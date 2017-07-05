Image 1 of 47 Italian champion Fabio Aru wins stage 5 of the Tour de France. Image 2 of 47 Philippe Gilbert won the most aggressive rider prize on his 35th birthday (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 47 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) gave up his yellow jersey to work for Froome (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 47 Jan Bakelants in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 47 Chris Fromoe races to the line but not for the win this time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Chris Froome stops the clock with the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Richie Porte (BMC) to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 47 Nairo Quintana tried to hide in the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 47 The Team Sky train took over on the lower slopes of the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 47 The BMC team lead the pleoton for much of the day in a show of strength (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 47 Greg Van Avermaet does the work for team leader Richie Porte (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 47 World Champion Peter Sagan is no longer in the Tour but the rainbow stripes were on show (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 47 Simon Yates rode well to take the best young rider white jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) struggled with the high pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 47 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) lost the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 47 Richie Porte (BMC) mnged to stay with Froome (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 47 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) made a late surge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 47 Philippe Gilbert and fellow Belgian Jan Bakelants were the last of the break to be caught (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 47 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) finishes ahead of Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 47 Stage winner Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates with his team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 47 Fabio Aru (Astana) took the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 47 Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 47 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La mondiale) fought hard to limit his losses (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 47 Fabio Aru rolls down the finishing straight to win stage 5 of the Tour de France. Image 34 of 47 Fabio Aru celebrates victory on stage 5 of the Tour de France. Image 35 of 47 Fabio Aru takes the win atop La Planche des Belles Filles. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Fabio Aru celebrates a Tour de France stage victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Fabio Aru crossing the line on stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Fabio Aru en route to a Tour de France stage victory Image 39 of 47 A young fan sees his idols (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls to the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 The leader's jerseys before Stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 The Quick-Step bus before Stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Froome, Porte, and Quintana on La Planche des Belles Filles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru (Astana) claimed his first Tour de France stage win with an explosive performance on La Planche des Belles Filles on stage 5, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) returning to the scene of his first Tour stage win to take the yellow jersey of overall leader.

Aru, who switched his focus to the Tour de France after a knee injury ruled him out of the Giro d'Italia, made a real statement of intent, springing clear of the group of general classification favourites just over two kilometres from the summit of the steep final climb to win alone.

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) accelerated away from the whittled down chasing group on the brutal final ramp to the line to take second place, 16 seconds in arrears, while Froome finished third, a further four seconds back.

"I'm amazed. I attacked and gave it everything. I wanted to see who would move because Team Sky was setting a fast pace. I wanted to see what they had," said Aru, who took great pride in completing his Grand Tour set in the newly-acquired tricolore jersey of Italian champion.

"The final 300 metres were terrible but then when I looked back with 200 metres to go and I knew I had it."

The Tour de France hasn't featured a first-category climb this early in the race for 25 years yet, as just one of three summit finishes on the 2017 route, it wasn't an opportunity to be wasted.

Despite the stiff gradients – an average of 8.5 per cent with plenty of double digit slopes – La Planche des Belles Filles is a short climb at just under six kilometres and proved to be more of an indicator of riders' form rather than a chance to create major time gaps. But there were some striking developments.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was dropped as Froome accelerated behind Aru with 1.7km to go. So too were Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and maillot jaune Geraint Thomas (Sky). In fact, only Martin, Richie Porte (BMC), and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) could follow Froome, though the dropped riders would drag themselves back into contention as that quartet hesitated and looked at each other.

Porte, whose team had worked all day long to prevent the breakaway from contesting the stage win, kicked things off again inside the final kilometre, on the approach to the final ramp to the line. The Australian, seen by some as the pre-race favourite, was just pipped by Froome and finished on the same time, 20 seconds down on Aru.

Bardet faded somewhat in the final metres to finish at 24 seconds, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) coming over a couple of seconds later to take the white jersey for best young rider. Alberto Contador was 26 seconds down on the stage winner but it was worse still for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was 34 seconds down.

Thomas struggled over the line at 40 seconds, along with Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), though the Sky man is still in the top three overall.

Criterium du Dauphine winner Jakob Fuglsang was probably the biggest loser, shipping 1:17 to his teammate Aru, which at least clears up the Astana leadership hierarchy.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in yellow," said Froome. "Having said that I know the race is far, far from over.

"As a team, we're in a great position – first and second. We can take confidence from that and it gives us options going forward in terms being able to play both cards."

