After traversing the Col de Mente, Port de Balès and Col de Peyresourde, only nine riders remained in the yellow jersey group on the short final haul towards Peyragudes, where Sky's Mikel Landa discouraged attacks by setting a fearsome tempo all the way up.

The Basque even had enough in reserve to peg back George Bennett's acceleration with 600 metres to go, but once the baton passed to Froome in the finishing straight, the music changed. Froome was on the back foot when Aru launched a stinging attack with 300 metres to go, and distanced altogether when Bardet responded with what proved the decisive acceleration shortly afterwards.

Bounding from side to side, Bardet grinded his way up the stiff final slopes to claim stage honours, two seconds clear of Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Aru, while Landa had the strength to take 4th, five seconds down.

While Bardet and Aru were trading blows at the front, however, Froome was scrambling to absorb the impact. Weaving from side to side, Froome struggled to limit the damage as he crossed the line in seventh place. He conceded some 22 seconds in scarcely 300 metres, and lost the yellow jersey in the process to Aru.

"The team did an amazing job today but I just didn't have the legs at the end to finish it off. It's as simple as that, no excuses," said Froome, who is now second overall, six seconds behind Aru.

"I just didn't have the legs to finish it off on the final kick. It was brutal, ramps of over 20 per cent. That's a really, really hard finish. I can only say congratulations to Romain Bardet for winning the stage and also to Fabio Aru for taking the yellow jersey. The race is certainly on now."

Aru had spent much of the day perched on Froome's rear wheel, to the extent that he even followed the Briton off the road when he overshot a corner on the approach to the base of the Peyresourde, though both men stayed upright. Sky's brisk pace-making on the Peyresourde climbs discouraged all attacks, and despite the tight margins, Aru was thinking only of stage victory rather than the maillot jaune in the closing metres.

"Romain went in the best moment possible," Aru said. "I tried to attack and then I suffered a bit. I was using a 39x28, and it was just such a hard finish."

Bardet's stage victory – his third in as many years – edges him closer to the yellow jersey. Still third overall but now just 25 seconds off the lead, the Frenchman has scarcely put a pedal stroke askew since the race hit the mountains.

By a similar token, the quietly impressive Uran almost claimed a second stage victory at this Tour, and remains in fourth place overall, although his satisfaction will be tempered by being penalised 20 seconds for accepting a bottle from a spectator in the final 10 kilometres. The team accepted the punishment, even if manager Jonathan Vaughters complained that Bardet had committed the same infraction. Uran now lies 55 seconds off the maillot jaune, which, for the first time on this Tour, is no longer on the shoulders of a Sky rider.

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) placed sixth on the stage at 13 seconds, and now lies fifth overall at 1:41, but it was a trying afternoon for two men who began the race with designs on overall victory. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was distanced early on the Peyresourde and lost 2:04 on the stage, leaving him 8th overall at 4:01 and now bereft of all hope of the maillot jaune.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) stuck with the yellow jersey group to the top of the Peyresourde, but suffered greatly on the final kick to Peyragudes, where he was caught and passed by Quintana on the approach to the line. Contador is now 11th overall, 7:14 away from yellow, his race surely run.

How it unfolded

It was something of a stage of two halves, for while there were six categorised climbs on the menu, the day's principal difficulties were shoehorned into the final 80 kilometres. Shortly after leaving the start in Pau amid spitting rain, the day's early break sallied clear, featuring Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jack Bauer, Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Stefan Kung (BMC Racing), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Julien Simon (Cofidis).

As they built a lead in excess of six minutes, the chief entertainment came from the duel for the points classification between the green jersey wearer Kittel and his chief rival Matthews. Although Matthews won the intermediate sprint in Loures-Barousse, he had a net gain of just two points to show for his efforts as Kittel came past the line just behind him.

Although Kittel eventually dropped back on the category 1 Col de Menté – where, incidentally, the multi-talented Matthews led over the top – the break stayed together until the day's fourth climb, the hors categorie Port de Balès, which signalled the beginning of real hostilities, both in the leading group and in the main peloton.

