Tour de France: Kittel sprints to stage 2 victory
Froome, Porte and Bardet caught up in crash but finish in the peloton
Stage 2: Düsseldorf - Liège
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his 10th career Tour de France victory on Sunday, powering his way to first over the finish line in Liège with a late surge from behind. Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was second and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third, with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) an impressive fourth after his recent illness.
Team Sky's Geraint Thomas finished safely in the peloton to retain the race leader's yellow jersey but a ten-second stage winner's time bonus moved Kittel to third overall at six seconds and so within reach of yellow.
Bora-Hansgrohe opened the sprint, with Peter Sagan in the wind too early, and the world champion faded back to finish 10th. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) also tried to lead from the front but only offered Kittel a perfect lead out. Kittel became the first rider to win a Tour de France sprint on a bike equipped with disc-brakes.
"I'm super-relieved became in reality, I honestly don’t care how many stages I win, it’s about moments, and if have to finish with 10 wins or whatever amount, still be very proud," Kittel said.
"I felt I had the right moment and went for it, full gas," he said before being asked about his chances of taking the yellow jersey now he is only six seconds down on Thomas thanks to the 10-second stage winner's time bonus.
The stage was marked by a long breakaway that lasted over 200 kilometres in often heavy rain.
Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac), Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert) never had a large lead but at one point it looked as if the last two survivors of the move, Phinney and Offredo, might stay away to the finish. They were caught with one kilometre left to race. Phinney, making his Tour de France debut, took maximum points at the two small climbs of the day to move into the climber's polka dot jersey.
With about 30 kilometres left to race there was a large crash in the peloton, with much of Team Sky hitting the pavement, including Chris Froome. Other riders, including Richie Porte (BMC), and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) also crashed. Froome and Bardet had to chase back, with Froome also dropping back again for a bike change. His battered teammates brought him back up both times so he could finish in the main peloton and so not lose any time.
How it unfolded
On the heels of a rainy opening time trial in Dusseldorf, rain was once again the theme of the day on Sunday as it was wet most of the long stage 2.
The peloton was two riders down at the start as both Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) suffered serious injuries in crashes on stage 1. Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott), who hurt his ankle during the time trial, took to the start of stage 2 but subsequently had to abandon.
After a 10-minute ride through Düsseldorf, the peloton stopped for a small ceremony complete with national anthems and ribbon cutting. An addition 10-15 minutes brought them to the sharp start.
When the flag finally dropped Boudat, Pichon, Offredo and Phinney got away almost immediately.
Phinney seemed to have rediscovered his best form and appears to be completely recovered from his accident in the 2014 US road championships. The first climb of this year’s Tour de France came only 6.5 kilometres after the start, and Phinney made sure to grab the maximum points at the cat. 4 Côte de Grafenberg.
The foursome stayed away, but they were kept on a short line by the sprinters' teams and their maximum gap never went much beyond 3:30. The rain started as the riders headed southwest out of Düsseldorf. The first sprint came in Mönchengladbach, and once again Phinney jumped to take the points, but Boudat came around to claim the honours.
Just over two minutes back, the sprinters’ teams formed up to bring their stars into position, as points were on offer to the first 15 across the line. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the battle, followed by Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).
From there, the stage moved down to Jülich, home of SRM, and through Aachen, before moving into Belgium. The rain continued and gap bobbled between one and three minutes.
The mass crash hit the field at traffic islands on a curve. A dozen or so riders went down, including favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale). A number of Katusha and Cofidis riders were also involved.
A Team Sky-led chase group grew larger and larger and chased back up to the peloton with determination. In the peloton, there was much looking around as to who was where. With about 24 kilometres to go, the chasers caught up with the field again and once again the sprinters’ teams were gathering at the front. Froome had to drop back for a bike change, but was again brought up by his teammates.
Perhaps thanks to the crash, the four escapees were able to tackle the day's final fourth-category climb alone. It was a close call, but Phinney once again took the points and would pull on the polka-dot jersey in Liège.
