Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) continued his sprint dominance at the Tour de France, taking his third victory of the race in Nuits-Saint-Georges. But this time, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) came the closest to besting the German, forcing the judges to carefully review the finish photo before declaring Kittel the winner. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was a close third.

The victory was Kittel's 12th in the Tour de France, equaling Erik Zabel's record for stage wins by a German rider in the race, and earned him the green jersey for leader of the points classification.

"It's an incredible success. I'm really proud of it," Kittel said. "I'm in great shape. I'm super happy that the team supported me so well today. I think we did a good lead-out. We believed in this chance, in this victory. It's just crazy. Being back here now in the Tour, after 2014 and 2013, celebrating now already three stage wins is incredible. I'm so happy about it and I enjoy every minute of it."

The sprints continued to be as chaotic as they have been throughout the first week of the Tour, with green jersey Arnaud Démare (FDJ) clashing with Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the battle before the final kilometer. But when it came to the final meters, the French teams had used all of their energy on each other, leaving Quick-Step and Dimension Data in firm control of the front of the race.

Quick-Step seized control through to the 400-metres-to-go mark, but then Kittel wisely settled in on Boasson Hagen's wheel, letting South African champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg lead out his teammate. But Kittel misjudged the finish, and almost waited too long, his bike throw just enough to win by a hair's width on the line.

"I had no clue whether I won or not on the finish line. I just thought, 'This is going to be close.' I tried to make myself three metres longer," Kittel said. "Actually, at 100 metres, when I was on Boasson Hagen's wheel and we came around the corner, I thought it was still 200 metres to go from there, but it was only 120 or something. Then I knew I just had to hope the door was open on the right side and that I could pass him. It was just enough."

Chris Froome (Sky) and the rest of the overall contenders finished in the main peloton with no change to the general classification – Froome leads by 12 seconds over teammate Geraint Thomas, with Fabio Aru (Astana) in third at 14.

"It was definitely a day for the fast guys today, it was more about staying out of trouble, staying up front. There was a lot of talk about crosswinds, so it was critical to be up front, but it never really became tough. It was one of those days to tick off for us. Heading into the weekend, obviously we have some big mountains now, so our focus moves toward that," Froome said.

"Each kilometre you think about the things that could change the course, and you had to stay in front. But everybody knows that Saturday and Sunday are the days for the overall classification. Even so, these flat stages are not easy, but that’s our job."

How it unfolded

The peloton faced another hot and sunny day as they set out from Troyes to cover another 213.5km, with temperatures expected to hit 30°C. New to the mix were strong crosswinds that were feared by the riders throughout the day, but they died down before any team could employ them to split the peloton.

The day's breakaway once again formed quickly after the sharp start to the stage. Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates), Maxime Bouet (Team Fortuneo – Oscaro), Yohann Gène (Direct Energie) and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) were the lucky four. It seemed a day for a group to stay away to the end, but the field never allowed the group more than three minutes.

The first excitement of the day came with the intermediate sprint at kilometer 108. In the lead group, Bouet was the first to jump, but went too early. Mori caught and passed him for the maximum points.

Behind them, six riders jumped from the peloton to battle it out for the remaining points toward the green jersey competition. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was first across the line, followed by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal). Green jersey holder Démare slotted into 10th in the sprint, two places ahead of Kittel to extend his lead in that competition by two points. But with a 20-point spread between winner and runner-up in the finish, Démare would need another stage win or a mistake from Kittel to keep the jersey.

With a sprint finish on everyone's mind, the gap started slowly coming down as the sprinters' teams took control of the race, as predicted by Team Sky's leader Froome. The Lotto Soudal train was very visible at the front of the peloton, hoping to finally help Greipel to a stage win, and had reeled the leaders to within a minute by the 40km to go mark.

However, the field was happy enough to let the leading quartet dangle up front between 30 seconds and one minute before Quick-Step Floors realised it was time for action with 12km left.

The four fought hard to stay away, with van Baarle trying to keep them working together, but he wasn't getting much interest. Gene was the first to bow to his fate and fall back, with Mori and Bouet half-heartedly pulling before the Cannondale rider, too, saw that their fate was sealed. They shook hands and soon assumed their places at the back of the peloton.

Orica-Scott then moved into the lead, driving the peloton at high speed, as the teams behind dodged and dove between the intermittent traffic islands. Cofidis and FDJ battled intensely as each tried to infiltrate the others' lead-out. There was contact between Bouhanni and Démare, but fortunately the speed was so high there was no time for further argy-bargy.

