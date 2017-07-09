Image 1 of 36 Rigoberto Uran nips Warren Barguil at the line to win stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 36 The GC contenders making their way up the Mont du Chat on the Tour's ninth stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Chris Froome closing down Fabio Aru on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 The GC group on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Warren Barguil in polka dots after stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 The breakaway on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Alessandro De Marchi at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Lilian Calmejane started stage 9 of the Tour de France in the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Alexey Lutsenko following a crash on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Alexey Lutsenko after a crash at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Chris Froome in the Sky train on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Tony Gallopin and Jan Bakelants on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Warren Barguil celebrating what he initially thought was a Tour de France stage victory before Rigoberto Urán was deemed the winner of stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Rigoberto Urán pips Warren Barguil on stage 9 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 The final sprint on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Chris Froome after stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Chris Froome retained the yellow jersey on the ninth stage of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Sky warming up for stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Warren Barguil is emotional after the photo finish during stage 9 Image 21 of 36 Rigoberto Uran drives to the line of stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 22 of 36 Rigoberto Uran beats Warren Barguil to win stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 23 of 36 Rigoberto Uran beats Warren Barguil to win stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 24 of 36 Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 25 of 36 Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 26 of 36 Richie Porte is attended by medical staff after crashing during stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 36 Rigoberto Uran on the stage 9 podium at the Tour de France Image 28 of 36 Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda restarts after falling during the 181.5 km 9th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 29 of 36 Sergio Henao gets wheel change Image 30 of 36 Dan Martin in the peloton during stage 9 Image 31 of 36 Lilian Calmejane wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey drinks as he rides Image 32 of 36 Spain's Jesus Herrada waits along the road after falling Image 33 of 36 Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko receives assistance after falling during the 181.5 km ninth stage Image 34 of 36 Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda restarts after falling during the 181.5 km 9th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 35 of 36 Tony Gallopin Jan Bakelants ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km 9th stage Image 36 of 36 Tony Gallopin Jan Bakelants ride in a breakaway during the 181.5 km 9th stage

Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) claimed stage 9 of the Tour de France in a photo finish ahead of Team Sunweb's Warren Barguil on a day that saw Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crash out of the race.

Urán led a select group of climbers across the line after Barguil, the last survivor of the early breakaway, was swept up on the run-in to the line. Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third on the stage to retain his yellow jersey.

Barguil was still holding on out front as the riders came over the top of the Mont du Chat, the final climb of the day. Froome, Urán, Porte, AG2R's Romain Bardet, Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin and Astana's Fabio Aru and Jakob Fuglsang comprised the small group of overall contenders in pursuit, as both Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) lost touch on the hors-categorie gradients. On the way up the Mont du Chat, Froome suffered a mechanical, almost immediately spurring Aru on the attack. However, a number of riders in the select group of overall favourites appeared to disagree with Aru's decision to put pressure on the yellow jersey while he was dealing with mechanical trouble. That led to a calming of hostilities as Froome's teammates dragged him back to the group shortly thereafter.

On the ensuing descent, Porte lost control rounding a corner at high speed, crashing hard and bringing Martin down with him. Martin remounted, but an injured Porte was unable to continue, although according to reports on the race broadcast, he was conscious and alert following the incident. The 32-year-old Australian was taken away from the race in an ambulance.

As the chase of Barguil continued, Bardet jumped off the front to bridge the gap. He closed down Barguil as the road flattened out and then sped past to push on solo as Barguil drifted back to the yellow jersey group. Bardet couldn't quite fend off his pursuing rivals in the closing kilometres, however, setting up a sprint.

Fuglsang led the group into the sprint, but Urán came around on his right with 200 metres to go. Bardet attempted to match the Colombian but didn't have the speed, but then Barguil surged into the picture, pulling almost even with Urán just as the riders hit the line to make for the second photo finish in three days at the Tour. Urán proved the winner by a tyre length.

Quintana finished in a group with Martin and Orica-Scott's Simon Yates 1:15 later. Contador's time losses were greater. The Spaniard arrived at the Chambéry finish line 4:19 back.

The first half of the stage was not without incident. Shortly after the large breakaway initial breakaway jumped clear, a crash brought down Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), with both ultimately pulling out of the Tour.

With around 100 kilometres to go, on slippery roads coming down from the summit of the Col de la Biche, another crash brought down Thomas and Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka. Thomas ultimately abandoned the race.

Heading into Monday's rest day, Froome continues to lead the Tour de France, with Aru now slotting into second overall, 18 seconds back. Bardet, third and 51 seconds down, and Urán, fourth and 55 down, are the only other riders within a minute of three-time winner.

