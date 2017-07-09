Trending

Tour de France: Uran wins stage 9 in photo finish

Froome keeps yellow jersey as Porte and Thomas crash out

Image 1 of 36

Rigoberto Uran nips Warren Barguil at the line to win stage 9 at the Tour de France

Rigoberto Uran nips Warren Barguil at the line to win stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 2 of 36

The GC contenders making their way up the Mont du Chat on the Tour's ninth stage

The GC contenders making their way up the Mont du Chat on the Tour's ninth stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Chris Froome closing down Fabio Aru on stage 9 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome closing down Fabio Aru on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

The GC group on stage 9 of the Tour de France

The GC group on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Warren Barguil in polka dots after stage 9 of the Tour de France

Warren Barguil in polka dots after stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

The breakaway on stage 9 of the Tour de France

The breakaway on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Alessandro De Marchi at the Tour de France

Alessandro De Marchi at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Lilian Calmejane started stage 9 of the Tour de France in the polka dot jersey.

Lilian Calmejane started stage 9 of the Tour de France in the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Alexey Lutsenko following a crash on stage 9 of the Tour de France

Alexey Lutsenko following a crash on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Alexey Lutsenko after a crash at the Tour de France

Alexey Lutsenko after a crash at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Chris Froome in the Sky train on stage 9 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome in the Sky train on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Stage 9 of the Tour de France

Stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Tony Gallopin and Jan Bakelants on stage 9 of the Tour de France

Tony Gallopin and Jan Bakelants on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Warren Barguil celebrating what he initially thought was a Tour de France stage victory before Rigoberto Urán was deemed the winner of stage 9

Warren Barguil celebrating what he initially thought was a Tour de France stage victory before Rigoberto Urán was deemed the winner of stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Rigoberto Urán pips Warren Barguil on stage 9 of the Tour de France.

Rigoberto Urán pips Warren Barguil on stage 9 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

The final sprint on stage 9 of the Tour de France

The final sprint on stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Chris Froome after stage 9 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome after stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Chris Froome retained the yellow jersey on the ninth stage of the Tour de France.

Chris Froome retained the yellow jersey on the ninth stage of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Sky warming up for stage 9 of the Tour de France

Sky warming up for stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Warren Barguil is emotional after the photo finish during stage 9

Warren Barguil is emotional after the photo finish during stage 9
Image 21 of 36

Rigoberto Uran drives to the line of stage 9 at the Tour de France

Rigoberto Uran drives to the line of stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 22 of 36

Rigoberto Uran beats Warren Barguil to win stage 9 at the Tour de France

Rigoberto Uran beats Warren Barguil to win stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 23 of 36

Rigoberto Uran beats Warren Barguil to win stage 9 at the Tour de France

Rigoberto Uran beats Warren Barguil to win stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 24 of 36

Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France

Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 25 of 36

Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France

Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 26 of 36

Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France

Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France
Image 27 of 36

Rigoberto Uran on the stage 9 podium at the Tour de France

Rigoberto Uran on the stage 9 podium at the Tour de France
Image 28 of 36

Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda restarts after falling during the 181.5 km 9th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France

Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda restarts after falling during the 181.5 km 9th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France
Image 29 of 36

Sergio Henao gets wheel change

Sergio Henao gets wheel change
Image 30 of 36

Dan Martin in the peloton during stage 9

Dan Martin in the peloton during stage 9
Image 31 of 36

Lilian Calmejane wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey drinks as he rides

Lilian Calmejane wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey drinks as he rides
Image 32 of 36

Spain's Jesus Herrada waits along the road after falling

Spain's Jesus Herrada waits along the road after falling
Image 33 of 36

Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko receives assistance after falling during the 181.5 km ninth stage

Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko receives assistance after falling during the 181.5 km ninth stage
Image 34 of 36

Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda restarts after falling during the 181.5 km 9th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France

Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda restarts after falling during the 181.5 km 9th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France
Image 35 of 36

Tony Gallopin Jan Bakelants ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km 9th stage

Tony Gallopin Jan Bakelants ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km 9th stage
Image 36 of 36

Tony Gallopin Jan Bakelants ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km 9th stage

Tony Gallopin Jan Bakelants ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km 9th stage

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) claimed stage 9 of the Tour de France in a photo finish ahead of Team Sunweb's Warren Barguil on a day that saw Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crash out of the race.

