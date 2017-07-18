Image 1 of 44 The final sprint on the 16th stage of the Tour de France Image 2 of 44 John Degenkolb and Michael Matthews rub elbows during the finish of stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 3 of 44 John Degenkolb gestures at Michael Matthews at the finish of stage 16 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 44 Jarlinson Pantano hits the deck during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 5 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 6 of 44 Echelons form in crosswinds during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 7 of 44 John Degenkolb and Michael Matthews rub elbows during the finish of stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 8 of 44 John Degenkolb and Michael Matthews rub elbows during the finish of stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 9 of 44 Fabio Aru fights the wind during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 10 of 44 John Degenkolb has words with Michael Matthews after stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 11 of 44 Michael Matthews celebrates winning stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 12 of 44 Michael Matthews celebrates winning stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 13 of 44 Michael Matthews celebrates winning stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 14 of 44 Simon Yates is the Tour's Best Young Rider after stage 16 Image 15 of 44 Sylvain Chavanel with the prize for Most Combative after stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 16 of 44 Marcel Kittel in green after stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 17 of 44 Warren barguil in polka dots after stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 18 of 44 John Degenkolb, Michael Matthews and Edvald Boasson Hagen throw their bikes at the finish of stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 John Degenkolb gestures at Michael Matthews at the finish of stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Degenkolb, Matthews and Boasson Hagen fight for the line during stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 44 John Degenkolb gestures at Michael Matthews at the finish of stage 16 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 44 John Degenkolb gestures at Michael Matthews at the finish of stage 16 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 44 Marcel Kittel chased after the early climbs but was unable to regain the peloton before the stage 16 finish. Image 24 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 25 of 44 George Bennett abandons the Tour de France during stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Chris Froome in the peloton during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 44 Chris Froome in the peloton during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 28 of 44 Nacer Bouhanni chased hard to make it back into the lead group after the early climbs Image 29 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen's late surge wasn't enough to beat Michael Matthews during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 30 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen's late surge wasn't enough to beat Michael Matthews during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 31 of 44 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 32 of 44 Warren Barguil congratulates Michael Matthews for winning stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 33 of 44 Michael Matthews on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 16 Image 34 of 44 The early breakaway in action during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 35 of 44 Spectators watch the peloton pass by during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 36 of 44 Michael Matthews wins stage 16 of the Tour de France. Image 37 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 38 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 39 of 44 Sylvain Chavanel rides in a breakaway during the 165 km sixteenth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 40 of 44 A horse and rider race the peloton curing stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 41 of 44 Sylvain Chavanel rides in a breakaway during the 165 km sixteenth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 42 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 43 of 44 A helicoper captures the action during stage 16 at the Tour de France Image 44 of 44 Rigoberto Uran rides with his teammates of the US's Cannondale Drapac cycling team during the 165km 16th stage of the Tour de France

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) took a well-deserved win on stage 16 of the Tour de France, edging out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in a reduced bunch sprint in Romans-sur-Isère. The win marked Matthews second stage of the race and saw him claw back 50 points on Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) in the green jersey competition.

The stage was marked by the constant threat of crosswinds but the lead group only split inside the final 15 kilometres with Team Sky putting the hammer down. Their surge in pace put Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Emirates) to the sword. Martin and Meintjes both lost thirty seconds on the yellow jersey group, while Contador conceded well over a minute to see his top 10 chances take a further hit. Chris Froome had a relatively calm day and leads the race by 18 seconds from Fabio Aru (Astana) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) in third, a further five seconds adrift.

Rigoberto Urán remains in fourth with Mikel Landa back up to fifth after Martin missed the key split. The Irishman now sits seventh, 2:03 off yellow with Meintjes one place further down the standings, a full six minutes down on Froome.

The stage, however, belonged to Matthews and his Sunweb team who served up one of the best examples of teamwork and sacrifice witnessed at this year's Tour de France. Their masterpiece began early as they dictated the race in the early stages – seeing off Kittel on the first climb of the day before neutralising early breaks and positioning Matthews in the first group. The Australian pulled back 20 points by winning the intermediate sprint with KOM leader Warren Barguil instrumental in pulling the peloton along.

When the lead group eventually did split in the frantic crosswinds Sunweb kept their numbers near the front with Matthews gunning for his second win in less than a week. With Kittel dispatched with early in the stage and Nacer Bouhanni's (Cofidis) reserves depleted after a long chase, the Australian had to be happy to be facing fewer rivals, but Degenkolb, Boasson Hagen and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) would be no pushovers, especially given that all three are still searching for their first stage wins this year.

In the technical finale Matthews was brought to the front by Nikias Ardnt, just as Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet began to lead out with 300 metres to go. The BMC rider's tactics were clear – hit the front through the tight corners and hold out for as long as possible – but with Boasson Hagen, Matthews, and Degenkolb all hovering it was always going to be a tough ask.

