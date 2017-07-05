Trending

Tour de France: Aru wins on La Planche des Belles Filles

Froome gains overall lead as Thomas fades in finale

Fabio Aru (Astana) claimed his first Tour de France stage win with an explosive performance on La Planche des Belles Filles on stage 5, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) returning to the scene of his first Tour stage win to take the yellow jersey of overall leader.

Aru, who switched his focus to the Tour de France after a knee injury ruled him out of the Giro d'Italia, made a real statement of intent, springing clear of the group of general classification favourites just over two kilometres from the summit of the steep final climb to win alone.

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) accelerated away from the whittled down chasing group on the brutal final ramp to the line to take second place, 16 seconds in arrears, while Froome finished third, a further four seconds back.

"I'm amazed. I attacked and gave it everything. I wanted to see who would move because Team Sky was setting a fast pace. I wanted to see what they had," said Aru, who took great pride in completing his Grand Tour set in the newly-acquired tricolore jersey of Italian champion.

"The final 300 metres were terrible but then when I looked back with 200 metres to go and I knew I had it."

The Tour de France hasn't featured a first-category climb this early in the race for 25 years yet, as just one of three summit finishes on the 2017 route, it wasn't an opportunity to be wasted.

Despite the stiff gradients – an average of 8.5 per cent with plenty of double digit slopes – La Planche des Belles Filles is a short climb at just under six kilometres and proved to be more of an indicator of riders' form rather than a chance to create major time gaps. But there were some striking developments.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was dropped as Froome accelerated behind Aru with 1.7km to go. So too were Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and maillot jaune Geraint Thomas (Sky). In fact, only Martin, Richie Porte (BMC), and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) could follow Froome, though the dropped riders would drag themselves back into contention as that quartet hesitated and looked at each other.

Porte, whose team had worked all day long to prevent the breakaway from contesting the stage win, kicked things off again inside the final kilometre, on the approach to the final ramp to the line. The Australian, seen by some as the pre-race favourite, was just pipped by Froome and finished on the same time, 20 seconds down on Aru.

Bardet faded somewhat in the final metres to finish at 24 seconds, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) coming over a couple of seconds later to take the white jersey for best young rider. Alberto Contador was 26 seconds down on the stage winner but it was worse still for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was 34 seconds down.

Thomas struggled over the line at 40 seconds, along with Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), though the Sky man is still in the top three overall.

Criterium du Dauphine winner Jakob Fuglsang was probably the biggest loser, shipping 1:17 to his teammate Aru, which at least clears up the Astana leadership hierarchy.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in yellow," said Froome. "Having said that I know the race is far, far from over.

"As a team, we're in a great position – first and second. We can take confidence from that and it gives us options going forward in terms being able to play both cards."

How it unfolded

As the Tour de France woke up for its fifth stage, the upcoming first bout of direct hostilities between the overall favourites was still far from the forefront of minds, with the shockwaves of Peter Sagan's disqualification the previous evening still rippling through the village départ in Vittel.

While Sagan issued a statement from the Bora-Hansgrohe team hotel, Mark Cavendish spoke from the Dimension Data team bus, and just about every other rider was asked for their take on the matter.

A bike race would, however, eventually break out, and the peloton rolled out of Vittel towards the first of three summit finishes on this Tour de France.

Unlike Tuesday, when Guillaume Van Keirsbulck was the only rider to stick his hand up for the breakaway, this time there was plenty of interest, though the decisive move still went quickly. Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) sparked it, and soon there were seven riders with him.

They were: Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal). Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida) tried to jump across but, after a stint in no man's land, was called back to the bunch.

The breakaway started to open up an advantage but BMC soon came to the front, and it was quickly apparent that their chances of disputing the stage win were slim. Bakelants started the day just 16 seconds off Geraint Thomas' overall lead but Sky showed no interest in chasing and left it up to BMC, who were clearly keen to work for a stage win for Porte.

The breakaway never managed to extend their lead beyond 3:30 and by the Côte d'Esmoulières, the only other climb (Cat. 3) on the route besides La Planche des Belles Filles, it had fallen below the two-minute mark. Moments before, Boasson Hagen had mopped up maximum points at the intermediate sprint, ahead of Gilbert and De Gendt, while Michael Matthews made use of a full Sunweb lead-out to mop up the most of what was left for the peloton.

