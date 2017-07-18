Trending

Tour de France: Matthews wins stage 16

Australian pips Boasson Hagen and Degenkolb in Romans-sur-Isère

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) took a well-deserved win on stage 16 of the Tour de France, edging out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in a reduced bunch sprint in Romans-sur-Isère. The win marked Matthews second stage of the race and saw him claw back 50 points on Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) in the green jersey competition.

The stage was marked by the constant threat of crosswinds but the lead group only split inside the final 15 kilometres with Team Sky putting the hammer down. Their surge in pace put Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Emirates) to the sword. Martin and Meintjes both lost thirty seconds on the yellow jersey group, while Contador conceded well over a minute to see his top 10 chances take a further hit. Chris Froome had a relatively calm day and leads the race by 18 seconds from Fabio Aru (Astana) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) in third, a further five seconds adrift.

Rigoberto Urán remains in fourth with Mikel Landa back up to fifth after Martin missed the key split. The Irishman now sits seventh, 2:03 off yellow with Meintjes one place further down the standings, a full six minutes down on Froome.

The stage, however, belonged to Matthews and his Sunweb team who served up one of the best examples of teamwork and sacrifice witnessed at this year's Tour de France. Their masterpiece began early as they dictated the race in the early stages – seeing off Kittel on the first climb of the day before neutralising early breaks and positioning Matthews in the first group. The Australian pulled back 20 points by winning the intermediate sprint with KOM leader Warren Barguil instrumental in pulling the peloton along.

When the lead group eventually did split in the frantic crosswinds Sunweb kept their numbers near the front with Matthews gunning for his second win in less than a week. With Kittel dispatched with early in the stage and Nacer Bouhanni's (Cofidis) reserves depleted after a long chase, the Australian had to be happy to be facing fewer rivals, but Degenkolb, Boasson Hagen and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) would be no pushovers, especially given that all three are still searching for their first stage wins this year.

In the technical finale Matthews was brought to the front by Nikias Ardnt, just as Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet began to lead out with 300 metres to go. The BMC rider's tactics were clear – hit the front through the tight corners and hold out for as long as possible – but with Boasson Hagen, Matthews, and Degenkolb all hovering it was always going to be a tough ask.

The leading sprinters simply used Van Avermaet as their final marker, kicking past him with the line in sight, as Boasson Hagen went left and Degenkolb and Matthews opted for the other side. Degenkolb cut a frustrated figure as he came over the finish, gesturing that Matthews – who took his place on Sunweb – had deviated his line in the sprint. Matthews took the win as Boasson Hagen passed Degenkolb in the closing metres to take second place.

Matthews, who left Orica-Scott to focus on days like today now has two wins to his 2017 Tour palmares, and with the lead to Kittel cut to just 29, even greater reward could lie ahead.

How it unfolded

After Monday’s rest day one would have been forgiven for thinking that all the hot air had been used up in Dave Brailsford’s four letter rant but the forecast at Le Puy-en-Velay warned of severe cross winds as the peloton embarked on the 165km to Romans-sur-Isère.

The weather conditions provided a chance for team directors to break out their highlighters and scribble frantic notes on their Tour road books as they attempted to warn their riders of the dangers that lay ahead.

However, it was the riders and not the weather that made the race inside the opening few kilometres of the stage. Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt made his customary assault in the early kilometres with Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) among a small pocket of riders joining the Belgian.

The peloton were in no mood to allow a group to move clear and Sunweb’s intent became clear as the rode began to climb. They posted men on the front in a bid to test Kittel on the first fourth-category climb, with Matthews himself jumping away. Kittel held the Australian once but when Sunweb put the hammer down for a second time the Green jersey was forced to relent, and he duly switched tactics in a bid to limit his losses.

As the descent began, Kittel and a clutch of sprinters were at 29 seconds, as a volley of QuickStep riders nursed the German towards what they thought would be quick return to the lead group.

However half a minute quickly doubled, and doubled again, before QuickStep – perhaps the team best equipped for crosswinds – realised that their GC leader Martin was isolated up front with just two men. It was a move they would pay for later in the stage.

If Kittel was having a bad day it was even worse for George Bennett, who started the day with genuine hopes of finishing inside the top 10 come Paris. However, hampered by sickness, he was forced out of the race.