The leading sprinters simply used Van Avermaet as their final marker, kicking past him with the line in sight, as Boasson Hagen went left and Degenkolb and Matthews opted for the other side. Degenkolb cut a frustrated figure as he came over the finish, gesturing that Matthews – who took his place on Sunweb – had deviated his line in the sprint. Matthews took the win as Boasson Hagen passed Degenkolb in the closing metres to take second place.

Matthews, who left Orica-Scott to focus on days like today now has two wins to his 2017 Tour palmares, and with the lead to Kittel cut to just 29, even greater reward could lie ahead.

How it unfolded

After Monday’s rest day one would have been forgiven for thinking that all the hot air had been used up in Dave Brailsford’s four letter rant but the forecast at Le Puy-en-Velay warned of severe cross winds as the peloton embarked on the 165km to Romans-sur-Isère.

The weather conditions provided a chance for team directors to break out their highlighters and scribble frantic notes on their Tour road books as they attempted to warn their riders of the dangers that lay ahead.

However, it was the riders and not the weather that made the race inside the opening few kilometres of the stage. Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt made his customary assault in the early kilometres with Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) among a small pocket of riders joining the Belgian.

The peloton were in no mood to allow a group to move clear and Sunweb’s intent became clear as the rode began to climb. They posted men on the front in a bid to test Kittel on the first fourth-category climb, with Matthews himself jumping away. Kittel held the Australian once but when Sunweb put the hammer down for a second time the Green jersey was forced to relent, and he duly switched tactics in a bid to limit his losses.

As the descent began, Kittel and a clutch of sprinters were at 29 seconds, as a volley of QuickStep riders nursed the German towards what they thought would be quick return to the lead group.

However half a minute quickly doubled, and doubled again, before QuickStep – perhaps the team best equipped for crosswinds – realised that their GC leader Martin was isolated up front with just two men. It was a move they would pay for later in the stage.

If Kittel was having a bad day it was even worse for George Bennett, who started the day with genuine hopes of finishing inside the top 10 come Paris. However, hampered by sickness, he was forced out of the race.

Meanwhile, Nacer Bouhanni had no intentions of throwing in the towel. The Frenchman, disgusted that he had missed the split, called back teammates, and surged off the front in a bid to close down the peloton. He flew out of the Kittel group as if there were just 500 metres to go but made the improbable juncture with over 50 kilometres left to race.

Crosswinds

After Matthews picked up 20 points at the intermediate sprint all eyes turned back to the crosswinds. The key sectors were to come with around 37 kilometres remaining and the tension was palpable as riders dragged their GC candidates to the front and rubbed shoulders with their rivals.

Sky were well positioned and had numbers, only missing Luke Rowe from the early cut, while Bardet, Urán and even Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had strong supporting casts. Martin, with only two men, looked vulnerable, as did Trek's Alberto Contador, who despite an attack from his team at one point, never looked comfortable as he searched for the best place to position himself.

With 15 kilometres to go it looked as though the worst sectors had been navigated safely enough but as the bunch rounded a corner Team Sky put the hammer down. The first acceleration almost caught out Astana's Fabio Aru, who sprinted like his life depended on it, as fractures in the field began to show. As Team Sky turned the screw further splits appeared. Bardet made it by the skin of his teeth but Martin, Meintjes and Contador were left stranded with the maillot jaune, Sunweb and Movistar all the willing to keep the pace high.

When Movistar's Daniele Bennati jumped off the front with 2000 metres to go it looked as though Matthews and the surviving sprinters would be thwarted but Barguil made one last push, with Dimension Data also keen to play a part. Sometimes though, you get what you deserve in cycling and in Romans-sur-Isère Matthews and Sunweb were rewarded with the spoils their daylong efforts warranted.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:38:15 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 27 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:23 28 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:28 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 33 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 41 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 44 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:33 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 46 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 48 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 49 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 54 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 56 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 59 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 60 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 62 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 63 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:43 67 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 70 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06 71 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:09 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:14 73 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:32 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:39 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:44 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:51 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 78 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 82 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 86 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 89 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:24 90 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:54 91 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 97 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 98 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:05 99 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 101 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:19 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:45 106 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:19 107 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 110 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 111 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 113 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 114 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:45 116 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:02 117 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:38 118 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:09 119 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 120 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:59 121 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 122 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 123 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:16:19 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 126 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 133 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 135 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 137 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 138 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 142 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 146 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 147 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 148 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 150 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 153 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 156 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 159 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 160 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 161 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 162 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 164 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 165 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 166 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 167 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 168 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 171 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:17 172 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 173 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro DNF George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Sprint 1 - Chantemerle-Les-Blés - 121.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 10 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 9 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 8 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 7 10 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 5 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Finish Line Points - Romans-Sur-Isère - 165.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 25 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 22 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 15 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 13 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 5 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 2

KOM 1 - Côte de Boussoulet - 20.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1

