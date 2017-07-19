Image 1 of 65 Primoz Roglic wins stage 17 of the Tour de France. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) soloed to his first ever Tour de France stage victory with a long-range attack into Serre Chavalier. Roglic, who had been part of the early break, attacked on the final climb of the Col du Galibier and held of the combined might of the GC favourites to win stage 17 by over a minute.

Behind Roglic, the sprint for the minor places and bonus seconds was battled out between the general classification riders. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) tried to go long, moving ahead in the final few corners, but he didn’t have the legs to hold on. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) surged past him on the line to take the six bonus seconds on offer and there was further frustration for the Frenchman as Chris Froome pipped him to the final bonus seconds in third place.

Those few inches on the line would prove crucial in the overall standings with Uran moving up to second overall, equal on time with Bardet. The pair now sits 27 seconds back on Froome with just one more major mountain stage ahead of Saturday’s time trial.

Uran’s ascension of the overall standings was helped by the minor collapse of Fabio Aru (Astana). Aru lost touch with the group of favourites under a barrage of attacks on the Galibier and never saw them again. He fought valiantly, but still lost 30 seconds in the overall fight and has dropped off the podium and into fourth place.

Roglic almost saw his chances for the stage win disappear as the overall contenders did their best to maximise the damage to Aru. It was only when the Italian champion looked almost certain of not returning that the rate of chase reduced and Roglic was able to push on for the win.

The LottoNl-Jumbo rider attacked with just under five kilometres to the top of the Galibier. He quickly distanced his companions, which had included Alberto Contador after the Spaniard launched his own long-range attack on the Col de la Croix de Fer. Roglic had more than a minute at the top of the Galibier and a very smooth descent helped him to near enough maintain that lead.

Outside of the fight for yellow and the stage win, the stage was marked by the battle for green and the eventual abandon of Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors). Michael Matthews had gone on the attack and closed the gap to nine points, but the jersey would be handed to him after Kittel abandoned following a crash.

How it happened

The penultimate mountain stage of the 2017 Tour de France was always going to be a tetchy affair, with so much still to play for and so it would turn out to be. Many tried and failed to get into the breakaway early on and the movement in the bunch on the approach to the first climb of the day the Col d'Ornon took out not one but two jersey wearers.

Mountains classification leader Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) came through it with little damage, but green jersey Kittel was not so lucky. He looked in pain as he endured a lengthy wait for a replacement bike and a damaged cleat meant he had to change his shoe. Eventually, he was able to ride on, but an ice pack on his shoulder was evidence of a serious underlying issue.

While Kittel was being attended to by the medical car behind the pack, a break began to form at the front. Adding insult to injury, Kittel's biggest rival for the green jersey competition, Matthews was one of many riders to make it clear. The Sunweb rider was joined by 29 other riders, including Roglic, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Mathias Frank and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis).

The top of the Col d'Ornon in sight, Matthews and De Gendt pushed on. De Gendt was looking to mop up a few mountains points but Matthews, playing the team game, had other ideas and sprinted around him to crest the second category climb first. The peloton would follow them over already five minutes behind.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) was the next sprinter to fall afoul of the Tour de France curse as he came down hard on the descent of the Ornon. The Norwegian looked like he'd been in a bar brawl when he got back on the bike with a bloody cut under his eye and a jersey ripped to shreds.

Meanwhile, Matthews and De Gendt were still riding their two-up time trial, as the former looked to take the points at the intermediate sprint.

Contador goes long

The main GC battle was not going to take place until the riders hit the Galibier, but Contador decided to pull a move out of the history books by going on the early slopes of the Col de la Croix de Fer. Having struggled through much of the Tour de France, it was a window into Contador of years gone by. He initially took Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with him, but the Colombian did not have the legs to hold onto a determined Contador. Quintana had already tried to go away before Contador had launched his move. His day would get worse later on when he was well and truly dropped by the favourites.

Contador was forced to bridge much of the gap alone until he got close enough to the leaders for his teammate Michael Gogl to drop back and keep him company. By the time Contador had them in his sights, the breakaway was dropping in numbers.

