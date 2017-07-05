Tour de France: Aru wins on La Planche des Belles Filles
Froome gains overall lead as Thomas fades in finale
Stage 5: Vittel - La Planche des Belles Filles
Fabio Aru (Astana) claimed his first Tour de France stage win with an explosive performance on La Planche des Belles Filles on stage 5, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) returning to the scene of his first Tour stage win to take the yellow jersey of overall leader.
Aru, who switched his focus to the Tour de France after a knee injury ruled him out of the Giro d'Italia, made a real statement of intent, springing clear of the group of general classification favourites just over two kilometres from the summit of the steep final climb to win alone.
Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) accelerated away from the whittled down chasing group on the brutal final ramp to the line to take second place, 16 seconds in arrears, while Froome finished third, a further four seconds back.
"I'm amazed. I attacked and gave it everything. I wanted to see who would move because Team Sky was setting a fast pace. I wanted to see what they had," said Aru, who took great pride in completing his Grand Tour set in the newly-acquired tricolore jersey of Italian champion.
"The final 300 metres were terrible but then when I looked back with 200 metres to go and I knew I had it."
The Tour de France hasn't featured a first-category climb this early in the race for 25 years yet, as just one of three summit finishes on the 2017 route, it wasn't an opportunity to be wasted.
Despite the stiff gradients – an average of 8.5 per cent with plenty of double digit slopes – La Planche des Belles Filles is a short climb at just under six kilometres and proved to be more of an indicator of riders' form rather than a chance to create major time gaps. But there were some striking developments.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was dropped as Froome accelerated behind Aru with 1.7km to go. So too were Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and maillot jaune Geraint Thomas (Sky). In fact, only Martin, Richie Porte (BMC), and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) could follow Froome, though the dropped riders would drag themselves back into contention as that quartet hesitated and looked at each other.
Porte, whose team had worked all day long to prevent the breakaway from contesting the stage win, kicked things off again inside the final kilometre, on the approach to the final ramp to the line. The Australian, seen by some as the pre-race favourite, was just pipped by Froome and finished on the same time, 20 seconds down on Aru.
Bardet faded somewhat in the final metres to finish at 24 seconds, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) coming over a couple of seconds later to take the white jersey for best young rider. Alberto Contador was 26 seconds down on the stage winner but it was worse still for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was 34 seconds down.
Thomas struggled over the line at 40 seconds, along with Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), though the Sky man is still in the top three overall.
Criterium du Dauphine winner Jakob Fuglsang was probably the biggest loser, shipping 1:17 to his teammate Aru, which at least clears up the Astana leadership hierarchy.
"It's an amazing feeling to be back in yellow," said Froome. "Having said that I know the race is far, far from over.
"As a team, we're in a great position – first and second. We can take confidence from that and it gives us options going forward in terms being able to play both cards."
How it unfolded
As the Tour de France woke up for its fifth stage, the upcoming first bout of direct hostilities between the overall favourites was still far from the forefront of minds, with the shockwaves of Peter Sagan's disqualification the previous evening still rippling through the village départ in Vittel.
While Sagan issued a statement from the Bora-Hansgrohe team hotel, Mark Cavendish spoke from the Dimension Data team bus, and just about every other rider was asked for their take on the matter.
A bike race would, however, eventually break out, and the peloton rolled out of Vittel towards the first of three summit finishes on this Tour de France.
Unlike Tuesday, when Guillaume Van Keirsbulck was the only rider to stick his hand up for the breakaway, this time there was plenty of interest, though the decisive move still went quickly. Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) sparked it, and soon there were seven riders with him.
They were: Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal). Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida) tried to jump across but, after a stint in no man's land, was called back to the bunch.
The breakaway started to open up an advantage but BMC soon came to the front, and it was quickly apparent that their chances of disputing the stage win were slim. Bakelants started the day just 16 seconds off Geraint Thomas' overall lead but Sky showed no interest in chasing and left it up to BMC, who were clearly keen to work for a stage win for Porte.