How it unfolded

The heat and sun seemed to be a thing of the past on the Tour's Queen Stage, with highs of mid-20s and rain predicted. It was not raining at the start, but the roads appeared to be wet.

Things started up immediately with a climb, the first of seven on the day. Only 3.5km from the start came the summit of the cat. 2 Cote es Neyrolles (3.2 km, 7.2 per cent), followed almost immediately by the cat. 3 Col de Berentin (4.1 km, 6.1 per cent).

As expected, the attacks started from the moment the flag dropped, with Lotto-Soudal's Tim Wellens to the first to go. Eventually Thibaut Pinot (FdJ) caught him, moving to the front to take the first mountain points.

Arnaud Demare, winner of stage 4, who suffered in the previous stage due to illness, was dropped by the field shortly after the start.

Pinot and Wellens were soon back in the field. With 177km to go, several riders crashed, with Manuele Mori (UAE Emirates) screaming in pain as he lay on the road. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) were also involved. Both Mori and Gesink abandoned the race.

As in the previous stage, a large group got away, this time about 7 km into the stage. They quickly built up a one minute gap. Pinot again went for the mountain points, followed by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Geschke (Sunweb). The field came over 1:49 down.

There were 38 riders in the group: Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada and Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Bauke Mollema and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro De Marchi and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Bakhtiar Kozhatayev and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Kristjian Durasek and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott), Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Robert Kiserlovski and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Matthews, Nikias Arndt, Warren Barguil, Simon Geschke and Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Pierre Rolland and Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida), and Brice Feillu, Pierre-Luc Périchon and Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Oscaro).

Sepulveda and Stake Laengen crashed on the descent, and the lead group shrank as riders were unable to keep up with the high pace being set by De Gendt and ten Dam. Their gap moved up to over three minutes on the third climb, Cote de Franciens (cat. 3), with De Gendt taking the points.

From there, a short descent brought the to the foot of the day's first major challenge, the HC-ranked Col de la Binche (HC, 10,5 Km, 9 per cent). Some of those who had earlier been dropped caught up again on the flat.

Sunweb's ten Dam pulled the lead group up the climb. At 3:30 back, those sprinter still in the peloton were quietly falling back. Demare and his two teammates had already lost 11 minutes.

De Gendt was amongst those who dropped off the back of the lead group, as their gap neared the 4:30 mark.

The lead group ground its way up the climb, increasing their lead all the way. Roglic jumped before the summit and claimed the HC mountain points. The Froome group was nearly seven minutes back.

Crash followed crash on the fast and wet descent. Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Rafal Maika were amongst those hitting the pavement. Thomas had to leave with a broken collarbone.

The descent splintered both the lead group and the chasing field. Froome ended up in a group of about 20, with only one helper. He soon caught up with another group, with three Sky riders.

With 97 km left, a group of seven had formed at the front: Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tiejs Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb).

There was no time for anyone to catch their breath, as the next HC climb started almost immediately. The Grand Colombier, with 8.5 km and an average 9.9 per cent gradient, offered long stretches of over 11 per cent gradient, and one ramp of 22 per cent.

The lead group was only four: Barguil, Vuillermoz, Pantano and Benoot. They slowly made their way up the steep portions. Pantano was the next to drop back,with Vuillermoz eventually following suit. Back in the Froome group, Contador also hit the pavement but was immediately back up and going.

The sun came out on the ascent. AG2R continued to pull the Froome group all along, having grown now to about 20 riders. Barguil and Benoot were along at the front. They finally made it to the top, with Barguil sprinting to take the points with a clear advantage. Benoot was second, with Vuillermoz, Roglic, Mollema claiming the next placings. That trio caught up with the two leaders on the descent.

The Froome group came in about six minutes later. Sky had again moved to the front of its group.

More riders moved up to join the leaders as they hit the bottom of the ascent. Barguil was the big winner, as he acquire teammates Geschke and Matthews. The others were Betancur, Bakelants, Navarro, Pantano, and Gallopin. The Froome group was moving up, at 4:16 with 68 km to go, and moving constantly closer. Quintana fought with bike problems before finally taking a new one.

Geschke led Matthews out for the intermediate sprint, and the Australian easily claimed the maximum points. He was followed by Bakelants and Gallopin, who continued on in the lead as Matthews eased up.

The two took their lead up the next climb, a mere bump on the road compared to the other climbs. The Côte de Jongieux, cat 4, offered only 3,9 km and 4,2 per cent. The one point went to Bakelants. The rest of the previous lead group came over about a minute later, with the Froome group about three and a half minutes down.

There was only a very short descent before the day's final challenge. The third HC climb of the day, the Mont du Chat was 8.7km long, with a 10.3 per cent average gradient. The real breath-catcher, however, would be the steep and dangerous descent, to be followed by 13 rolling kilometers to an equally dangerous twisting and turning finale.

