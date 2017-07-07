Trending

Tour de France: Kittel makes it three in Nuits-Saint-Georges

Photo finish with Boasson Hagen as Froome remains atop unchanged GC

Image 1 of 46

Marcel Kittel wins stage 7 of the 2017 Tour de France.

Marcel Kittel wins stage 7 of the 2017 Tour de France.
Image 2 of 46

It was just about a dead heat between Kittel and Boasson Hagen on stage 7

It was just about a dead heat between Kittel and Boasson Hagen on stage 7
(Image credit: Tissottiming.com)
Image 3 of 46

Marcel Kittel celebrates his stage 7 victory at the Tour de France.

Marcel Kittel celebrates his stage 7 victory at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Simon Yates after stage 7 of the Tour de France

Simon Yates after stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Simon Yates in white at the Tour de France

Simon Yates in white at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Chris Froome retained his GC lead on stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Chris Froome retained his GC lead on stage 7 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Fabio Aru in the mountains classification lead at the Tour de France

Fabio Aru in the mountains classification lead at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Marcel Kittel in green after stage 7 of the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel in green after stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

The pack lined out at the Tour de France

The pack lined out at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

The start of stage 7 of the Tour de France

The start of stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Fans take in the Tour de France

Fans take in the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

The bunch on stage 7 of the Tour de France

The bunch on stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

French fans take in the action on stage 7 of the Tour de France.

French fans take in the action on stage 7 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Stage 7 of the Tour de France

Stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

The Tour de France peloton lined out on stage 7

The Tour de France peloton lined out on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Team Sky in the peloton at the Tour de France

Team Sky in the peloton at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Marcel Kittel wins stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Marcel Kittel wins stage 7 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Marcel Kittel narrowly took stage 7 of the Tour de France ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Marcel Kittel narrowly took stage 7 of the Tour de France ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

The final sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de France

The final sprint on stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

The sprint to the stage 7 finish line at the Tour de France

The sprint to the stage 7 finish line at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 7 of the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 7 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

The Cannondale-Drapac riders have a new sponsor that is prooting the fight against climate change

The Cannondale-Drapac riders have a new sponsor that is prooting the fight against climate change
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Some local beef was spotted along the stage route

Some local beef was spotted along the stage route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

The Tour is not the Tour without some sunflowers

The Tour is not the Tour without some sunflowers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky) gets a cheer from some British fans

Chris Froome (Team Sky) gets a cheer from some British fans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

The French fans were also out in force

The French fans were also out in force
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

It was hot out there but hold onto that umbrella

It was hot out there but hold onto that umbrella
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break of the stage

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break of the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

The break rides through the fields

The break rides through the fields
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

Team Sky kept Froome out of danger

Team Sky kept Froome out of danger
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Manuele Mori (UAE Emirates) leads the four-rider break

Manuele Mori (UAE Emirates) leads the four-rider break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

The Tour de France peloton suffers in the sun

The Tour de France peloton suffers in the sun
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Chris Froome speaks to Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson before the start in Troyes

Chris Froome speaks to Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson before the start in Troyes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 46

The four jersey wearers line-up for the start

The four jersey wearers line-up for the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 46

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) is slowly finding his form

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) is slowly finding his form
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

A side shot of the peloton captures Philippe Gilbert and Thomas de Gendt leading the peloton

A side shot of the peloton captures Philippe Gilbert and Thomas de Gendt leading the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 46

Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo - Oscaro) after his day in the breakaway

Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo - Oscaro) after his day in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Dimension Data boss Doug Ryder with the press

Dimension Data boss Doug Ryder with the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Nairo Quintana wearing the red Pamplona scarf in recognition of its national day

Nairo Quintana wearing the red Pamplona scarf in recognition of its national day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Tsgabu Grmay loaded up with bottles Bahrain-Merida

Tsgabu Grmay loaded up with bottles Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Confirmation of Marcel Kittel's third stage win of the 2017 Tour

Confirmation of Marcel Kittel's third stage win of the 2017 Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Green jersey holder Arnaud Demare with Philippe Marien pre-stage

Green jersey holder Arnaud Demare with Philippe Marien pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

The combativity prize went to Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)

The combativity prize went to Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) continued his sprint dominance at the Tour de France, taking his third victory of the race in Nuits-Saint-Georges. But this time, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) came the closest to besting the German, forcing the judges to carefully review the finish photo before declaring Kittel the winner. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was a close third.

The victory was Kittel's 12th in the Tour de France, equaling Erik Zabel's record for stage wins by a German rider in the race, and earned him the green jersey for leader of the points classification.

"It's an incredible success. I'm really proud of it," Kittel said. "I'm in great shape. I'm super happy that the team supported me so well today. I think we did a good lead-out. We believed in this chance, in this victory. It's just crazy. Being back here now in the Tour, after 2014 and 2013, celebrating now already three stage wins is incredible. I'm so happy about it and I enjoy every minute of it."

