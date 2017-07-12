Two small fractures for Fuglsang in Tour de France crash
Updated: Dane to keep racing, Cataldo abandons with wrist injury, leaving Aru down a man
The Astana team announced that doctors found two small fractures in Jakob Fuglsang's arm following stage 11 of the Tour de France, during which the Danish rider crashed with teammate Dario Cataldo.
The team initially stated that there were no fractures, but upon closer inspection doctors found "two very small fractures", one in the scaphoid and another in the head of the radius near his left elbow.
Despite the injuries, Fuglsang will take the start on stage 12, the first foray into the Pyrenees with an uphill finish to Peryagudes.
The crash happened near the feed zone with around 100km left to race on the stage to Pau, with Cataldo and Fuglsang both hitting the pavement. Fuglsang was quick to get back on his bike and, after visiting the medical car for some antiseptic, finished the stage in 32nd position.
He remains in fifth place overall, just 1:37 behind race leader Chris Froome. Fuglsang will be an important foil for Fabio Aru, second overall at 18 seconds, in the mountain stages to come.
