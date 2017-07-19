Tour de France: Roglic soars to victory in Serre Chevalier
Aru distanced on descent from Galibier, slips out of podium position
Stage 17: Le Murre - Serre Chavalier
Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) soloed to his first ever Tour de France stage victory with a long-range attack into Serre Chavalier. Roglic, who had been part of the early break, attacked on the final climb of the Col du Galibier and held of the combined might of the GC favourites to win stage 17 by over a minute.
Behind Roglic, the sprint for the minor places and bonus seconds was battled out between the general classification riders. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) tried to go long, moving ahead in the final few corners, but he didn’t have the legs to hold on. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) surged past him on the line to take the six bonus seconds on offer and there was further frustration for the Frenchman as Chris Froome pipped him to the final bonus seconds in third place.
Those few inches on the line would prove crucial in the overall standings with Uran moving up to second overall, equal on time with Bardet. The pair now sits 27 seconds back on Froome with just one more major mountain stage ahead of Saturday’s time trial.
Uran’s ascension of the overall standings was helped by the minor collapse of Fabio Aru (Astana). Aru lost touch with the group of favourites under a barrage of attacks on the Galibier and never saw them again. He fought valiantly, but still lost 30 seconds in the overall fight and has dropped off the podium and into fourth place.
Roglic almost saw his chances for the stage win disappear as the overall contenders did their best to maximise the damage to Aru. It was only when the Italian champion looked almost certain of not returning that the rate of chase reduced and Roglic was able to push on for the win.
The LottoNl-Jumbo rider attacked with just under five kilometres to the top of the Galibier. He quickly distanced his companions, which had included Alberto Contador after the Spaniard launched his own long-range attack on the Col de la Croix de Fer. Roglic had more than a minute at the top of the Galibier and a very smooth descent helped him to near enough maintain that lead.
Outside of the fight for yellow and the stage win, the stage was marked by the battle for green and the eventual abandon of Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors). Michael Matthews had gone on the attack and closed the gap to nine points, but the jersey would be handed to him after Kittel abandoned following a crash.
How it happened
The penultimate mountain stage of the 2017 Tour de France was always going to be a tetchy affair, with so much still to play for and so it would turn out to be. Many tried and failed to get into the breakaway early on and the movement in the bunch on the approach to the first climb of the day the Col d'Ornon took out not one but two jersey wearers.
Mountains classification leader Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) came through it with little damage, but green jersey Kittel was not so lucky. He looked in pain as he endured a lengthy wait for a replacement bike and a damaged cleat meant he had to change his shoe. Eventually, he was able to ride on, but an ice pack on his shoulder was evidence of a serious underlying issue.
While Kittel was being attended to by the medical car behind the pack, a break began to form at the front. Adding insult to injury, Kittel's biggest rival for the green jersey competition, Matthews was one of many riders to make it clear. The Sunweb rider was joined by 29 other riders, including Roglic, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Mathias Frank and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis).
The top of the Col d'Ornon in sight, Matthews and De Gendt pushed on. De Gendt was looking to mop up a few mountains points but Matthews, playing the team game, had other ideas and sprinted around him to crest the second category climb first. The peloton would follow them over already five minutes behind.
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) was the next sprinter to fall afoul of the Tour de France curse as he came down hard on the descent of the Ornon. The Norwegian looked like he'd been in a bar brawl when he got back on the bike with a bloody cut under his eye and a jersey ripped to shreds.
Meanwhile, Matthews and De Gendt were still riding their two-up time trial, as the former looked to take the points at the intermediate sprint.
Contador goes long
The main GC battle was not going to take place until the riders hit the Galibier, but Contador decided to pull a move out of the history books by going on the early slopes of the Col de la Croix de Fer. Having struggled through much of the Tour de France, it was a window into Contador of years gone by. He initially took Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with him, but the Colombian did not have the legs to hold onto a determined Contador. Quintana had already tried to go away before Contador had launched his move. His day would get worse later on when he was well and truly dropped by the favourites.
