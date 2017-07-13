Tour de France: Bardet wins stage 12 as Froome loses yellow to Aru
Quintana and Contador lose further ground
Stage 12: Pau - Peryagudes
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 12 of the Tour de France while Fabio Aru (Astana) moved into the yellow jersey after Chris Froome (Team Sky) unexpectedly faltered on the steep haul to the finish line at Peyragudes.
What a difference 300 metres can make. The Tour's opening day in the Pyrenees followed a well-worn script as Team Sky dictated the terms of engagement at the head of the peloton, only for Froome to grind almost to a halt as the gradient reared towards 20 per cent in the finishing straight.
After traversing the Col de Mente, Port de Balès and Col de Peyresourde, only nine riders remained in the yellow jersey group on the short final haul towards Peyragudes, where Sky's Mikel Landa discouraged attacks by setting a fearsome tempo all the way up.
The Basque even had enough in reserve to peg back George Bennett's acceleration with 600 metres to go, but once the baton passed to Froome in the finishing straight, the music changed. Froome was on the back foot when Aru launched a stinging attack with 300 metres to go, and distanced altogether when Bardet responded with what proved the decisive acceleration shortly afterwards.
Bounding from side to side, Bardet grinded his way up the stiff final slopes to claim stage honours, two seconds clear of Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) and Aru, while Landa had the strength to take 4th, five seconds down.
While Bardet and Aru were trading blows at the front, however, Froome was scrambling to absorb the impact. Weaving from side to side, Froome struggled to limit the damage as he crossed the line in seventh place. He conceded some 22 seconds in scarcely 300 metres, and lost the yellow jersey in the process to Aru.
"The team did an amazing job today but I just didn't have the legs at the end to finish it off. It's as simple as that, no excuses," said Froome, who is now second overall, six seconds behind Aru.
"I just didn't have the legs to finish it off on the final kick. It was brutal, ramps of over 20 per cent. That's a really, really hard finish. I can only say congratulations to Romain Bardet for winning the stage and also to Fabio Aru for taking the yellow jersey. The race is certainly on now."
Aru had spent much of the day perched on Froome's rear wheel, to the extent that he even followed the Briton off the road when he overshot a corner on the approach to the base of the Peyresourde, though both men stayed upright. Sky's brisk pace-making on the Peyresourde climbs discouraged all attacks, and despite the tight margins, Aru was thinking only of stage victory rather than the maillot jaune in the closing metres.
"Romain went in the best moment possible," Aru said. "I tried to attack and then I suffered a bit. I was using a 39x28, and it was just such a hard finish."
Bardet's stage victory – his third in as many years – edges him closer to the yellow jersey. Still third overall but now just 25 seconds off the lead, the Frenchman has scarcely put a pedal stroke askew since the race hit the mountains.
By a similar token, the quietly impressive Uran almost claimed a second stage victory at this Tour, and remains in fourth place overall, although his satisfaction will be tempered by being penalised 20 seconds for accepting a bottle from a spectator in the final 10 kilometres. The team accepted the punishment, even if manager Jonathan Vaughters complained that Bardet had committed the same infraction. Uran now lies 55 seconds off the maillot jaune, which, for the first time on this Tour, is no longer on the shoulders of a Sky rider.
Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) placed sixth on the stage at 13 seconds, and now lies fifth overall at 1:41, but it was a trying afternoon for two men who began the race with designs on overall victory. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was distanced early on the Peyresourde and lost 2:04 on the stage, leaving him 8th overall at 4:01 and now bereft of all hope of the maillot jaune.
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) stuck with the yellow jersey group to the top of the Peyresourde, but suffered greatly on the final kick to Peyragudes, where he was caught and passed by Quintana on the approach to the line. Contador is now 11th overall, 7:14 away from yellow, his race surely run.
How it unfolded
It was something of a stage of two halves, for while there were six categorised climbs on the menu, the day's principal difficulties were shoehorned into the final 80 kilometres. Shortly after leaving the start in Pau amid spitting rain, the day's early break sallied clear, featuring Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jack Bauer, Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Stefan Kung (BMC Racing), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Julien Simon (Cofidis).
As they built a lead in excess of six minutes, the chief entertainment came from the duel for the points classification between the green jersey wearer Kittel and his chief rival Matthews. Although Matthews won the intermediate sprint in Loures-Barousse, he had a net gain of just two points to show for his efforts as Kittel came past the line just behind him.