Meanwhile, Nacer Bouhanni had no intentions of throwing in the towel. The Frenchman, disgusted that he had missed the split, called back teammates, and surged off the front in a bid to close down the peloton. He flew out of the Kittel group as if there were just 500 metres to go but made the improbable juncture with over 50 kilometres left to race.

Crosswinds

After Matthews picked up 20 points at the intermediate sprint all eyes turned back to the crosswinds. The key sectors were to come with around 37 kilometres remaining and the tension was palpable as riders dragged their GC candidates to the front and rubbed shoulders with their rivals.

Sky were well positioned and had numbers, only missing Luke Rowe from the early cut, while Bardet, Urán and even Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had strong supporting casts. Martin, with only two men, looked vulnerable, as did Trek's Alberto Contador, who despite an attack from his team at one point, never looked comfortable as he searched for the best place to position himself.

With 15 kilometres to go it looked as though the worst sectors had been navigated safely enough but as the bunch rounded a corner Team Sky put the hammer down. The first acceleration almost caught out Astana's Fabio Aru, who sprinted like his life depended on it, as fractures in the field began to show. As Team Sky turned the screw further splits appeared. Bardet made it by the skin of his teeth but Martin, Meintjes and Contador were left stranded with the maillot jaune, Sunweb and Movistar all the willing to keep the pace high.

When Movistar's Daniele Bennati jumped off the front with 2000 metres to go it looked as though Matthews and the surviving sprinters would be thwarted but Barguil made one last push, with Dimension Data also keen to play a part. Sometimes though, you get what you deserve in cycling and in Romans-sur-Isère Matthews and Sunweb were rewarded with the spoils their daylong efforts warranted.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3:38:15
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
22Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:22
27Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:23
28Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:28
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
30Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
33Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
38Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
39Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
41Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:33
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
46Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
47Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
53Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
54Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
56Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
59Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
60Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
62Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
63Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:43
67Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
70Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:06
71Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:09
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:14
73Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:32
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:39
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:44
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:51
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
79Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
82Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
84Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
86Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
89Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:24
90Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:54
91Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
94Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
96Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
97Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:05
99Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
101Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
103Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:19
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:45
106Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:19
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
110Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
111Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
113Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
114Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:45
116Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:02
117Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:38
118Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:09:09
119Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:59
121Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
122Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
123Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:16:19
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
126Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
128Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
132Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
133Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
135Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
136Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
137Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
138Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
139Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
140Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
141Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
142Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
146Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
147Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
148Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
153Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
154Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
156Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
159Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
160Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
161Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
162Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
163Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
164Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
165Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
166Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
167Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
168Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
170Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
171Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:17
172Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
173Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFGeorge Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Sprint 1 - Chantemerle-Les-Blés - 121.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal17
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb13
5Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott11
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott10
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott9
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott8
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott7
10Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb6
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data5
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Finish Line Points - Romans-Sur-Isère - 165.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb30pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data25
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo22
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott15
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal13
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe9
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac5
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky2

KOM 1 - Côte de Boussoulet - 20.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1

KOM 2 - Col du Rouvey - 65.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:38:15
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:33
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:09
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:54
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:05
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:19
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:45
19Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:38
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:09
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:19
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:26:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:54:45
2Team Sunweb0:00:22
3Team Dimension Data0:00:23
4Movistar Team0:00:28
5Orica - Scott0:00:51
6Team Sky
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
8Lotto Soudal0:01:25
9Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:42
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:24
11Trek - Segafredo0:03:16
12Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:03:42
13UAE Team Emirates0:03:57
14Direct Energie0:04:33
15Quick - Step Floors0:05:08
16Astana Pro Team0:05:33
17Bahrain - Merida0:06:56
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:02
19Team Katusha Alpecin0:07:20
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:36
21FDJ0:12:57
22Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:35:29

