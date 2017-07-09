Tour de France: Uran wins stage 9 in photo finish
Froome keeps yellow jersey as Porte and Thomas crash out
Stage 9: Nantua - Chambery
Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) claimed stage 9 of the Tour de France in a photo finish ahead of Team Sunweb's Warren Barguil on a day that saw Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crash out of the race.
Related Articles
Tour de France: Stage 9 highlights - Video
Tour de France: Stage 9 finish line quotes
Dan Martin: The Tour de France organisers got what they wanted
Uran beats the odds to take first Tour de France stage win
Tour de France: Demare, Trentin, Renshaw and others finish outside time limit on stage 9
Tour de France: Aru claims he did not see Froome before attacking
Tour de France: Contador loses time after two crashes on queen stage
Porte suffers broken collarbone and pelvis in Tour de France crash
Quintana: We lacked the energy we needed
Tour de France: Bardet falls 'five seconds' short in Chambery
Tour de France: Barguil betrayed by gut feeling in Chambery
Thomas devastated to depart Tour de France after crash
Simon Yates calls Aru's attack a 'dirty move' as he builds on white jersey lead
Porte: I'm lucky to have come away from Tour de France crash with the injuries I have
Urán led a select group of climbers across the line after Barguil, the last survivor of the early breakaway, was swept up on the run-in to the line. Race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third on the stage to retain his yellow jersey.
Barguil was still holding on out front as the riders came over the top of the Mont du Chat, the final climb of the day. Froome, Urán, Porte, AG2R's Romain Bardet, Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin and Astana's Fabio Aru and Jakob Fuglsang comprised the small group of overall contenders in pursuit, as both Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) lost touch on the hors-categorie gradients. On the way up the Mont du Chat, Froome suffered a mechanical, almost immediately spurring Aru on the attack. However, a number of riders in the select group of overall favourites appeared to disagree with Aru's decision to put pressure on the yellow jersey while he was dealing with mechanical trouble. That led to a calming of hostilities as Froome's teammates dragged him back to the group shortly thereafter.
On the ensuing descent, Porte lost control rounding a corner at high speed, crashing hard and bringing Martin down with him. Martin remounted, but an injured Porte was unable to continue, although according to reports on the race broadcast, he was conscious and alert following the incident. The 32-year-old Australian was taken away from the race in an ambulance.
As the chase of Barguil continued, Bardet jumped off the front to bridge the gap. He closed down Barguil as the road flattened out and then sped past to push on solo as Barguil drifted back to the yellow jersey group. Bardet couldn't quite fend off his pursuing rivals in the closing kilometres, however, setting up a sprint.
Fuglsang led the group into the sprint, but Urán came around on his right with 200 metres to go. Bardet attempted to match the Colombian but didn't have the speed, but then Barguil surged into the picture, pulling almost even with Urán just as the riders hit the line to make for the second photo finish in three days at the Tour. Urán proved the winner by a tyre length.
Quintana finished in a group with Martin and Orica-Scott's Simon Yates 1:15 later. Contador's time losses were greater. The Spaniard arrived at the Chambéry finish line 4:19 back.
The first half of the stage was not without incident. Shortly after the large breakaway initial breakaway jumped clear, a crash brought down Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), with both ultimately pulling out of the Tour.
With around 100 kilometres to go, on slippery roads coming down from the summit of the Col de la Biche, another crash brought down Thomas and Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka. Thomas ultimately abandoned the race.
Heading into Monday's rest day, Froome continues to lead the Tour de France, with Aru now slotting into second overall, 18 seconds back. Bardet, third and 51 seconds down, and Urán, fourth and 55 down, are the only other riders within a minute of three-time winner.
How it unfolded
The heat and sun seemed to be a thing of the past on the Tour's Queen Stage, with highs of mid-20s and rain predicted. It was not raining at the start, but the roads appeared to be wet.
Things started up immediately with a climb, the first of seven on the day. Only 3.5km from the start came the summit of the cat. 2 Cote es Neyrolles (3.2 km, 7.2 per cent), followed almost immediately by the cat. 3 Col de Berentin (4.1 km, 6.1 per cent).
As expected, the attacks started from the moment the flag dropped, with Lotto-Soudal's Tim Wellens to the first to go. Eventually Thibaut Pinot (FdJ) caught him, moving to the front to take the first mountain points.
Arnaud Demare, winner of stage 4, who suffered in the previous stage due to illness, was dropped by the field shortly after the start.