Contador was forced to bridge much of the gap alone until he got close enough to the leaders for his teammate Michael Gogl to drop back and keep him company. By the time Contador had them in his sights, the breakaway was dropping in numbers.
Matthews and De Gendt were still ahead, but it wouldn't be for long with Contador on a mission. With 89 kilometres still to run, they were brought back and the real battle for the stage win would begin. Meanwhile, news came through that Kittel had called it a day, leaving the Tour de France with an injured shoulder and five stage victories.
Team Sky takes control
Contador was no threat to their race lead, but that didn't stop Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka setting a blistering pace that would see the break's advantage diminish very quickly. By the Telegraphe, the lead was down to 3:20 and there were just 10 riders left out front. A bike change left Contador on the side of the road for some time, but he was quickly back with his companions. They were not going to leave him behind just yet.
The gap would go out again ahead of the Galibier, but as the leaders tried to shake each other off, the decreasing peloton meticulously worked their way ever closer. After several failed attempts, Roglic finally broke free with 35 kilometres remaining as Contador paid for his efforts earlier in the day.
Behind, Dan Martin was the first of the GC riders to attack, but his lead would not grow to much more than 10 seconds. As had been expected, Bardet launched a flurry of moves towards the top of the Galibier. While unable to break free of the yellow jersey, he did distance one of his main rivals, Aru. The Italian champion had been labouring and, after chasing back on a number of times, he finally cracked and was never to see the group of favourites again.
As Roglic glided his way down the long descent towards the finish, the yellow jersey group would continue to fracture. Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) suffered badly, while his white jersey rival Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) joined forces with Aru.
Bardet, Uran, Barguil and Landa stayed with the yellow jersey Froome right up to the line, with Uran winning the sprint for second place over a minute behind Roglic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:07:41
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:13
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:43
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:44
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:59
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:10
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:03:14
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:07
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:47
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:58
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:42
|28
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:12:48
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:41
|31
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:16:43
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:59
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:23:04
|48
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:48
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:51
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|52
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:53
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:47
|55
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:27:15
|56
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:46
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|64
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:54
|70
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|71
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:41
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|76
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|83
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|91
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|93
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|98
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|101
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|106
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|108
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|111
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|118
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|124
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|137
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|141
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|142
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|144
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|146
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|147
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|148
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|149
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|150
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|151
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|152
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|153
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|154
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|155
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|156
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|159
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|160
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|164
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|165
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|166
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|167
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|169
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNS
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|11
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|2
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|5
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|6
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|12
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|5:09:25
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:30
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:03
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:01
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:59
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:07
|7
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:02
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:31:57
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|19
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|15:31:32
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:57
|4
|Orica-Scott
|0:24:16
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:27:31
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32:00
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:15
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:34:43
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:54
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:36:53
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:41:34
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:07
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:45:18
|14
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:49:37
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:49:48
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:55:41
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:53
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:45
|19
|Dimension Data
|1:02:03
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:04:00
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:15:36
|22
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|73:27:26
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:37
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:07
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:35
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:45
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:08:52
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:54
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:36
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:21:16
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:06
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:33:32
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:34:47
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:35:23
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:46
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:53
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:22
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:04
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:22
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:53:57
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:26
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:05:19
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:05:47
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:02
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:53
|30
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:13:00
|31
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:17:54
|32
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:21:15
|33
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:24:22
|34
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:30
|35
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:05
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:26:29
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:37
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:32:10
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:35:09
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|1:39:47
|41
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:41:48
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:45
|43
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:45:46
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:46:07
|45
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:46:34
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:14
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:49:12
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:51:06
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:51:54
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:52:59
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:53:31
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|1:55:24
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:57:59
|54
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:20
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:58:32
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:00:19
|57
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|2:01:30
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:02:47
|59
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2:04:32
|60
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:05:59
|61
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|2:06:24
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:05
|63
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:09:17
|64
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:51
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:12:17
|66
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:14:52
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|2:14:56
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:52
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:18:32
|70
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:21:40
|71
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:22:25
|72
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:22:43
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:22:51
|74
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:23:55
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:35
|76
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:28:04
|77
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:12
|78
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|2:28:15
|79
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:28:18
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:28:46
|81
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:28:54
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:29:39
|83
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:32:21
|84
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:33:35
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:33:41
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:35:31
|87
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:35:38
|88
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:36:16
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:36:21
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:36:56
|91
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|2:38:15
|92
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:38:16
|93
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:38:22
|94
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:38:47
|95
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:38:52
|96
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:39:17
|97
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:41:25
