Trending

Tour de France: Kittel sprints to stage 2 victory

Froome, Porte and Bardet caught up in crash but finish in the peloton

Image 1 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 2 of 45

The peloton negotiates the wet pavement during stage 2

The peloton negotiates the wet pavement during stage 2
Image 3 of 45

Mugging for the camera at the start line of the Tour's second stage

Mugging for the camera at the start line of the Tour's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Tour de France jersey wearers and Marcel Kittel before stage 2

Tour de France jersey wearers and Marcel Kittel before stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

A message of encouragement in lieu of time gaps at the Tour de France

A message of encouragement in lieu of time gaps at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

The stage 2 breakaway at the Tour de France

The stage 2 breakaway at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Alberto Contador with the fans on stage 2 of the Tour de France

Alberto Contador with the fans on stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Stefan Küng at the start of the Tour de France's second stage

Stefan Küng at the start of the Tour de France's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Vasil Kiryienka greets fans at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de France.

Vasil Kiryienka greets fans at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and eventual stage 2 winner Marcel Kittel at the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and eventual stage 2 winner Marcel Kittel at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Stefan Küng on stage 2 of the Tour de France

Stefan Küng on stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Laurent Pichon of France and Fortuneo-Oscaro attacks from the breakaway group on stage two of the 2017 Tour de France

Laurent Pichon of France and Fortuneo-Oscaro attacks from the breakaway group on stage two of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 15 of 45

Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2 at the Tour de France

Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2 at the Tour de France
Image 16 of 45

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert and Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) near the end of stage 2

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert and Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) near the end of stage 2
Image 17 of 45

Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2 at the Tour de France

Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2 at the Tour de France
Image 18 of 45

The Tour de France rolled out from Düsseldorf on stage 2.

The Tour de France rolled out from Düsseldorf on stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

The start of the second stage of the Tour de France in Düsseldorf

The start of the second stage of the Tour de France in Düsseldorf
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and a 'foreign dignitary' at the start of the Tour de France's second stage

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and a 'foreign dignitary' at the start of the Tour de France's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Geraint Thomas and Vasil Kiryienka at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas and Vasil Kiryienka at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Geraint Thomas ahead of stage 2 of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas ahead of stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Marcel Kittel on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 2

Marcel Kittel on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 2
Image 25 of 45

Taylor Phinney, Thomas Boudat, Laurent Pichon and Yoann Offredo in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour de France

Taylor Phinney, Thomas Boudat, Laurent Pichon and Yoann Offredo in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Geraint Thomas on stage 2 of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas on stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Geraint Thomas talks to the media at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas talks to the media at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Stefan Kung in the white jersey after stage 2

Stefan Kung in the white jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2

Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 2

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey after stage 2

Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Marcel Kittel celebrates his stage 2 in on the Tour de France podium

Marcel Kittel celebrates his stage 2 in on the Tour de France podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Marcel Kittel en route to winning stage 2 at the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel en route to winning stage 2 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

The peloton in the rain during stage 2 at the Tour de France

The peloton in the rain during stage 2 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

(Image credit: Twitter/QSF)
Image 36 of 45

Teammates congratulate Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) after winning stage 2 at the Tour de France

Teammates congratulate Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) after winning stage 2 at the Tour de France
Image 37 of 45

Teammates congratulate Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) after winning stage 2 at the Tour de France

Teammates congratulate Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) after winning stage 2 at the Tour de France
Image 38 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 39 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 40 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 41 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 42 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 43 of 45

Another wet day at the 2017 Tour de France

Another wet day at the 2017 Tour de France
Image 44 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 45 of 45

Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his 10th career Tour de France victory on Sunday, powering his way to first over the finish line in Liège with a late surge from behind. Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was second and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third, with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) an impressive fourth after his recent illness.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Froome, Bardet crash on slippery stage 2

Tour de France: Stage 2 finish line quotes

Chris Froome survives Tour de France crash scare

Cavendish: I have a better chance of winning here than if I'm sat at home

Tour de France: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Kittel relies on instinct to take 10th Tour de France win

Phinney: It felt like a dream out there

Bardet: It could have been worse, that's for sure

Another first: Kittel wins Tour de France stage on disc brakes

Tour de France: Durbridge out but Yates challenge up and running

Tour de France: Renshaw takes confidence from Cavendish's fourth place in Liege

Tour de France: Porte avoids time loss after late crash

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas finished safely in the peloton to retain the race leader's yellow jersey but a ten-second stage winner's time bonus moved Kittel to third overall at six seconds and so within reach of yellow.

