Tour de France: Bardet wins stage 12 as Froome loses yellow to Aru

Quintana and Contador lose further ground

Image 1 of 45

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 2 of 45

Cyril Gautier attacks near the end of stage 12 at the Tour de France

Cyril Gautier attacks near the end of stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Warren Barguil climbs near the end of stage 12 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil climbs near the end of stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

The peloton climbs into the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France

The peloton climbs into the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

The peloton climbs in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France

The peloton climbs in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

The peloton climbs in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France

The peloton climbs in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Chris Froome and the peloton climb in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome and the peloton climb in the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

The peloton climbs into the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France

The peloton climbs into the fog during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Marcel Kittel takes more points in the points classification during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel takes more points in the points classification during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Steve Cummings makes a late solo move during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Steve Cummings makes a late solo move during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Fabio Aru checks back for Chris Froome at the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru checks back for Chris Froome at the finish of stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 13 of 45

Chris Froome at the finish after losing yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome at the finish after losing yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 14 of 45

Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 15 of 45

Fabio Aru on the podium to collect yellow after stage 12 at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru on the podium to collect yellow after stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 16 of 45

Romain Bardet celebrates after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet celebrates after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 17 of 45

Romain Bardet celebrates after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet celebrates after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 18 of 45

Fabio Aru puts on the yellow jersey after stage 12 at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru puts on the yellow jersey after stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 19 of 45

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 20 of 45

Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 21 of 45

Romain Bardet after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 22 of 45

Chris Froome at the finish after losing yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome at the finish after losing yellow during stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 23 of 45

A long view of the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France

A long view of the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Simon Yates rides during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Simon Yates rides during stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 12 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 12 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Fabio Aru in the yellow jersey after stage 12 at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru in the yellow jersey after stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 27 of 45

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the 2017 Tour de France

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the 2017 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Romain Bardet on his way to winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet on his way to winning stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 29 of 45

Romain Bardet on his way to winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet on his way to winning stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 30 of 45

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 31 of 45

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet wins stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 32 of 45

Team Sky riders drive the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Team Sky riders drive the peloton during stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 33 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France

The peloton in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 34 of 45

Injured Jakob Fuglsang struggled during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Injured Jakob Fuglsang struggled during stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 35 of 45

Steve Cummings leads the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Steve Cummings leads the breakaway during stage 12 at the Tour de France
Image 36 of 45

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 45

The break on stage 12 of the Tour de France

The break on stage 12 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 45

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the start of stage 12

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the start of stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 45

Marcel Kittel and Koen de Kort in the break

Marcel Kittel and Koen de Kort in the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 45

Warren Barguil (Sunweb)

Warren Barguil (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at the start of stage 12 of the Tour France

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at the start of stage 12 of the Tour France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac)

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

The breakaway in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France

The breakaway in action during stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 12 of the Tour de France while Fabio Aru (Astana) moved into the yellow jersey after Chris Froome (Team Sky) unexpectedly faltered on the steep haul to the finish line at Peyragudes.

What a difference 300 metres can make. The Tour's opening day in the Pyrenees followed a well-worn script as Team Sky dictated the terms of engagement at the head of the peloton, only for Froome to grind almost to a halt as the gradient reared towards 20 per cent in the finishing straight.

After traversing the Col de Mente, Port de Balès and Col de Peyresourde, only nine riders remained in the yellow jersey group on the short final haul towards Peyragudes, where Sky's Mikel Landa discouraged attacks by setting a fearsome tempo all the way up.

The Basque even had enough in reserve to peg back George Bennett's acceleration with 600 metres to go, but once the baton passed to Froome in the finishing straight, the music changed. Froome was on the back foot when Aru launched a stinging attack with 300 metres to go, and distanced altogether when Bardet responded with what proved the decisive acceleration shortly afterwards.

Bounding from side to side, Bardet grinded his way up the stiff final slopes to claim stage honours, two seconds clear of Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Aru, while Landa had the strength to take 4th, five seconds down.

While Bardet and Aru were trading blows at the front, however, Froome was scrambling to absorb the impact. Weaving from side to side, Froome struggled to limit the damage as he crossed the line in seventh place. He conceded some 22 seconds in scarcely 300 metres, and lost the yellow jersey in the process to Aru.