That left Phinney in the lead and he decided to take off on his own, with some 20 km to go. Offredo joined him two kilometres later to try and surprise the peloton. However the sprinters weren't about to let their first chance slip away. Lotto Soudal led the chase, with Bora-Hansgrohe right behind, and Quick Step Floors train moving in for a turn.
The gap dropped rapidly over the final five kilometres, and with a kilometre and a half to go, the field had the leading duo in sight. The catch was made with just over one kilometre left. It was time for a high-speed, hectic sprint.
Bora-Hansgrohe led the way with Sagan moving toward the front for the sprint but he was in the wind a few hundred metres before the line and so did not immediately take up his sprint.
Colbrelli produced a strong surge and then André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) hit the front but Kittel powered his way forward on their right. He came off Colbrelli's wheel at the right moment and used his huge strength to pull away and cross the line with enough of a gap to have time to raise his arms in celebration. He then burst into tears of joy as he sat on the road and realised what he had achieved.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4:37:06
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|50
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|60
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|64
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|66
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|67
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|68
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|73
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|77
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|81
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|83
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|97
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|99
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|102
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|106
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|111
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|113
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|116
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|117
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|118
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|120
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|121
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|124
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|134
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|140
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|144
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|145
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|147
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|148
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|151
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|154
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|156
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|157
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|162
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|163
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:51
|164
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:53
|165
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:00
|166
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|167
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|170
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|171
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|172
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:23
|173
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:01:31
|174
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|175
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|176
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:46
|177
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:49
|178
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|179
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:05:12
|180
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:47
|181
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|182
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|183
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|184
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:46
|185
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|186
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|187
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|188
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|189
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|190
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|191
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:49
|192
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:53
|193
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:55
|194
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:26
|195
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|4
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|18
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|14
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:37:06
|2
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:00
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:23
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:46
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:47
|29
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:51:18
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Orica - Scott
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Bahrain - Merida
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|Team Sunweb
|20
|FDJ
|21
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4:53:10
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|7
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:17
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:00:19
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:32
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:37
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|31
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|34
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|38
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:43
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:46
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|44
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|46
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|50
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|51
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:50
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|57
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|58
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:53
|61
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|63
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:56
|69
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|70
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|71
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|72
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|73
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|75
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:00
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:01
|80
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|84
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:01:04
|86
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|87
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|89
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|90
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|92
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|94
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|95
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|96
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|97
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|101
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|103
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|104
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:01:13
|106
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|108
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|111
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|113
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:16
|114
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|115
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|118
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|119
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|123
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|125
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|126
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|127
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:27
|128
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:29
|130
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:32
|134
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|135
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:37
|136
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:41
|138
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|139
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|140
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|141
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|143
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:45
|145
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|146
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:46
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|148
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:47
|149
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:01:48
|151
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:51
|154
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|155
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|157
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|158
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:58
|160
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:12
|161
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|162
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:13
|163
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:16
|165
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:02:17
|166
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|167
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:20
|169
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|170
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:26
|171
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:31
|172
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:02:33
|173
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:50
|174
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:51
|175
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:59
|176
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:03
|177
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:06
|178
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:52
|179
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:31
|180
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|181
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:51
|182
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:07
|183
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:15
|184
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:54
|185
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|186
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:47
|187
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:49
|188
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:02
|189
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:06
|190
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:09
|191
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:15
|192
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:16
|193
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:45
|194
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:02
|195
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|38
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|22
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|11
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|14
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|6
|25
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|30
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:53:15
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:32
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|7
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:38
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:47
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|13
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:05
|15
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|17
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:09
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:10
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:50
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:07
|25
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:15
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:45
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:01
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:26
|29
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:39:49
|2
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:37
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:58
|4
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:01
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|8
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Orica - Scott
|11
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:55
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|15
|FDJ
|0:02:06
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:09
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:02:12
|18
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:02:36
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:43
|20
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:53
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:56
|22
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:50