Matthews and De Gendt were still ahead, but it wouldn't be for long with Contador on a mission. With 89 kilometres still to run, they were brought back and the real battle for the stage win would begin. Meanwhile, news came through that Kittel had called it a day, leaving the Tour de France with an injured shoulder and five stage victories.

Team Sky takes control

Contador was no threat to their race lead, but that didn't stop Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka setting a blistering pace that would see the break's advantage diminish very quickly. By the Telegraphe, the lead was down to 3:20 and there were just 10 riders left out front. A bike change left Contador on the side of the road for some time, but he was quickly back with his companions. They were not going to leave him behind just yet.

The gap would go out again ahead of the Galibier, but as the leaders tried to shake each other off, the decreasing peloton meticulously worked their way ever closer. After several failed attempts, Roglic finally broke free with 35 kilometres remaining as Contador paid for his efforts earlier in the day.

Behind, Dan Martin was the first of the GC riders to attack, but his lead would not grow to much more than 10 seconds. As had been expected, Bardet launched a flurry of moves towards the top of the Galibier. While unable to break free of the yellow jersey, he did distance one of his main rivals, Aru. The Italian champion had been labouring and, after chasing back on a number of times, he finally cracked and was never to see the group of favourites again.

As Roglic glided his way down the long descent towards the finish, the yellow jersey group would continue to fracture. Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) suffered badly, while his white jersey rival Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) joined forces with Aru.

Bardet, Uran, Barguil and Landa stayed with the yellow jersey Froome right up to the line, with Uran winning the sprint for second place over a minute behind Roglic.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5:07:41 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:13 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:16 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:43 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:44 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:59 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:10 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:03:14 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:07 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 18 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:47 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:45 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:58 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:42 28 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:12:48 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:41 31 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:16:43 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 37 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:59 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:23:04 48 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:48 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:51 51 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 52 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:53 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:47 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:27:15 56 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:46 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 64 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 67 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:54 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 71 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:41 72 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 75 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 76 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 83 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 88 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 90 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 91 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 92 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 93 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 95 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 98 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 101 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 104 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 106 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 108 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 111 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 112 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 113 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 118 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 120 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 121 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 123 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 124 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 127 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 133 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 137 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 138 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 141 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 142 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 143 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 144 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 145 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 146 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 147 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 148 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 149 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 150 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 151 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 152 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 153 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 154 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 155 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 156 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 159 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 160 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 162 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 163 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 164 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 165 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 166 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 167 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 169 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro DNS Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors DNF Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 17 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 11 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 3 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 2 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Intermediate sprint - Allemont, km. 47.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 4 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 13 5 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 9 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2), Col d'Ornon, km. 30.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. HC), Col de la Croix de Fer (2 067 m), km. 78.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 6 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 8 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1), Col du Télégraphe, km. 132.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 6 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. HC), Col du Galibier - Souvenir Henri Desgrange, km. 155.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 12 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 4 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 5:09:25 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:30 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:03 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:01 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:59 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:07 7 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:02 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:57 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 19 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 25 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:31:32 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:11:57 4 Orica-Scott 0:24:16 5 BMC Racing Team 0:27:31 6 Lotto Soudal 0:32:00 7 Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:15 8 Astana Pro Team 0:34:43 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:35:54 10 Movistar Team 0:36:53 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:41:34 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:07 13 Team Sunweb 0:45:18 14 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:49:37 15 Direct Energie 0:49:48 16 Quick-Step Floors 0:55:41 17 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:53 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:45 19 Dimension Data 1:02:03 20 Bahrain-Merida 1:04:00 21 Katusha-Alpecin 1:15:36 22 FDJ