On the climb, Bakelants went on the attack over the top while Delage and De Gendt were dropped for good. Bakelants waited for his companions and the six of them stretched their lead back up to 2:30 thanks to a lull in the bunch on the climb.

BMC continued their charge, and with 12km to go Gilbert decided to roll the dice, dropping all but Bakelants. The Belgian duo took a lead of around a minute into the start of the Planche des Belles Filles ascent, by which point Sky had said 'thank you very much' to BMC and had taken over on the approach to the climb. Kwiatkowski took up the reins as the gradients hit the double digits in the early section, while Sergio Henao, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas were tucked in behind.

As Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) launched a hopeful attack, the two leaders were caught with around 4km to go, and still, Kwiatkowski continued, setting such a pace that even Landa, who hadn't done a turn, couldn't keep up with. The Pole pulled over with 3.3km to go, handing it over to Mikel Nieve. At this point, Contador's teammate Bauke Mollema was dropped, as was Sky's Henao.

The first real GC attack came from Aru with 2.3km to go, the Italian quickly opening a gap as he sprang out of the saddle. Sky, in contrasting style, set about grinding down the gap but failed to make inroads, and it was down to Froome to attack with 1.7km to go, even if it meant dropping the yellow jersey Thomas.

After Simon Yates put in a grinding big-gear acceleration – in stark contrast to Aru's explosiveness – Froome accelerated away and dragged Porte with him, along with Dan Martin and Bardet. Thomas was immediately in trouble, while it was more surprising to see Quintana and Contador losing ground.

Froome pulled over with 1.2km to go, playing a game to force others to take it up, and Dan Martin duly obliged. Contador had nearly dragged the dropped riders back when Porte accelerated in the final few hundred metres, but by then it was clear Aru was going to celebrate the victory.

Martin used his Fleche Wallonne punch to spring clear on the steep final ramp, while Froome rode in close behind to resume his trend of taking the maillot jaune on the first summit finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:44:06
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:26
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:34
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:07
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:13
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:17
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:36
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:39
26Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
27Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:52
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:01:59
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
33Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:02:13
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:17
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:24
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:26
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
40Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:34
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
42Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:02
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:06
45Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:03:08
46Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:22
47Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:25
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
49Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:41
50Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:50
51Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:04:11
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:23
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:04:29
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:04:37
56Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:40
57Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
58Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:04:44
59Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:49
60Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:01
61Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:33
62Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:48
63Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:11
64Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:21
65Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:51
66Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
68Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
69Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:28
70Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
71Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:54
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:08:07
73Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:11
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:02
78Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
79Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
80Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
82Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
83Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:10
84Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:13
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:19
86Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:59
88Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
90Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:10:05
94Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
95Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
96Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:14
97Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:38
98Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
100Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
101Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:10:47
102Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
103Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
104Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
106Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:10:56
107Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
108Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:10
110Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:11:11
112Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
113Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
114Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
117Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:26
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:58
120Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
121Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
122Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
126Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
128Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
129Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
130Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
135Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:05
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:27
137Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:43
138Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:47
139Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:51
140Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:13
143Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:14:25
144Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
145Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:28
146Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:15:07
147Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
148Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
149Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:10
150Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:15:11
151Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
152Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
153Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
155Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:16
158Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:15:18
159Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:19
160Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:24
161Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
162Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:26
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:43
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:47
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
166John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
167Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
168Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:01
170Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:16:15
171Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
172Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:16:16
173Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
174Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:21
175Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
176Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:34
177Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:19:16
178Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:19:37
179Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
180André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
181Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
182Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
183Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:40
184Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:49
185Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
186Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
187Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
188Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
189Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
190Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:20:29
191Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:55
192Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:22:47
193Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:22:50
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate sprint - Faucogney, km. 102.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data20pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors17
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ13
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb7
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors6