KOM 2 - Col du Rouvey - 65.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:38:15 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:33 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:09 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:54 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:05 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:19 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:45 19 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:38 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:09 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:19 22 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 23 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:26:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:54:45 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:22 3 Team Dimension Data 0:00:23 4 Movistar Team 0:00:28 5 Orica - Scott 0:00:51 6 Team Sky 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 8 Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 9 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:42 10 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:24 11 Trek - Segafredo 0:03:16 12 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 0:03:42 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:57 14 Direct Energie 0:04:33 15 Quick - Step Floors 0:05:08 16 Astana Pro Team 0:05:33 17 Bahrain - Merida 0:06:56 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:02 19 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:07:20 20 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:36 21 FDJ 0:12:57 22 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:35:29

General Classification after Stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 68:18:36 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:29 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:17 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:03 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:00 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:16 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:10 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:08:48 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:32 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:45 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:25 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:28 17 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:23:50 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:19 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:28:41 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:10 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:32:46 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:32:47 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:33 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:52 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:42:18 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:43:46 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:50:13 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:54:12 29 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:33 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:02:53 31 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:04 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:08:50 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:56 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:10:55 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:18 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:13 37 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:14:19 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:16:36 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:16:40 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:35 41 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:27 42 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:20:28 43 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:09 44 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:21:14 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:24:13 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:25:48 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:25:54 48 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:26:16 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:27:47 50 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 1:28:58 51 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:40 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1:31:57 53 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:33 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:34 55 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:32 56 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:35:53 57 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:36:45 58 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:38:22 59 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1:39:50 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:57 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 1:42:24 62 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:42:25 63 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1:42:37 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:20 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:44:14 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:44:40 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:44:56 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:00 69 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:49:08 70 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:50:11 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:51:23 72 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:52:13 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:53:03 74 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:54:48 75 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:55:14 76 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:55:43 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:56:14 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1:57:07 79 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:58:09 80 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:59:49 81 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:35 82 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:00:41 83 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:01:03 84 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 2:02:26 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:02:59 87 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:06 88 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2:03:44 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:03:49 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:04:24 91 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:05:50 92 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:06:04 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:06:15 94 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:06:20 95 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:06:45 96 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 2:10:38 97 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2:11:47 98 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:14:32 99 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:14:35 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:15:03 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 2:15:58 102 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:16:50 103 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:17:54 104 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 2:19:01 105 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:19:14 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:19:15 107 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:20:11 109 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 2:22:14 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:22:25 111 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 2:23:31 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:24:12 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:24:19 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:25:51 115 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:26:24 116 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:27:13 117 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:28:09 118 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2:29:36 119 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:29:46 120 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:30:20 121 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:32:18 122 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:33:45 123 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:34:08 124 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:35:28 125 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 2:35:43 126 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:36:59 127 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:37:09 128 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:37:46 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:38:18 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2:39:06 131 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:50 132 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:40:01 133 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:40:39 134 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 2:41:55 135 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:42:40 136 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:43:07 137 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:43:27 138 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:44:58 139 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:46:50 140 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:47:13 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:47:44 142 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:47:51 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 2:48:52 144 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:48:56 145 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:51:13 146 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:51:45 147 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:51:56 148 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:53:40 149 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:55:11 150 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:58:31 151 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 2:58:57 152 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:58:59 153 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:59:25 154 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 3:00:34 155 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:00:48 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3:03:03 157 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:06:56 158 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:07:50 159 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3:09:12 160 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:11:05 161 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:11:46 162 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:12:08 163 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:13:17 164 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:13:33 165 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:14:24 166 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:15:18 167 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:16:30 168 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:18:21 169 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:21:15 170 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:22:57 171 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:25:13 172 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:32:19 173 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:50:36

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 373 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 344 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 204 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 143 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 140 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 90 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 89 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 79 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 70 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 70 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 69 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 58 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 52 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 50 25 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 48 26 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 47 27 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 41 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 32 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 37 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 34 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 36 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 37 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 38 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 28 41 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 42 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 45 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 25 47 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 25 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 50 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 23 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 23 52 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 53 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 54 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 55 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 56 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 61 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 19 62 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 64 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 65 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 67 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 68 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 69 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 70 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 71 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 72 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 73 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 74 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 75 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 77 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 13 78 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 79 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 80 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 13 82 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 83 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 85 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 86 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 87 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 88 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 10 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 10 91 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 9 92 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 9 93 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 94 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 9 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 96 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 8 97 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 98 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 101 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 7 102 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 103 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 104 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 105 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 106 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 107 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 108 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 110 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 111 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 5 112 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 113 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 114 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 115 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 116 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 117 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 118 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 119 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 120 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 121 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2 122 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 124 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 117 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 33 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 22 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 18 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 18 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 16 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 25 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 6 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 32 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 35 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 36 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 37 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 38 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 2 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 46 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 47 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 49 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1 52 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 54 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 68:20:38 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:58 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:26 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:17 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:08 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:31 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:42:12 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:48:09 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:52:46 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:58:39 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:59:01 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:01:04 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:04:18 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:04:43 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:12:33 17 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:27:44 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:30:16 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:35:07 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:37:48 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:37:59 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:38:37 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:45:49 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:49:11 25 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:51:38 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:09:44 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:11:15 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:11:31 29 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:48:34