The sprints continued to be as chaotic as they have been throughout the first week of the Tour, with green jersey Arnaud Démare (FDJ) clashing with Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the battle before the final kilometer. But when it came to the final meters, the French teams had used all of their energy on each other, leaving Quick-Step and Dimension Data in firm control of the front of the race.

Quick-Step seized control through to the 400-metres-to-go mark, but then Kittel wisely settled in on Boasson Hagen's wheel, letting South African champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg lead out his teammate. But Kittel misjudged the finish, and almost waited too long, his bike throw just enough to win by a hair's width on the line.

"I had no clue whether I won or not on the finish line. I just thought, 'This is going to be close.' I tried to make myself three metres longer," Kittel said. "Actually, at 100 metres, when I was on Boasson Hagen's wheel and we came around the corner, I thought it was still 200 metres to go from there, but it was only 120 or something. Then I knew I just had to hope the door was open on the right side and that I could pass him. It was just enough."

Chris Froome (Sky) and the rest of the overall contenders finished in the main peloton with no change to the general classification – Froome leads by 12 seconds over teammate Geraint Thomas, with Fabio Aru (Astana) in third at 14.

"It was definitely a day for the fast guys today, it was more about staying out of trouble, staying up front. There was a lot of talk about crosswinds, so it was critical to be up front, but it never really became tough. It was one of those days to tick off for us. Heading into the weekend, obviously we have some big mountains now, so our focus moves toward that," Froome said.

"Each kilometre you think about the things that could change the course, and you had to stay in front. But everybody knows that Saturday and Sunday are the days for the overall classification. Even so, these flat stages are not easy, but that’s our job."

How it unfolded

The peloton faced another hot and sunny day as they set out from Troyes to cover another 213.5km, with temperatures expected to hit 30°C. New to the mix were strong crosswinds that were feared by the riders throughout the day, but they died down before any team could employ them to split the peloton.

The day's breakaway once again formed quickly after the sharp start to the stage. Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates), Maxime Bouet (Team Fortuneo – Oscaro), Yohann Gène (Direct Energie) and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) were the lucky four. It seemed a day for a group to stay away to the end, but the field never allowed the group more than three minutes.

The first excitement of the day came with the intermediate sprint at kilometer 108. In the lead group, Bouet was the first to jump, but went too early. Mori caught and passed him for the maximum points.

Behind them, six riders jumped from the peloton to battle it out for the remaining points toward the green jersey competition. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was first across the line, followed by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal). Green jersey holder Démare slotted into 10th in the sprint, two places ahead of Kittel to extend his lead in that competition by two points. But with a 20-point spread between winner and runner-up in the finish, Démare would need another stage win or a mistake from Kittel to keep the jersey.

With a sprint finish on everyone's mind, the gap started slowly coming down as the sprinters' teams took control of the race, as predicted by Team Sky's leader Froome. The Lotto Soudal train was very visible at the front of the peloton, hoping to finally help Greipel to a stage win, and had reeled the leaders to within a minute by the 40km to go mark.

However, the field was happy enough to let the leading quartet dangle up front between 30 seconds and one minute before Quick-Step Floors realised it was time for action with 12km left.

The four fought hard to stay away, with van Baarle trying to keep them working together, but he wasn't getting much interest. Gene was the first to bow to his fate and fall back, with Mori and Bouet half-heartedly pulling before the Cannondale rider, too, saw that their fate was sealed. They shook hands and soon assumed their places at the back of the peloton.

Orica-Scott then moved into the lead, driving the peloton at high speed, as the teams behind dodged and dove between the intermittent traffic islands. Cofidis and FDJ battled intensely as each tried to infiltrate the others' lead-out. There was contact between Bouhanni and Démare, but fortunately the speed was so high there was no time for further argy-bargy.

