Tour de France: Kittel still sprint king in Bergerac
Froome keeps his grip on maillot jaune
Stage 10: Perigueux - Bergerac
Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) proved again that he is the sprinter to beat at the Tour de France, winning the mad dash to the line on stage 10 by an impressive margin. John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) could only watch the man in the green jersey pull away from them.
Related Articles
Tour de France: Stage 10 finish line quotes
Tour de France: Stage 10 highlights - Video
Tour de France: Bouhanni penalized for hitting Quick-Step Floors rider
Kittel: 'I'm the strongest Marcel ever, I've never felt better'
Late surges key to Kittel's Tour de France sprint success
Rival sprinters bow to Kittel's Tour de France dominance
There was no change in the overall classification on an otherwise quiet day, with Sky's Chris Froome keeping his 18 second lead over Fabio Aru (Astana), and 51 seconds over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).
Kittel's win, his fourth in this Tour, was his 13th overall, moving him into the record for victories for German riders in the Tour. He came into the finale relatively far back in the field, but simply powered his way up to blast by his would-be rivals.
"I won now so many stages in the Tour. I never expected it when I was starting my career," Kittel said. "I never really expected to be even in the Tour. I was hoping maybe at one point to become a professional, but that I would be at this level with these wins, it's hard for me to imagine.
"I think I had a pretty good spot because it was still relatively far with 500m to go at the last left corner. I saw that McLay started to sprint very early to come to the front, and that was my lead-out. From then on, I hit the front at 220 and I think it's no surprise that I feel really good at the moment in the sprint."
How it unfolded
The day was overcast but mercifully dry, as the 180-rider strong peloton took off from Perigueux after a rainy rest day. As expected, the action started immediately. Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took off as soon as the flag dropped, and was soon looking back in surprise at being alone. At last Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) joined him. The peloton breathed a sigh of relief and let the duo go. After 20 km they had a lead of more than five minutes.
But five and a half minutes was a bit too much for the field, and Lotto-Soudal, desperate to set up a sprint win for Andre Greipel, started the early chase. The gap soon dropped and then held steady at around five minutes before inching its way back up
By the time the feed zone was reached halfway through, the gap had fallen to 3:20, with Lotto-Soudal and Quick-Step Floors leading the field.
As usual, the sprinter teams lined up for the day's intermediate sprint, less than three minutes behind the leaders. Quick-Step took off first, but it was Andre Greipel who took the maximum points, ahead of Marcel Kittel (QuickStep) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). Their speed dropped the gap to 2:33.
Katusha and Cofidis both moved up to help with the chase, and with 40 km left, the gap had fallen under two minutes, continuing to fall rapidly. The field ground their way steadily along and with 6.9 km, the two leaders were swallowed up.
Lotto Soudal drove furiously, with Katusha and Direct Energie setting up their trains at the front as well. The sprint teams put up such a pace that the field split.
Lotto took the lead into the finale and around the final curve, but then faded away. Kristoff was the first to go but was again too early in the wind. Daniel MacLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) went for his chance, but Kittel put on his usual impressive show of strength to move from far back to fly past everyone else. Degenkolb pulled hard, with Groenewegen right behind him, but they had no chance against the man in the green jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4:01:00
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|11
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|42
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|50
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|51
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|52
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|56
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|62
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|71
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|73
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|75
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|83
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|85
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|87
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|89
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|92
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|103
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|109
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|124
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|125
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|126
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|130
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|132
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|134
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|136
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|139
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|140
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:41
|141
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|144
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|149
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|150
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|151
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|152
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|153
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|154
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|158
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|159
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|160
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|161
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|162
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|163
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|164
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|165
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:25
|166
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|167
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|168
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|169
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|170
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|171
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|172
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|173
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|174
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:17
|175
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|176
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|177
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|178
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|179
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|180
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:11
|DNS
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|pts
|2
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|12
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|11
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|3
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:01:00
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|25
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:02
|27
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:03:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:03:00
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Team Sunweb
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Dimension Data
|20
|FDJ
|21
|Orica-Scott
|22
|Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|42:27:28
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:55
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:44
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:02
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:00
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:15
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:30
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:18
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:55
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:46
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:34
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:11:43
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:14:11
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:23
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:44
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:02
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:21:06
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:59
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:55
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:05
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:44
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:10
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:29:14
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:28
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:36
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:50
|35
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:32:03
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:33:58
|37
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:00
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:50
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:42
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:30
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:38
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:36:52
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:40
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:34
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:28
|46
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:39
|47
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:18
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:04
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:50
|50
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:22
|51
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:30
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:31
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:39
|54
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:55
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:24
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:39
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:32
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:04
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:19
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:37
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:50:19
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:22
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:44
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:01
|65
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:02
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:52:04
|67
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:18
|68
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:52:28
|69
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:19
|70
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:26
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:55:44
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:57:07
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:57:18
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:24
|75
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:42
|76
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:57:45
|77
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:58:27
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:31
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:58:40
|80