How it unfolded

As the Tour de France woke up for its fifth stage, the upcoming first bout of direct hostilities between the overall favourites was still far from the forefront of minds, with the shockwaves of Peter Sagan's disqualification the previous evening still rippling through the village départ in Vittel.

While Sagan issued a statement from the Bora-Hansgrohe team hotel, Mark Cavendish spoke from the Dimension Data team bus, and just about every other rider was asked for their take on the matter.

A bike race would, however, eventually break out, and the peloton rolled out of Vittel towards the first of three summit finishes on this Tour de France.

Unlike Tuesday, when Guillaume Van Keirsbulck was the only rider to stick his hand up for the breakaway, this time there was plenty of interest, though the decisive move still went quickly. Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) sparked it, and soon there were seven riders with him.

They were: Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal). Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida) tried to jump across but, after a stint in no man's land, was called back to the bunch.

The breakaway started to open up an advantage but BMC soon came to the front, and it was quickly apparent that their chances of disputing the stage win were slim. Bakelants started the day just 16 seconds off Geraint Thomas' overall lead but Sky showed no interest in chasing and left it up to BMC, who were clearly keen to work for a stage win for Porte.

The breakaway never managed to extend their lead beyond 3:30 and by the Côte d'Esmoulières, the only other climb (Cat. 3) on the route besides La Planche des Belles Filles, it had fallen below the two-minute mark. Moments before, Boasson Hagen had mopped up maximum points at the intermediate sprint, ahead of Gilbert and De Gendt, while Michael Matthews made use of a full Sunweb lead-out to mop up the most of what was left for the peloton.

On the climb, Bakelants went on the attack over the top while Delage and De Gendt were dropped for good. Bakelants waited for his companions and the six of them stretched their lead back up to 2:30 thanks to a lull in the bunch on the climb.

BMC continued their charge, and with 12km to go Gilbert decided to roll the dice, dropping all but Bakelants. The Belgian duo took a lead of around a minute into the start of the Planche des Belles Filles ascent, by which point Sky had said 'thank you very much' to BMC and had taken over on the approach to the climb. Kwiatkowski took up the reins as the gradients hit the double digits in the early section, while Sergio Henao, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas were tucked in behind.

As Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) launched a hopeful attack, the two leaders were caught with around 4km to go, and still, Kwiatkowski continued, setting such a pace that even Landa, who hadn't done a turn, couldn't keep up with. The Pole pulled over with 3.3km to go, handing it over to Mikel Nieve. At this point, Contador's teammate Bauke Mollema was dropped, as was Sky's Henao.

The first real GC attack came from Aru with 2.3km to go, the Italian quickly opening a gap as he sprang out of the saddle. Sky, in contrasting style, set about grinding down the gap but failed to make inroads, and it was down to Froome to attack with 1.7km to go, even if it meant dropping the yellow jersey Thomas.

After Simon Yates put in a grinding big-gear acceleration – in stark contrast to Aru's explosiveness – Froome accelerated away and dragged Porte with him, along with Dan Martin and Bardet. Thomas was immediately in trouble, while it was more surprising to see Quintana and Contador losing ground.

Froome pulled over with 1.2km to go, playing a game to force others to take it up, and Dan Martin duly obliged. Contador had nearly dragged the dropped riders back when Porte accelerated in the final few hundred metres, but by then it was clear Aru was going to celebrate the victory.

Martin used his Fleche Wallonne punch to spring clear on the steep final ramp, while Froome rode in close behind to resume his trend of taking the maillot jaune on the first summit finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:44:06 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:20 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:26 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:34 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:07 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:13 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:17 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:36 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:39 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:52 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:01:59 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 33 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:02:13 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:17 36 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:24 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:26 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 40 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:34 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 42 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:02 44 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:06 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:03:08 46 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:22 47 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:25 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:41 50 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:50 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:11 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:23 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:29 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:04:37 56 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:40 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 58 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:44 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:49 60 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:01 61 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:33 62 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:48 63 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:11 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:21 65 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:51 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 68 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 69 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:28 70 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 71 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:54 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:08:07 73 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:11 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:02 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 79 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 80 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 82 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:10 84 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:13 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:19 86 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:59 88 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 91 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:05 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 95 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 96 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:14 97 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:38 98 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:10:47 102 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:56 107 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 108 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:10 110 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:11 112 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:14 113 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 117 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:26 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:58 120 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 122 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 126 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 128 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 129 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 130 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 135 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:05 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:27 137 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:43 138 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:47 139 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:51 140 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:13 143 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:14:25 144 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 145 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:28 146 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:07 147 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 148 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 149 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:10 150 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:15:11 151 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 152 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 153 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 155 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:16 158 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:15:18 159 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:19 160 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:24 161 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 162 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:26 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:43 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:47 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 166 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 168 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:01 170 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:16:15 171 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 172 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:16 173 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 174 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:21 175 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 176 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:34 177 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:19:16 178 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:37 179 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 180 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 181 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 182 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 183 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:40 184 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:49 185 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 186 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 187 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 188 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 189 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 190 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:20:29 191 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:55 192 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:22:47 193 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:22:50 DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate sprint - Faucogney, km. 102.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 13 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 6