Urán led a select group of climbers across the line after Barguil, the last survivor of the early breakaway, was swept up on the run-in to the line. Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third on the stage to retain his yellow jersey.

Barguil was still holding on out front as the riders came over the top of the Mont du Chat, the final climb of the day. Froome, Urán, Porte, AG2R's Romain Bardet, Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin and Astana's Fabio Aru and Jakob Fuglsang comprised the small group of overall contenders in pursuit, as both Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) lost touch on the hors-categorie gradients. On the way up the Mont du Chat, Froome suffered a mechanical, almost immediately spurring Aru on the attack. However, a number of riders in the select group of overall favourites appeared to disagree with Aru's decision to put pressure on the yellow jersey while he was dealing with mechanical trouble. That led to a calming of hostilities as Froome's teammates dragged him back to the group shortly thereafter.

On the ensuing descent, Porte lost control rounding a corner at high speed, crashing hard and bringing Martin down with him. Martin remounted, but an injured Porte was unable to continue, although according to reports on the race broadcast, he was conscious and alert following the incident. The 32-year-old Australian was taken away from the race in an ambulance.

As the chase of Barguil continued, Bardet jumped off the front to bridge the gap. He closed down Barguil as the road flattened out and then sped past to push on solo as Barguil drifted back to the yellow jersey group. Bardet couldn't quite fend off his pursuing rivals in the closing kilometres, however, setting up a sprint.

Fuglsang led the group into the sprint, but Urán came around on his right with 200 metres to go. Bardet attempted to match the Colombian but didn't have the speed, but then Barguil surged into the picture, pulling almost even with Urán just as the riders hit the line to make for the second photo finish in three days at the Tour. Urán proved the winner by a tyre length.

Quintana finished in a group with Martin and Orica-Scott's Simon Yates 1:15 later. Contador's time losses were greater. The Spaniard arrived at the Chambéry finish line 4:19 back.

The first half of the stage was not without incident. Shortly after the large breakaway initial breakaway jumped clear, a crash brought down Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), with both ultimately pulling out of the Tour.

With around 100 kilometres to go, on slippery roads coming down from the summit of the Col de la Biche, another crash brought down Thomas and Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka. Thomas ultimately abandoned the race.

Heading into Monday's rest day, Froome continues to lead the Tour de France, with Aru now slotting into second overall, 18 seconds back. Bardet, third and 51 seconds down, and Urán, fourth and 55 down, are the only other riders within a minute of three-time winner.

How it unfolded

The heat and sun seemed to be a thing of the past on the Tour's Queen Stage, with highs of mid-20s and rain predicted. It was not raining at the start, but the roads appeared to be wet.

Things started up immediately with a climb, the first of seven on the day. Only 3.5km from the start came the summit of the cat. 2 Cote es Neyrolles (3.2 km, 7.2 per cent), followed almost immediately by the cat. 3 Col de Berentin (4.1 km, 6.1 per cent).

As expected, the attacks started from the moment the flag dropped, with Lotto-Soudal's Tim Wellens to the first to go. Eventually Thibaut Pinot (FdJ) caught him, moving to the front to take the first mountain points.

Arnaud Demare, winner of stage 4, who suffered in the previous stage due to illness, was dropped by the field shortly after the start.

Pinot and Wellens were soon back in the field. With 177km to go, several riders crashed, with Manuele Mori (UAE Emirates) screaming in pain as he lay on the road. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) were also involved. Both Mori and Gesink abandoned the race.

As in the previous stage, a large group got away, this time about 7 km into the stage. They quickly built up a one minute gap. Pinot again went for the mountain points, followed by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Geschke (Sunweb). The field came over 1:49 down.

There were 38 riders in the group: Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada and Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Bauke Mollema and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro De Marchi and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Bakhtiar Kozhatayev and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Kristjian Durasek and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott), Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Robert Kiserlovski and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Matthews, Nikias Arndt, Warren Barguil, Simon Geschke and Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Pierre Rolland and Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida), and Brice Feillu, Pierre-Luc Périchon and Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Oscaro).

Sepulveda and Stake Laengen crashed on the descent, and the lead group shrank as riders were unable to keep up with the high pace being set by De Gendt and ten Dam. Their gap moved up to over three minutes on the third climb, Cote de Franciens (cat. 3), with De Gendt taking the points.

