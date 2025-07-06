'Just like a Classic' - Tadej Pogačar misses out on Tour de France lead but makes slender gain on Jonas Vingegaard in fraught stage finale

By published

Pogačar claims the polka dot jersey, UAE happy to tick off another day without incident

2025 Tour de France stage 2: Tadej Pogačar claims the polka-dot jersey
2025 Tour de France stage 2: Tadej Pogačar claims the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar may have narrowly missed out on his first shot to take the yellow jersey on stage 2 of the Tour de France into Boulogne-sur-Mer, but he and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad are not concerned by today's outcome.

The Slovenian talisman couldn't quite match Mathieu van der Poel's power on the final uphill drag to the finish in the coastal town, with Alpecin-Deceuninck registering back-to-back stage wins at Le Tour as a result. Alpecin kept hold of the maillot jaune too, albeit on the back of another rider.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.