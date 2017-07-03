Image 1 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de France Image 2 of 45 Marcel Kittel puts on the green jersey after stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 3 of 45 Geraint Thomas puts on the yellow jersey after stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 4 of 45 Yellow jersey wearer Geraint Thomas in the peloton Image 5 of 45 Lilian Calmejane rides in a breakaway during the 212.5 km third stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 6 of 45 Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey after stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 7 of 45 Pierre Latour of France and team AG2R La Mondiale celebrates in the white jersey following stage 3 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 8 of 45 Pierre Latour of France and team AG2R La Mondiale celebrates in the white jersey following stage 3 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 9 of 45 Peter Sagan on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 3 Image 10 of 45 Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac) in polka dots after stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 11 of 45 Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 12 of 45 Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac) in polka dots after stage 3 at the Tour de France Image 13 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de France Image 14 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 15 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 16 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de France Image 17 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de France Image 18 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de France Image 19 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de France Image 20 of 45 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the 2017 Tour de France Image 21 of 45 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 Security was tight for the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 45 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 45 Vergard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Fabio Aru (Astana) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 The peloton on the Spa Francorchamps motor speedway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 The Tour de France sped across the Spa Francorchamps circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 The peloton on the Spa Francorchamps racing track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 The peloton on the Spa Francorchamps racing track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 The breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Best young rider Stefan Küng with points leader Marcel Kittel at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Daryl Impey and Geraint Thomas before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the hard-fought battle for the stage victory on the third stage of the Tour de France, taking out the uphill finish into Longwy ahead of a hard-charging Michael Matthews (Sunweb). Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) was a plucky third place on the Côte de Religieuses.

The difficult, twisting climb to the finish line was not expected to provide a test for the GC men, but Richie Porte (BMC Racing) nonetheless attacked and briefly opened up a gap on his rivals. He had one problem: Peter Sagan, who put on a burst of speed to close him down.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) accelerated onto Sagan's wheel when world champion's foot suddenly slipped off his pedal, but Sagan recovered quickly and was able to re-accelerate and take the victory. Matthews put on a real show of strength to move up on the right-hand side but crossed the finish line millimetres behind Sagan.

"It was a pretty hard climb," Sagan said of the finish. "BMC did a good job for Richie and after he attacked in the last 800m, he got a little gap. After, I decided to go - I guess it was too early - it was 400m to go. It was far away, in the moment, I said 'fuck, again too early'. Then I started my sprint, and as I pushed - I pulled my feet out from the cleat. It was another mistake, I was like, 'what is happening today?' - after I that I won. Matthews almost beat me, but I am very happy for this victory and thank you Bora-Hansgrohe."

The results brought few changes in the GC, as expected, even if Porte's attack gave Team Sky a bit of a start. Geraint Thomas (Sky) held on to his lead, while teammate Chris Froome moved up to second, at 12 seconds. Matthews propelled himself to third, also at 12 seconds, and Sagan moved up to fourth, one further second down.

"We went into the climb a little far back so had to move up before the corner as Richie attacked," Thomas said, "and we stayed around that position all the way to the line. All the boys were working then Kwiato [Michal Kwiatkowski] was last then to guide me and Froomey up the last bit.

"It was a hectic day," Thomas said. "When those three guys got across, the peloton had to speed up a lot. It was not relaxing, so I am happy to get through it with Froomey. One day down, and it’s certainly good to get through days like that unscathed."

How it unfolded

The peloton took of from Philippe Gilbert's hometown Verviers to cover another long 212.5 kilometres. But this time they had sunshine to look forward to, instead of the rain that accompanied them the first two stages.

Adam Hansen, in his 18th consecutive Grand Tour, attacked to spark the day's breakaway. The Lotto-Soudal rider was joined in the group by Nate Brown (Cannondale-Drapac), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie).

Brown took the points on the first of three ranked climbs, the category 4 Cote de Sart. The riders later had a treat as they took a lap on the smooth Formula 1 track at Spa.

The breakaway worked well together but the peloton wasn't willing to let them build up much of a gap. It stayed at around two minutes most of the day.

The race then moved into its second country of the day, Luxembourg. There, Politt easily took the day's only intermediate sprint, and he also claimed the next mountain ranking, the category 4 Cote de Wilzt. Brown chased him and the two battled for points on the next climb 15 km later, the cat. 3 Cote d'Eschdorf, with Brown winning out, moving him into the virtual mountains jersey.

The two then waited for their companions to catch up, and the gap gradually fell over the next kilometres. When their advantage hit less than a minute, three more riders bridge up from the peloton: Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro). The fresh power moved the gap back up to about 1:20 with 50 km to go, but their chances of making it to the end looked slim.

The three newcomers jumped from the group, soon joined by Hardy. Politt and Brown had hoped to be in the fight for further mountain points but were unable to catch up. As the gap to the four leaders increased, Hansen took off on a solo chase, as Politt fell back into the peloton.

Ag2R La Mondiale captain Romain Bardet dropped back with a mechanical with some 40km left, and the team had to send back two helpers to bring him back up. The tempo in the field had increased, and the French team used up a lot of energy to rejoin.

Up front, Hansen fell back into the peloton, joining most of his former break companions. With 35km to go, the four leaders had a lead of 1:44. Sunweb's veteran Laurens ten Dam put on a show of strength to pull the peloton along in chase.

With 22km left, Hardy, De Gendt and then Perichon threw in the towel, leaving only Calmejane up front to take the third mountain ranking of the day with a 28 second lead over the peloton.