From there, a short descent brought the to the foot of the day's first major challenge, the HC-ranked Col de la Binche (HC, 10,5 Km, 9 per cent). Some of those who had earlier been dropped caught up again on the flat.

Sunweb's ten Dam pulled the lead group up the climb. At 3:30 back, those sprinter still in the peloton were quietly falling back. Demare and his two teammates had already lost 11 minutes.

De Gendt was amongst those who dropped off the back of the lead group, as their gap neared the 4:30 mark.

The lead group ground its way up the climb, increasing their lead all the way. Roglic jumped before the summit and claimed the HC mountain points. The Froome group was nearly seven minutes back.

Crash followed crash on the fast and wet descent. Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Rafal Maika were amongst those hitting the pavement. Thomas had to leave with a broken collarbone.

The descent splintered both the lead group and the chasing field. Froome ended up in a group of about 20, with only one helper. He soon caught up with another group, with three Sky riders.

With 97 km left, a group of seven had formed at the front: Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tiejs Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb).

There was no time for anyone to catch their breath, as the next HC climb started almost immediately. The Grand Colombier, with 8.5 km and an average 9.9 per cent gradient, offered long stretches of over 11 per cent gradient, and one ramp of 22 per cent.

The lead group was only four: Barguil, Vuillermoz, Pantano and Benoot. They slowly made their way up the steep portions. Pantano was the next to drop back,with Vuillermoz eventually following suit. Back in the Froome group, Contador also hit the pavement but was immediately back up and going.

The sun came out on the ascent. AG2R continued to pull the Froome group all along, having grown now to about 20 riders. Barguil and Benoot were along at the front. They finally made it to the top, with Barguil sprinting to take the points with a clear advantage. Benoot was second, with Vuillermoz, Roglic, Mollema claiming the next placings. That trio caught up with the two leaders on the descent.

The Froome group came in about six minutes later. Sky had again moved to the front of its group.

More riders moved up to join the leaders as they hit the bottom of the ascent. Barguil was the big winner, as he acquire teammates Geschke and Matthews. The others were Betancur, Bakelants, Navarro, Pantano, and Gallopin. The Froome group was moving up, at 4:16 with 68 km to go, and moving constantly closer. Quintana fought with bike problems before finally taking a new one.

Geschke led Matthews out for the intermediate sprint, and the Australian easily claimed the maximum points. He was followed by Bakelants and Gallopin, who continued on in the lead as Matthews eased up.

The two took their lead up the next climb, a mere bump on the road compared to the other climbs. The Côte de Jongieux, cat 4, offered only 3,9 km and 4,2 per cent. The one point went to Bakelants. The rest of the previous lead group came over about a minute later, with the Froome group about three and a half minutes down.

There was only a very short descent before the day's final challenge. The third HC climb of the day, the Mont du Chat was 8.7km long, with a 10.3 per cent average gradient. The real breath-catcher, however, would be the steep and dangerous descent, to be followed by 13 rolling kilometers to an equally dangerous twisting and turning finale.

Matthews paid for his efforts, grinding nearly to a stop as he faded away, but he had already achieved his goal. Betancur was the next to slide back. The Froome group, never large, was also constantly shedding riders whose only goal was to reach the finish within the time limit.

Mollema was the first to jump from the chase group, as up front Bakelants had to be tribute to his efforts. Gallopin continued on up alone. Barguil soon joined the Dutch rider.

Barguil in fact moved up enough to pass Gallopin, as did Bakelants and Mollema.

In the back, Aru attacked as simultaneously Froome suffered mechanical problems. Quintana and porte went with him – and it was unclear whether the timing was coincidental.Froome signaled furiously for help and was soon being pushed along after repairs or a new bike. All three Sky teammates dropped back to help bring the yellow jersey back up.

Quintana and Porte kept the pace down in their group, as Aru looked around to see why they didn't share the lead work. Fuglsang was the next to jump from the favourites' group, as Froome was back in.

With 31km left, and the top of the Chat not yet achieved, Barguil had 45 seconds over his chasers and about two minutes to the Froome group.

Fuglsang moved up to the Mollema group. Contador was dropped by the Froome group, and moments later Porte tried an attack. They were only 1:30 behind Barguil at this point, with only Froome, Aru, Quintana, Uran, Bardet and Dan Martin left in the group.

