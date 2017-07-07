Tour de France: Kittel makes it three in Nuits-Saint-Georges
Susan Westemeyer and Laura Weislo
Photo finish with Boasson Hagen as Froome remains atop unchanged GC
Stage 7: Troyes - Nuits-Saint-Georges
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) continued his sprint dominance at the Tour de France, taking his third victory of the race in Nuits-Saint-Georges. But this time, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) came the closest to besting the German, forcing the judges to carefully review the finish photo before declaring Kittel the winner. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was a close third.
The victory was Kittel's 12th in the Tour de France, equaling Erik Zabel's record for stage wins by a German rider in the race, and earned him the green jersey for leader of the points classification.
"It's an incredible success. I'm really proud of it," Kittel said. "I'm in great shape. I'm super happy that the team supported me so well today. I think we did a good lead-out. We believed in this chance, in this victory. It's just crazy. Being back here now in the Tour, after 2014 and 2013, celebrating now already three stage wins is incredible. I'm so happy about it and I enjoy every minute of it."
The sprints continued to be as chaotic as they have been throughout the first week of the Tour, with green jersey Arnaud Démare (FDJ) clashing with Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the battle before the final kilometer. But when it came to the final meters, the French teams had used all of their energy on each other, leaving Quick-Step and Dimension Data in firm control of the front of the race.
Quick-Step seized control through to the 400-metres-to-go mark, but then Kittel wisely settled in on Boasson Hagen's wheel, letting South African champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg lead out his teammate. But Kittel misjudged the finish, and almost waited too long, his bike throw just enough to win by a hair's width on the line.
"I had no clue whether I won or not on the finish line. I just thought, 'This is going to be close.' I tried to make myself three metres longer," Kittel said. "Actually, at 100 metres, when I was on Boasson Hagen's wheel and we came around the corner, I thought it was still 200 metres to go from there, but it was only 120 or something. Then I knew I just had to hope the door was open on the right side and that I could pass him. It was just enough."
Chris Froome (Sky) and the rest of the overall contenders finished in the main peloton with no change to the general classification – Froome leads by 12 seconds over teammate Geraint Thomas, with Fabio Aru (Astana) in third at 14.
"It was definitely a day for the fast guys today, it was more about staying out of trouble, staying up front. There was a lot of talk about crosswinds, so it was critical to be up front, but it never really became tough. It was one of those days to tick off for us. Heading into the weekend, obviously we have some big mountains now, so our focus moves toward that," Froome said.
"Each kilometre you think about the things that could change the course, and you had to stay in front. But everybody knows that Saturday and Sunday are the days for the overall classification. Even so, these flat stages are not easy, but that’s our job."
How it unfolded
The peloton faced another hot and sunny day as they set out from Troyes to cover another 213.5km, with temperatures expected to hit 30°C. New to the mix were strong crosswinds that were feared by the riders throughout the day, but they died down before any team could employ them to split the peloton.
The day's breakaway once again formed quickly after the sharp start to the stage. Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates), Maxime Bouet (Team Fortuneo – Oscaro), Yohann Gène (Direct Energie) and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) were the lucky four. It seemed a day for a group to stay away to the end, but the field never allowed the group more than three minutes.
The first excitement of the day came with the intermediate sprint at kilometer 108. In the lead group, Bouet was the first to jump, but went too early. Mori caught and passed him for the maximum points.
Behind them, six riders jumped from the peloton to battle it out for the remaining points toward the green jersey competition. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was first across the line, followed by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal). Green jersey holder Démare slotted into 10th in the sprint, two places ahead of Kittel to extend his lead in that competition by two points. But with a 20-point spread between winner and runner-up in the finish, Démare would need another stage win or a mistake from Kittel to keep the jersey.
With a sprint finish on everyone's mind, the gap started slowly coming down as the sprinters' teams took control of the race, as predicted by Team Sky's leader Froome. The Lotto Soudal train was very visible at the front of the peloton, hoping to finally help Greipel to a stage win, and had reeled the leaders to within a minute by the 40km to go mark.
However, the field was happy enough to let the leading quartet dangle up front between 30 seconds and one minute before Quick-Step Floors realised it was time for action with 12km left.
The four fought hard to stay away, with van Baarle trying to keep them working together, but he wasn't getting much interest. Gene was the first to bow to his fate and fall back, with Mori and Bouet half-heartedly pulling before the Cannondale rider, too, saw that their fate was sealed. They shook hands and soon assumed their places at the back of the peloton.
Orica-Scott then moved into the lead, driving the peloton at high speed, as the teams behind dodged and dove between the intermittent traffic islands. Cofidis and FDJ battled intensely as each tried to infiltrate the others' lead-out. There was contact between Bouhanni and Démare, but fortunately the speed was so high there was no time for further argy-bargy.
