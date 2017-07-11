Image 1 of 51 Marcel Kittel wins stage 10 of the 2017 Tour de France. Image 2 of 51 Marcel Kittel on the podium after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France Image 3 of 51 Marcel Kittel pulls in front in the final sprint on stage 10 of the Tour de France. Image 4 of 51 The sprinters winding up for the finale of the Tour's 10th stage Image 5 of 51 The final sprint on the Tour's 10th stage Image 6 of 51 Marcel Kittel celebrates another Tour de France stage win with teammates. Image 7 of 51 Marcel Kittel with enough room for an early celebration on stage 10 of the Tour de France Image 8 of 51 Chris Froome in yellow after the Tour's 10th stage Image 9 of 51 Marcel Kittel added to his points classification lead on stage 10 of the Tour de France. Image 10 of 51 Marcel Kittel celebrates his fourth stage victory of the 2017 Tour de France. Image 11 of 51 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) Image 12 of 51 Stage 10 of the Tour de France Image 13 of 51 Alexander Kristoff and Michael Schär mugging for the camera on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 Reto Hollenstein at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 German compatriots Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin enjoying stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 51 A calm day in the Tour de France peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 Lars Bak setting the pace in the Tour de France peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 51 Andrey Zeits leading Tony Martin in the Tour de France peloton on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 51 Tony Martin, Marcel Kittel and Zdenek Stybar in the Tour de France peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 51 Daniel Martin at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 51 Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo formed the main break on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo off the front on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 51 Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo in the day's breakaway on the Tour's 10th stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 51 The Tour peloton works its way through fields of sunflowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 51 Chris Froome in the peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 51 The pack rolls along a riverside on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 51 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) Image 28 of 51 Stage 10 of the Tour de France Image 29 of 51 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) Image 30 of 51 Nairo Quintana at the start Image 31 of 51 Alexey Lutsenko has some bandages after his stage 9 crash Image 32 of 51 Warren Barguil (Sunweb) Image 33 of 51 Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo in the breakaway Image 34 of 51 Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo in the breakaway Image 35 of 51 Green jersey holder Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) Image 36 of 51 Marcel Kittel has a special paint job for the Tour de France Image 37 of 51 Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford Image 38 of 51 Dave Brailsford Image 39 of 51 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 40 of 51 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 41 of 51 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 42 of 51 Chris Froome (Sky) before stage 10 of the Tour de France Image 43 of 51 The Tour de France peloton rolls out for stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 51 Yukiya Arashiro steps out of the Bahrain-Merida team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 51 Mauro Gianetti of the UAE Team Emirates team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 51 Giuseppe Martinelli of Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 51 Andrey Zeits (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 51 Irishman Nico Roche (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 51 Dylan Groenewegen after the stage 10 sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 51 Fabio Sabatini counts the team wins after ten stages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 51 Daniele Bennati (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) proved again that he is the sprinter to beat at the Tour de France, winning the mad dash to the line on stage 10 by an impressive margin. John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) could only watch the man in the green jersey pull away from them.

There was no change in the overall classification on an otherwise quiet day, with Sky's Chris Froome keeping his 18 second lead over Fabio Aru (Astana), and 51 seconds over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

Kittel's win, his fourth in this Tour, was his 13th overall, moving him into the record for victories for German riders in the Tour. He came into the finale relatively far back in the field, but simply powered his way up to blast by his would-be rivals.

"I won now so many stages in the Tour. I never expected it when I was starting my career," Kittel said. "I never really expected to be even in the Tour. I was hoping maybe at one point to become a professional, but that I would be at this level with these wins, it's hard for me to imagine.

"I think I had a pretty good spot because it was still relatively far with 500m to go at the last left corner. I saw that McLay started to sprint very early to come to the front, and that was my lead-out. From then on, I hit the front at 220 and I think it's no surprise that I feel really good at the moment in the sprint."

How it unfolded

The day was overcast but mercifully dry, as the 180-rider strong peloton took off from Perigueux after a rainy rest day. As expected, the action started immediately. Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) took off as soon as the flag dropped, and was soon looking back in surprise at being alone. At last Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) joined him. The peloton breathed a sigh of relief and let the duo go. After 20 km they had a lead of more than five minutes.

But five and a half minutes was a bit too much for the field, and Lotto-Soudal, desperate to set up a sprint win for Andre Greipel, started the early chase. The gap soon dropped and then held steady at around five minutes before inching its way back up

By the time the feed zone was reached halfway through, the gap had fallen to 3:20, with Lotto-Soudal and Quick-Step Floors leading the field.

As usual, the sprinter teams lined up for the day's intermediate sprint, less than three minutes behind the leaders. Quick-Step took off first, but it was Andre Greipel who took the maximum points, ahead of Marcel Kittel (QuickStep) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). Their speed dropped the gap to 2:33.

Katusha and Cofidis both moved up to help with the chase, and with 40 km left, the gap had fallen under two minutes, continuing to fall rapidly. The field ground their way steadily along and with 6.9 km, the two leaders were swallowed up.

Lotto Soudal drove furiously, with Katusha and Direct Energie setting up their trains at the front as well. The sprint teams put up such a pace that the field split.

