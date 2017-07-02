Image 1 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 2 of 45 The peloton negotiates the wet pavement during stage 2 Image 3 of 45 Mugging for the camera at the start line of the Tour's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Tour de France jersey wearers and Marcel Kittel before stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 A message of encouragement in lieu of time gaps at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 The stage 2 breakaway at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Alberto Contador with the fans on stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Stefan Küng at the start of the Tour de France's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Vasil Kiryienka greets fans at the start of stage 2 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and eventual stage 2 winner Marcel Kittel at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Stefan Küng on stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Laurent Pichon of France and Fortuneo-Oscaro attacks from the breakaway group on stage two of the 2017 Tour de France Image 15 of 45 Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2 at the Tour de France Image 16 of 45 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert and Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) near the end of stage 2 Image 17 of 45 Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2 at the Tour de France Image 18 of 45 The Tour de France rolled out from Düsseldorf on stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 The start of the second stage of the Tour de France in Düsseldorf (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and a 'foreign dignitary' at the start of the Tour de France's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Geraint Thomas and Vasil Kiryienka at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Geraint Thomas ahead of stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Marcel Kittel on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 2 Image 25 of 45 Taylor Phinney, Thomas Boudat, Laurent Pichon and Yoann Offredo in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Geraint Thomas on stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Geraint Thomas talks to the media at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Stefan Kung in the white jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Taylor Phinney in polka dots after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Marcel Kittel celebrates his stage 2 in on the Tour de France podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Marcel Kittel en route to winning stage 2 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 The peloton in the rain during stage 2 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 (Image credit: Twitter/QSF) Image 36 of 45 Teammates congratulate Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) after winning stage 2 at the Tour de France Image 37 of 45 Teammates congratulate Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) after winning stage 2 at the Tour de France Image 38 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 39 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 40 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 41 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 42 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 43 of 45 Another wet day at the 2017 Tour de France Image 44 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 45 of 45 Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his 10th career Tour de France victory on Sunday, powering his way to first over the finish line in Liège with a late surge from behind. Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was second and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third, with Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) an impressive fourth after his recent illness.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas finished safely in the peloton to retain the race leader's yellow jersey but a ten-second stage winner's time bonus moved Kittel to third overall at six seconds and so within reach of yellow.

Bora-Hansgrohe opened the sprint, with Peter Sagan in the wind too early, and the world champion faded back to finish 10th. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) also tried to lead from the front but only offered Kittel a perfect lead out. Kittel became the first rider to win a Tour de France sprint on a bike equipped with disc-brakes.

"I'm super-relieved became in reality, I honestly don’t care how many stages I win, it’s about moments, and if have to finish with 10 wins or whatever amount, still be very proud," Kittel said.





"I felt I had the right moment and went for it, full gas," he said before being asked about his chances of taking the yellow jersey now he is only six seconds down on Thomas thanks to the 10-second stage winner's time bonus.





The stage was marked by a long breakaway that lasted over 200 kilometres in often heavy rain.

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac), Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert) never had a large lead but at one point it looked as if the last two survivors of the move, Phinney and Offredo, might stay away to the finish. They were caught with one kilometre left to race. Phinney, making his Tour de France debut, took maximum points at the two small climbs of the day to move into the climber's polka dot jersey.

With about 30 kilometres left to race there was a large crash in the peloton, with much of Team Sky hitting the pavement, including Chris Froome. Other riders, including Richie Porte (BMC), and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) also crashed. Froome and Bardet had to chase back, with Froome also dropping back again for a bike change. His battered teammates brought him back up both times so he could finish in the main peloton and so not lose any time.

How it unfolded

On the heels of a rainy opening time trial in Dusseldorf, rain was once again the theme of the day on Sunday as it was wet most of the long stage 2.

The peloton was two riders down at the start as both Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) suffered serious injuries in crashes on stage 1. Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott), who hurt his ankle during the time trial, took to the start of stage 2 but subsequently had to abandon.

After a 10-minute ride through Düsseldorf, the peloton stopped for a small ceremony complete with national anthems and ribbon cutting. An addition 10-15 minutes brought them to the sharp start.

When the flag finally dropped Boudat, Pichon, Offredo and Phinney got away almost immediately.

Phinney seemed to have rediscovered his best form and appears to be completely recovered from his accident in the 2014 US road championships. The first climb of this year’s Tour de France came only 6.5 kilometres after the start, and Phinney made sure to grab the maximum points at the cat. 4 Côte de Grafenberg.

The foursome stayed away, but they were kept on a short line by the sprinters' teams and their maximum gap never went much beyond 3:30. The rain started as the riders headed southwest out of Düsseldorf. The first sprint came in Mönchengladbach, and once again Phinney jumped to take the points, but Boudat came around to claim the honours.

Just over two minutes back, the sprinters’ teams formed up to bring their stars into position, as points were on offer to the first 15 across the line. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the battle, followed by Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

From there, the stage moved down to Jülich, home of SRM, and through Aachen, before moving into Belgium. The rain continued and gap bobbled between one and three minutes.

The mass crash hit the field at traffic islands on a curve. A dozen or so riders went down, including favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale). A number of Katusha and Cofidis riders were also involved.