The breakaway never managed to extend their lead beyond 3:30 and by the Côte d'Esmoulières, the only other climb (Cat. 3) on the route besides La Planche des Belles Filles, it had fallen below the two-minute mark. Moments before, Boasson Hagen had mopped up maximum points at the intermediate sprint, ahead of Gilbert and De Gendt, while Michael Matthews made use of a full Sunweb lead-out to mop up the most of what was left for the peloton.
On the climb, Bakelants went on the attack over the top while Delage and De Gendt were dropped for good. Bakelants waited for his companions and the six of them stretched their lead back up to 2:30 thanks to a lull in the bunch on the climb.
BMC continued their charge, and with 12km to go Gilbert decided to roll the dice, dropping all but Bakelants. The Belgian duo took a lead of around a minute into the start of the Planche des Belles Filles ascent, by which point Sky had said 'thank you very much' to BMC and had taken over on the approach to the climb. Kwiatkowski took up the reins as the gradients hit the double digits in the early section, while Sergio Henao, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas were tucked in behind.
As Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) launched a hopeful attack, the two leaders were caught with around 4km to go, and still, Kwiatkowski continued, setting such a pace that even Landa, who hadn't done a turn, couldn't keep up with. The Pole pulled over with 3.3km to go, handing it over to Mikel Nieve. At this point, Contador's teammate Bauke Mollema was dropped, as was Sky's Henao.
The first real GC attack came from Aru with 2.3km to go, the Italian quickly opening a gap as he sprang out of the saddle. Sky, in contrasting style, set about grinding down the gap but failed to make inroads, and it was down to Froome to attack with 1.7km to go, even if it meant dropping the yellow jersey Thomas.
After Simon Yates put in a grinding big-gear acceleration – in stark contrast to Aru's explosiveness – Froome accelerated away and dragged Porte with him, along with Dan Martin and Bardet. Thomas was immediately in trouble, while it was more surprising to see Quintana and Contador losing ground.
Froome pulled over with 1.2km to go, playing a game to force others to take it up, and Dan Martin duly obliged. Contador had nearly dragged the dropped riders back when Porte accelerated in the final few hundred metres, but by then it was clear Aru was going to celebrate the victory.
Martin used his Fleche Wallonne punch to spring clear on the steep final ramp, while Froome rode in close behind to resume his trend of taking the maillot jaune on the first summit finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:44:06
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:26
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:07
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:17
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:39
|26
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:01:59
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:13
|35
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:17
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:24
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:26
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:34
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|42
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:02
|44
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:06
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:08
|46
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:22
|47
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:25
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:41
|50
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:50
|51
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:11
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:23
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:29
|55
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:37
|56
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:40
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|58
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:44
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|60
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:01
|61
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:33
|62
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:48
|63
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:11
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:21
|65
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:51
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:28
|70
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|71
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:54
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:08:07
|73
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:11
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:02
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:10
|84
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:13
|85
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:19
|86
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:59
|88
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:05
|94
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|95
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|96
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:14
|97
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:38
|98
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:10:47
|102
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:56
|107
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:10
|110
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:11
|112
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|113
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:26
|118
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:58
|120
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|128
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|129
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:05
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:27
|137
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:43
|138
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:47
|139
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:51
|140
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:13
|143
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:25
|144
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:28
|146
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:07
|147
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|148
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|149
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:10
|150
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:15:11
|151
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|152
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|157
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:16
|158
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:15:18
|159
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:19
|160
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:24
|161
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|162
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:26
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:43
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:47
|165
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|166
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|167
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|168
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:01
|170
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:16:15
|171
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|172
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:16
|173
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|174
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:21
|175
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:34
|177
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:19:16
|178
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:37
|179
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|180
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|181
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|182
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|183
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:40
|184
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:49
|185
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|186
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|187
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|188
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|189
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|190
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:29
|191
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:55
|192
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:22:47
|193
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:22:50
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|pts
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|3:44:32
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:58
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:15
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:07
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:22
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:28
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:47
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:10:21
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:44
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:48
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:00
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:32
|18
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:59
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:41
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:45
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:21
|26
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:55
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:08
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:50
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:14:25
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:56
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:02:31
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:33
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:38
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:58
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:00
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:06:07
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:26
|14
|FDJ
|0:09:56
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:10:11
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:45
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:11
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:15
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:12:23
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:24
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:27
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:19:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18:38:59
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:43
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:51
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:56
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:57
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:41
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:44
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:03
|32
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:32
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:47
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:09
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:10
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:24
|39
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:31
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:33
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:04
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:05:22
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:23
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:05:24
|47
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:36
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:42
|49