Attack followed attack, with Froome constantly countering. Porte tried again, only to spark an attack by Froome. Quintana dropped off the back, as Froome, Porte, Uran, Martin and Bardet moved up to Fuglsang. Bardet soon trailed off, a few meters back with Aru. They caught up again,

Froome led the little group up towards Barguil, who had 35 seconds in hand with 1 km to the summit. The Sunweb rider held on to his lead to claim the maximum points and cement his led in the KOM ranking. Martin led the Froome group over only 11 seconds later.

The dangerous descent unfortunately lived up to its reputation. Porte hit the grass on the left side, flew across the road and headfirst into the mountain on the right side, smashing into Martin's bike. He was removed by ambulance.

That left Froome, Fuglsang, Aru, Uran and Bardet in the chase group, 24 seconds behind Barguil with 17 km to go. Bardet took off, while Fuglsang was a few meters back at the rear of things, seemingly affected by the crash. He caught up again, though.

Bardet soon had Barguil in his sights, and at 11.7 km caught him, with the Sunweb rider looking to be happy to have company. Bardet soon moved ahead of the exhausted Barguil.

Uran had to fall back for some bike adjustments. He was soon back with the others but apparently stuck in a big gear. Barguil had waited for them, bringing the group back up to five. Bardet hung on to his lead but the Froome group moved closer and closer.

It was a brave effort by Bardet, but he was caught with only 2.1 km left. Froome led the way into the final km, and the rest followed him through the twists and turns to the finish. Fuglsang went with 350 m left. First Bardet, then Uran passed him, but Barguil pulled up at the last second for a photo finish. It looked as if the Frenchman had won, but the jury awarded it to Uran, with Froome third.

Dan Martin and Quintana came in about a minute down, with Martin recovering well enough from the Porte crash to finish ninth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac5:07:22
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:15
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:32
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:50
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
23Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:13
25Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
26Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:08:07
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:56
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:19
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:18:21
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:21
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:53
39Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:25:04
40Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
41Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:07
44Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:27:10
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
52Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
53Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
59Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
60Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
62Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
68Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
70Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
71Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
72Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
77Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
80Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
81Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
85Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
87Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
88Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
89Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
91Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
94Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
95Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
96Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
98Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
99Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
100Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
101Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
102Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
104Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
105Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
106Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
107Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
108Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
109Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
110Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
111Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:29:15
113Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
116Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
118Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
119Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
120Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:23
121Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
122Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
124Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:33:12
125Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
127Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
128Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
129Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
130Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
131Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:53
134Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
135Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:36:11
136Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:36:21
137Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:37:26
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
140Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
141Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
142Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
144Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
145Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
146Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
147John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
148Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
150Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
154Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
155André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
157Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
160Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
162Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
163Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
164Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
165Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
166Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
167Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
168Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
169Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
170Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
171Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
172Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
173Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
174Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
175Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
176Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
177Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
179Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
180Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
181Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:49
OTLJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
OTLMatteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
OTLMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
OTLIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
OTLJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
OTLMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
OTLArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFRobert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Massignieu-De-Rives - 126.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal15
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb13
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb8
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team4
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky1

Finish Line Points - Chambéry - 181.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac20pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky8
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors7
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates2
15Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 1 - Côte des Neyrolles - 3.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb1

KOM 2 - Col de Bérentin - 11.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 3 - Côte de Franclens - 38.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

KOM 4 - Col de la Biche (Croix de Famban) (1 316 m) - 67.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb12
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
6Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro6
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2

KOM 5 - Grand Colombier (1 501 m) - 91.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb20pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2

KOM 6 - Côte de Jongieux - 134.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 7 - Mont du Chat (1 504 m) - 155.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb20pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors15
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5:08:37
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:17
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:58
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:41
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:49
8Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:25:55
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
12Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:00
15Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:08
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:31:57
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:11
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
25Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:26:53
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:51
3Trek - Segafredo0:12:29
4Astana Pro Team0:20:17
5Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:27:57
6Movistar Team0:30:51
7Team Sunweb0:31:25
8Lotto Soudal0:34:02
9Quick - Step Floors0:36:34
10Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:38:38
11Orica - Scott0:41:59
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:01
13Bmc Racing Team0:49:40
14Uae Team Emirates0:52:02
15Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:57:40
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:02:29
17Direct Energie1:03:52
18Bora - Hansgrohe1:05:57
19Bahrain - Merida1:15:40
20Team Katusha Alpecin1:16:43
21Fdj
22Team Dimension Data