Matthews paid for his efforts, grinding nearly to a stop as he faded away, but he had already achieved his goal. Betancur was the next to slide back. The Froome group, never large, was also constantly shedding riders whose only goal was to reach the finish within the time limit.

Mollema was the first to jump from the chase group, as up front Bakelants had to be tribute to his efforts. Gallopin continued on up alone. Barguil soon joined the Dutch rider.

Barguil in fact moved up enough to pass Gallopin, as did Bakelants and Mollema.

In the back, Aru attacked as simultaneously Froome suffered mechanical problems. Quintana and porte went with him – and it was unclear whether the timing was coincidental.Froome signaled furiously for help and was soon being pushed along after repairs or a new bike. All three Sky teammates dropped back to help bring the yellow jersey back up.

Quintana and Porte kept the pace down in their group, as Aru looked around to see why they didn't share the lead work. Fuglsang was the next to jump from the favourites' group, as Froome was back in.

With 31km left, and the top of the Chat not yet achieved, Barguil had 45 seconds over his chasers and about two minutes to the Froome group.

Fuglsang moved up to the Mollema group. Contador was dropped by the Froome group, and moments later Porte tried an attack. They were only 1:30 behind Barguil at this point, with only Froome, Aru, Quintana, Uran, Bardet and Dan Martin left in the group.

Attack followed attack, with Froome constantly countering. Porte tried again, only to spark an attack by Froome. Quintana dropped off the back, as Froome, Porte, Uran, Martin and Bardet moved up to Fuglsang. Bardet soon trailed off, a few meters back with Aru. They caught up again,

Froome led the little group up towards Barguil, who had 35 seconds in hand with 1 km to the summit. The Sunweb rider held on to his lead to claim the maximum points and cement his led in the KOM ranking. Martin led the Froome group over only 11 seconds later.

The dangerous descent unfortunately lived up to its reputation. Porte hit the grass on the left side, flew across the road and headfirst into the mountain on the right side, smashing into Martin's bike. He was removed by ambulance.

That left Froome, Fuglsang, Aru, Uran and Bardet in the chase group, 24 seconds behind Barguil with 17 km to go. Bardet took off, while Fuglsang was a few meters back at the rear of things, seemingly affected by the crash. He caught up again, though.

Bardet soon had Barguil in his sights, and at 11.7 km caught him, with the Sunweb rider looking to be happy to have company. Bardet soon moved ahead of the exhausted Barguil.

Uran had to fall back for some bike adjustments. He was soon back with the others but apparently stuck in a big gear. Barguil had waited for them, bringing the group back up to five. Bardet hung on to his lead but the Froome group moved closer and closer.

It was a brave effort by Bardet, but he was caught with only 2.1 km left. Froome led the way into the final km, and the rest followed him through the twists and turns to the finish. Fuglsang went with 350 m left. First Bardet, then Uran passed him, but Barguil pulled up at the last second for a photo finish. It looked as if the Frenchman had won, but the jury awarded it to Uran, with Froome third.

Dan Martin and Quintana came in about a minute down, with Martin recovering well enough from the Porte crash to finish ninth.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 5:07:22 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:15 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:32 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:50 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 23 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:13 25 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 26 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:08:07 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:56 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:19 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:18:21 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:21 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:53 39 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:25:04 40 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:07 44 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:27:10 47 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 56 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 59 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 62 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 68 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 70 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 71 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 77 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 81 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 85 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 87 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 88 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 89 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 95 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 96 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 98 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 99 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 100 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 101 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 102 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 104 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 107 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 109 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 111 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 112 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:29:15 113 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 116 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 118 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 120 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:23 121 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 123 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:12 125 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 127 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 128 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 129 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 130 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 131 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:53 134 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 135 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:36:11 136 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:36:21 137 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:37:26 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 140 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 141 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 142 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 144 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 145 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 146 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 147 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 148 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 154 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 155 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 157 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 160 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 162 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 163 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 164 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 165 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 166 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 167 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 168 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 169 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 170 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 171 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 172 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 173 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 174 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 175 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 177 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 179 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 180 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 181 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:49 OTL Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe OTL Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors OTL Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data OTL Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ OTL Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ OTL Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ OTL Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Massignieu-De-Rives - 126.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 8 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 1

Finish Line Points - Chambéry - 181.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 20 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 17 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 1 - Côte des Neyrolles - 3.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 1

KOM 2 - Col de Bérentin - 11.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 3 - Côte de Franclens - 38.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM 4 - Col de la Biche (Croix de Famban) (1 316 m) - 67.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 12 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 6 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 6 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2

KOM 5 - Grand Colombier (1 501 m) - 91.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2

