Tour de France: Sagan goes long to win in Longwy
Thomas keeps maillot jaune, Froome moves into second
Stage 3: Verviers - Longwy
World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the hard-fought battle for the stage victory on the third stage of the Tour de France, taking out the uphill finish into Longwy ahead of a hard-charging Michael Matthews (Sunweb). Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) was a plucky third place on the Côte de Religieuses.
The difficult, twisting climb to the finish line was not expected to provide a test for the GC men, but Richie Porte (BMC Racing) nonetheless attacked and briefly opened up a gap on his rivals. He had one problem: Peter Sagan, who put on a burst of speed to close him down.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) accelerated onto Sagan's wheel when world champion's foot suddenly slipped off his pedal, but Sagan recovered quickly and was able to re-accelerate and take the victory. Matthews put on a real show of strength to move up on the right-hand side but crossed the finish line millimetres behind Sagan.
"It was a pretty hard climb," Sagan said of the finish. "BMC did a good job for Richie and after he attacked in the last 800m, he got a little gap. After, I decided to go - I guess it was too early - it was 400m to go. It was far away, in the moment, I said 'fuck, again too early'. Then I started my sprint, and as I pushed - I pulled my feet out from the cleat. It was another mistake, I was like, 'what is happening today?' - after I that I won. Matthews almost beat me, but I am very happy for this victory and thank you Bora-Hansgrohe."
The results brought few changes in the GC, as expected, even if Porte's attack gave Team Sky a bit of a start. Geraint Thomas (Sky) held on to his lead, while teammate Chris Froome moved up to second, at 12 seconds. Matthews propelled himself to third, also at 12 seconds, and Sagan moved up to fourth, one further second down.
"We went into the climb a little far back so had to move up before the corner as Richie attacked," Thomas said, "and we stayed around that position all the way to the line. All the boys were working then Kwiato [Michal Kwiatkowski] was last then to guide me and Froomey up the last bit.
"It was a hectic day," Thomas said. "When those three guys got across, the peloton had to speed up a lot. It was not relaxing, so I am happy to get through it with Froomey. One day down, and it’s certainly good to get through days like that unscathed."
How it unfolded
The peloton took of from Philippe Gilbert's hometown Verviers to cover another long 212.5 kilometres. But this time they had sunshine to look forward to, instead of the rain that accompanied them the first two stages.
Adam Hansen, in his 18th consecutive Grand Tour, attacked to spark the day's breakaway. The Lotto-Soudal rider was joined in the group by Nate Brown (Cannondale-Drapac), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie).
Brown took the points on the first of three ranked climbs, the category 4 Cote de Sart. The riders later had a treat as they took a lap on the smooth Formula 1 track at Spa.
The breakaway worked well together but the peloton wasn't willing to let them build up much of a gap. It stayed at around two minutes most of the day.
The race then moved into its second country of the day, Luxembourg. There, Politt easily took the day's only intermediate sprint, and he also claimed the next mountain ranking, the category 4 Cote de Wilzt. Brown chased him and the two battled for points on the next climb 15 km later, the cat. 3 Cote d'Eschdorf, with Brown winning out, moving him into the virtual mountains jersey.
The two then waited for their companions to catch up, and the gap gradually fell over the next kilometres. When their advantage hit less than a minute, three more riders bridge up from the peloton: Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro). The fresh power moved the gap back up to about 1:20 with 50 km to go, but their chances of making it to the end looked slim.
The three newcomers jumped from the group, soon joined by Hardy. Politt and Brown had hoped to be in the fight for further mountain points but were unable to catch up. As the gap to the four leaders increased, Hansen took off on a solo chase, as Politt fell back into the peloton.
Ag2R La Mondiale captain Romain Bardet dropped back with a mechanical with some 40km left, and the team had to send back two helpers to bring him back up. The tempo in the field had increased, and the French team used up a lot of energy to rejoin.
Up front, Hansen fell back into the peloton, joining most of his former break companions. With 35km to go, the four leaders had a lead of 1:44. Sunweb's veteran Laurens ten Dam put on a show of strength to pull the peloton along in chase.
With 22km left, Hardy, De Gendt and then Perichon threw in the towel, leaving only Calmejane up front to take the third mountain ranking of the day with a 28 second lead over the peloton.
The young Frenchman fought hard but had no chance against the strong-willed peloton, which ruthlessly slashed his gap, catching him with 10 km to go.
The pace was high and the field flew down the long descent leading up to the finale. In the last 1.6km, the climbing started punishing the peloton with an 11% gradient partway up on the tricky run-in to the finish line.