Bora-Hansgrohe opened the sprint, with Peter Sagan in the wind too early, and the world champion faded back to finish 10th. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) also tried to lead from the front but only offered Kittel a perfect lead out. Kittel became the first rider to win a Tour de France sprint on a bike equipped with disc-brakes.

"I'm super-relieved became in reality, I honestly don’t care how many stages I win, it’s about moments, and if have to finish with 10 wins or whatever amount, still be very proud," Kittel said.

"I felt I had the right moment and went for it, full gas," he said before being asked about his chances of taking the yellow jersey now he is only six seconds down on Thomas thanks to the 10-second stage winner's time bonus.

The stage was marked by a long breakaway that lasted over 200 kilometres in often heavy rain.

Read more on this article

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac), Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert) never had a large lead but at one point it looked as if the last two survivors of the move, Phinney and Offredo, might stay away to the finish. They were caught with one kilometre left to race. Phinney, making his Tour de France debut, took maximum points at the two small climbs of the day to move into the climber's polka dot jersey.

With about 30 kilometres left to race there was a large crash in the peloton, with much of Team Sky hitting the pavement, including Chris Froome. Other riders, including Richie Porte (BMC), and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) also crashed. Froome and Bardet had to chase back, with Froome also dropping back again for a bike change. His battered teammates brought him back up both times so he could finish in the main peloton and so not lose any time.

How it unfolded

On the heels of a rainy opening time trial in Dusseldorf, rain was once again the theme of the day on Sunday as it was wet most of the long stage 2.

The peloton was two riders down at the start as both Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) suffered serious injuries in crashes on stage 1. Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott), who hurt his ankle during the time trial, took to the start of stage 2 but subsequently had to abandon.

After a 10-minute ride through Düsseldorf, the peloton stopped for a small ceremony complete with national anthems and ribbon cutting. An addition 10-15 minutes brought them to the sharp start.

When the flag finally dropped Boudat, Pichon, Offredo and Phinney got away almost immediately.

Phinney seemed to have rediscovered his best form and appears to be completely recovered from his accident in the 2014 US road championships. The first climb of this year’s Tour de France came only 6.5 kilometres after the start, and Phinney made sure to grab the maximum points at the cat. 4 Côte de Grafenberg.

The foursome stayed away, but they were kept on a short line by the sprinters' teams and their maximum gap never went much beyond 3:30. The rain started as the riders headed southwest out of Düsseldorf. The first sprint came in Mönchengladbach, and once again Phinney jumped to take the points, but Boudat came around to claim the honours.

Just over two minutes back, the sprinters’ teams formed up to bring their stars into position, as points were on offer to the first 15 across the line. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the battle, followed by Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

From there, the stage moved down to Jülich, home of SRM, and through Aachen, before moving into Belgium. The rain continued and gap bobbled between one and three minutes.

The mass crash hit the field at traffic islands on a curve. A dozen or so riders went down, including favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale). A number of Katusha and Cofidis riders were also involved.

A Team Sky-led chase group grew larger and larger and chased back up to the peloton with determination. In the peloton, there was much looking around as to who was where. With about 24 kilometres to go, the chasers caught up with the field again and once again the sprinters’ teams were gathering at the front. Froome had to drop back for a bike change, but was again brought up by his teammates.

Perhaps thanks to the crash, the four escapees were able to tackle the day's final fourth-category climb alone. It was a close call, but Phinney once again took the points and would pull on the polka-dot jersey in Liège.

That left Phinney in the lead and he decided to take off on his own, with some 20 km to go. Offredo joined him two kilometres later to try and surprise the peloton. However the sprinters weren't about to let their first chance slip away. Lotto Soudal led the chase, with Bora-Hansgrohe right behind, and Quick Step Floors train moving in for a turn.

The gap dropped rapidly over the final five kilometres, and with a kilometre and a half to go, the field had the leading duo in sight. The catch was made with just over one kilometre left. It was time for a high-speed, hectic sprint.

Bora-Hansgrohe led the way with Sagan moving toward the front for the sprint but he was in the wind a few hundred metres before the line and so did not immediately take up his sprint.

Colbrelli produced a strong surge and then André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) hit the front but Kittel powered his way forward on their right. He came off Colbrelli's wheel at the right moment and used his huge strength to pull away and cross the line with enough of a gap to have time to raise his arms in celebration. He then burst into tears of joy as he sat on the road and realised what he had achieved.