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors25
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac13
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte d'Esmoulières, km. 107.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2pts
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) La Planche des Belles Filles, km. 160.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3:44:32
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:17
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:58
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:15
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:07
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:22
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:28
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:47
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:10:21
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:10:44
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:48
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:00
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:32
18Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:13:59
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:41
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:45
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:21
26Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:55
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:08
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:18:50
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:20:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:14:25
2BMC Racing Team0:00:31
3AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
4Cannondale-Drapac0:01:56
5Orica-Scott0:02:31
6Astana Pro Team0:04:33
7Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:38
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:58
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
11Lotto Soudal0:06:00
12Movistar Team0:06:07
13Bahrain-Merida0:06:26
14FDJ0:09:56
15Direct Energie0:10:11
16Katusha-Alpecin0:10:45
17Quick-Step Floors0:11:11
18UAE Team Emirates0:12:15
19Team Sunweb0:12:23
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:24
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:27
22Dimension Data0:19:55

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18:38:59
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:43
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:47
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:51
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:56
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:57
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:00
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:27
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:32
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
27Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:02:41
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:42
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:44
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:03
32Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:17
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:32
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
35Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:03:47
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:09
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:10
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:24
39Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:04:31
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:33
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:04
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:05:22
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:23
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:05:24
47Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:36
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:42
49Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:05:46
50Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:05:52
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:06
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:13
53Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:52
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:06
55Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:23
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:31
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:07:32
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:07:38
59Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:05
60Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:08:24
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:47
62Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:10
63Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:16
64Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:37
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:38
66Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:46
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:09:53
68Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:33
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:39
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:41
72Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:07
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:08
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:09
75Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:16
76Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:30
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:11:33
78Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:46
79Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:54
80Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
81Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:26
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:12:28
83Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:12:31
84Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:12:38
85Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:12:40
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:46
87Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:12:56
88Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:08
89Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:13:10
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:11
91Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:16
92Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:18
93Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:13:20
94Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:13:21
95Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:32
96Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:13:38
97Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:13:49
98Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:50
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:57
100Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
101Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:14:00
102Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:02
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:14:04
104Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:10
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:11
106Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:17
107Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:29
109Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:40
110Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:52
111Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:53
112Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:04
113Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:15
114Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:29
115Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
116Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:32
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:39
118Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:16:01
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:05
120Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:16:24
121Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:31
122Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:46
124Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:51
125Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:05
126Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:07
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:17:09
128John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
129Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:55
130Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:17:57
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:18:15
132Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:17
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:18:43
134Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
135Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:44
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:46
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:18:51
138Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:18:54
139Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:19:01
140Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:10
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:41
142Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:19:52
143Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:19:54
144Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:58
145Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
146Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:06
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:20:19
148Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
149Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:43
150Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:07
151Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:21:28
152Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:31
153Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:33
154Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:38
155Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:59
156Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:16
157Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:17
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:22:31
159Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:22:40
160André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:22:48
161Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:22:50
162Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:59
163Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:18
164Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:19
165Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:20
166Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:23:22
167Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:23:27
168Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:34
169Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:23:54
170Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:24:14
171Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:24:24
172Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:24:28
173Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:20
174Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:24
175Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:50
176Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
177Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:21
178Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:55
179Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:59
180Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:28:34
181Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:51
182Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:29:16
183Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:21
184Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:30
185Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:31:09
186Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:29
187Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:34
188Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:04
189Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:04
190Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:38:21
191Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:39:21
192Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:41:03
193Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:52:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ127pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors87
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb73
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal63
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin48
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors47
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky41
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida40
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky38
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data32
11Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates32
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
14Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
16Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors17
23Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
24Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
25Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie16
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
30Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac13
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
37Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13
38Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
39Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
40Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ13
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
42Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
44Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro11
45Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
46Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
47Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
48Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
50Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
51Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac9
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
53Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors7
56Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates6
57Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
58Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
59Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
61Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors4
64John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
65George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
66Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
68Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
70Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky2
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
72Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
73Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
13Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott18:39:42
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:41
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:05:03
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:22
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:54
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:25
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:27
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:27
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:09
16Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:46
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:48
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:58
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:01
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:36
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:00
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:24
23Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:45
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:33
25Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:34
26Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:22:07
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:22:44
28Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:37
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:51:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky55:57:59
2BMC Racing Team0:01:59
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
4Cannondale-Drapac0:03:35
5Orica-Scott0:03:58
6Astana Pro Team0:06:00
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:55
8Movistar Team0:07:23
9Trek-Segafredo0:08:48
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:45
11Lotto Soudal0:09:56
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:17
13Bahrain-Merida0:12:03
14Quick-Step Floors0:12:12
15Team Sunweb0:13:50
16FDJ0:13:57
17Direct Energie0:14:48
18Katusha-Alpecin
19UAE Team Emirates0:16:33
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:05
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:55
22Dimension Data0:22:31