Although Kittel eventually dropped back on the category 1 Col de Menté – where, incidentally, the multi-talented Matthews led over the top – the break stayed together until the day's fourth climb, the hors categorie Port de Balès, which signalled the beginning of real hostilities, both in the leading group and in the main peloton.
Up ahead, De Gendt went on the offensive five kilometres from the mist-shrouded summit, before he was joined and then dropped by Cummings, who was, like Bardet, targeting a third stage victory in as many Tours. The British champion crested the top with a lead of two minutes over a yellow jersey group where Team Sky, as per habit, had begun to impose its rhythm.
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who suffered a fractured wrist in a crash on Wednesday, was among those distanced as Sky turned the screw, and their pace-making was such that a tentative acceleration from Contador was swatted away as a mere distraction. Only Warren Barguil (Sunweb), who was chasing king of the mountains points, managed to slip away, but he was reeled in over the other side along with everyone else bar Cummings.
On the approach to the foot of the Peyresourde, only 20 riders remained in the yellow jersey group, and Sky – with four riders – was the only team present in numbers. Indeed, Froome's rivals have become so conditioned to Sky's dictating of the terms of the engagement that they simply slackened the pace and waited for the men in white to resume their duties on the front when the race leader briefly went off the road. Even when Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Nieve, Landa and Froome slowed to empty the musettes passed to them by a roadside soigneur, nobody dared to attack.
Instead, the selection came from the back on the Peyresourde, as Kwiatkowski's fierce pace-making burnt off no less a figure than Nairo Quintana (Movistar) some six kilometres from the summit. Cummings was caught after Nieve took over, and the front group was down to its bare bones by the time it reached the summit, where Contador finally yielded and lost contact.
After a short descent, Landa controlled affairs with apparent ease on the 2.4km climb to Peyragudes, smothering Bennett's late attack for good measure. It seemed to be business as usual for the Sky machine, only for a rare malfunction in the closing metres.
Aru has the jersey and Bardet has snatched back a clump of precious seconds. And, as importantly, Froome's rivals might just begin to dare to dream.
"We have to stay focused because tomorrow is a hard stage too," Bardet said. "My goal is to fight for the overall victory, maybe the yellow jersey isn't possible but I'll try to gain time on my rivals and see what happens at the finish."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:49:38
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:02
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:07
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:13
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:27
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:02:08
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:15
|15
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:20
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:36
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:56
|21
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|22
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:41
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:44
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:07
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:26
|28
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:14
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:29
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:49
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:11:27
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:11:30
|34
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:32
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:50
|36
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:12:18
|37
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:24
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:35
|42
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:01
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:05
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:28
|45
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:31
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:43
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:59
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:17
|51
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:19
|52
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:16:01
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:21
|54
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:35
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:48
|58
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:07
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:15
|60
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:17:22
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:43
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:44
|63
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:47
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:56
|71
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:08
|72
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:20
|74
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:29
|75
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:05
|76
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|79
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|88
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|89
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|92
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|96
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|99
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|101
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|102
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:19
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|107
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:24
|108
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:26
|109
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|110
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:34
|111
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:42
|112
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:10
|113
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:25:20
|114
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|115
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|116
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:19
|117
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:22
|118
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:26:24
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:33
|120
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|121
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:36
|122
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|123
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|124
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:41
|127
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:13
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:20
|129
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:42
|130
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:15
|135
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:30
|136
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:32:01
|137
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:34:18
|138
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|140
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|141
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|142
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|143
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|145
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|146
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|150
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|151
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|156
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|157
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|158
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:27
|160
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:31
|161
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:32
|162
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|163
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:39
|164
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|165
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|166
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:46
|167
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|170
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|171
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|173
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|174
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|175
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:53
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:35:29
|177
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:59
|178
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:36:55
|179
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:37:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|7
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|5
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|10
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|17:30:49
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:16:20
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:23
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:59
|7
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:26:46
|8
|Orica-Scott
|0:31:31
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:14
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32:51
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:41
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:38
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:37:31
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:38:44
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:40:49
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:51
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:48:23
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:29
|20
|FDJ
|0:58:39
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:46
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:02:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52:51:49
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:35
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:41
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:13
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:55
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:04
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:51
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:14
|12
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:30
|13
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:13
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:53
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:16
|16
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:46
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:14
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:40
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:16:03
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:16:23
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:27
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:01
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:03
|24
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:56
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:10
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:32:20
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:33:34
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:29
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:38:59
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:45:02
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:12
|32
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:48
|33
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:45
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:11
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:47:50
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:35
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:48:54
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:08
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:41
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:42
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:13
|42
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:16
|43
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:01
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:53:29
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:31
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:19
|47
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:55:47
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:55:52
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:42
|50
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:58:55
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:01:30
|52
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:01:32
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:01:55
|54
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:59
|55
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|1:03:14
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:05:48
|57
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:15
|58
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:53
|59
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:15
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:21
|61
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:41
|62
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:46
|63
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:22
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:13:25
|65