Pinot and Wellens were soon back in the field. With 177km to go, several riders crashed, with Manuele Mori (UAE Emirates) screaming in pain as he lay on the road. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) were also involved. Both Mori and Gesink abandoned the race.
As in the previous stage, a large group got away, this time about 7 km into the stage. They quickly built up a one minute gap. Pinot again went for the mountain points, followed by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Geschke (Sunweb). The field came over 1:49 down.
There were 38 riders in the group: Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada and Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Bauke Mollema and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro De Marchi and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Bakhtiar Kozhatayev and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Kristjian Durasek and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott), Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Robert Kiserlovski and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Matthews, Nikias Arndt, Warren Barguil, Simon Geschke and Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Pierre Rolland and Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida), and Brice Feillu, Pierre-Luc Périchon and Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Oscaro).
Sepulveda and Stake Laengen crashed on the descent, and the lead group shrank as riders were unable to keep up with the high pace being set by De Gendt and ten Dam. Their gap moved up to over three minutes on the third climb, Cote de Franciens (cat. 3), with De Gendt taking the points.
From there, a short descent brought the to the foot of the day's first major challenge, the HC-ranked Col de la Binche (HC, 10,5 Km, 9 per cent). Some of those who had earlier been dropped caught up again on the flat.
Sunweb's ten Dam pulled the lead group up the climb. At 3:30 back, those sprinter still in the peloton were quietly falling back. Demare and his two teammates had already lost 11 minutes.
De Gendt was amongst those who dropped off the back of the lead group, as their gap neared the 4:30 mark.
The lead group ground its way up the climb, increasing their lead all the way. Roglic jumped before the summit and claimed the HC mountain points. The Froome group was nearly seven minutes back.
Crash followed crash on the fast and wet descent. Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Rafal Maika were amongst those hitting the pavement. Thomas had to leave with a broken collarbone.
The descent splintered both the lead group and the chasing field. Froome ended up in a group of about 20, with only one helper. He soon caught up with another group, with three Sky riders.
With 97 km left, a group of seven had formed at the front: Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tiejs Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb).
There was no time for anyone to catch their breath, as the next HC climb started almost immediately. The Grand Colombier, with 8.5 km and an average 9.9 per cent gradient, offered long stretches of over 11 per cent gradient, and one ramp of 22 per cent.
The lead group was only four: Barguil, Vuillermoz, Pantano and Benoot. They slowly made their way up the steep portions. Pantano was the next to drop back,with Vuillermoz eventually following suit. Back in the Froome group, Contador also hit the pavement but was immediately back up and going.
The sun came out on the ascent. AG2R continued to pull the Froome group all along, having grown now to about 20 riders. Barguil and Benoot were along at the front. They finally made it to the top, with Barguil sprinting to take the points with a clear advantage. Benoot was second, with Vuillermoz, Roglic, Mollema claiming the next placings. That trio caught up with the two leaders on the descent.
The Froome group came in about six minutes later. Sky had again moved to the front of its group.
More riders moved up to join the leaders as they hit the bottom of the ascent. Barguil was the big winner, as he acquire teammates Geschke and Matthews. The others were Betancur, Bakelants, Navarro, Pantano, and Gallopin. The Froome group was moving up, at 4:16 with 68 km to go, and moving constantly closer. Quintana fought with bike problems before finally taking a new one.
Geschke led Matthews out for the intermediate sprint, and the Australian easily claimed the maximum points. He was followed by Bakelants and Gallopin, who continued on in the lead as Matthews eased up.
The two took their lead up the next climb, a mere bump on the road compared to the other climbs. The Côte de Jongieux, cat 4, offered only 3,9 km and 4,2 per cent. The one point went to Bakelants. The rest of the previous lead group came over about a minute later, with the Froome group about three and a half minutes down.
There was only a very short descent before the day's final challenge. The third HC climb of the day, the Mont du Chat was 8.7km long, with a 10.3 per cent average gradient. The real breath-catcher, however, would be the steep and dangerous descent, to be followed by 13 rolling kilometers to an equally dangerous twisting and turning finale.
Matthews paid for his efforts, grinding nearly to a stop as he faded away, but he had already achieved his goal. Betancur was the next to slide back. The Froome group, never large, was also constantly shedding riders whose only goal was to reach the finish within the time limit.