Up ahead, De Gendt went on the offensive five kilometres from the mist-shrouded summit, before he was joined and then dropped by Cummings, who was, like Bardet, targeting a third stage victory in as many Tours. The British champion crested the top with a lead of two minutes over a yellow jersey group where Team Sky, as per habit, had begun to impose its rhythm.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who suffered a fractured wrist in a crash on Wednesday, was among those distanced as Sky turned the screw, and their pace-making was such that a tentative acceleration from Contador was swatted away as a mere distraction. Only Warren Barguil (Sunweb), who was chasing king of the mountains points, managed to slip away, but he was reeled in over the other side along with everyone else bar Cummings.

On the approach to the foot of the Peyresourde, only 20 riders remained in the yellow jersey group, and Sky – with four riders – was the only team present in numbers. Indeed, Froome's rivals have become so conditioned to Sky's dictating of the terms of the engagement that they simply slackened the pace and waited for the men in white to resume their duties on the front when the race leader briefly went off the road. Even when Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Nieve, Landa and Froome slowed to empty the musettes passed to them by a roadside soigneur, nobody dared to attack.

Instead, the selection came from the back on the Peyresourde, as Kwiatkowski's fierce pace-making burnt off no less a figure than Nairo Quintana (Movistar) some six kilometres from the summit. Cummings was caught after Nieve took over, and the front group was down to its bare bones by the time it reached the summit, where Contador finally yielded and lost contact.

After a short descent, Landa controlled affairs with apparent ease on the 2.4km climb to Peyragudes, smothering Bennett's late attack for good measure. It seemed to be business as usual for the Sky machine, only for a rare malfunction in the closing metres.

Aru has the jersey and Bardet has snatched back a clump of precious seconds. And, as importantly, Froome's rivals might just begin to dare to dream.

"We have to stay focused because tomorrow is a hard stage too," Bardet said. "My goal is to fight for the overall victory, maybe the yellow jersey isn't possible but I'll try to gain time on my rivals and see what happens at the finish."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5:49:38 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:02 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:05 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:13 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:27 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:28 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:04 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:02:08 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:15 15 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:20 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:36 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:56 21 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:22 22 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:41 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:44 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:07 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 27 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:26 28 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:14 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:29 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:49 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:11:27 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:11:30 34 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:32 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:50 36 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:12:18 37 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:24 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:35 42 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:01 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:05 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:28 45 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:31 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:43 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:59 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:17 51 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:19 52 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:16:01 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:21 54 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:35 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:48 58 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:07 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:15 60 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:17:22 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:43 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:19:44 63 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:47 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:19:56 71 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:08 72 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 73 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:20 74 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:29 75 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:24:05 76 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 77 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 79 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 82 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 83 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 84 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 85 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 88 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 89 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 90 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 92 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 93 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 94 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 96 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 99 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 101 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 102 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 104 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:19 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 107 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:24 108 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:26 109 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 110 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:34 111 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:42 112 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:10 113 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:25:20 114 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 115 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 116 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:19 117 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:22 118 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:26:24 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:33 120 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 121 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:36 122 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 123 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 124 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 125 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 126 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:41 127 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:13 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:20 129 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:27:42 130 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 132 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:15 135 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:30 136 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:32:01 137 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:34:18 138 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 140 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 141 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 142 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 143 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 145 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 146 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 150 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 152 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 153 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 156 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 157 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 158 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:27 160 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:31 161 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:32 162 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:39 164 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 165 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 166 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:46 167 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 170 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 171 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 173 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 174 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 175 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:34:53 176 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:35:29 177 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:35:59 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:36:55 179 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:37:57

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 17 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 11 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 7 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 4 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint - Loures-Barousse, km 94 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 17 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 13 5 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4 13 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Capvern, km 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Ares, km 111.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Menté, km 139.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 (HC) Port de Balès, km 184 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 10 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 6 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 4 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Col de Peyresourde, km 209.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 2) Peyragudes, km 214.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 3 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 17:30:49 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:40 3 Movistar Team 0:16:20 4 Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:23 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:19:17 6 BMC Racing Team 0:22:59 7 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:26:46 8 Orica-Scott 0:31:31 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:14 10 Lotto Soudal 0:32:51 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:34:41 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:38 13 Astana Pro Team 0:37:31 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:38:44 15 Direct Energie 0:40:49 16 Dimension Data 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:51 18 Team Sunweb 0:48:23 19 Bahrain-Merida 0:48:29 20 FDJ 0:58:39 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:46 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:26