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 25 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte d'Esmoulières, km. 107.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 pts 2 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) La Planche des Belles Filles, km. 160.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3:44:32 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:58 8 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:15 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:07 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:22 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:28 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:47 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:10:21 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:44 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:48 16 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:00 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:32 18 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:59 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:41 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:45 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:21 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:55 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:08 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:18:50 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:20:03

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:14:25 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 4 Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:56 5 Orica-Scott 0:02:31 6 Astana Pro Team 0:04:33 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:58 10 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 Lotto Soudal 0:06:00 12 Movistar Team 0:06:07 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:26 14 FDJ 0:09:56 15 Direct Energie 0:10:11 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:45 17 Quick-Step Floors 0:11:11 18 UAE Team Emirates 0:12:15 19 Team Sunweb 0:12:23 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:24 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:27 22 Dimension Data 0:19:55

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18:38:59 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:43 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:47 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:56 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:57 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:00 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:32 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:34 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:02:41 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:42 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:44 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:03 32 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:17 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:32 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:03:47 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:09 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:10 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:24 39 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:31 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:33 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:36 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:04 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:05:22 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:05:24 47 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:36 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:42 49 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:05:46 50 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:52 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:06 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:13 53 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:52 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:06 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:23 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:31 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:32 58 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:38 59 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:05 60 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:08:24 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:47 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:10 63 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:16 64 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:37 65 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:38 66 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:46 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:09:53 68 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:33 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:39 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:41 72 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:07 73 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:09 75 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:16 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:30 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:33 78 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:46 79 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:54 80 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 81 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:26 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:12:28 83 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:12:31 84 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:12:38 85 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:12:40 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:46 87 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:12:56 88 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:08 89 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:13:10 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:11 91 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:16 92 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:18 93 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:20 94 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:21 95 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:32 96 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:38 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:13:49 98 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:50 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:57 100 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 101 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:00 102 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:02 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:04 104 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:10 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:11 106 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:17 107 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:29 109 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:40 110 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:52 111 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:53 112 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:04 113 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:15 114 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:29 115 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:32 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:39 118 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:16:01 119 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:05 120 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:16:24 121 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:31 122 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46 124 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:51 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:05 126 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:07 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:09 128 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:11 129 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:55 130 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:57 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:15 132 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:17 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:43 134 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 135 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:44 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:46 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:51 138 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:18:54 139 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:01 140 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:10 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:41 142 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:19:52 143 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:19:54 144 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:58 145 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 146 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:06 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:20:19 148 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 149 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:43 150 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:07 151 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:28 152 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:31 153 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:33 154 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:38 155 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:59 156 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:16 157 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:17 158 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:22:31 159 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:40 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:22:48 161 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:22:50 162 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:59 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:18 164 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:19 165 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:20 166 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:23:22 167 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:23:27 168 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:34 169 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:23:54 170 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:24:14 171 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:24:24 172 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:24:28 173 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:20 174 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:24 175 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:50 176 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 177 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:21 178 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:55 179 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:59 180 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:28:34 181 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:51 182 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:29:16 183 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:21 184 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:30 185 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:09 186 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:29 187 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:34 188 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:04 189 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:04 190 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:38:21 191 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:39:21 192 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:41:03 193 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:52:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 127 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 87 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 73 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 63 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 48 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 47 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 41 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 32 11 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 32 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 14 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 24 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 25 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 16 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 29 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 30 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 38 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 39 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 40 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 13 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 42 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 44 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 45 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 47 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 48 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 50 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 51 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 9 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 53 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 56 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 6 57 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 58 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 59 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 61 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 63 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 4 64 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 65 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 66 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 68 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 70 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 2 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 72 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 73 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 13 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 18:39:42 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:41 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 9 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:05:03 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:22 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:54 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:25 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:27 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:27 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:09 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:46 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:48 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:58 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:01 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:36 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:00 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:24 23 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:45 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:33 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:34 26 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:22:07 27 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:22:44 28 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:37 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:51:54