Mollema was the first to jump from the chase group, as up front Bakelants had to be tribute to his efforts. Gallopin continued on up alone. Barguil soon joined the Dutch rider.
Barguil in fact moved up enough to pass Gallopin, as did Bakelants and Mollema.
In the back, Aru attacked as simultaneously Froome suffered mechanical problems. Quintana and porte went with him – and it was unclear whether the timing was coincidental.Froome signaled furiously for help and was soon being pushed along after repairs or a new bike. All three Sky teammates dropped back to help bring the yellow jersey back up.
Quintana and Porte kept the pace down in their group, as Aru looked around to see why they didn't share the lead work. Fuglsang was the next to jump from the favourites' group, as Froome was back in.
With 31km left, and the top of the Chat not yet achieved, Barguil had 45 seconds over his chasers and about two minutes to the Froome group.
Fuglsang moved up to the Mollema group. Contador was dropped by the Froome group, and moments later Porte tried an attack. They were only 1:30 behind Barguil at this point, with only Froome, Aru, Quintana, Uran, Bardet and Dan Martin left in the group.
Attack followed attack, with Froome constantly countering. Porte tried again, only to spark an attack by Froome. Quintana dropped off the back, as Froome, Porte, Uran, Martin and Bardet moved up to Fuglsang. Bardet soon trailed off, a few meters back with Aru. They caught up again,
Froome led the little group up towards Barguil, who had 35 seconds in hand with 1 km to the summit. The Sunweb rider held on to his lead to claim the maximum points and cement his led in the KOM ranking. Martin led the Froome group over only 11 seconds later.
The dangerous descent unfortunately lived up to its reputation. Porte hit the grass on the left side, flew across the road and headfirst into the mountain on the right side, smashing into Martin's bike. He was removed by ambulance.
That left Froome, Fuglsang, Aru, Uran and Bardet in the chase group, 24 seconds behind Barguil with 17 km to go. Bardet took off, while Fuglsang was a few meters back at the rear of things, seemingly affected by the crash. He caught up again, though.
Bardet soon had Barguil in his sights, and at 11.7 km caught him, with the Sunweb rider looking to be happy to have company. Bardet soon moved ahead of the exhausted Barguil.
Uran had to fall back for some bike adjustments. He was soon back with the others but apparently stuck in a big gear. Barguil had waited for them, bringing the group back up to five. Bardet hung on to his lead but the Froome group moved closer and closer.
It was a brave effort by Bardet, but he was caught with only 2.1 km left. Froome led the way into the final km, and the rest followed him through the twists and turns to the finish. Fuglsang went with 350 m left. First Bardet, then Uran passed him, but Barguil pulled up at the last second for a photo finish. It looked as if the Frenchman had won, but the jury awarded it to Uran, with Froome third.
Dan Martin and Quintana came in about a minute down, with Martin recovering well enough from the Porte crash to finish ninth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|5:07:22
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:32
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:50
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|23
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:13
|25
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:08:07
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:56
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:19
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:18:21
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:21
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:53
|39
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:04
|40
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:07
|44
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:10
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|62
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|68
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|81
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|85
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|88
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|95
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|99
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|100
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|101
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|102
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|104
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|111
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:15
|113
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|118
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|119
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|120
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:23
|121
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:33:12
|125
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|127
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|130
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|131
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:53
|134
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:36:11
|136
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:36:21
|137
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:37:26
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|140
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|142
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|147
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|154
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|155
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|157
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|158
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|160
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|161
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|162
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|163
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|164
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|165
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|166
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|167
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|168
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|169
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|170
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|171
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|172
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|173
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|174
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|175
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|176
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|177
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|179
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|180
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|181
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:49
|OTL
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OTL
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|OTL
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|OTL
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|OTL
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|OTL
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|12
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|6
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|6
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5:08:37
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:17
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:58
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:41
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:49
|8
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:25:55
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:00
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:08
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:57
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:11
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|15:26:53
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:29
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:17
|5
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:27:57
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:30:51
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:31:25
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:34:02
|9
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:36:34
|10
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:38:38
|11
|Orica - Scott
|0:41:59
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:01
|13
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:49:40
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:52:02
|15
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:57:40
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:02:29
|17
|Direct Energie
|1:03:52
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|1:05:57
|19
|Bahrain - Merida
|1:15:40
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:16:43
|21
|Fdj
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38:26:28
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:55
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:44
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:02
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:00
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:15
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:30
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:18
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:55
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:46
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:34
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:11:43
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:14:11
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:23
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:44
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:02
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:21:06
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:08
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:55
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:05
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:44
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:10
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:29:11
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:29:14
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:28
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:31:24
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:50
|36
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:32:03
|37
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:58
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:25
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:51
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:30
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:38
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:36:52
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:26
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:40
|45
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:34
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:28
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:39
|48
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:27
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:04
|50
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:40
|51
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:50
|52
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:22
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:30
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:39
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:43
|56
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:55
|57
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:39
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:32
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:04
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:19
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:37
|62
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:44
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:50:19
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:22
|65
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:50:27
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:44
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:01
|68
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:02
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:52:04
|70
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:19
|71
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:26
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:55:44