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1:15:33
|66
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1:15:51
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|1:15:53
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:14
|69
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:16:17
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:03
|71
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:35
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:56
|73
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:27
|74
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:18:58
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:19:22
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|1:19:33
|77
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:51
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:21:07
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:21:31
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:34
|82
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:23
|83
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:22:59
|84
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:23:06
|85
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1:23:23
|86
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:27
|87
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:24:21
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:24:27
|89
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:24:54
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:25:18
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:22
|92
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:25:32
|93
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:26:12
|94
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:26:17
|95
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:26:50
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:28:16
|97
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:28:21
|98
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:29:19
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:30:52
|100
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:31:08
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:30
|102
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:17
|103
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:34:24
|104
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:34:31
|105
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:34:38
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:43
|107
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:34:53
|108
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:58
|109
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:35:28
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:05
|111
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:54
|112
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:36:57
|113
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:38:08
|114
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:39:12
|115
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:39:53
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:40:00
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:40:18
|118
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:40:29
|119
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:40:36
|120
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:57
|121
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:03
|122
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:42:55
|123
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:43:21
|124
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:46:00
|125
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:46:18
|126
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:46:19
|127
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:46:40
|128
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:47:44
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:48:07
|130
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:48:08
|131
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:48:27
|132
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:48:38
|133
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:48:46
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:48:52
|135
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:48:57
|136
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:49:11
|137
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:49:21
|138
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:49:22
|139
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:50:04
|140
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:52:07
|141
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:52:53
|142
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:53:07
|143
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:23
|144
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:53:44
|145
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:55:09
|146
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:55:11
|147
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:57:10
|148
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:57:11
|149
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:57:47
|150
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:59:02
|151
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:05
|152
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|2:00:19
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:00:59
|154
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:01:39
|155
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:02:21
|156
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:02:53
|157
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:03:06
|158
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:03:12
|159
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:36
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:03:47
|161
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:51
|162
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:04:18
|163
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:04:21
|164
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:00
|165
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:06:25
|166
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:36
|167
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:07:37
|168
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:08:45
|169
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2:08:56
|170
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:10:55
|171
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:11:44
|172
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:12:22
|173
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:14:37
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:14:44
|175
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:15:45
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|2:16:04
|177
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:20:44
|178
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:27:46
|179
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:31:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|352
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|222
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|171
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|93
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|14
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|16
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|48
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|32
|23
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|27
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|29
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|30
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|33
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|24
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|23
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|41
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|42
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|47
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|49
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|52
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|53
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|54
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|56
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|17
|57
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|58
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|60
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|62
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|63
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|64
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|65
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|68
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|70
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|71
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|73
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|74
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|75
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|77
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|78
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|81
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|82
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|83
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|84
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|85
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|86
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|87
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|88
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|89
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|6
|91
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|92
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|93
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|94
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|95
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|96
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|97
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|98
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|99
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|100
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|101
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|102
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|103
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|104
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|105
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|106
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|107
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|70
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|21
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|22
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|30
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|33
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|34
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|36
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|37
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|39
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|40
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|44
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|45
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|52:54:02
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:38
|3
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:01
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:14
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:48
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:45:37
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:28
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:14
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:16:45
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:10
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:22:41
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:23:59
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:26:08
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:27:06
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:32:11
|17
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:45
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:38:16
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:45:31
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:46:44
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:47:09
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:49:54
|23
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:54
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:59:26
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:00:40
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:38
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:23
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:06:32
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:18:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|158:42:35
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:52
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:43
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:54:34
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:58:36
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:48
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|1:14:38
|8
|Orica-Scott
|1:17:28
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:34:11
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:41:09
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:00
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:54:44
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:00:14
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:13:28
|15
|Team Sunweb
|2:14:19
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:15:24
|17
|Direct Energie
|2:20:52
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:23:28
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:53:46
|20
|Dimension Data
|3:01:07
|21
|FDJ
|3:05:05
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:08:48