General Classification after Stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky68:18:36
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:29
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:17
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:02
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:03
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:06:00
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:16
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:10
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:08:48
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:32
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:45
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:16:25
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:28
17Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:23:50
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:19
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:28:41
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:10
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:32:46
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:32:47
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:36:33
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:52
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:42:18
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:43:46
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:50:13
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:54:12
29Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:33
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:02:53
31Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:04
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:08:50
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:56
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:10:55
35Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:18
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:12:13
37Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:14:19
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:16:36
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:16:40
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:19:35
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:20:27
42Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:20:28
43Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:09
44Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:21:14
45Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:24:13
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:25:48
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:25:54
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:26:16
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:27:47
50Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott1:28:58
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:40
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1:31:57
53Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:33
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:34:34
55Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:35:32
56Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:35:53
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:36:45
58Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:38:22
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott1:39:50
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:57
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott1:42:24
62Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:42:25
63Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1:42:37
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:20
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:44:14
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:44:40
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:44:56
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:46:00
69Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:49:08
70Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:50:11
71Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:51:23
72Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:52:13
73Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:53:03
74Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:54:48
75Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:55:14
76Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida1:55:43
77Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:56:14
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:57:07
79Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:58:09
80Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:59:49
81Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:35
82Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:00:41
83Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:01:03
84Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida2:02:26
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:02:59
87Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:03:06
88Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2:03:44
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:03:49
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:04:24
91Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:05:50
92Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:06:04
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:06:15
94Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:06:20
95Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:06:45
96Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates2:10:38
97Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2:11:47
98Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:14:32
99Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:14:35
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:15:03
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott2:15:58
102Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:16:50
103Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:17:54
104Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac2:19:01
105Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:19:14
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida2:19:15
107Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
108Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:20:11
109Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors2:22:14
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:22:25
111Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors2:23:31
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:24:12
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:24:19
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:25:51
115Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:26:24
116John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2:27:13
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:28:09
118Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:29:36
119Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:29:46
120Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:30:20
121Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:32:18
122Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:33:45
123Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:34:08
124Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:35:28
125Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie2:35:43
126Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:36:59
127Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:37:09
128Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2:37:46
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:38:18
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2:39:06
131Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:50
132Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:40:01
133Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:40:39
134Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie2:41:55
135Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:42:40
136Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:43:07
137Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:43:27
138Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:44:58
139Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:46:50
140Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:47:13
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2:47:44
142Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:47:51
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data2:48:52
144Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:48:56
145Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:51:13
146Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:51:45
147Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:51:56
148Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:53:40
149Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:55:11
150Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:58:31
151Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ2:58:57
152André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:58:59
153Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott2:59:25
154Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin3:00:34
155Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:00:48
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data3:03:03
157Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:06:56
158Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:07:50
159Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3:09:12
160Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:11:05
161Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:11:46
162Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb3:12:08
163Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:13:17
164Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:13:33
165Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:14:24
166Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:15:18
167Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:16:30
168Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:18:21
169Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:21:15
170Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:22:57
171Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:25:13
172Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:32:19
173Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:50:36

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors373pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb344
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal204
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin158
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida143
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data140
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo94
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky90
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors89
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo79
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team78
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits78
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal76
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac70
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal70
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb69
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale66
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team63
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie58
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal57
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale57
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert54
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott52
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team50
25Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro48
26Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates47
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team43
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo42
30Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky41
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors37
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors35
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro34
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
36Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe32
37Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
38Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team29
39Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates28
41Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo28
42Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb26
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie25
47Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro25
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
50Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott23
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie23
52Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
53Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
54Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
55Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
56Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
58Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
60Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin19
61Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin19
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb18
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
64Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
65Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe17
67Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
69Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
70Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ17
71Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
73Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
74Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
75Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
77Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team13
78Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
79Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
80Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin13
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
83Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
84Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott11
85Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
86Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
87Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
88Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott10
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky10
91Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ9
92Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott9
93Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data9
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
96Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data8
97Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
98Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
101Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin7
102Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
103Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
104Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
105Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
106Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb6
108Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb6
110Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
111Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro5
112Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
113Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
114Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
115Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
116Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
117Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
118Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
119Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
120Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
121Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2
122Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
124Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb117pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo38
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal38
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky33
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors23
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo22
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo19
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ18
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data18
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb16
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
25Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
26Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac6
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
32Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
35Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
36Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
37Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
38Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
39Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida2
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
46Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
47Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
48Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
49Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1
52Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
54Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott68:20:38
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:58
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:26
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:17
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:08
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:31
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:42:12
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:48:09
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:52:46
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:58:39
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:59:01
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:01:04
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:04:18
15Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:04:43
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:12:33
17Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:27:44
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:30:16
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:35:07
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:37:48
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:37:59
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb2:38:37
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:45:49
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:49:11
25Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:51:38
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:09:44
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:11:15
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:11:31
29Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:48:34

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky205:06:20
2AG2R La Mondiale0:10:07
3Trek - Segafredo1:03:43
4BMC Racing Team1:09:59
5Movistar Team1:11:17
6Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team1:33:12
7Orica - Scott1:40:50
8Astana Pro Team1:45:06
9Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:48:27
10Lotto Soudal2:01:51
11Team Sunweb2:29:40
12UAE Team Emirates2:30:19
13Direct Energie2:44:32
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo2:48:20
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:50:58
16Quick - Step Floors2:56:32
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:58:31
18Bora - Hansgrohe3:19:12
19Team Katusha Alpecin3:53:05
20Bahrain - Merida4:00:04
21Team Dimension Data4:02:39
22FDJ4:26:10

