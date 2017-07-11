Trending

Tour de France: Kittel still sprint king in Bergerac

Froome keeps his grip on maillot jaune

Marcel Kittel wins stage 10 of the 2017 Tour de France.

Marcel Kittel on the podium after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel pulls in front in the final sprint on stage 10 of the Tour de France.

The sprinters winding up for the finale of the Tour's 10th stage

The final sprint on the Tour's 10th stage

Marcel Kittel celebrates another Tour de France stage win with teammates.

Marcel Kittel with enough room for an early celebration on stage 10 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome in yellow after the Tour's 10th stage

Marcel Kittel added to his points classification lead on stage 10 of the Tour de France.

Marcel Kittel celebrates his fourth stage victory of the 2017 Tour de France.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Stage 10 of the Tour de France

Alexander Kristoff and Michael Schär mugging for the camera on stage 10 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Reto Hollenstein at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
German compatriots Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin enjoying stage 10 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A calm day in the Tour de France peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Bak setting the pace in the Tour de France peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrey Zeits leading Tony Martin in the Tour de France peloton on stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin, Marcel Kittel and Zdenek Stybar in the Tour de France peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Martin at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo formed the main break on stage 10 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo off the front on stage 10 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo in the day's breakaway on the Tour's 10th stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour peloton works its way through fields of sunflowers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in the peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The pack rolls along a riverside on stage 10 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Stage 10 of the Tour de France

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Nairo Quintana at the start

Alexey Lutsenko has some bandages after his stage 9 crash

Warren Barguil (Sunweb)

Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo in the breakaway

Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo in the breakaway

Green jersey holder Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Marcel Kittel has a special paint job for the Tour de France

Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford

Dave Brailsford

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Chris Froome (Sky) before stage 10 of the Tour de France

The Tour de France peloton rolls out for stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yukiya Arashiro steps out of the Bahrain-Merida team bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mauro Gianetti of the UAE Team Emirates team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giuseppe Martinelli of Astana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrey Zeits (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Irishman Nico Roche (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen after the stage 10 sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Sabatini counts the team wins after ten stages

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniele Bennati (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) proved again that he is the sprinter to beat at the Tour de France, winning the mad dash to the line on stage 10 by an impressive margin. John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) could only watch the man in the green jersey pull away from them.

There was no change in the overall classification on an otherwise quiet day, with Sky's Chris Froome keeping his 18 second lead over Fabio Aru (Astana), and 51 seconds over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

Kittel's win, his fourth in this Tour, was his 13th overall, moving him into the record for victories for German riders in the Tour. He came into the finale relatively far back in the field, but simply powered his way up to blast by his would-be rivals.

"I won now so many stages in the Tour. I never expected it when I was starting my career," Kittel said. "I never really expected to be even in the Tour. I was hoping maybe at one point to become a professional, but that I would be at this level with these wins, it's hard for me to imagine.

"I think I had a pretty good spot because it was still relatively far with 500m to go at the last left corner. I saw that McLay started to sprint very early to come to the front, and that was my lead-out. From then on, I hit the front at 220 and I think it's no surprise that I feel really good at the moment in the sprint."

How it unfolded

The day was overcast but mercifully dry, as the 180-rider strong peloton took off from Perigueux after a rainy rest day. As expected, the action started immediately. Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took off as soon as the flag dropped, and was soon looking back in surprise at being alone. At last Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) joined him. The peloton breathed a sigh of relief and let the duo go. After 20 km they had a lead of more than five minutes.

But five and a half minutes was a bit too much for the field, and Lotto-Soudal, desperate to set up a sprint win for Andre Greipel, started the early chase. The gap soon dropped and then held steady at around five minutes before inching its way back up

By the time the feed zone was reached halfway through, the gap had fallen to 3:20, with Lotto-Soudal and Quick-Step Floors leading the field.

As usual, the sprinter teams lined up for the day's intermediate sprint, less than three minutes behind the leaders. Quick-Step took off first, but it was Andre Greipel who took the maximum points, ahead of Marcel Kittel (QuickStep) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). Their speed dropped the gap to 2:33.

Katusha and Cofidis both moved up to help with the chase, and with 40 km left, the gap had fallen under two minutes, continuing to fall rapidly. The field ground their way steadily along and with 6.9 km, the two leaders were swallowed up.

Lotto Soudal drove furiously, with Katusha and Direct Energie setting up their trains at the front as well. The sprint teams put up such a pace that the field split.

Lotto took the lead into the finale and around the final curve, but then faded away. Kristoff was the first to go but was again too early in the wind. Daniel MacLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) went for his chance, but Kittel put on his usual impressive show of strength to move from far back to fly past everyone else. Degenkolb pulled hard, with Groenewegen right behind him, but they had no chance against the man in the green jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4:01:00
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
11Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
19Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
38Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
39George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
42Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
43Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
45Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
47Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
50Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
51Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
52Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
53Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
55Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
60Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
62Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
66Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
67Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
68Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
69Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
71Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
72Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
73Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
75Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
78Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
83Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
85Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
87Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
90Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
92Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
93Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
94Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
95Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
97Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
98Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
99Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
100Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
101Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
102Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
103Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
105Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
107Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
108Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
109Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
110Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
111Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
112Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
115Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
118Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
119Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
120Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
123Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
124Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
125Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
126Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
127Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
130Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
131Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
132Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
136Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
137Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
139Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
140Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:41
141Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
142Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
143Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
144Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
148Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
149Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
150Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
151Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
152Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
153Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
154Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
155Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
158Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:58
159Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:02
160Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
161Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
162Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
163Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:23
164Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
165Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:25
166Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
167Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
168Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
169Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
170Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
171Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
172Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
173Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:01
174Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:17
175Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
176Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
177Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
178Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
179Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
180Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:11
DNSRafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Cyprien, km 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20pts
2Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors13
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin11
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb7
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors4
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo30
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe18
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin16
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro12
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data7
11Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie6
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ3
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Domme (Cat. 4), km. 100.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Buisson-de-Cadouin (Cat. 4), km 138.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:01:00
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
4Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
5Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
19Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
25Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:51
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:02
27Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:03:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:03:00
2Quick-Step Floors
3Trek-Segafredo
4BMC Racing Team
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7UAE Team Emirates
8Movistar Team
9Team Sky
10Bahrain-Merida
11Katusha-Alpecin
12Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Astana Pro Team
15Cannondale-Drapac
16Lotto Soudal
17Team Sunweb
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Dimension Data
20FDJ
21Orica-Scott
22Direct Energie0:00:51