The young Frenchman fought hard but had no chance against the strong-willed peloton, which ruthlessly slashed his gap, catching him with 10 km to go.

The pace was high and the field flew down the long descent leading up to the finale. In the last 1.6km, the climbing started punishing the peloton with an 11% gradient partway up on the tricky run-in to the finish line.

Inside the final kilometre, Porte jumped into the lead, with Contador on his wheel, catching Thomas and Froome out for a moment and looking like he might dance away for an important stage victory. But it was not to be for the pre-race favourite.

"It wasn’t at all [premeditated]," Porte said. "The guys put me in a fantastic position, and I felt good. But then with 500 metres to go, it was a little far out. It was probably out of the question for me once Sagan came up."

Sagan surged to close in and then pass the Australian. Van Avermaet gave chase, along with Martin. Sagan had a moment of panic as his foot slipped from the pedal, but kept his composure and re-accelerated, fending off the late acceleration of Matthews.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:07:19 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:02 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 26 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:10 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 35 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 39 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:15 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:19 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:20 44 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:25 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 51 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:28 52 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 53 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 56 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 58 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 60 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 62 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:51 63 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:58 64 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 70 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 71 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 72 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:29 73 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:37 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 75 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 81 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 82 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:42 83 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:49 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 87 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 88 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 89 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 91 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 93 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 98 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 99 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 101 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 102 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 103 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 104 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 108 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 109 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 110 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 111 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 112 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:05 113 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 114 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 115 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:52 116 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 117 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 119 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 121 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 122 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 124 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 125 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 126 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 127 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 129 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 130 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 132 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 134 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 135 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 138 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 140 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:02 141 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 144 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 146 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 150 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 151 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 152 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:12 153 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:16 154 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 155 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 156 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 157 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:24 158 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:26 159 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 161 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 164 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:03:49 165 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:53 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 168 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 170 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:58 171 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 172 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:06 173 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:14 174 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 175 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 177 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:04:26 178 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 179 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:46 180 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:28 181 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:42 182 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 183 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:23 184 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:28 185 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 186 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:46 187 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 188 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:54 189 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 190 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 191 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:29 192 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 193 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 194 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 195 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:24:10

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 4 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 6 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 15 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 22 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain (Cat. 4) Côte de Sart, km. 18.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain (Cat. 4) Côte de Wiltz, km. 105.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Côte d'Eschdorf, km. 120.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain (Cat. 4) Côte de Villers-la-Montagne, km. 197.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Côte des Religieuses, km. 212.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 5:07:21 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 9 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:13 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 11 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:35 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:47 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:50 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:00 21 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:14 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:24 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:44 27 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:21 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:27 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:24:08

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 15:22:01 2 Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:10 4 Astana Pro Team 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Movistar Team 7 Orica-Scott 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:26 10 Team Sunweb 0:00:31 11 Dimension Data 0:00:36 12 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:56 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:31 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:37 15 Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 16 FDJ 0:01:57 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:08 18 Direct Energie 0:02:27 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:34 20 Bahrain-Merida 0:03:03 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:04 22 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:42

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10:00:31 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:16 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:30 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:32 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:34 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:45 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 20 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:48 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 25 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:52 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 28 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:00:56 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:03 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:04 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:05 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 36 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:08 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:09 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:01:12 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 43 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:01:13 45 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:18 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 49 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:24 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:27 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 52 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:35 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 54 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:43 57 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:51 59 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 60 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:53 61 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:55 62 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 63 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:00 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:02 65 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 68 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:09 69 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:12 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:13 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:15 72 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:16 73 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 75 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:28 76 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:30 78 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:32 79 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:33 81 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:39 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:41 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:45 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 89 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 90 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:52 91 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:53 92 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 93 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:56 94 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 95 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:57 96 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:00 97 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:07 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:09 100 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:10 101 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:16 103 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:19 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:21 105 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:22 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:23 107 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:24 108 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 109 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:32 111 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:35 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:38 114 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:41 115 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:43 116 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 117 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:45 118 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:46 120 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:49 121 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:52 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:53 123 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:55 124 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:59 125 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:01 126 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:02 127 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 128 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:03 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:04 130 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 131 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:05 132 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:08 133 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:09 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:04:11 135 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:17 136 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:18 137 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:19 138 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:24 139 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:25 140 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:04:32 141 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:37 142 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:47 144 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 145 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:54 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:56 147 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:00 148 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:01 149 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:02 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:05:07 151 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 152 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 154 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:12 155 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:13 156 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:23 157 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:26 158 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:42 159 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:53 160 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:06:12 161 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:15 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:06:57 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:16 164 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:31 165 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:34 166 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:57 167 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:31 168 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:41 169 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:45 170 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:10:04 171 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:20 172 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:19 173 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:57 174 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:36 175 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:42 176 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:44 177 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:58 178 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:13:03 179 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:08 180 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:09 181 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:13:35 182 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:04 183 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:08 184 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:09 185 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:20 186 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:25 187 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:14:43 188 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:51 189 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:15:03 190 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:14 191 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:55 192 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:26 193 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:36 194 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:12 195 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:27:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 66 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 57 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 44 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 31 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 31 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 22 10 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 22 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 18 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 20 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 27 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 11 29 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 30 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 32 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 37 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 38 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 40 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 42 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 43 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 45 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 47 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 48 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 49 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 51 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10:00:56 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:20 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:03 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:05 14 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:08 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:57 17 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:59 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:34 19 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:37 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:40 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:35 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:36 24 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:06 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:09 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:20 27 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:55 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:43 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:26:49