Top 5
1. @marcelkittel
2. @ArnaudDemare
3. @AndreGreipel
4. @MarkCavendish
5. @GroenewegenD pic.twitter.com/AXsuQNVPiv

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4:37:06
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
14Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
17Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
29Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
31Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
32Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
36Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
43Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
46Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
48Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
50Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
60Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
64Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
66Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
67Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
68Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
73Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
74Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
77Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
79Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
82Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
83Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
95Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
96Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
97Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
99Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
100Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
106Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
107Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
111Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
113Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
114Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
116Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
117Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
118Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
119Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
120Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
121Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
123Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
124Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
125Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
126Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
127Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
128Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
129Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
131Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
134Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
135Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
136Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
139Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
140Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
141Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
142Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
143Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
144Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
145Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
146Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
147Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
148Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
150Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
151Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
153Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
154Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
156Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
158Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
159Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
160Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
162Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:26
163Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:51
164Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:00:53
165Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:00
166Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
167Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
168Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
169Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
170Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
171Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
172Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:23
173Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:01:31
174Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
175Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
176Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:46
177Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:02:49
178Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
179Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:05:12
180Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:47
181Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
182Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
183Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
184Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:46
185Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
186Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
187Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
188Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
189Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
190Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
191Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:49
192Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:09:53
193Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:55
194Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:26
195Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott

Sprint 1 - Mönchengladbach - 82.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac17
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
4Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin11
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb9
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors6
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data4
13Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates3
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Finish Line Points - Liège - 203.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors50pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data18
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
7Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates12
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb8
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
14Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin2

KOM 1 - Côte de Grafenberg - 6.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

KOM 2 - Côte d'Olne - 183.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:37:06
2Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
14Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:00
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:23
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:46
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:47
29Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:51:18
2Quick - Step Floors
3Direct Energie
4Team Sky
5Bora - Hansgrohe
6UAE Team Emirates
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Astana Pro Team
9Orica - Scott
10Lotto Soudal
11Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
12Movistar Team
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
14Team Dimension Data
15Team Katusha Alpecin
16BMC Racing Team
17Bahrain - Merida
18Trek - Segafredo
19Team Sunweb
20FDJ
21Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
22AG2R La Mondiale

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4:53:10
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:07
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
7Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:16
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
11Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:17
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:00:19
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
16Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
24Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:37
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
31Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
33Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:41
34Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
37Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
38Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:43
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
41Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:45
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:46
43Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
44Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
46Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
48Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:49
50Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
51Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
53John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
54Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
56Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
57Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
58Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:53
61André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
62Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:54
63Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
66Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:56
69Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
70Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
71Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
72Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:59
73Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
74Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
76Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:01
80Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
82Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
83Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:03
84Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
85Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:01:04
86Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
87Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
88Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
89Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
90Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
91Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:08
92Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
93Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
94Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
95Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
96Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:10
97Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
98Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
101Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
102Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
103Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
104Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:01:13
106Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
107Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
108Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
109Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
111Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
112Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
113Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:16
114Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
115Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
116Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
117Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
118Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
119Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:20
120Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
121Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
122Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
123Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
125Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
126Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
127Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:27
128Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
129Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:29
130Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
132Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:32
134Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
135Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:37
136George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:41
138Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:42
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
140Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
141Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
143Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:45
145Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
146Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:46
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
148Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:47
149Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:01:48
151Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:50
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:51
154Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
155Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:55
157Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
158Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
159Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:58
160Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:12
161Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
162Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:13
163Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:16
165Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:02:17
166Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
167Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
168Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:20
169Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
170Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:26
171Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:31
172Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:02:33
173Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:50
174Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:51
175Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:59
176Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:03
177Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:06
178Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:05:52
179Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:31
180Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
181Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:51
182Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:07:07
183Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:15
184Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:54
185Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:10:13
186Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:47
187Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:49
188Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:02
189Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:06
190Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:09
191Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:15
192Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:11:16
193Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:15:45
194Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:02
195Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors63pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ38
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data22
6Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
8Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
9Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb17
11Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
13Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates15
14Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin13
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
18Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors11
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data6
25Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb5
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
28John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo4
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
30Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
32Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
33Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
34Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2pts

 

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:53:15
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
4Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:29
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:32
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
7Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:36
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:38
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:47
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:05
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
17Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:19
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37
22Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:42
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:50
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:07
25Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:15
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:45
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:01
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:26
29Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:39:49
2Quick - Step Floors0:00:37
3Team Sunweb0:00:58
4Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:01
5Team Katusha Alpecin
6BMC Racing Team0:01:07
7Movistar Team0:01:08
8Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:19
9Astana Pro Team
10Orica - Scott
11Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:01:31
12Trek - Segafredo0:01:55
13AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
14Team Dimension Data0:02:02
15FDJ0:02:06
16Lotto Soudal0:02:09
17Direct Energie0:02:12
18Bahrain - Merida0:02:36
19UAE Team Emirates0:02:43
20Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:53
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:56
22Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:50

Latest on Cyclingnews