Sunweb jumped into the lead with two kilometres to go, but it was Quick-Step leading the way into the finale. Dimension Data had the last lead out man with Janse van Rensburg. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) jumped early and tried to get around Boasson Hagen on the left, but Kittel surged to the right and nudged out the win in the photo finish with Matthews once again just a hair too late on the far left in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors5:03:18
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
12Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
29Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
30Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
34Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
35Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
36Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
41Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
42Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
43Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
45Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
46Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
48Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
53Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
58Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
62Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
67Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
71Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
75Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
78Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
79Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
80Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
82Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
83George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
85Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
86Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
87Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
92Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
94Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
95Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
96Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
97Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
99Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
100Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
101Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
103Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
105Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
107Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
110Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
111Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
112Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
113Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
114Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
115Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
117Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
118Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
120Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:19
126Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
127Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
128Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
129Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
131Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
132Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
133Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:25
134Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
135Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
136Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
139Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
140Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
141Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
143Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
144Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
145Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:44
146Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:52
147Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
148Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
149Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:58
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
152Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:12
153Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:14
154Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
155Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
156Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:23
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:30
158Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:01:36
159Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
160Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:41
161Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
162Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
163Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
164Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
165Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:47
166Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
167Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:01
168Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
170Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
171Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
172Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
173Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
174Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
175Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
176Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
177Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
178Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
179Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
180Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
181Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
182Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
183Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
184Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
185Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
186Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
187Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
188Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
189Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
190Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
191Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:33
192Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:15
193Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data30
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin18
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo16
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
10Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ6
12Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Intermediate sprint - Chanceaux, km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
3Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac13
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors8
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb7
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ6
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4
13Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors2
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Urcy, km. 147.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:03:18
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
3Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:36
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:52
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:58
25Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:23
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:47
27Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:01
28Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie15:09:54
2Lotto Soudal
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Quick-Step Floors
5Orica-Scott
6Bahrain-Merida
7Bora-Hansgrohe
8BMC Racing Team
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Dimension Data
11Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Team Sky
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Trek-Segafredo
16Astana Pro Team
17Movistar Team
18FDJ
19Cannondale-Drapac
20Team Sunweb
21UAE Team Emirates
22Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:36

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky28:47:51
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:43
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:24
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:29
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:47
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:51
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:56
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:57
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:00
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:27
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:32
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
27Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:02:41
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:42
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:02:44
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:03
32Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:17
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:32
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
35Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:03:47
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:09
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:10
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:24
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:33
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:04
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:23
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:42
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:06
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:06:16
47Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:52
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:07:03
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:06
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:07:24
52Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:07:32
53Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:56
54Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:05
55Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:08:24
56Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:29
57Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:08:45
58Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:08:48
59Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:16
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:24
61Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:38
62Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:09:47
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:10:24
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:30
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:39
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:41
67Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:51
68Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:08
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:09
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:20
71Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:30
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:35
73Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:38
74Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:11:53
75Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:03
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:12:28
77Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:46
78Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:55
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:08
80Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:18
81Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
82Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:13:21
83Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:13:30
84Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:13:53
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:57
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:11
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:17
88Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:14:18
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:23
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:27
91Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:29
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:40
93Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:47
94Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:52
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:53
96Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:54
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:14:56
98Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:00
99Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:17
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:15:20
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:24
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:29
103Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:32
105Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:34
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:15:43
107Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:05
108Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:16:17
109Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:18
110Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:16:24
111Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:31
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:16:35
113Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:46
115Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:51
116Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:07
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
118Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:17:09
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
120Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:17:55
121Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:18:05
122Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:18:07
123Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:18:09
124Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:18:16
125Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:27
126Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:38
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:18:43
128Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:44
129Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:19:03
130Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:18
131Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:19:22
132Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:43
133Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:19:48
134Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:49
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:58
136Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:06
137Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:19
138Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:20:22
139Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:20:44
140Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:50
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:55
142Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:07
143Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:21:09
144Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:21:20
145Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:28
146Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:31
147Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:59
148Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:22:03
149Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:04
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:22:41
151André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:22:44
152Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:22:50
153Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:23:22
154Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:23:27
155Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:34
156Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:49
157Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:10
158Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:24:14
159Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:24:29
160Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:10
161Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:21
162Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:24
163Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:25:31
164Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:25:58
165Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:00
166Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:26:04
167Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:23
168Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:41
169Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:46
170Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:49
171Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:26:50
172Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:51
173Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:59
174Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
175Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:19
176Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:23
177Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:27
178Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:28:34
179Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:47
180Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:11
181Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:21
182Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:22
183Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:32:37
184Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:56
185Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:29
186Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:33:31
187Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:35
188Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:29
189Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:16
190Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:40:05
191Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:41:47
192Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:25
193Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:58:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors197pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ182
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb123
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal110
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin102
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data66
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida60
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits54
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors47
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo44
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky41
12Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates39
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky38
14Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert37
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
16Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates30
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo27
18Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe26
19Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
23Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
24Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
27Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro20
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors17
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors17
33Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
34Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
35Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
36Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15
37Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
38Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
40Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
42Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac13
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
45Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
46Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
47Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
48Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13
49Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
50Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ13
51Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
52Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
54Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro11
55Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
56Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
58Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
59Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
60Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
61Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
62Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
64Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
66Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates6
67Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
68Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors6
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
70Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
73Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
75Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ4
76George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
78Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
79Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
81Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3
82Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky2
83Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
84Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
85Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
5Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
8Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1
16Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott28:48:34
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:41
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:22
10Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:08:05
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:20
12Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:09
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:41
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:46
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:35
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:48
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:58
18Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:17:26
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:01
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:36
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:24
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:22:07
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:22:44
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:27
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:27
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:24:48
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:36
28Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:04
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:58:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky86:24:35
2BMC Racing Team0:01:59
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
4Cannondale-Drapac0:03:35
5Orica-Scott0:03:58
6Astana Pro Team0:06:00
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:55
8Movistar Team0:07:23
9Trek-Segafredo0:08:48
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:45
11Lotto Soudal0:09:56
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:17
13Bahrain-Merida0:12:03
14Quick-Step Floors0:12:12
15Team Sunweb0:13:50
16FDJ0:13:57
17Direct Energie0:14:48
18Katusha-Alpecin
19UAE Team Emirates0:16:33
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:41
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:55
22Dimension Data0:23:23