General Classificaion after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky38:26:28
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:55
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:44
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:02
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:13
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:03:06
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:05:00
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:15
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:30
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:18
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:55
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:46
19Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:10:34
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:11:43
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:14:11
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:23
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:44
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:02
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:21:06
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:08
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:22:55
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:23:05
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:25:44
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:10
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:29:11
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:29:14
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:29:28
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:31:24
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:50
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:32:03
37Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:58
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:25
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:51
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:36:30
41Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:38
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:36:52
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:26
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:40
45Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:34
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:39:28
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:39:39
48Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:27
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:04
50Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:40
51Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:50
52Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:43:22
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:43:30
54Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:43:39
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:43:43
56Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:43:55
57Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:39
58Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:32
59Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:04
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:19
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:37
62Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:44
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:50:19
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:22
65Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:50:27
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:50:44
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:01
68Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:52:02
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:52:04
70Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:19
71Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:54:26
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:55:44
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:01
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:56:27
75Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:51
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:57:07
77Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:57:45
78Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:57:59
79Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:58:14
80Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:58:27
81Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:31
82Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:59:13
83Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:59:38
84Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:00:15
85Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:00:38
86Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
87Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:13
88Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:01:28
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:01:31
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:37
91Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:23
92Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:02:55
93Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:56
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:03:03
95Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:03:37
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:04:27
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:50
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:04:57
99Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:05:27
100Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:05:52
101Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:05:56
102Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:05:58
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:06:42
104Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:06:46
105Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1:07:42
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:08:24
107Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:03
108Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:09:23
110Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:09:28
111Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:10:42
112Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:50
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:12:03
114Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:12:16
115Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:38
116Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:52
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:12:54
118Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:13:00
119Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:05
120Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:10
121Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:13:43
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:14:22
123Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:14:43
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:14:47
125Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:14:49
126Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:14:55
127Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:15:01
128Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors1:15:23
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:02
130Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:16:21
131Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida1:17:23
132Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:17:47
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:07
134Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:18:16
135Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates1:18:45
136Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:19:06
137Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:19:32
138Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:20:22
139Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:20:54
140Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott1:21:07
141Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:21:09
142Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:21:22
143Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:23:34
144Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:23:47
145Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:24:19
146Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:25
147Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:24:26
148Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:24:57
149Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:25:05
150Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:26:09
151Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:26:30
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:26:57
153Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:27:57
154Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
155Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:20
156Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:28:33
157Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:29:10
158Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:21
159Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:29:42
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1:29:45
161Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:29:51
162Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:30:54
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:30:55
164André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:30:58
165Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:31:04
166Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:31:48
167Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:24
168Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:33:35
169Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:34:12
170Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:34:55
171Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:35:33
172Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:35:41
173Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb1:37:31
174Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:38:25
175Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:39:27
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ1:40:51
177Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:41:10
178Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:41:43
179Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:51:39
180Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:56:00
181Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:56:55

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors212pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb160
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal130
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin113
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida73
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data66
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors58
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team56
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky56
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits54
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo44
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie41
13Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates39
14Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert37
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac33
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb28
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo27
20Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe26
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal24
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team23
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team23
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe23
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
30Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
31Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
33Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
34Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott20
35Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro20
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors17
44Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
46Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
48Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
50Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
51Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
52Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
53Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors14
54Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky13
55Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates13
56Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
57Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb13
59Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
60Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
61Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
62George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
63Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky11
65Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team10
66Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
67Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
68Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
69Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
70Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
71Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
74Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
75Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
76Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
78Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
81Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
82Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
83Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
85Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
86Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
87Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
88Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
89Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
90Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
92Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
93Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
94Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
95Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
96Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb60pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors23
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo18
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
20Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
25Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
26Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac2
28Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
31Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
34Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott38:28:30
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:58
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:44
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:21
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:42
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:49
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:41:53
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:42
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:17
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:55:43
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:59:26
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:21
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:54
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:03:54
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:04:44
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:10:58
18Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:11:03
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:12:47
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:53
21Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:12:59
22Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:14:19
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:18:20
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:26:31
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:19
26Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:29:02
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:22
28Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:33:31
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:54:53

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky115:25:25
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:12
3Astana Pro Team0:26:17
4Trek - Segafredo0:27:26
5Movistar Team0:38:14
6Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:42:13
7Orica - Scott0:45:57
8Bmc Racing Team0:51:39
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo1:05:31
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:07:25
11Lotto Soudal1:12:09
12Bora - Hansgrohe1:12:58
13Quick - Step Floors1:21:30
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:22:30
15Team Sunweb1:25:56
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:37
17Direct Energie1:39:12
18Uae Team Emirates1:48:47
19Bahrain - Merida2:05:17
20Fdj2:06:26
21Team Katusha Alpecin2:09:02
22Team Dimension Data2:20:18

 