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 73:27:26 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:24 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:37 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:07 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:35 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:45 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:08:52 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:54 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:36 14 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:21:16 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:06 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:33:32 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:34:47 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:35:23 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:46 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:53 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:22 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:04 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:51:22 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:53:57 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:26 26 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:05:19 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:05:47 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:02 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:53 30 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:13:00 31 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:17:54 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:21:15 33 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:24:22 34 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:30 35 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:26:05 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:26:29 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:26:37 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:32:10 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:09 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:39:47 41 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:41:48 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:45 43 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:46 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:46:07 45 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:46:34 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:14 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:49:12 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:51:06 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:51:54 50 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:52:59 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:53:31 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1:55:24 53 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:57:59 54 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:58:20 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:58:32 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2:00:19 57 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 2:01:30 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:02:47 59 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2:04:32 60 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:05:59 61 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 2:06:24 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:05 63 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:09:17 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:11:51 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:12:17 66 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:14:52 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 2:14:56 68 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:52 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:32 70 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:21:40 71 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:22:25 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:22:43 73 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:22:51 74 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:23:55 75 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:25:35 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:28:04 77 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:12 78 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 2:28:15 79 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:28:18 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:28:46 81 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:28:54 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:29:39 83 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 2:32:21 84 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:33:35 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:33:41 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:35:31 87 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:35:38 88 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2:36:16 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:36:21 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:36:56 91 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 2:38:15 92 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:38:16 93 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:38:22 94 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:38:47 95 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:38:52 96 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:39:17 97 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:41:25 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:43:41 99 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2:44:19 100 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:47:07 101 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:47:35 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 2:48:30 103 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2:49:22 104 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:50:26 105 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 2:51:08 106 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 2:51:33 107 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:51:46 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 2:51:47 109 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:43 111 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 2:54:46 112 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:54:57 113 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:56:44 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:56:51 115 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:57:23 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2:58:56 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2:59:45 118 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:59:55 119 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:02:08 120 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:02:52 121 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:06:17 122 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:06:40 123 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:08:00 124 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3:08:15 125 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:09:31 126 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:09:41 127 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:10:18 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:10:50 129 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3:11:38 130 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:12:22 131 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:12:33 132 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:13:11 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 3:14:27 134 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:15:12 135 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:15:39 136 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:15:59 137 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:17:30 138 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:19:22 139 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:19:45 140 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:20:16 141 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3:20:23 142 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:21:24 143 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:21:28 144 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:23:45 145 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:24:17 146 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:24:28 147 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:26:12 148 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:27:43 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:31:03 150 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 3:31:29 151 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:31:31 152 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 3:31:57 153 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 3:33:06 154 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:33:20 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 3:35:35 156 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:39:28 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:40:22 158 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:43:37 159 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:44:18 160 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:44:40 161 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:45:49 162 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:46:05 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:46:56 164 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:49:02 165 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:50:53 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:53:47 167 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:55:29 168 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:57:45 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:04:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 364 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 204 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 143 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 140 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 105 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 98 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 87 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 80 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 79 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 70 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 18 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 60 19 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 58 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 54 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 51 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 50 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 28 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 29 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 37 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 35 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 35 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 34 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 37 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 38 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 28 40 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 41 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 28 42 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 45 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 46 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 25 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 48 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 49 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 50 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 23 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 23 52 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 53 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 55 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 20 58 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 59 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 19 61 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 62 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 19 63 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 64 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 65 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 66 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 67 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 68 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 69 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 70 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 72 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 73 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 75 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 76 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 78 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 13 79 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 80 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 82 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 13 83 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 85 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 86 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 87 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 88 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 89 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 90 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 10 91 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 10 93 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 10 94 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 9 95 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 96 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 9 97 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 99 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 100 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 101 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 102 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 7 103 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 104 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 105 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 106 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 107 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 109 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 110 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 5 111 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 5 113 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 114 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 115 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 116 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 117 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 118 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 119 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 120 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 121 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 122 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2 123 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 124 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 125 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 129 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 37 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 33 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 32 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 31 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 25 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 21 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 16 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 15 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 10 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 35 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 36 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 37 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 38 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 42 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 2 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 46 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 47 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 49 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1 52 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 55 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 56 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 73:31:33 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:28 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:59 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:39 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:46 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:57 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:17:08 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:07:44 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:18:18 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:18:36 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:24:11 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:29:28 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:31:31 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:34:45 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:35:10 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:43:00 17 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:53:16 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:55:48 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:05:34 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:08:15 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:08:26 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:09:04 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3:16:16 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:19:38 25 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:22:05 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:40:11 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:41:42 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:41:58