KOM 6 - Côte de Jongieux - 134.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 7 - Mont du Chat (1 504 m) - 155.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 15 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5:08:37 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:17 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:58 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:41 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:49 8 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:25:55 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 14 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:00 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:08 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:57 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:36:11 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:34

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:26:53 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 3 Trek - Segafredo 0:12:29 4 Astana Pro Team 0:20:17 5 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:27:57 6 Movistar Team 0:30:51 7 Team Sunweb 0:31:25 8 Lotto Soudal 0:34:02 9 Quick - Step Floors 0:36:34 10 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 0:38:38 11 Orica - Scott 0:41:59 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:01 13 Bmc Racing Team 0:49:40 14 Uae Team Emirates 0:52:02 15 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:57:40 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:02:29 17 Direct Energie 1:03:52 18 Bora - Hansgrohe 1:05:57 19 Bahrain - Merida 1:15:40 20 Team Katusha Alpecin 1:16:43 21 Fdj 22 Team Dimension Data

General Classificaion after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38:26:28 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:13 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:06 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:00 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:15 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:18 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:55 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:46 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:34 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:11:43 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:14:11 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:23 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:44 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:02 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:21:06 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:08 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:55 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:05 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:25:44 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:10 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:11 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:29:14 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:29:28 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:31:24 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:50 36 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:32:03 37 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:58 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:25 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:51 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:30 41 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:38 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:36:52 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:26 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:40 45 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:34 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:28 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:39 48 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:27 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:04 50 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:40 51 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:50 52 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:22 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:43:30 54 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:43:39 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:43 56 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:43:55 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:39 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:32 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:04 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:19 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:37 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:44 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:50:19 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:22 65 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:50:27 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:50:44 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:01 68 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:52:02 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:52:04 70 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:19 71 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:26 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:55:44 73 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:56:01 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:56:27 75 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:56:51 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:57:07 77 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:57:45 78 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:57:59 79 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:58:14 80 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:58:27 81 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:31 82 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:59:13 83 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:38 84 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:00:15 85 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:00:38 86 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 87 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:13 88 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:01:28 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:31 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:37 91 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:23 92 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:02:55 93 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:56 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:03 95 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:03:37 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:27 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:50 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:04:57 99 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:27 100 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:05:52 101 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:05:56 102 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:05:58 103 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:06:42 104 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:06:46 105 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1:07:42 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:24 107 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:03 108 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:23 110 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:28 111 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:10:42 112 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:50 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:03 114 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:12:16 115 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:12:38 116 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:52 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:12:54 118 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:13:00 119 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:05 120 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:10 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:43 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:22 123 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:43 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:47 125 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:49 126 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:14:55 127 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:15:01 128 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:15:23 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:02 130 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:16:21 131 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:23 132 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:17:47 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:07 134 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:18:16 135 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:45 136 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:19:06 137 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:32 138 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:20:22 139 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:20:54 140 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:21:07 141 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:21:09 142 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:21:22 143 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:23:34 144 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:23:47 145 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:19 146 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:25 147 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:24:26 148 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:24:57 149 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:25:05 150 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:26:09 151 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:26:30 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:26:57 153 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:27:57 154 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 155 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:28:20 156 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:28:33 157 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:29:10 158 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:21 159 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1:29:42 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:45 161 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:51 162 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:30:54 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:30:55 164 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:30:58 165 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:31:04 166 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:31:48 167 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:24 168 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:33:35 169 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:34:12 170 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:34:55 171 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:33 172 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:35:41 173 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:37:31 174 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:38:25 175 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:27 176 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 1:40:51 177 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:41:10 178 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:43 179 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:51:39 180 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:56:00 181 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:56:55

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 212 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 160 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 113 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 66 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 41 13 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 39 14 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 33 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 28 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 27 20 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 23 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 29 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 30 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 31 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 32 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 33 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 35 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 20 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 17 44 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 46 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 48 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 49 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 50 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 51 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 52 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 53 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 14 54 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 55 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 56 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 57 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 59 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 60 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 61 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 62 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 63 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 65 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 10 66 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 67 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 68 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 69 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 70 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 71 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 74 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 75 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 76 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 78 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 81 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 83 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 85 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 86 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 87 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 88 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 90 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 91 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 92 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 93 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 94 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 95 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 96 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 60 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 2 28 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 38:28:30 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:58 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:44 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:21 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:42 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:49 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:41:53 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:42 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:17 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:55:43 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:59:26 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:21 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:54 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:03:54 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:04:44 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:10:58 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:03 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:47 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:12:53 21 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:12:59 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:14:19 23 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:18:20 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:26:31 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:19 26 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:29:02 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:22 28 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:33:31 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:54:53