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52:51:49 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:35 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:41 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:13 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:55 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:01 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:04 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:51 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:14 12 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:30 13 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:13 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:53 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:16 16 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:13:46 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:14 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:40 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:16:03 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:16:23 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:27 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:01 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:29:03 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:56 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:10 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:32:20 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:33:34 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:29 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:38:59 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:45:02 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:45:12 32 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:48 33 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:45 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:11 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:47:50 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:35 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:48:54 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:49:08 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:41 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:42 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:50:13 42 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:16 43 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:01 44 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:29 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:31 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:19 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:55:47 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:55:52 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:42 50 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:58:55 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:01:30 52 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:01:32 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:01:55 54 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:59 55 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 1:03:14 56 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:05:48 57 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:06:15 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:53 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:10:15 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:21 61 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:11:41 62 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:46 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:22 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:13:25 65 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:15:33 66 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1:15:51 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 1:15:53 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:14 69 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:16:17 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:17:03 71 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:35 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:17:56 73 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:27 74 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:18:58 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:19:22 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1:19:33 77 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 78 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:20:51 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:21:07 80 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 1:21:31 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:34 82 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:22:23 83 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:22:59 84 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:23:06 85 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:23:23 86 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:27 87 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:24:21 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:24:27 89 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:24:54 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:25:18 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:25:22 92 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:25:32 93 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:26:12 94 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:26:17 95 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:26:50 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:28:16 97 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:21 98 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:29:19 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:30:52 100 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:31:08 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:30 102 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:17 103 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:34:24 104 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:34:31 105 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:34:38 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:34:43 107 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:34:53 108 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:58 109 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1:35:28 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:36:05 111 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:54 112 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:36:57 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:08 114 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:39:12 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:39:53 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:40:00 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:40:18 118 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:40:29 119 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:40:36 120 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:57 121 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:03 122 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 1:42:55 123 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:43:21 124 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:46:00 125 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:46:18 126 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:46:19 127 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:46:40 128 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:47:44 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:48:07 130 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:48:08 131 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:48:27 132 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:48:38 133 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:48:46 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:48:52 135 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:48:57 136 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:49:11 137 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:49:21 138 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:49:22 139 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:50:04 140 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:52:07 141 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:52:53 142 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:07 143 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:23 144 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:53:44 145 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:55:09 146 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:55:11 147 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1:57:10 148 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:57:11 149 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:57:47 150 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:59:02 151 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:05 152 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 2:00:19 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:00:59 154 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:01:39 155 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:02:21 156 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:02:53 157 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:03:06 158 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:03:12 159 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:36 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2:03:47 161 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:51 162 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:18 163 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:21 164 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:05:00 165 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:06:25 166 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:07:36 167 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:07:37 168 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:08:45 169 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2:08:56 170 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:10:55 171 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:11:44 172 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:12:22 173 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:37 174 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:14:44 175 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:15:45 176 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 2:16:04 177 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:20:44 178 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:27:46 179 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:31:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 352 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 222 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 171 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 93 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 68 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 57 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 14 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 50 16 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 48 17 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 47 18 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 41 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 32 23 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 27 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 27 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 27 29 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 26 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 26 33 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 34 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 24 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 23 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 41 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 42 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 47 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 49 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 52 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 53 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 54 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 56 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 57 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 58 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 60 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 62 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 63 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 13 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 65 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 68 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 69 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 71 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 13 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 73 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 74 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 10 75 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 77 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 78 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 80 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 81 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 82 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 83 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 84 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 85 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 87 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 88 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 89 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 6 91 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 92 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 93 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 94 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 95 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 96 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 4 98 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 99 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 100 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 101 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 102 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 103 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 104 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 105 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 106 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 107 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 110 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 70 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 16 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 21 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 22 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 6 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 30 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 33 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 36 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 37 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 39 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 40 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 44 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 45 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 52:54:02 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:38 3 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:00 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:01 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:14 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:48 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:45:37 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:09:28 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:16:14 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:16:45 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:20:10 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:22:41 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:23:59 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:26:08 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:27:06 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:32:11 17 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:32:45 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:38:16 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:45:31 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:46:44 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:47:09 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:49:54 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:54 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:59:26 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:00:40 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:38 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:23 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:06:32 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:18:31