Lotto took the lead into the finale and around the final curve, but then faded away. Kristoff was the first to go but was again too early in the wind. Daniel MacLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) went for his chance, but Kittel put on his usual impressive show of strength to move from far back to fly past everyone else. Degenkolb pulled hard, with Groenewegen right behind him, but they had no chance against the man in the green jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:01:00 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 11 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 38 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 39 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 47 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 50 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 51 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 52 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 56 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 60 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 62 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 66 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 67 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 68 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 69 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 71 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 73 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 75 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 83 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 85 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 87 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 89 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 90 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 92 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 93 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 94 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 96 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 97 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 98 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 100 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 101 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 102 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 103 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 107 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 108 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 109 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 110 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 115 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 123 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 124 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 125 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 126 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 127 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 130 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 131 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 132 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 136 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 139 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 140 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:41 141 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 142 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 143 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 144 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 148 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 149 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 150 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 151 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 152 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 153 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 154 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 155 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 158 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:58 159 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:02 160 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 161 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 163 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:23 164 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 165 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:25 166 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 168 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 169 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 170 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 171 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 172 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 173 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 174 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:17 175 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 176 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 177 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 178 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 179 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 180 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:11 DNS Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Cyprien, km 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 pts 2 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 13 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 11 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 14 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 30 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 16 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 12 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 11 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 6 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 3 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Domme (Cat. 4), km. 100.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Buisson-de-Cadouin (Cat. 4), km 138.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:01:00 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 19 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 25 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:51 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:02 27 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:03:11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:03:00 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Trek-Segafredo 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 Movistar Team 9 Team Sky 10 Bahrain-Merida 11 Katusha-Alpecin 12 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Cannondale-Drapac 16 Lotto Soudal 17 Team Sunweb 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Dimension Data 20 FDJ 21 Orica-Scott 22 Direct Energie 0:00:51

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 42:27:28 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:55 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:44 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:02 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:13 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:06 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:00 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:15 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:18 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:55 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:46 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:34 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:11:43 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:14:11 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:23 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:44 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:02 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:21:06 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:59 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:55 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:05 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:25:44 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:10 31 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:29:14 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:29:28 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:36 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:50 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:32:03 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:33:58 37 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:00 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:50 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:42 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:30 41 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:38 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:36:52 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:40 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:34 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:28 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:39 47 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:18 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:42:04 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:50 50 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:22 51 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:43:30 52 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:31 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:43:39 54 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:43:55 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:24 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:39 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:32 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:04 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:19 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:37 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:50:19 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:22 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:50:44 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:01 65 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:52:02 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:52:04 67 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:18 68 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:52:28 69 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:19 70 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:54:26 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:55:44 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:57:07 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:18 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:24 75 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:42 76 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:57:45 77 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:58:27 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:31 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:58:40 80 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:59:05 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:59:13 82 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:38 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:00:15 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:00:38 85 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:01:13 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:31 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:37 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:23 90 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:30 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1:02:55 92 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:56 93 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:03:37 94 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:27 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:50 96 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:04:57 97 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:27 98 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:37 99 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:05:56 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:06:42 101 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:07:19 102 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:34 103 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 1:07:42 104 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:03 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:15 107 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:23 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:28 109 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:09:57 110 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:10:42 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:03 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:12:16 113 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:12:38 114 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:52 115 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:12:54 116 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:13:00 117 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:17 118 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:42 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:43 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:22 121 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:33 122 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:41 123 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:43 124 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:49 125 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:14:55 126 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 1:15:23 127 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:02 128 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:16:21 129 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 1:17:23 130 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:17:35 131 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:18:16 132 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 1:18:38 133 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 1:18:45 134 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:32 135 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:20:22 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:20:41 137 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:20:42 138 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:21:07 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:21:09 140 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:21:22 141 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:22:19 142 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:23:34 143 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:19 144 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:25 145 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:24:26 146 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:38 147 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:24:57 148 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:25:56 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:25:59 150 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:26:57 151 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:27:32 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:27:57 153 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:28:20 154 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:28:29 155 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:29:10 156 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:21 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:45 158 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:29:51 159 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:30:14 160 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:30:54 161 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:30:55 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:30:58 163 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:31:04 164 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 1:31:07 165 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:31:48 166 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:24 167 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:33:35 168 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1:35:03 169 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:33 170 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:35:53 171 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:36:32 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:38:22 173 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:39:16 174 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:29 175 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 1:40:51 176 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:41:10 177 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:43 178 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:52:20 179 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:56:00 180 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:56:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 275 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 173 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 140 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 89 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 73 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 57 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 41 15 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 39 16 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 18 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 33 19 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 20 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 32 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 28 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 24 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 23 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 30 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 21 33 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 38 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 46 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 48 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 15 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 54 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 55 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 14 56 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 57 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 58 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 60 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 61 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 63 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 13 64 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 67 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 11 68 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 69 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 10 70 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 71 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 74 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 75 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 76 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 8 77 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 78 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 79 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 80 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 81 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 82 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 83 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 84 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 85 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 86 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 87 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 3 88 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 89 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 90 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 91 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 92 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 3 93 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 94 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 95 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 97 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 98 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 99 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 60 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 23 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 17 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 5 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 25 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 26 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 2 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 35 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 42:29:30 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:58 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:44 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:21 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:42 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:40 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:41:53 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:50:16 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:17 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:55:43 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:21 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:28 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:54 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:03:54 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:07:55 17 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:10:58 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:11:40 19 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:47 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:12:53 21 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:14:19 22 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:15:33 23 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:18:20 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:26:27 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:19 26 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:29:02 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:30:22 28 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:33:31 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:54:53