A Team Sky-led chase group grew larger and larger and chased back up to the peloton with determination. In the peloton, there was much looking around as to who was where. With about 24 kilometres to go, the chasers caught up with the field again and once again the sprinters’ teams were gathering at the front. Froome had to drop back for a bike change, but was again brought up by his teammates.

Perhaps thanks to the crash, the four escapees were able to tackle the day's final fourth-category climb alone. It was a close call, but Phinney once again took the points and would pull on the polka-dot jersey in Liège.

That left Phinney in the lead and he decided to take off on his own, with some 20 km to go. Offredo joined him two kilometres later to try and surprise the peloton. However the sprinters weren't about to let their first chance slip away. Lotto Soudal led the chase, with Bora-Hansgrohe right behind, and Quick Step Floors train moving in for a turn.

The gap dropped rapidly over the final five kilometres, and with a kilometre and a half to go, the field had the leading duo in sight. The catch was made with just over one kilometre left. It was time for a high-speed, hectic sprint.

Bora-Hansgrohe led the way with Sagan moving toward the front for the sprint but he was in the wind a few hundred metres before the line and so did not immediately take up his sprint.

Colbrelli produced a strong surge and then André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) hit the front but Kittel powered his way forward on their right. He came off Colbrelli's wheel at the right moment and used his huge strength to pull away and cross the line with enough of a gap to have time to raise his arms in celebration. He then burst into tears of joy as he sat on the road and realised what he had achieved.

Top 5

1. @marcelkittel

2. @ArnaudDemare

3. @AndreGreipel

4. @MarkCavendish

5. @GroenewegenD pic.twitter.com/AXsuQNVPiv

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:37:06 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 14 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 24 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 33 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 36 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 43 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 50 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 60 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 62 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 64 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 66 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 67 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 68 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 73 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 74 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 77 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 82 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 83 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 91 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 97 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 99 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 100 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 106 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 111 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 113 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 114 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 116 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 117 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 118 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 119 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 120 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 121 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 123 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 124 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 125 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 126 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 128 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 134 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 135 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 136 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 139 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 140 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 141 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 142 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 143 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 144 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 145 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 146 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 147 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 148 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 151 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 153 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 154 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 156 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 159 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 160 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 162 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:26 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:51 164 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:00:53 165 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:00 166 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 167 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 168 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 169 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 170 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 171 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 172 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:23 173 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:01:31 174 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 175 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 176 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:46 177 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:02:49 178 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 179 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:05:12 180 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:47 181 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 182 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 183 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 184 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:46 185 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 186 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 187 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 188 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 189 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 190 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 191 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:49 192 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:09:53 193 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:55 194 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:26 195 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott

Sprint 1 - Mönchengladbach - 82.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 17 3 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 4 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 11 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4 13 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Finish Line Points - Liège - 203.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 50 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 18 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 12 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 14 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 2

KOM 1 - Côte de Grafenberg - 6.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

KOM 2 - Côte d'Olne - 183.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:37:06 2 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 14 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:00 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:23 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:46 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:47 29 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13:51:18 2 Quick - Step Floors 3 Direct Energie 4 Team Sky 5 Bora - Hansgrohe 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Orica - Scott 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 12 Movistar Team 13 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 14 Team Dimension Data 15 Team Katusha Alpecin 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Bahrain - Merida 18 Trek - Segafredo 19 Team Sunweb 20 FDJ 21 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 22 AG2R La Mondiale

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4:53:10 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:07 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 7 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:16 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:17 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:00:19 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:30 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:36 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:37 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 31 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:41 34 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 38 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:43 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 41 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:45 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:46 43 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 44 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:48 46 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 48 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 50 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 51 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 53 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 54 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 56 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 57 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:52 58 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:53 61 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 62 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 63 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 66 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:56 69 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 70 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 71 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 72 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 73 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 74 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 75 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:01 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 83 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 84 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 0:01:04 86 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 87 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 89 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 90 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:08 92 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 94 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 95 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 96 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:10 97 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 98 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 101 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 102 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 103 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:01:13 106 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 107 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 108 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 111 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 112 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 113 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:16 114 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 115 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 117 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 118 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 119 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:20 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 121 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 122 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 123 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 125 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 126 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 127 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:27 128 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:29 130 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 132 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32 134 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 135 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:37 136 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41 138 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 140 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 141 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 143 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:45 145 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 146 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:46 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 148 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:47 149 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:01:48 151 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 152 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:50 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:51 154 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 155 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:55 157 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 158 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 159 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:58 160 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:12 161 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 162 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:13 163 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:16 165 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:02:17 166 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 167 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 168 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:20 169 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 170 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:26 171 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:31 172 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:02:33 173 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:50 174 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:51 175 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:59 176 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:03 177 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:03:06 178 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:05:52 179 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:31 180 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 181 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:51 182 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:07 183 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:15 184 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:54 185 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:10:13 186 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:47 187 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:49 188 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:02 189 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:06 190 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:09 191 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:15 192 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:11:16 193 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:45 194 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:02 195 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 63 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 38 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 22 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 8 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 11 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 13 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 15 14 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 13 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 11 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 6 25 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 30 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 33 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 34 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 pts

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:53:15 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 4 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:29 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:32 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 7 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:36 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:38 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:47 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:48 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 17 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:10 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:19 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:37 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:50 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:07 25 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:02:15 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:45 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:03:01 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:26 29 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:10