Inside the final kilometre, Porte jumped into the lead, with Contador on his wheel, catching Thomas and Froome out for a moment and looking like he might dance away for an important stage victory. But it was not to be for the pre-race favourite.
"It wasn’t at all [premeditated]," Porte said. "The guys put me in a fantastic position, and I felt good. But then with 500 metres to go, it was a little far out. It was probably out of the question for me once Sagan came up."
Sagan surged to close in and then pass the Australian. Van Avermaet gave chase, along with Martin. Sagan had a moment of panic as his foot slipped from the pedal, but kept his composure and re-accelerated, fending off the late acceleration of Matthews.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:07:19
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:02
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|26
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:10
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|35
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:15
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:20
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|47
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:25
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|51
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:28
|52
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|56
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|58
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|62
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:51
|63
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|64
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|71
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|73
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:37
|74
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|75
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:42
|83
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:49
|84
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|99
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|101
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|109
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|112
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:05
|113
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:52
|116
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|119
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|121
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|126
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|127
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|130
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|132
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|134
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|135
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|138
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|140
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:02
|141
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|150
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|152
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:12
|153
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:16
|154
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|155
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:24
|158
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:26
|159
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|161
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|163
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|164
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:49
|165
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:53
|167
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|168
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|169
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|170
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:58
|171
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|172
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:06
|173
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:14
|174
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|175
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|177
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:04:26
|178
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|179
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:46
|180
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:28
|181
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:42
|182
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|183
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:23
|184
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:28
|185
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|186
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:46
|187
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|188
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:54
|189
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|190
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|191
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:29
|192
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|193
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|194
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|195
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|4
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|5:07:21
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:13
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|11
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:35
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:47
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:50
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|21
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:14
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:24
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:44
|27
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:21
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:27
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:22:01
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Orica-Scott
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:26
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:56
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:31
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:37
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|16
|FDJ
|0:01:57
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:02:27
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:34
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:04
|22
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10:00:31
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:34
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:43
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:45
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|25
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|28
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:56
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:03
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:04
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:05
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:07
|36
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|38
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:09
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:01:12
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:01:13
|45
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|49
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:27
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|52
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:43
|57
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|60
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|62
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|63
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:00
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|65
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|68
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:09
|69
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:12
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:13
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:15
|72
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:16
|73
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|75
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:28
|76
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:30
|78
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:32
|79
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:33
|81
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:39
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:41
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:45
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|89
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|90
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:52
|91
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:53
|92
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|93
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:56
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:57
|96
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:00
|97
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:07
|99
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:09
|100
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:10
|101
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:16
|103
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:19
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:21
|105
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:22
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:23
|107
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:24
|108
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|109
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:32
|111
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:35
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|114
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:41
|115
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:43
|116
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|118
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|120
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:49
|121
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:52
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:53
|123
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:55
|124
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:59
|125
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:01
|126
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:02
|127
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:03
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:04
|130
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|131
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:05
|132
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:08
|133
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:09
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:04:11
|135
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:17
|136
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:18
|137
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:19
|138
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|139
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:25
|140
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:04:32
|141
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:37
|142
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:47
|144
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:54
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:56
|147
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:00
|148
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:01
|149
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:02
|150
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:05:07
|151
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|152
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|154
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:12
|155
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:13
|156
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:23
|157
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:26
|158
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:42
|159
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:53
|160
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:06:12
|161
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:15
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:06:57
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:07:16
|164
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:31
|165
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:34
|166
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:57
|167
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:31
|168
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:41
|169
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:45
|170
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:04
|171
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:20
|172
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:19
|173
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:57
|174
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:36
|175
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:42
|176
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:44
|177
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:58
|178
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|179
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:08
|180
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:09
|181
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:35
|182
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:04
|183
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:08
|184
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:09
|185
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:20
|186
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:25
|187
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:43
|188
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:51
|189
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:03
|190
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:14
|191
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:55
|192
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:26
|193
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:36
|194
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:12
|195
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|57
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|44
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|31
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|18
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|20
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|27
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|32
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|37
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|38
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|41
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|42
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|45
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|47
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|48
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|49
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10:00:56
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:20
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:03
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:05
|14
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:08
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:57
|17
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:34
|19
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:37
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:40
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:36
|24
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:06
|25
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:09
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:20
|27
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:43
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|30:01:52
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:01
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Orica-Scott
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|9
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:39
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:02:36
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:47
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:01
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:03
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:18
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:04:37
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:41
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:19
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:28
|22
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:37