"The team did an amazing job today but I just didn't have the legs at the end to finish it off. It's as simple as that, no excuses," said Froome, who is now second overall, six seconds behind Aru.

"I just didn't have the legs to finish it off on the final kick. It was brutal, ramps of over 20 per cent. That's a really, really hard finish. I can only say congratulations to Romain Bardet for winning the stage and also to Fabio Aru for taking the yellow jersey. The race is certainly on now."

Aru had spent much of the day perched on Froome's rear wheel, to the extent that he even followed the Briton off the road when he overshot a corner on the approach to the base of the Peyresourde, though both men stayed upright. Sky's brisk pace-making on the Peyresourde climbs discouraged all attacks, and despite the tight margins, Aru was thinking only of stage victory rather than the maillot jaune in the closing metres.

"Romain went in the best moment possible," Aru said. "I tried to attack and then I suffered a bit. I was using a 39x28, and it was just such a hard finish."

Bardet's stage victory – his third in as many years – edges him closer to the yellow jersey. Still third overall but now just 25 seconds off the lead, the Frenchman has scarcely put a pedal stroke askew since the race hit the mountains.

By a similar token, the quietly impressive Uran almost claimed a second stage victory at this Tour, and remains in fourth place overall, although his satisfaction will be tempered by being penalised 20 seconds for accepting a bottle from a spectator in the final 10 kilometres. The team accepted the punishment, even if manager Jonathan Vaughters complained that Bardet had committed the same infraction. Uran now lies 55 seconds off the maillot jaune, which, for the first time on this Tour, is no longer on the shoulders of a Sky rider.

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) placed sixth on the stage at 13 seconds, and now lies fifth overall at 1:41, but it was a trying afternoon for two men who began the race with designs on overall victory. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was distanced early on the Peyresourde and lost 2:04 on the stage, leaving him 8th overall at 4:01 and now bereft of all hope of the maillot jaune.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) stuck with the yellow jersey group to the top of the Peyresourde, but suffered greatly on the final kick to Peyragudes, where he was caught and passed by Quintana on the approach to the line. Contador is now 11th overall, 7:14 away from yellow, his race surely run.

How it unfolded

It was something of a stage of two halves, for while there were six categorised climbs on the menu, the day's principal difficulties were shoehorned into the final 80 kilometres. Shortly after leaving the start in Pau amid spitting rain, the day's early break sallied clear, featuring Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jack Bauer, Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Stefan Kung (BMC Racing), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Julien Simon (Cofidis).

As they built a lead in excess of six minutes, the chief entertainment came from the duel for the points classification between the green jersey wearer Kittel and his chief rival Matthews. Although Matthews won the intermediate sprint in Loures-Barousse, he had a net gain of just two points to show for his efforts as Kittel came past the line just behind him.

Although Kittel eventually dropped back on the category 1 Col de Menté – where, incidentally, the multi-talented Matthews led over the top – the break stayed together until the day's fourth climb, the hors categorie Port de Balès, which signalled the beginning of real hostilities, both in the leading group and in the main peloton.

Up ahead, De Gendt went on the offensive five kilometres from the mist-shrouded summit, before he was joined and then dropped by Cummings, who was, like Bardet, targeting a third stage victory in as many Tours. The British champion crested the top with a lead of two minutes over a yellow jersey group where Team Sky, as per habit, had begun to impose its rhythm.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who suffered a fractured wrist in a crash on Wednesday, was among those distanced as Sky turned the screw, and their pace-making was such that a tentative acceleration from Contador was swatted away as a mere distraction. Only Warren Barguil (Sunweb), who was chasing king of the mountains points, managed to slip away, but he was reeled in over the other side along with everyone else bar Cummings.

On the approach to the foot of the Peyresourde, only 20 riders remained in the yellow jersey group, and Sky – with four riders – was the only team present in numbers. Indeed, Froome's rivals have become so conditioned to Sky's dictating of the terms of the engagement that they simply slackened the pace and waited for the men in white to resume their duties on the front when the race leader briefly went off the road. Even when Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Nieve, Landa and Froome slowed to empty the musettes passed to them by a roadside soigneur, nobody dared to attack.