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky42:27:28
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:55
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:44
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:02
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:13
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:03:06
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:05:00
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:15
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:30
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:18
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:55
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:46
19Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:10:34
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:11:43
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:14:11
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:23
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:44
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:02
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:21:06
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:59
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:22:55
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:23:05
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:25:44
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:10
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:29:14
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:29:28
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:36
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:50
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:32:03
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:33:58
37Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:00
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:50
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:42
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:36:30
41Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:38
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:36:52
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:40
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:34
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:39:28
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:39:39
47Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:18
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:04
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:50
50Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:43:22
51Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:43:30
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:31
53Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:43:39
54Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:43:55
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:44:24
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:39
57Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:32
58Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:04
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:19
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:37
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:50:19
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:22
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:50:44
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:01
65Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:52:02
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:52:04
67Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:18
68Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:52:28
69Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:19
70Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:54:26
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:55:44
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:57:07
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:57:18
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:24
75Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:42
76Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:57:45
77Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:58:27
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:31
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:58:40
80Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:59:05
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:59:13
82Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:59:38
83Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:00:15
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:00:38
85Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
86Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1:01:13
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:01:31
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:37
89Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:23
90Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:30
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1:02:55
92Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:56
93Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:03:37
94Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin1:04:27
95Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:50
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1:04:57
97Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:05:27
98Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:05:37
99Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:05:56
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:06:42
101Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:07:19
102Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:34
103Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data1:07:42
104Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:03
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:09:15
107Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:09:23
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:09:28
109Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:09:57
110Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:10:42
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:12:03
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:12:16
113Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:38
114Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:52
115Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida1:12:54
116Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:13:00
117Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:17
118Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:42
119Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:13:43
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:14:22
121Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:33
122John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:14:41
123Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:14:43
124Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:14:49
125Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:14:55
126Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors1:15:23
127Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:16:02
128Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:16:21
129Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida1:17:23
130Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:17:35
131Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:18:16
132Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie1:18:38
133Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates1:18:45
134Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:19:32
135Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:20:22
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:20:41
137Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:20:42
138Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott1:21:07
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:21:09
140Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:21:22
141Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:22:19
142Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:23:34
143Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:24:19
144Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:25
145Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:24:26
146Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:24:38
147Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:24:57
148Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:25:56
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:25:59
150Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:26:57
151Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:27:32
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:27:57
153Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:20
154Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:28:29
155Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:29:10
156Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:21
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1:29:45
158Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:29:51
159Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:30:14
160Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:30:54
161Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:30:55
162André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:30:58
163Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:31:04
164Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:31:07
165Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:31:48
166Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:24
167Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:33:35
168Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1:35:03
169Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:35:33
170Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:35:53
171Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:36:32
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb1:38:22
173Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:39:16
174Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:40:29
175Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ1:40:51
176Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:41:10
177Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:41:43
178Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:52:20
179Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:56:00
180Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:56:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors275pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb173
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal150
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin140
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida89
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data73
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits68
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo64
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors58
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo57
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team56
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky56
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie41
15Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates39
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert37
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
18Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac33
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
20Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro32
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb28
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal24
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team23
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team23
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
30Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors21
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
34Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
35Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin20
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
37Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott20
38Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
39Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
43Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
46Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
48Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie15
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
54Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
55Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors14
56Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky13
57Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates13
58Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb13
60Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
61Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
62Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
63Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin13
64George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
67Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo11
68Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky11
69Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team10
70Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
71Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
74Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
76Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie8
77Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
78Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
79Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
81Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
82Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
83Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
84Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
85Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
87Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky3
88Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
89Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
90Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
92Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ3
93Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
94Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
95Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2
97Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
98Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
99Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb60pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors23
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo18
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ17
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro7
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
20Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
25Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
26Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac2
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
32Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
35Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott42:29:30
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:58
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:44
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:21
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:42
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:40
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:41:53
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:50:16
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:17
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:55:43
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:21
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:28
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:54
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:03:54
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:07:55
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1:10:58
18Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:11:40
19Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:12:47
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:53
21Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:14:19
22Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:15:33
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:18:20
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:26:27
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:19
26Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:29:02
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:30:22
28Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:33:31
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:54:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky127:28:25
2AG2R La Mondiale0:07:12
3Astana Pro Team0:26:17
4Trek-Segafredo0:27:26
5Movistar Team0:38:14
6Cannondale-Drapac0:42:13
7Orica-Scott0:45:57
8BMC Racing Team0:51:39
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:31
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:07:25
11Lotto Soudal1:12:09
12Bora-Hansgrohe1:12:58
13Quick-Step Floors1:21:30
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:22:30
15Team Sunweb1:25:56
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:37
17Direct Energie1:40:03
18UAE Team Emirates1:48:47
19Bahrain-Merida2:05:17
20FDJ2:06:26
21Katusha-Alpecin2:09:02
22Dimension Data2:20:18

