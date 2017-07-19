Trending

Tour de France: Roglic soars to victory in Serre Chevalier

Aru distanced on descent from Galibier, slips out of podium position

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) soloed to his first ever Tour de France stage victory with a long-range attack into Serre Chavalier. Roglic, who had been part of the early break, attacked on the final climb of the Col du Galibier and held of the combined might of the GC favourites to win stage 17 by over a minute.

Tour de France: Heavy crash for Kristoff on stage 17

Behind Roglic, the sprint for the minor places and bonus seconds was battled out between the general classification riders. Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) tried to go long, moving ahead in the final few corners, but he didn’t have the legs to hold on. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) surged past him on the line to take the six bonus seconds on offer and there was further frustration for the Frenchman as Chris Froome pipped him to the final bonus seconds in third place.

Those few inches on the line would prove crucial in the overall standings with Uran moving up to second overall, equal on time with Bardet. The pair now sits 27 seconds back on Froome with just one more major mountain stage ahead of Saturday’s time trial.

Uran’s ascension of the overall standings was helped by the minor collapse of Fabio Aru (Astana). Aru lost touch with the group of favourites under a barrage of attacks on the Galibier and never saw them again. He fought valiantly, but still lost 30 seconds in the overall fight and has dropped off the podium and into fourth place.

Roglic almost saw his chances for the stage win disappear as the overall contenders did their best to maximise the damage to Aru. It was only when the Italian champion looked almost certain of not returning that the rate of chase reduced and Roglic was able to push on for the win.

The LottoNl-Jumbo rider attacked with just under five kilometres to the top of the Galibier. He quickly distanced his companions, which had included Alberto Contador after the Spaniard launched his own long-range attack on the Col de la Croix de Fer. Roglic had more than a minute at the top of the Galibier and a very smooth descent helped him to near enough maintain that lead.

Outside of the fight for yellow and the stage win, the stage was marked by the battle for green and the eventual abandon of Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors). Michael Matthews had gone on the attack and closed the gap to nine points, but the jersey would be handed to him after Kittel abandoned following a crash.

How it happened

The penultimate mountain stage of the 2017 Tour de France was always going to be a tetchy affair, with so much still to play for and so it would turn out to be. Many tried and failed to get into the breakaway early on and the movement in the bunch on the approach to the first climb of the day the Col d'Ornon took out not one but two jersey wearers.

Mountains classification leader Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) came through it with little damage, but green jersey Kittel was not so lucky. He looked in pain as he endured a lengthy wait for a replacement bike and a damaged cleat meant he had to change his shoe. Eventually, he was able to ride on, but an ice pack on his shoulder was evidence of a serious underlying issue.

While Kittel was being attended to by the medical car behind the pack, a break began to form at the front. Adding insult to injury, Kittel's biggest rival for the green jersey competition, Matthews was one of many riders to make it clear. The Sunweb rider was joined by 29 other riders, including Roglic, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Mathias Frank and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis).

The top of the Col d'Ornon in sight, Matthews and De Gendt pushed on. De Gendt was looking to mop up a few mountains points but Matthews, playing the team game, had other ideas and sprinted around him to crest the second category climb first. The peloton would follow them over already five minutes behind.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) was the next sprinter to fall afoul of the Tour de France curse as he came down hard on the descent of the Ornon. The Norwegian looked like he'd been in a bar brawl when he got back on the bike with a bloody cut under his eye and a jersey ripped to shreds.

Meanwhile, Matthews and De Gendt were still riding their two-up time trial, as the former looked to take the points at the intermediate sprint.

Contador goes long

The main GC battle was not going to take place until the riders hit the Galibier, but Contador decided to pull a move out of the history books by going on the early slopes of the Col de la Croix de Fer. Having struggled through much of the Tour de France, it was a window into Contador of years gone by. He initially took Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with him, but the Colombian did not have the legs to hold onto a determined Contador. Quintana had already tried to go away before Contador had launched his move. His day would get worse later on when he was well and truly dropped by the favourites.

Contador was forced to bridge much of the gap alone until he got close enough to the leaders for his teammate Michael Gogl to drop back and keep him company. By the time Contador had them in his sights, the breakaway was dropping in numbers.

Matthews and De Gendt were still ahead, but it wouldn't be for long with Contador on a mission. With 89 kilometres still to run, they were brought back and the real battle for the stage win would begin. Meanwhile, news came through that Kittel had called it a day, leaving the Tour de France with an injured shoulder and five stage victories.

Team Sky takes control

Contador was no threat to their race lead, but that didn't stop Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka setting a blistering pace that would see the break's advantage diminish very quickly. By the Telegraphe, the lead was down to 3:20 and there were just 10 riders left out front. A bike change left Contador on the side of the road for some time, but he was quickly back with his companions. They were not going to leave him behind just yet.

The gap would go out again ahead of the Galibier, but as the leaders tried to shake each other off, the decreasing peloton meticulously worked their way ever closer. After several failed attempts, Roglic finally broke free with 35 kilometres remaining as Contador paid for his efforts earlier in the day.

Behind, Dan Martin was the first of the GC riders to attack, but his lead would not grow to much more than 10 seconds. As had been expected, Bardet launched a flurry of moves towards the top of the Galibier. While unable to break free of the yellow jersey, he did distance one of his main rivals, Aru. The Italian champion had been labouring and, after chasing back on a number of times, he finally cracked and was never to see the group of favourites again.

As Roglic glided his way down the long descent towards the finish, the yellow jersey group would continue to fracture. Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) suffered badly, while his white jersey rival Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) joined forces with Aru.

Bardet, Uran, Barguil and Landa stayed with the yellow jersey Froome right up to the line, with Uran winning the sprint for second place over a minute behind Roglic.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:07:41
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:13
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:16
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:43
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:44
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:59
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:10
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:03:14
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:07
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
18Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:47
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:45
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:08:58
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:42
28Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:12:48
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:41
31Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:16:43
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
35Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
36Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
37Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:59
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:23:04
48Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:23:48
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
50Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:51
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
52Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:53
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:47
55Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:27:15
56Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:46
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
64Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
66Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
67Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
68Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
69Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:54
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
71Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:41
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
75Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
76Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
80Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
83Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
87John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
90Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
91Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
92Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
95Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
98Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
99Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
101Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
103Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
104Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
105Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
106Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
108Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
111Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
113Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
114Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
118Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
119Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
120Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
121Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
123Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
124Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
125Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
126Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
127Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
129Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
132Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
133Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
137Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
138Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
141Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
142Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
143Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
144Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
145Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
146Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
147Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
148Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
149Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
150Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
151Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
152Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
153Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
154Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
155Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
159Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
160Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
162Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
163Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
164Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
165Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
166Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
167Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
169Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNSMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
DNFThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb11
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors9
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo8
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data3
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott2
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Intermediate sprint - Allemont, km. 47.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates15
4Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates13
5Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo10
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data9
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb5
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie3
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2), Col d'Ornon, km. 30.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 2 (Cat. HC), Col de la Croix de Fer (2 067 m), km. 78.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data6
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates4
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1), Col du Télégraphe, km. 132.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data6
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 (Cat. HC), Col du Galibier - Souvenir Henri Desgrange, km. 155.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates15
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb12
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac4
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates5:09:25
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:30
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:03
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:01
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:59
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:07
7Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:02
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:31:57
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
19Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:31:32
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
3UAE Team Emirates0:11:57
4Orica-Scott0:24:16
5BMC Racing Team0:27:31
6Lotto Soudal0:32:00
7Cannondale-Drapac0:33:15
8Astana Pro Team0:34:43
9Trek-Segafredo0:35:54
10Movistar Team0:36:53
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:41:34
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:07
13Team Sunweb0:45:18
14Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:49:37
15Direct Energie0:49:48
16Quick-Step Floors0:55:41
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:53
18Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:45
19Dimension Data1:02:03
20Bahrain-Merida1:04:00
21Katusha-Alpecin1:15:36
22FDJ

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky73:27:26
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:24
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:37
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:07
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:06:35
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:45
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:08:52
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:12:54
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:36
14Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:21:16
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:06
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:33:32
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:34:47
18Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:35:23
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:46
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:53
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:44:22
22Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:04
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:51:22
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:53:57
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:26
26Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1:05:19
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:05:47
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:02
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:53
30Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:13:00
31Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:17:54
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:21:15
33Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:24:22
34Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:30
35Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:26:05
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:26:29
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:26:37
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:32:10
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:35:09
40Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:39:47
41Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:41:48
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:44:45
43Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:45:46
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:46:07
45Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:46:34
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:14
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:49:12
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:51:06
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:51:54
50Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:52:59
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:53:31
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott1:55:24
53Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:57:59
54Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:58:20
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:58:32
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2:00:19
57Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott2:01:30
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:02:47
59Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2:04:32
60Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2:05:59
61Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida2:06:24
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:05
63Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:09:17
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:11:51
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb2:12:17
66Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:14:52
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott2:14:56
68Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:52
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:18:32
70Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:21:40
71Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:22:25
72Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:22:43
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:22:51
74Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:23:55
75Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:25:35
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:28:04
77Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:12
78Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida2:28:15
79Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:28:18
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:28:46
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:28:54
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:29:39
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin2:32:21
84Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:33:35
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:33:41
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:35:31
87Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:35:38
88Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2:36:16
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:36:21
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:36:56
91Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates2:38:15
92Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:38:16
93Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:38:22
94Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:38:47
95Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:38:52
96Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:39:17
97Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:41:25
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:43:41
99Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2:44:19
100Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:47:07
101Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:47:35
102Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott2:48:30
103Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2:49:22
104Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:50:26
105Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors2:51:08
106Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac2:51:33
107Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:51:46
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida2:51:47
109Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
110Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:52:43
111Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors2:54:46
112Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:54:57
113Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:56:44
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:56:51
115Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:57:23
116Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2:58:56
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2:59:45
118Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:59:55
119Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:02:08
120Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:02:52
121Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:06:17
122Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:06:40
123Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:08:00
124Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3:08:15
125Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:09:31
126Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:09:41
127Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:10:18
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:10:50
129Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin3:11:38
130Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:12:22
131Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:12:33
132Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:13:11
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie3:14:27
134Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:15:12
135Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:15:39
136Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:15:59
137Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:17:30
138Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:19:22
139Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:19:45
140Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb3:20:16
141Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie3:20:23
142Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:21:24
143Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:21:28
144Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:23:45
145Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:24:17
146Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:24:28
147Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:26:12
148Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:27:43
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb3:31:03
150Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ3:31:29
151André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:31:31
152Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott3:31:57
153Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin3:33:06
154Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:33:20
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data3:35:35
156Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:39:28
157Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:40:22
158Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:43:37
159Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:44:18
160Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb3:44:40
161Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:45:49
162Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:46:05
163Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:46:56
164Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:49:02
165Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:50:53
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:53:47
167Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:55:29
168Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:57:45
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:04:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb364pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal204
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin158
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida143
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data140
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky105
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors98
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo94
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal93
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac87
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team84
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb80
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale79
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo79
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits78
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal70
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team63
18Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates60
19Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie58
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal57
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale57
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert54
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott54
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky51
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo50
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team50
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo49
28Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team43
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors37
32Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo36
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates35
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors35
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro34
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
37Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe32
38Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team29
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie28
40Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
41Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac28
42Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb26
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
46Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro25
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
49Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
50Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott23
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie23
52Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
53Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
54Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
55Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data20
58Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
59Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates19
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie19
61Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin19
62Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin19
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb18
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
65Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
66Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
67Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe17
68Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
69Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
70Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ17
72Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
75Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
76Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
78Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team13
79Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
80Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
81Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin13
83Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
85Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott11
86Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
87Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb11
88Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
89Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
90Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott10
91Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
92Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky10
93Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo10
94Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott9
95Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
96Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data9
97Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
99Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
100Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
101Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
102Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin7
103Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
104Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
105Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
106Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
107Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb6
109Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
110Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale5
111Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro5
113Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
114Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
115Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
116Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
117Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
118Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
119Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
120Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
121Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
122Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2
123Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
124Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
125Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb129pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal61
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo37
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo36
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky33
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data32
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky31
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors25
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb21
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates19
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal15
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro11
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac10
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
29Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
35Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
36Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
37Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
38Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
39Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
42Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida2
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
46Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
47Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
48Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
49Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1
52Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1
55Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
56Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott73:31:33
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:28
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:59
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:39
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:46
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:57
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:17:08
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:07:44
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:18:18
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:18:36
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:24:11
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:29:28
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:31:31
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:34:45
15Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:35:10
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:43:00
17Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:53:16
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:55:48
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:05:34
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:08:15
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:08:26
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:09:04
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie3:16:16
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:19:38
25Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:22:05
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:40:11
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:41:42
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:41:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky220:37:52
2AG2R La Mondiale0:10:35
3BMC Racing Team1:37:30
4Trek-Segafredo1:39:37
5Movistar Team1:48:10
6Orica-Scott2:05:06
7Cannondale-Drapac2:06:27
8Astana Pro Team2:19:49
9Lotto Soudal2:33:51
10Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:38:04
11UAE Team Emirates2:42:16
12Team Sunweb3:14:58
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:32:32
14Direct Energie3:34:20
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:40:38
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:47:13
17Quick-Step Floors3:52:13
18Bora-Hansgrohe4:20:57
19Bahrain-Merida5:04:04
20Dimension Data5:04:42
21Katusha-Alpecin5:08:41
22FDJ5:41:46