Instead, the selection came from the back on the Peyresourde, as Kwiatkowski's fierce pace-making burnt off no less a figure than Nairo Quintana (Movistar) some six kilometres from the summit. Cummings was caught after Nieve took over, and the front group was down to its bare bones by the time it reached the summit, where Contador finally yielded and lost contact.

After a short descent, Landa controlled affairs with apparent ease on the 2.4km climb to Peyragudes, smothering Bennett's late attack for good measure. It seemed to be business as usual for the Sky machine, only for a rare malfunction in the closing metres.

Aru has the jersey and Bardet has snatched back a clump of precious seconds. And, as importantly, Froome's rivals might just begin to dare to dream.

"We have to stay focused because tomorrow is a hard stage too," Bardet said. "My goal is to fight for the overall victory, maybe the yellow jersey isn't possible but I'll try to gain time on my rivals and see what happens at the finish."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:49:38
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:02
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:05
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:07
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
8George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:27
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:28
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:04
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:02:08
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:15
15Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:20
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:36
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:56
21Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:05:22
22Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:41
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:44
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:07:07
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
27Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:26
28Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:14
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:29
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:49
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:11:27
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:11:30
34Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:32
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:50
36Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:12:18
37Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:12:24
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
39Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:35
42Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:01
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:05
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:13:28
45Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:31
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:43
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:59
50Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:17
51Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:19
52Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:16:01
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:16:21
54Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:35
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:48
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:07
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:15
60Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:17:22
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:43
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:19:44
63Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:19:47
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:19:56
71Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:08
72Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
73Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:20
74Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:29
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:24:05
76Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
77Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
78Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
79Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
81Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
82Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
84Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
85Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
86Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
88Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
89Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
90Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
92Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
93Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
94Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
96Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
99Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
101Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
102Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
103Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
104Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:19
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
107Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:24
108Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:24:26
109Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
110Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:34
111Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:42
112Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:10
113Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:25:20
114Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
116Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:19
117Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:22
118Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:26:24
119Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:33
120Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
121Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:26:36
122Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
123Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
124Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
125Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
126Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:41
127Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:13
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:27:20
129Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:27:42
130Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
132Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:15
135Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:30
136Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:32:01
137Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:34:18
138Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
140Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
141Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
142Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
143Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
145Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
146Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
148Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
151Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
152André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
153Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
154Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
156Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
157Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
158Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:27
160Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:31
161Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:32
162Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
163Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:39
164Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
165Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
166Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:34:46
167Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
170Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
171Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
173Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
174Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
175Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:34:53
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:35:29
177Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:35:59
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:36:55
179Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:37:57

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac17
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky13
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates11
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
8George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott7
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb4
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
15Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Intermediate sprint - Loures-Barousse, km 94
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors17
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors13
5Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4
13Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Capvern, km 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Ares, km 111.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Menté, km 139.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 (HC) Port de Balès, km 184
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb10
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky6
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky4
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Col de Peyresourde, km 209.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10pts
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 2) Peyragudes, km 214.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac3
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky17:30:49
2AG2R La Mondiale0:05:40
3Movistar Team0:16:20
4Cannondale-Drapac0:16:23
5Trek-Segafredo0:19:17
6BMC Racing Team0:22:59
7Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:26:46
8Orica-Scott0:31:31
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:14
10Lotto Soudal0:32:51
11UAE Team Emirates0:34:41
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:38
13Astana Pro Team0:37:31
14Quick-Step Floors0:38:44
15Direct Energie0:40:49
16Dimension Data
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:51
18Team Sunweb0:48:23
19Bahrain-Merida0:48:29
20FDJ0:58:39
21Katusha-Alpecin0:59:46
22Bora-Hansgrohe1:02:26