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:05:46
|50
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:52
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:06
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:13
|53
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:52
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:06
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:23
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:31
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:32
|58
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:38
|59
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:05
|60
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:08:24
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:47
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:10
|63
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:16
|64
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:37
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:38
|66
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:46
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:09:53
|68
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:33
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:39
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:41
|72
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:07
|73
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:09
|75
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:16
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:30
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:33
|78
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:46
|79
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:54
|80
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|81
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:26
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:12:28
|83
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:12:31
|84
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:12:38
|85
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:12:40
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:46
|87
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:56
|88
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:08
|89
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:10
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:11
|91
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:16
|92
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:18
|93
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:20
|94
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:21
|95
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:32
|96
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:38
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:13:49
|98
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:50
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:57
|100
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|101
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:00
|102
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:02
|103
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:04
|104
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:10
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:11
|106
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:17
|107
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|109
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:40
|110
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:52
|111
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:53
|112
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:04
|113
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:15
|114
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:29
|115
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:32
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:39
|118
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:01
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:05
|120
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:24
|121
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:31
|122
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:46
|124
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:51
|125
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:05
|126
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:07
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:17:09
|128
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|129
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:55
|130
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:57
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:15
|132
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:17
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:43
|134
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:44
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:46
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:51
|138
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:18:54
|139
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:01
|140
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:10
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:41
|142
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:52
|143
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:54
|144
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:58
|145
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|146
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:06
|147
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:20:19
|148
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|149
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:43
|150
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:07
|151
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:28
|152
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:31
|153
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:33
|154
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:38
|155
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:59
|156
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:16
|157
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:17
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:22:31
|159
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:40
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:48
|161
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:50
|162
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:59
|163
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:18
|164
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:19
|165
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:20
|166
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:23:22
|167
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:23:27
|168
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:34
|169
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:23:54
|170
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:14
|171
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:24:24
|172
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:24:28
|173
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:20
|174
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:24
|175
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:50
|176
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|177
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:21
|178
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:55
|179
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:59
|180
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:28:34
|181
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:51
|182
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:29:16
|183
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:21
|184
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:30
|185
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:31:09
|186
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:29
|187
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:34
|188
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:04
|189
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:04
|190
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:38:21
|191
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:39:21
|192
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:41:03
|193
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|127
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|73
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|63
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|32
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|23
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|25
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|30
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|37
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|38
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|40
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|42
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|44
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|45
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|47
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|48
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|50
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|51
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|53
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|56
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|57
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|58
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|59
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|61
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|64
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|65
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|66
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|68
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|70
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|73
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|13
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|18:39:42
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:41
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:05:03
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:22
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:54
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:25
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:27
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:27
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:09
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:46
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:48
|18
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:01
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:36
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:00
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:24
|23
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:45
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:33
|25
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:34
|26
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:07
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:22:44
|28
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:37
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:51:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|55:57:59
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:35
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:03:58
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:00
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:55
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:23
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:48
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:45
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:56
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:17
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:03
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:12
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:50
|16
|FDJ
|0:13:57
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:14:48
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:33
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:05
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:55
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:22:31