Sunweb jumped into the lead with two kilometres to go, but it was Quick-Step leading the way into the finale. Dimension Data had the last lead out man with Janse van Rensburg. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) jumped early and tried to get around Boasson Hagen on the left, but Kittel surged to the right and nudged out the win in the photo finish with Matthews once again just a hair too late on the far left in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5:03:18
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|29
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|37
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|42
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|48
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|80
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|83
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|92
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|94
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|95
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|96
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|97
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|112
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|113
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|115
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|120
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|126
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:20
|127
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|129
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|133
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|134
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|135
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|136
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|139
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|140
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|142
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|144
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|146
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:52
|147
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|149
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|152
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|153
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:14
|154
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|155
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|156
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:23
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|158
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:01:36
|159
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|160
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|161
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|162
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|163
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|164
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|165
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:47
|166
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:52
|167
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:01
|168
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|170
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|171
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|172
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|173
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|174
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|176
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|177
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|178
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|180
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|181
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|182
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|183
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|184
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|185
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|186
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|187
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|188
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|189
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|190
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|191
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:33
|192
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:15
|193
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|30
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|6
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|3
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|6
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:03:18
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:36
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|25
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:23
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:47
|27
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:01
|28
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|15:09:54
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Orica-Scott
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Dimension Data
|11
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|FDJ
|19
|Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Team Sunweb
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28:47:51
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:43
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:51
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:56
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:57
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:02:41
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:02:44
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:03
|32
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:32
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:47
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:09
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:10
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:24
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:33
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:04
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:23
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:42
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:06
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:06:16
|47
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:52
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:07:03
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:06
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:24
|52
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:32
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:56
|54
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:05
|55
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:08:24
|56
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:29
|57
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:45
|58
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:08:48
|59
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:16
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:24
|61
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:38
|62
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:09:47
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:24
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:39
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:41
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:51
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|69
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:09
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:20
|71
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:30
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:35
|73
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:38
|74
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:53
|75
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:03
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:12:28
|77
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:46
|78
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:55
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:08
|80
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:18
|81
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:21
|83
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:13:30
|84
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:53
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:57
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:11
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:17
|88
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:18
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:23
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:27
|91
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:40
|93
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:47
|94
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:52
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:53
|96
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:54
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:56
|98
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:00
|99
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:17
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:20
|101
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:15:24
|102
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:29
|103
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:32
|105
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:34
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:43
|107
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:05
|108
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:16:17
|109
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:18
|110
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:24
|111
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:31
|112
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:16:35
|113
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:46
|115
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:51
|116
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:07
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:17:09
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|120
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:55
|121
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:05
|122
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:07
|123
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:18:09
|124
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:18:16
|125
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:27
|126
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:38
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:43
|128
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:44
|129
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:03
|130
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:18
|131
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:19:22
|132
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:43
|133
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:48
|134
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:49
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:58
|136
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:06
|137
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:19
|138
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:20:22
|139
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:44
|140
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:50
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:55
|142
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:07
|143
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:09
|144
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:20
|145
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:28
|146
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:31
|147
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:59
|148
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:03
|149
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:04
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:22:41
|151
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:44
|152
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:50
|153
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:23:22
|154
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:23:27
|155
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:34
|156
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:49
|157
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:10
|158
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:14
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:24:29
|160
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:10
|161
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:21
|162
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:24
|163
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:31
|164
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:25:58
|165
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:00
|166
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:26:04
|167
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:23
|168
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:41
|169
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:46
|170
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:49
|171
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:26:50
|172
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:51
|173
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:59
|174
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|175
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:19
|176
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:23
|177
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:27
|178
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:28:34
|179
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:47
|180
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:11
|181
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:21
|182
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:22
|183
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:32:37
|184
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:56
|185
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:29
|186
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:33:31
|187
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:35
|188
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:29
|189
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:16
|190
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:05
|191
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:41:47
|192
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:25
|193
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|197
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|182
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|123
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|110
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|66
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|14
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|18
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|23
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|27
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|20
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|33
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|34
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|36
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|37
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|38
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|40
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|42
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|45
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|46
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|47
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|48
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|50
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13
|51
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|52
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|54
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|55
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|56
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|57
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|59
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|60
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|61
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|62
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|64
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|66
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|67
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|68
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|70
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|71
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|73
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|74
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|75
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|4
|76
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|77
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|78
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|81
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|82
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|83
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|84
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|85
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|16
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|28:48:34
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:41
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:22
|10
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:08:05
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:20
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:09
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:41
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:46
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:35
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:48
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:17:26
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:01
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:36
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:24
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:22:07
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:22:44
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:27
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:27
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:48
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:36
|28
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:04
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|86:24:35
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:35
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:03:58
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:00
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:55
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:23
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:48
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:45
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:56
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:17
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:03
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:12
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:50
|16
|FDJ
|0:13:57
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:14:48
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:33
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:41
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:55
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:23:23