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team52:51:49
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:06
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:35
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:41
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:13
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:02:55
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:01
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:04
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:04:51
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:14
12Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:07:30
13Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:13
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:53
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:16
16Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:13:46
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:14
18Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:15:40
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:16:03
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:16:23
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:27
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:01
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:29:03
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:29:56
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:10
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:32:20
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:33:34
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:34:29
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:38:59
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:45:02
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:45:12
32Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:48
33Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:45
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:11
35Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:47:50
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:35
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:48:54
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:49:08
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:49:41
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:49:42
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:13
42Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:16
43Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:01
44Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:53:29
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:31
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:19
47Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:55:47
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:55:52
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:42
50Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:58:55
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:01:30
52Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:01:32
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:01:55
54Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:59
55Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida1:03:14
56Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:05:48
57Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:06:15
58Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:53
59Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:10:15
60Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:11:21
61Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:11:41
62Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:46
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:22
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:13:25
65Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:15:33
66Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1:15:51
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott1:15:53
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:16:14
69Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:16:17
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:17:03
71Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:17:35
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:17:56
73Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:27
74Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:18:58
75Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:19:22
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott1:19:33
77Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
78Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:20:51
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:21:07
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie1:21:31
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:34
82Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:22:23
83Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:22:59
84Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:23:06
85Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:23:23
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:23:27
87Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:24:21
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:24:27
89Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:24:54
90Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:25:18
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:25:22
92Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac1:25:32
93Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:26:12
94Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:26:17
95Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:26:50
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:28:16
97Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:28:21
98Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:29:19
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:30:52
100Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:31:08
101Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:30
102Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:34:17
103Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:34:24
104Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:34:31
105Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:34:38
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:34:43
107Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:34:53
108Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:34:58
109Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1:35:28
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:36:05
111Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida1:36:54
112Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:36:57
113Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:38:08
114Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors1:39:12
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:39:53
116Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:40:00
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:40:18
118Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:40:29
119Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:40:36
120Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:57
121Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:41:03
122Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates1:42:55
123Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:43:21
124Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:46:00
125Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:46:18
126Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:46:19
127Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:46:40
128Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:47:44
129Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:48:07
130Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:48:08
131Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:48:27
132Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:48:38
133Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:48:46
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:48:52
135Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:48:57
136John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:49:11
137Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:49:21
138Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:49:22
139Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:50:04
140Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:52:07
141Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:52:53
142Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:53:07
143Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:53:23
144Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:53:44
145Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott1:55:09
146Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:55:11
147Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:57:10
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:57:11
149Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:57:47
150Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:59:02
151Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:05
152Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors2:00:19
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:00:59
154Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:01:39
155Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:02:21
156Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:02:53
157Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:03:06
158Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:03:12
159Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:36
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2:03:47
161Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:51
162Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:18
163Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:21
164André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:05:00
165Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:06:25
166Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:36
167Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:07:37
168Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:08:45
169Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2:08:56
170Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:10:55
171Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:11:44
172Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:12:22
173Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:37
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb2:14:44
175Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:15:45
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ2:16:04
177Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:20:44
178Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:27:46
179Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:31:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors352pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb222
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal171
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin158
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida97
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo94
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data93
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits78
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team71
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors68
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky65
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo57
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
14Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert54
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac50
16Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro48
17Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates47
18Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie41
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb32
23Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team29
24Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott27
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors27
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors27
29Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
30Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky26
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team26
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors26
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
34Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates24
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal24
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team23
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team23
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe23
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
41Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
42Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
43Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
44Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
47Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
49Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
52Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
53Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
54Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17
56Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ17
57Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
58Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
60Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
62Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
63Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo13
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
65Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb13
68Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
69Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
70Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
71Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin13
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
73Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
74Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team10
75Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
77Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
78Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
81Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
82Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
83Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
84Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
85Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
87Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
88Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
89Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky6
91Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
92Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
93Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
95Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
96Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro4
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data4
98Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
99Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
100Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
101Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
102Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
103Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
105Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
106Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
107Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
110Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb70pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky24
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors23
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo18
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb16
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky13
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
21Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
22Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac6
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
30Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
33Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
34Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
35Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
36Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
37Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
40Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
41Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
44Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
45Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott52:54:02
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:38
3Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:01
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:14
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:48
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:45:37
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:09:28
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:16:14
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:16:45
11Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:20:10
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:22:41
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:23:59
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:26:08
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:27:06
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:32:11
17Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:32:45
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:38:16
19Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:45:31
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:46:44
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:47:09
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:49:54
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:50:54
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:59:26
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:00:40
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:38
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:23
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:06:32
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:18:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky158:42:35
2AG2R La Mondiale0:12:52
3Trek-Segafredo0:46:43
4Movistar Team0:54:34
5Cannondale-Drapac0:58:36
6Astana Pro Team1:03:48
7BMC Racing Team1:14:38
8Orica-Scott1:17:28
9Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:34:11
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:41:09
11Lotto Soudal1:45:00
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:54:44
13Quick-Step Floors2:00:14
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:13:28
15Team Sunweb2:14:19
16Bora-Hansgrohe2:15:24
17Direct Energie2:20:52
18UAE Team Emirates2:23:28
19Bahrain-Merida2:53:46
20Dimension Data3:01:07
21FDJ3:05:05
22Katusha-Alpecin3:08:48

Latest on Cyclingnews