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:43:41
|99
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:44:19
|100
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:47:07
|101
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:47:35
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|2:48:30
|103
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2:49:22
|104
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:50:26
|105
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|2:51:08
|106
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:51:33
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:51:46
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|2:51:47
|109
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:52:43
|111
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|2:54:46
|112
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:54:57
|113
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:56:44
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:56:51
|115
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:23
|116
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:58:56
|117
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2:59:45
|118
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:59:55
|119
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:02:08
|120
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:02:52
|121
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:06:17
|122
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:06:40
|123
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:08:00
|124
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:08:15
|125
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:09:31
|126
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:09:41
|127
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:10:18
|128
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:10:50
|129
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:11:38
|130
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:12:22
|131
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:12:33
|132
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:13:11
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:14:27
|134
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:15:12
|135
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:15:39
|136
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:15:59
|137
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:17:30
|138
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3:19:22
|139
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:19:45
|140
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:20:16
|141
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:20:23
|142
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:21:24
|143
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:21:28
|144
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:23:45
|145
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:24:17
|146
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:24:28
|147
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:12
|148
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:27:43
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:31:03
|150
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|3:31:29
|151
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:31:31
|152
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3:31:57
|153
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:33:06
|154
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:33:20
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|3:35:35
|156
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:39:28
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:40:22
|158
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:43:37
|159
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:44:18
|160
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:44:40
|161
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:45:49
|162
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:46:05
|163
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:46:56
|164
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:49:02
|165
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:50:53
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:53:47
|167
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:55:29
|168
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:57:45
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|364
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|204
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|143
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|140
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|105
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|80
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|70
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|19
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|58
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|54
|24
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|51
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|50
|27
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|28
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|32
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|33
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|34
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|37
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|38
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|40
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|41
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|42
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|46
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|25
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|48
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|49
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|50
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|23
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|52
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|53
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|20
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|59
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|61
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|64
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|65
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|66
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|67
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|68
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|69
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|70
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|71
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|17
|72
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|74
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|75
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|76
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|78
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|79
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|80
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|82
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|83
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|84
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|85
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|86
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|87
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|88
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|89
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|90
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|10
|91
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|10
|93
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|94
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|9
|95
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|96
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|97
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|99
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|100
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|101
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|102
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|103
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|104
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|105
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|106
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|107
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|109
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|110
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|111
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|112
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|5
|113
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4
|114
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|115
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|116
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|117
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|118
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|119
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|120
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|121
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|122
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|123
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|124
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|125
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|129
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|32
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|21
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|15
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|22
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|35
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|36
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|37
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|38
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|39
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|42
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|46
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|47
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|48
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|49
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|52
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|55
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|56
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|73:31:33
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:28
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:59
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:39
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:46
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:57
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:17:08
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:07:44
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:18:18
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:18:36
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:24:11
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:29:28
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:31:31
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:34:45
|15
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:35:10
|16
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:43:00
|17
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:53:16
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:55:48
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:05:34
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:08:15
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:08:26
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:09:04
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:16:16
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:19:38
|25
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:22:05
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:40:11
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:41:42
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:41:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|220:37:52
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:35
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|1:37:30
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:37
|5
|Movistar Team
|1:48:10
|6
|Orica-Scott
|2:05:06
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2:06:27
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|2:19:49
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33:51
|10
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:38:04
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:42:16
|12
|Team Sunweb
|3:14:58
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:32:32
|14
|Direct Energie
|3:34:20
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:40:38
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:47:13
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|3:52:13
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:20:57
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|5:04:04
|20
|Dimension Data
|5:04:42
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5:08:41
|22
|FDJ
|5:41:46