Sunweb jumped into the lead with two kilometres to go, but it was Quick-Step leading the way into the finale. Dimension Data had the last lead out man with Janse van Rensburg. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) jumped early and tried to get around Boasson Hagen on the left, but Kittel surged to the right and nudged out the win in the photo finish with Matthews once again just a hair too late on the far left in third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 5:03:18 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 29 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 35 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 41 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 42 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 45 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 46 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 48 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 53 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 62 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 63 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 67 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 71 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 74 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 75 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 78 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 80 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 83 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 85 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 87 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 92 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 94 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 95 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 96 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 97 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 103 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 110 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 112 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 113 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 115 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 117 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 118 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 120 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 126 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:20 127 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 128 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 129 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 131 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 132 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 133 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:25 134 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 135 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 136 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 139 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:36 140 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 143 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 144 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 145 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:44 146 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:52 147 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 148 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 149 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:58 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 152 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:12 153 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:14 154 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 155 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 156 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:23 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 158 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:01:36 159 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 160 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:41 161 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 162 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 163 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 164 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 165 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:47 166 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:52 167 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:01 168 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 170 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 171 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 172 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 173 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 174 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 177 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 178 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 179 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 180 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 181 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 182 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 183 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 184 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 185 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 186 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 187 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 188 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 189 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 190 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:28 191 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:33 192 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:15 193 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 30 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 18 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 6 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Intermediate sprint - Chanceaux, km. 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 3 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 13 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Urcy, km. 147.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5:03:18 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:36 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:58 25 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:23 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:47 27 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:01 28 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Direct Energie 15:09:54 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Quick-Step Floors 5 Orica-Scott 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 8 BMC Racing Team 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Dimension Data 11 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Team Sky 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Trek-Segafredo 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Movistar Team 18 FDJ 19 Cannondale-Drapac 20 Team Sunweb 21 UAE Team Emirates 22 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:36

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28:47:51 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:43 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:29 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:47 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:56 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:57 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:00 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:32 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:34 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:02:41 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:42 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:44 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:03 32 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:17 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:32 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:03:47 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:09 37 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:10 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:24 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:33 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:36 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:04 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:42 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:06 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:06:16 47 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:52 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:07:03 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:06 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:24 52 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:07:32 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:56 54 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:05 55 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:08:24 56 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:29 57 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:45 58 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:08:48 59 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:16 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:24 61 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:38 62 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:09:47 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:10:24 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:30 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:39 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:41 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:51 68 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 69 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:09 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:20 71 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:30 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:35 73 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:38 74 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:53 75 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:03 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:12:28 77 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:46 78 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:55 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:08 80 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:18 81 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:21 83 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:13:30 84 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:53 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:57 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:11 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:17 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:18 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:23 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:27 91 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:29 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:40 93 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:47 94 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:52 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:53 96 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:54 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:56 98 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:00 99 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:17 100 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:20 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:24 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:29 103 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:32 105 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:34 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:43 107 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:05 108 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:16:17 109 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:18 110 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:16:24 111 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:31 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:16:35 113 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46 115 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:51 116 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:07 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 118 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:09 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:11 120 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:55 121 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:05 122 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:07 123 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:18:09 124 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:18:16 125 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:27 126 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:38 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:43 128 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:44 129 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:19:03 130 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:18 131 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:19:22 132 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:43 133 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:19:48 134 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:49 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:58 136 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:06 137 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:19 138 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:20:22 139 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:20:44 140 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:50 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:55 142 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:07 143 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:09 144 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:20 145 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:28 146 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:31 147 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:59 148 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:03 149 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:04 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:22:41 151 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:22:44 152 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:22:50 153 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:23:22 154 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:23:27 155 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:34 156 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:49 157 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:10 158 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:24:14 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:24:29 160 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:10 161 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:21 162 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:24 163 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:31 164 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:25:58 165 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:00 166 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:26:04 167 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:23 168 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:41 169 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:46 170 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:49 171 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:26:50 172 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:51 173 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:59 174 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 175 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:19 176 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:23 177 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:27 178 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:28:34 179 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:47 180 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:11 181 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:21 182 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:22 183 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:32:37 184 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:56 185 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:29 186 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:31 187 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:35 188 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:29 189 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:16 190 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:40:05 191 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:47 192 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:25 193 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:58:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 197 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 182 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 123 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 110 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 102 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 66 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 60 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 47 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 41 12 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 39 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 14 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 27 18 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 19 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 23 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 27 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 20 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 17 33 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 34 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 37 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 38 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 40 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 42 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 45 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 46 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 47 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 48 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 50 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 13 51 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 52 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 54 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 55 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 56 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 57 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 59 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 60 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 61 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 62 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 64 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 66 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 6 67 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 68 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 6 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 70 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 71 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 73 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 75 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 4 76 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 77 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 78 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 81 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 82 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 2 83 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 84 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 85 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 16 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 28:48:34 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:41 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:22 10 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:08:05 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:20 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:09 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:41 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:46 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:35 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:48 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:58 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:17:26 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:01 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:36 21 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:24 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:22:07 23 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:22:44 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:27 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:27 26 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:48 27 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:36 28 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:04 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:58:14