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:56:01
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:56:27
|75
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:56:51
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:57:07
|77
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:57:45
|78
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:57:59
|79
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:14
|80
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:58:27
|81
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:31
|82
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:13
|83
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:38
|84
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:15
|85
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:00:38
|86
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:13
|88
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:01:28
|89
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:31
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:37
|91
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:23
|92
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:02:55
|93
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:56
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:03
|95
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:03:37
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:27
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:50
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:04:57
|99
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:27
|100
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:52
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:56
|102
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:58
|103
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:06:42
|104
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:06:46
|105
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:07:42
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:24
|107
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:03
|108
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:23
|110
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:28
|111
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:10:42
|112
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:50
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|114
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:16
|115
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:38
|116
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:52
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:12:54
|118
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:13:00
|119
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:05
|120
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:13:10
|121
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:43
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:14:22
|123
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:43
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:47
|125
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:49
|126
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:14:55
|127
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:01
|128
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:15:23
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:02
|130
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:16:21
|131
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:23
|132
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:17:47
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:07
|134
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:18:16
|135
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:18:45
|136
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:06
|137
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:32
|138
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:20:22
|139
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:20:54
|140
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:21:07
|141
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:21:09
|142
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:21:22
|143
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:23:34
|144
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:23:47
|145
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:19
|146
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:25
|147
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:24:26
|148
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:57
|149
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:25:05
|150
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1:26:09
|151
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:26:30
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:26:57
|153
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:27:57
|154
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|155
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:28:20
|156
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:28:33
|157
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:29:10
|158
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:21
|159
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:29:42
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:45
|161
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:51
|162
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:30:54
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:30:55
|164
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:58
|165
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:31:04
|166
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:31:48
|167
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:24
|168
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:33:35
|169
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:34:12
|170
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:34:55
|171
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:35:33
|172
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:35:41
|173
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:37:31
|174
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:38:25
|175
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:39:27
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|1:40:51
|177
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:41:10
|178
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:41:43
|179
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:51:39
|180
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:56:00
|181
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:56:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|212
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|160
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|66
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|14
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|28
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|20
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|24
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|23
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|30
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|33
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|35
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|20
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|40
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|44
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|45
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|46
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|48
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|50
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|51
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|52
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|53
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|54
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|55
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|56
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|57
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|59
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|60
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|61
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|63
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|64
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|65
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|66
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|67
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|68
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|69
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|70
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|71
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|72
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|74
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|75
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|76
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|78
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|80
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|81
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|83
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|85
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|86
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|87
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|88
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|90
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|92
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|93
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|94
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|95
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|96
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|60
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|28
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|38:28:30
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:58
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:44
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:21
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:42
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:49
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:53
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:42
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:17
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:55:43
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:59:26
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:21
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:54
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:54
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:04:44
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:10:58
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:03
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:47
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:53
|21
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:59
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:14:19
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:18:20
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:26:31
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:19
|26
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:29:02
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:22
|28
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:33:31
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:54:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|115:25:25
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:12
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26:17
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27:26
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:38:14
|6
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:13
|7
|Orica - Scott
|0:45:57
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:51:39
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|1:05:31
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:07:25
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:09
|12
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|1:12:58
|13
|Quick - Step Floors
|1:21:30
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:22:30
|15
|Team Sunweb
|1:25:56
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:37
|17
|Direct Energie
|1:39:12
|18
|Uae Team Emirates
|1:48:47
|19
|Bahrain - Merida
|2:05:17
|20
|Fdj
|2:06:26
|21
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:09:02
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|2:20:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
-
Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross titleKay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
-
Thibau Nys takes junior men's gold at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsBelgian beats Michels and Lillo as he upgrades on 2018 bronze
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy