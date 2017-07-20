Trending

Tour de France: Barguil wins on the Izoard

Froome survives final mountain test in yellow, Bardet gets over Uran

Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Darwin Atapuma takes second during stage 18 at the Tour de France ahead of Romain Bardet and Chris Froome

Romain Bardet and Chris Froome sprint for bonus seconds at the end of stage 18 of the Tour de France

Simon Yates in the white jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 18

Chris Froome in yellow after stage 18 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 18

Warren Barguil is exhausted after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Darwin Atapuma on the stage 18 podium of the Tour de France for most combative rider

Nairo Quintana finishes 11th during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru finishes 13th during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana climb the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Conatdor climbs the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mikel Landa goes on the attack late during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru loses contact withe the GC group on the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome briefly distances Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet on a descent near the end of stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Aru chases the GC group near the end of stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton climbs the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Rigoberto Uran slipped one place to third during stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Darwin Atapuma sprints to the line during stage 18 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome surrounded by teammates during stage 18 of the Tour de France

Warren Barguil shows the pain of his late solo effort during stage 18 of the Tour de France

Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil makes his way to the finish during stage 18 of the Tour de France

Warren Barguil celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France

Scenery along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Riders negotiate a descent during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Spectcators get a unique seat during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome in the peloton during stage 18 at the Tour de France

The peloton rides through a tunnel during stage 18 at the Tour de France

The peloton rides through a tunnel during stage 18 at the Tour de France

The peloton climbs during stage 18 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome and Team Sky shadow Romain Bardet and AG2R

Chris Froome and Team Sky shadow Romain Bardet and AG2R

Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France

Stage 18 of the Tour de France

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) in the green jersey

Team Sky with Chris Froome in yellow on stage 18

Stage 18 of the Tour de France

Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) had a crash on stage 18

Stage 18 of the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Cannondale-Drapac looking after Rigoberto Uran during the stage

Stage 18 of the Tour de France

Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) continued his superb Tour de France with a summit finish victory on the Col d'Izoard, cementing his place at the top of the mountains classification. The Frenchman attacked with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) near the foot of the climb but left the former champion behind to hoover up all the breakaway riders to claim his second stage win at this year’s Tour de France.

Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) looked like he might just take his first Grand Tour stage win but was dropped by Barguil in the final kilometre and had to settle for second once again.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) edged himself closer to the yellow jersey by taking the bonus seconds on offer for third with Chris Froome in fourth. Froome still leads the race overall by 23 seconds over Bardet.

After a challenging start to the season and struggling in the opening mountain stages, Barguil has come into his own in the second and third week. With Atapuma less than two minutes up the road as AG2R La Mondiale moved off the front of the peloton inside the final 10 kilometres, Barguil saw his opportunity. Contador came with him but it was clear that the younger rider was too strong for the Spaniard.

Barguil paced himself up the climb, picking off one breakaway rider after another. He had the last, Atapuma, in his sights with just over a kilometre to go and surged clear of him with 800 metres remaining. He moves up to ninth overall, moving ahead of Contador in the standings.

"It's really fantastic. I can't believe it it's a dream for me," Barguil said afterwards. "It has been a dream three weeks. Last night I was discussing it with Michael and we never would have expected that we could have the polka-dot and the green jersey and to win two stages for him and one for me, now two. It's just unbelievable.

"I was waiting to see how it went. I wanted to take some time on Contador to maybe win one spot. I attacked and we came to Mollema and I heard him say slower to Mollema when he was pulling and I passed him and I made my pace to the top. In the last kilometres, I saw Atapuma ahead. I was behind him in the Tour de Suisse and I closed the gap in the last climb and today I made it. It's just crazy."

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) drew first blood as the general classification contenders duked it out behind Barguil, going up the road as his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski pulled over, his day done. Froome kept an eye on his other opponents, chasing down attacks from Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and then Bardet.

Landa still up the road, Froome put the hammer down with around three kilometres remaining. Bardet and Rigoberto Uran were initially unable to go with him but they chased him down on a short descent and the trio caught up with Landa. The four rode together until the final kilometre when Bardet tried again to distance the yellow jersey. Unlike Peyragudes, Froome was able to follow, but Bardet closed the gap slightly by taking the bonus seconds on the line to move ahead of Uran into second overall.

How it happened

The sun was out and the smell of Paris was in the air with just one more mountain stage to overcome. The 179km ride to the Col d'Izoard would be the last opportunity for many riders to take a stage win and for a lot of the general classification riders to enact some change in the standings.

With that in mind, there was more than enough interest in getting into the breakaway. After several attempts, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) continued his mission to be awarded super combatif on Sunday. The Belgian surged clear with Lilian Clamejane (Direct Energie), Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing), Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) in the opening 10 kilometres.

That was not the break decided and, pushed on by a determined Astana team, a sizeable group of 47 riders disconnected with the peloton and joined forces with the initial leaders. Among them were Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).

The only teams who didn't have riders in the move were that of race leader Chris Froome, Team Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe and LottoNL-Jumbo. Team Sky seemed content to let it get plenty of space, more concerned about keeping their place in the yellow jersey than worrying about the stage win. The race settled into a pacey tempo, but there were members of the break not too keen on having another 53 men for company. De Gendt tried time and again to shake things out, but was caught every time.

Back in the peloton, Bora-Hansgrohe took up the fruitless task of setting the pace on the peloton. It was unclear if their directeur sportif was punishing them for missing the break or they were trying to defend Buchmann's 15th place from Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Oscaro), who had got into the break. Sky was happy to let them self flagellate and enjoyed the brief respite from the donkey work.

The breakaway breaks

As the race hit the second climb and the first stern test of the day, attacks began to come from the breakaway and the weaker were sacrificed to the mountain gods. On stage 17, Navarro had shown that he was in good form and attacked in sight of the top of the climb. Lutsenko, Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) set off in chase of the Spaniard. Atapuma, also in Wednesday's break, jumped clear to close the gap.

Meanwhile, AG2R La Mondiale nudged their way to the front of the peloton. Belgian champion Oliver Naesen was one of the riders tasked with burning a few riders off from the peloton. He did just that and by the foot of the Izoard AG2R La Mondiale had brought back the gap from over eight minutes to under four.

As the front group began chopping and changing on the road to the Izoard, with just over 20 kilometres remaining, Lutsenko broke free, taking Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) with him. Edet and Hardy fell by the wayside though and Lutsenko was left to ride his own race out front. In the group behind, Gallopin expressed his frustrations as they failed to organise a proper chase for some time.

The Izoard

Lutsenko began to fade on the Izoard and Atapuma pushed on behind. The Colombian first dropped Navarro and then Gallopin, before eventually catching Lutsenko with just over six kilometres to go. The rider who has had so many close calls at Grand Tours looked like he might just take his first stage win at the Tour de France.

In the peloton, AG2R La Mondiale had run out of riders, and Barguil and Contador saw their chance to attack. With five kilometres to go, the gap to Atapuma was just 1:45 and there was an opportunity to spoil the party. Barguil proved too strong for Contador and forged ahead alone.

With four kilometres remaining, Michal Kwiatkowski's day was done in dramatic style. As soon as he quite literally stopped on the climb, Landa launched his own attack. The other GC contenders tried to react, with Martin and Bardet both attacking, only to be brought back by Froome. Eventually, with three kilometres remaining, the yellow jersey made his own move. The surge in pace brought back Landa, but couldn't shake his two nearest rivals Bardet and Uran.

While all this was going on, Atapuma's dreams were shattered as Barguil caught and then passed him in the final kilometre to put the cherry on the top of his mountains classification victory with his second stage win.

Bardet was not done with his attempts to crack Froome and the Frenchman made another attempt on the yellow jersey with 500 metres to go. Froome had his number and tailed him in for fourth place to keep the yellow jersey ahead of Saturday's key time trial.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb4:40:33
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:22
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:32
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:59
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:18
12Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:22
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:54
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:15
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:01
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:04
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:23
23Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:34
24Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
25Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:04:08
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
30Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:15
31Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:04:40
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:06:21
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:41
36Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
38Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:20
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:41
42Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:12
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:30
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
45Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:43
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:48
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:27
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:34
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
50Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:10:46
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:57
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:30
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:37
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:12:01
55Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:07
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:48
59Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:00
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:40
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:13:41
62Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:40
65Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:16:10
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
68Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:39
69Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:52
70Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:42
71Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
72Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
74Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
75Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
76Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
78Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:50
79Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:26
80Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:44
83Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:19:42
85Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
86Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:03
87Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:19
88Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
89Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:43
90Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:23:50
91Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
92Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
94Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
101Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
103Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
104Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
106Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:19
107Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:46
109Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
110Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
111Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:48
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:05
113Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:26
114Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:28
116Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:28:33
117Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
118Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
119Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
121Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
124Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
126Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
127Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
129Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
130Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
131Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
132Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
135Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
136Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
138Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
139Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
142Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
143Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
145Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
146Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
147Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
148Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
149Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
150Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
151Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
152Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
153Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
154Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:02
156Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:18
157Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:29:56
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
159John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
160Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
161Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
163Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
164Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:43
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:31:40
166Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:53
167Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:57

Intermediate sprint - Les Thuiles, km. 91.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal13
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
6Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors7
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie3
14Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates2
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb20pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates17
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac11
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky10
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates9
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors8
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott7
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team4
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées, km. 60.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1), Col de Vars (2 109 m), km. 129.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie4
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 3 (Cat. HC), Col d'Izoard (2 360 m), km. 179.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb40pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates30
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac16
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky12
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates8
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors4

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates4:41:10
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:22
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
5Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:38
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:43
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:11:24
9Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:23
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:15:33
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:17:05
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:17:49
13Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:13
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
17Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:42
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:49
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:51
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:56
21Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:41
27Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:29:19
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:04:46
2AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
3Astana Pro Team0:04:58
4UAE Team Emirates0:06:38
5Cannondale-Drapac0:06:57
6Orica-Scott0:08:41
7Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:09:22
8BMC Racing Team0:10:05
9Trek-Segafredo0:13:04
10Lotto Soudal0:14:41
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:28
12Movistar Team0:17:15
13Quick-Step Floors0:17:34
14Team Sunweb0:18:27
15Katusha-Alpecin0:28:56
16Direct Energie0:28:58
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:07
18Bahrain-Merida0:37:43
19Dimension Data0:52:20
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:45
21Bora-Hansgrohe0:58:14
22FDJ1:01:46

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky78:08:19
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:29
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:36
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:56
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:04:46
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:06:52
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:08:22
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:34
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:41
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:13:52
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:23:11
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:33
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:01
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:35:06
17Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:36:25
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:37:31
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:49
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:47:03
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:50:53
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:52:39
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:57:45
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:19
25Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:34
26Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:36
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1:13:11
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:16:01
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:14
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1:21:28
31Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:30:00
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1:31:16
33Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:31:43
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:32:50
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:47
36Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:39:06
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:43:37
38Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:44:07
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:44:45
40Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:45:02
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:45:40
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:54:33
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1:56:26
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:57:17
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:57:22
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:34
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:01:13
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates2:01:32
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2:01:45
50Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:04:40
51Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:05:56
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2:06:40
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:11:37
54Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:12:19
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:15:15
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:15:18
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:16:44
58Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2:17:53
59Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:07
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb2:21:24
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott2:23:29
62Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:23:32
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:27
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:26:39
65Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:28:01
66Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida2:31:50
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott2:32:18
68Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:33:14
69Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2:34:12
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:35:54
71Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:36:09
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida2:36:25
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:38:41
74Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:38:56
75Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin2:40:44
76Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:41:17
77Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:42:32
78Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:45:55
79Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:46:52
80Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:48:49
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:51:04
82Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2:51:39
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:52:05
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2:52:11
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:52:24
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie2:53:46
87Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:55:07
88Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:55:26
89Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:57:52
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:59:01
91Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:00:52
92Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates3:01:45
93Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3:01:46
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:02:41
95Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:02:51
96Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:03:48
97Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe3:03:51
98Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:05:13
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb3:07:00
100Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:07:11
101Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:08:05
102Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors3:08:07
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie3:11:05
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:11:09
105Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data3:12:32
106Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors3:14:38
107Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:14:42
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida3:15:17
109Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott3:16:43
110Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:17:17
111Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:17:35
112Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:18:39
113Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac3:19:46
114Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:20:14
115Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:22:21
116Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:22:35
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3:23:10
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:25:04
119Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:27:09
120Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:27:34
121John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo3:29:21
122Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:30:10
123Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:33:28
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:34:52
125Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:36:03
126Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:36:44
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:37:50
128Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3:37:51
129Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:38:31
130Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:41:04
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:41:13
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin3:41:14
133Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:41:24
134Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie3:43:09
135Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:43:59
136Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:44:12
137Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:44:15
138Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:44:48
139Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3:44:54
140Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:47:12
141Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:47:58
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb3:48:29
143Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie3:49:21
144Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:49:41
145Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:51:58
146Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:52:30
147Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:52:41
148Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:55:48
149Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:56:50
150Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb3:59:16
151André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:59:44
152Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott4:00:10
153Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin4:01:19
154Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ4:02:49
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data4:05:11
156Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:07:41
157Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin4:09:58
158Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4:11:50
159Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:12:31
160Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb4:12:53
161Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ4:14:02
162Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:14:18
163Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:14:52
164Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:15:09
165Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4:17:15
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:22:00
167Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:23:42
168Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:25:58
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:33:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb364pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal204
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida163
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin158
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data140
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky118
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal110
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors106
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb100
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac98
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale94
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo94
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team87
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal85
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo79
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits78
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team63
19Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates62
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky61
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott61
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale58
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal57
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert54
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo50
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team50
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo49
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team48
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates44
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
31Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo42
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors42
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates38
34Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors37
35Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates36
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro34
37Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie32
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe32
40Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team29
41Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin28
42Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac28
43Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro27
44Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie26
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb26
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
47Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
48Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
49Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro25
50Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky25
51Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25
52Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert24
53Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott23
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie23
56Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
57Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie22
58Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie21
59Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac21
60Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data20
62Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
63Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19
64Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin19
65Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin19
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
67Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb18
68Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team17
69Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott17
70Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro17
71Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac17
72Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe17
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates17
74Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ17
76Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
77Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie15
78Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro15
80Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie15
81Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
82Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team13
83Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
84Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13
85Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin13
86Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb12
87Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott11
88Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb11
90Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
91Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky10
92Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott10
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky10
95Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo10
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott9
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data9
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
99Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
100Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida8
101Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
102Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin7
103Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
104Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data6
106Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
107Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
108Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb6
110Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6
111Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale5
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
113Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro5
114Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
115Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
116Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
117Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3
118Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
119Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky3
120Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
121Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
122Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
123Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data2
124Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2
126Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb169pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal63
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates55
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky51
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale47
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky45
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo37
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo36
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data32
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors29
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac26
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal23
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb21
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data20
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie11
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro11
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates8
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
31Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie6
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
39Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2
40Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
41Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
44Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
45Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida2
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie2
47Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
49Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
50Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
51Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
52Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1
54Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
56Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1
59Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott78:13:05
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:02:06
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:15
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:03
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:46:07
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:48
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:39:59
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:18:46
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:31:23
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:41:09
11Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:44:03
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:50:21
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:50:40
14Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:56:06
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:58:05
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2:59:05
17Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3:00:27
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:12:31
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:17:35
20Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:31:17
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3:36:38
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:39:13
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie3:44:35
24Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:47:12
25Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:51:02
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:07:45
27Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ4:09:16
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:09:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky234:42:38
2AG2R La Mondiale0:15:18
3BMC Racing Team1:47:35
4Trek-Segafredo1:52:41
5Movistar Team2:05:25
6Cannondale-Drapac2:13:24
7Orica-Scott2:13:47
8Astana Pro Team2:24:47
9Team Fortuneo - Oscaro2:47:26
10Lotto Soudal2:48:32
11UAE Team Emirates2:48:54
12Team Sunweb3:33:25
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:48:00
14Direct Energie4:03:18
15Quick-Step Floors4:09:47
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:10:45
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:41:58
18Bora-Hansgrohe5:19:11
19Katusha-Alpecin5:37:37
20Bahrain-Merida5:41:47
21Dimension Data5:57:02
22FDJ6:43:32

Latest on Cyclingnews