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:05
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:59:13
|82
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:38
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:00:15
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:00:38
|85
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:01:13
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:31
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:37
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:23
|90
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:30
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1:02:55
|92
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:56
|93
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:03:37
|94
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:27
|95
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:50
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:04:57
|97
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:27
|98
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:37
|99
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:56
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:06:42
|101
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:19
|102
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:34
|103
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:07:42
|104
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:03
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:15
|107
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:23
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:28
|109
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:09:57
|110
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:10:42
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:16
|113
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:38
|114
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:52
|115
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:12:54
|116
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:13:00
|117
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:17
|118
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:42
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:43
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:14:22
|121
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:33
|122
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:41
|123
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:43
|124
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:49
|125
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:14:55
|126
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|1:15:23
|127
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:02
|128
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:16:21
|129
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|1:17:23
|130
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:35
|131
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:18:16
|132
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:18:38
|133
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:18:45
|134
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:32
|135
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:20:22
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:41
|137
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:42
|138
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:21:07
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:21:09
|140
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:21:22
|141
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:22:19
|142
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:23:34
|143
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:19
|144
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:25
|145
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:24:26
|146
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:38
|147
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:57
|148
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:25:56
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1:25:59
|150
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:26:57
|151
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:27:32
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:27:57
|153
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:28:20
|154
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:28:29
|155
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:29:10
|156
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:21
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:45
|158
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:29:51
|159
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:30:14
|160
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:30:54
|161
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:30:55
|162
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:58
|163
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:31:04
|164
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:31:07
|165
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:31:48
|166
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:24
|167
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:33:35
|168
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:35:03
|169
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:35:33
|170
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:35:53
|171
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:36:32
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:38:22
|173
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:39:16
|174
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:29
|175
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|1:40:51
|176
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:41:10
|177
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:41:43
|178
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:52:20
|179
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:56:00
|180
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:56:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|275
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|173
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|150
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|73
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|18
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|19
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|20
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|32
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|28
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|24
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|23
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|30
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|34
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|37
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|38
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|43
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|46
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|47
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|48
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|50
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|54
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|55
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|56
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|57
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|58
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|60
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|61
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|63
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|64
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|67
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|68
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|69
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|70
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|71
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|74
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|76
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|77
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|78
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|79
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|81
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|82
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|83
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|84
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|85
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|87
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|88
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|89
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|90
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|92
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|3
|93
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|94
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|95
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|97
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|99
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|60
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|17
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|25
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|35
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|42:29:30
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:58
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:44
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:21
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:42
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:40
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:53
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:16
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:17
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:55:43
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:21
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:28
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:54
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:54
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:07:55
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:10:58
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:11:40
|19
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:47
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:53
|21
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:14:19
|22
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:33
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:18:20
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:26:27
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:19
|26
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:29:02
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:30:22
|28
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:33:31
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:54:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|127:28:25
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:12
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26:17
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:26
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:38:14
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:13
|7
|Orica-Scott
|0:45:57
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:51:39
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:31
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:07:25
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:09
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:12:58
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:21:30
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:22:30
|15
|Team Sunweb
|1:25:56
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:37
|17
|Direct Energie
|1:40:03
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:47
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|2:05:17
|20
|FDJ
|2:06:26
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:09:02
|22
|Dimension Data
|2:20:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy