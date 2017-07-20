Image 1 of 46 Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 46 Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 3 of 46 Darwin Atapuma takes second during stage 18 at the Tour de France ahead of Romain Bardet and Chris Froome Image 4 of 46 Romain Bardet and Chris Froome sprint for bonus seconds at the end of stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 5 of 46 Simon Yates in the white jersey after stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 6 of 46 Warren Barguil on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 18 Image 7 of 46 Chris Froome in yellow after stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 8 of 46 Warren Barguil on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 18 Image 9 of 46 Warren Barguil is exhausted after winning stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 10 of 46 Darwin Atapuma on the stage 18 podium of the Tour de France for most combative rider Image 11 of 46 Nairo Quintana finishes 11th during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 46 Fabio Aru finishes 13th during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 46 Fabio Aru and Nairo Quintana climb the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 46 Alberto Conatdor climbs the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 46 Mikel Landa goes on the attack late during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 46 Fabio Aru loses contact withe the GC group on the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 46 Chris Froome briefly distances Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet on a descent near the end of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 46 Fabio Aru chases the GC group near the end of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 46 The peloton climbs the Izoard during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 46 Rigoberto Uran slipped one place to third during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 46 Darwin Atapuma sprints to the line during stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 22 of 46 Chris Froome surrounded by teammates during stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 23 of 46 Warren Barguil shows the pain of his late solo effort during stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 24 of 46 Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 25 of 46 Warren Barguil makes his way to the finish during stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 26 of 46 Warren Barguil celebrates winning stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 27 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 46 Riders negotiate a descent during stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 29 of 46 Spectcators get a unique seat during stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 30 of 46 Chris Froome in the peloton during stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 31 of 46 The peloton rides through a tunnel during stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 32 of 46 The peloton rides through a tunnel during stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 33 of 46 The peloton climbs during stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 34 of 46 Chris Froome and Team Sky shadow Romain Bardet and AG2R Image 35 of 46 Chris Froome and Team Sky shadow Romain Bardet and AG2R Image 36 of 46 Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 37 of 46 Warren Barguil wins stage 18 at the Tour de France Image 38 of 46 Stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 39 of 46 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) in the green jersey Image 40 of 46 Team Sky with Chris Froome in yellow on stage 18 Image 41 of 46 Stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 42 of 46 Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) had a crash on stage 18 Image 43 of 46 Stage 18 of the Tour de France Image 44 of 46 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) Image 45 of 46 Cannondale-Drapac looking after Rigoberto Uran during the stage Image 46 of 46 Stage 18 of the Tour de France

Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) continued his superb Tour de France with a summit finish victory on the Col d'Izoard, cementing his place at the top of the mountains classification. The Frenchman attacked with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) near the foot of the climb but left the former champion behind to hoover up all the breakaway riders to claim his second stage win at this year’s Tour de France.

Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) looked like he might just take his first Grand Tour stage win but was dropped by Barguil in the final kilometre and had to settle for second once again.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) edged himself closer to the yellow jersey by taking the bonus seconds on offer for third with Chris Froome in fourth. Froome still leads the race overall by 23 seconds over Bardet.

After a challenging start to the season and struggling in the opening mountain stages, Barguil has come into his own in the second and third week. With Atapuma less than two minutes up the road as AG2R La Mondiale moved off the front of the peloton inside the final 10 kilometres, Barguil saw his opportunity. Contador came with him but it was clear that the younger rider was too strong for the Spaniard.

Barguil paced himself up the climb, picking off one breakaway rider after another. He had the last, Atapuma, in his sights with just over a kilometre to go and surged clear of him with 800 metres remaining. He moves up to ninth overall, moving ahead of Contador in the standings.

"It's really fantastic. I can't believe it it's a dream for me," Barguil said afterwards. "It has been a dream three weeks. Last night I was discussing it with Michael and we never would have expected that we could have the polka-dot and the green jersey and to win two stages for him and one for me, now two. It's just unbelievable.

"I was waiting to see how it went. I wanted to take some time on Contador to maybe win one spot. I attacked and we came to Mollema and I heard him say slower to Mollema when he was pulling and I passed him and I made my pace to the top. In the last kilometres, I saw Atapuma ahead. I was behind him in the Tour de Suisse and I closed the gap in the last climb and today I made it. It's just crazy."

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) drew first blood as the general classification contenders duked it out behind Barguil, going up the road as his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski pulled over, his day done. Froome kept an eye on his other opponents, chasing down attacks from Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and then Bardet.

Landa still up the road, Froome put the hammer down with around three kilometres remaining. Bardet and Rigoberto Uran were initially unable to go with him but they chased him down on a short descent and the trio caught up with Landa. The four rode together until the final kilometre when Bardet tried again to distance the yellow jersey. Unlike Peyragudes, Froome was able to follow, but Bardet closed the gap slightly by taking the bonus seconds on the line to move ahead of Uran into second overall.

How it happened

The sun was out and the smell of Paris was in the air with just one more mountain stage to overcome. The 179km ride to the Col d'Izoard would be the last opportunity for many riders to take a stage win and for a lot of the general classification riders to enact some change in the standings.

With that in mind, there was more than enough interest in getting into the breakaway. After several attempts, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) continued his mission to be awarded super combatif on Sunday. The Belgian surged clear with Lilian Clamejane (Direct Energie), Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing), Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) in the opening 10 kilometres.

That was not the break decided and, pushed on by a determined Astana team, a sizeable group of 47 riders disconnected with the peloton and joined forces with the initial leaders. Among them were Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).

The only teams who didn't have riders in the move were that of race leader Chris Froome, Team Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe and LottoNL-Jumbo. Team Sky seemed content to let it get plenty of space, more concerned about keeping their place in the yellow jersey than worrying about the stage win. The race settled into a pacey tempo, but there were members of the break not too keen on having another 53 men for company. De Gendt tried time and again to shake things out, but was caught every time.

Back in the peloton, Bora-Hansgrohe took up the fruitless task of setting the pace on the peloton. It was unclear if their directeur sportif was punishing them for missing the break or they were trying to defend Buchmann's 15th place from Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Oscaro), who had got into the break. Sky was happy to let them self flagellate and enjoyed the brief respite from the donkey work.

The breakaway breaks

As the race hit the second climb and the first stern test of the day, attacks began to come from the breakaway and the weaker were sacrificed to the mountain gods. On stage 17, Navarro had shown that he was in good form and attacked in sight of the top of the climb. Lutsenko, Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) set off in chase of the Spaniard. Atapuma, also in Wednesday's break, jumped clear to close the gap.

Meanwhile, AG2R La Mondiale nudged their way to the front of the peloton. Belgian champion Oliver Naesen was one of the riders tasked with burning a few riders off from the peloton. He did just that and by the foot of the Izoard AG2R La Mondiale had brought back the gap from over eight minutes to under four.

As the front group began chopping and changing on the road to the Izoard, with just over 20 kilometres remaining, Lutsenko broke free, taking Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) with him. Edet and Hardy fell by the wayside though and Lutsenko was left to ride his own race out front. In the group behind, Gallopin expressed his frustrations as they failed to organise a proper chase for some time.

The Izoard

Lutsenko began to fade on the Izoard and Atapuma pushed on behind. The Colombian first dropped Navarro and then Gallopin, before eventually catching Lutsenko with just over six kilometres to go. The rider who has had so many close calls at Grand Tours looked like he might just take his first stage win at the Tour de France.

In the peloton, AG2R La Mondiale had run out of riders, and Barguil and Contador saw their chance to attack. With five kilometres to go, the gap to Atapuma was just 1:45 and there was an opportunity to spoil the party. Barguil proved too strong for Contador and forged ahead alone.

With four kilometres remaining, Michal Kwiatkowski's day was done in dramatic style. As soon as he quite literally stopped on the climb, Landa launched his own attack. The other GC contenders tried to react, with Martin and Bardet both attacking, only to be brought back by Froome. Eventually, with three kilometres remaining, the yellow jersey made his own move. The surge in pace brought back Landa, but couldn't shake his two nearest rivals Bardet and Uran.

While all this was going on, Atapuma's dreams were shattered as Barguil caught and then passed him in the final kilometre to put the cherry on the top of his mountains classification victory with his second stage win.

Bardet was not done with his attempts to crack Froome and the Frenchman made another attempt on the yellow jersey with 500 metres to go. Froome had his number and tailed him in for fourth place to keep the yellow jersey ahead of Saturday's key time trial.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 4:40:33 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:22 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:32 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:59 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:18 12 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:22 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 15 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:54 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:15 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:01 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:04 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:23 23 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:34 24 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 25 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:04:08 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:13 30 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:15 31 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:04:40 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:21 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:41 36 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:20 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:41 42 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:12 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:30 44 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 45 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:43 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:48 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:27 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:34 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:46 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:57 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:30 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:37 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:01 55 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:07 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:48 59 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:00 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:40 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:41 62 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:40 65 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:16:10 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:39 69 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:52 70 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:42 71 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 74 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 75 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 78 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:50 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:26 80 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:44 83 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:19:42 85 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 86 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:03 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:19 88 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 89 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:43 90 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:23:50 91 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 92 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 94 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 106 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:19 107 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:46 109 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 110 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 111 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:48 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:05 113 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:26 114 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:28 116 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:28:33 117 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 118 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 119 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 121 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 124 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 126 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 127 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 129 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 132 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 135 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 138 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 139 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 142 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 143 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 144 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 146 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 147 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 148 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 149 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 150 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 151 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 152 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 153 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:02 156 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:18 157 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:56 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 159 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 161 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 163 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 164 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:43 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:31:40 166 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:53 167 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:57

Intermediate sprint - Les Thuiles, km. 91.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 6 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 7 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 3 14 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 11 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 10 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 7 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées, km. 60.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1), Col de Vars (2 109 m), km. 129.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 4 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. HC), Col d'Izoard (2 360 m), km. 179.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 40 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 30 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 16 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 12 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 4

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 4:41:10 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:22 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 5 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:38 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:43 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:24 9 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:23 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:15:33 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:17:05 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:17:49 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:13 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:42 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:49 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:51 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:56 21 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:41 27 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:19 28 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:20

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:04:46 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 3 Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:38 5 Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:57 6 Orica-Scott 0:08:41 7 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:09:22 8 BMC Racing Team 0:10:05 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:04 10 Lotto Soudal 0:14:41 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:28 12 Movistar Team 0:17:15 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:17:34 14 Team Sunweb 0:18:27 15 Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:56 16 Direct Energie 0:28:58 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:07 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:37:43 19 Dimension Data 0:52:20 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:45 21 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:58:14 22 FDJ 1:01:46

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 78:08:19 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:29 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:36 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:56 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:04:46 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:52 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:08:22 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:34 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:41 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:13:52 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:11 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:33 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:01 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:35:06 17 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:36:25 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:37:31 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:49 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:03 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:50:53 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:52:39 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:57:45 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:19 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:34 26 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:36 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:13:11 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:16:01 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:14 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1:21:28 31 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:30:00 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1:31:16 33 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:31:43 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:32:50 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:47 36 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:39:06 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:43:37 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:44:07 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:44:45 40 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:45:02 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:40 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:54:33 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1:56:26 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:57:17 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:57:22 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:34 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:01:13 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 2:01:32 49 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2:01:45 50 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:40 51 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:05:56 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2:06:40 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:11:37 54 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:12:19 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:15:15 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:15:18 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:16:44 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2:17:53 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:07 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:21:24 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 2:23:29 62 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:23:32 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:27 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:26:39 65 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2:28:01 66 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 2:31:50 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 2:32:18 68 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:33:14 69 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:34:12 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:35:54 71 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:36:09 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 2:36:25 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:38:41 74 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:38:56 75 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 2:40:44 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:41:17 77 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:42:32 78 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:45:55 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:46:52 80 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:48:49 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:51:04 82 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2:51:39 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:52:05 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2:52:11 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:52:24 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 2:53:46 87 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:55:07 88 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:55:26 89 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:57:52 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:59:01 91 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:00:52 92 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 3:01:45 93 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3:01:46 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:02:41 95 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:02:51 96 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:03:48 97 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:51 98 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:05:13 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:07:00 100 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:07:11 101 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:08:05 102 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 3:08:07 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 3:11:05 104 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:11:09 105 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 3:12:32 106 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 3:14:38 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:14:42 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 3:15:17 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 3:16:43 110 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:17:17 111 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:17:35 112 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:18:39 113 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 3:19:46 114 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:20:14 115 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:22:21 116 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:22:35 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:23:10 118 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:25:04 119 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:27:09 120 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:27:34 121 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:29:21 122 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:30:10 123 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:33:28 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:34:52 125 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:36:03 126 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:36:44 127 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:37:50 128 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3:37:51 129 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:38:31 130 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:41:04 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:41:13 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3:41:14 133 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:41:24 134 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 3:43:09 135 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:43:59 136 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:44:12 137 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:44:15 138 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:44:48 139 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3:44:54 140 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:47:12 141 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:47:58 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:48:29 143 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3:49:21 144 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:49:41 145 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:51:58 146 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:52:30 147 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:52:41 148 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:55:48 149 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:56:50 150 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:59:16 151 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:59:44 152 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott 4:00:10 153 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 4:01:19 154 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 4:02:49 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 4:05:11 156 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:07:41 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 4:09:58 158 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:11:50 159 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:12:31 160 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:12:53 161 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 4:14:02 162 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:14:18 163 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:14:52 164 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:15:09 165 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4:17:15 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:22:00 167 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:23:42 168 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:25:58 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:33:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 364 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 204 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 163 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 158 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 140 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 118 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 106 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 100 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 98 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 85 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 79 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 19 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 62 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 61 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 61 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 24 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 50 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 48 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 44 30 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 31 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 42 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 42 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 34 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 37 35 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 36 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 34 37 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 32 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 42 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 28 43 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 27 44 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 26 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 47 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 49 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 25 50 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 51 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 52 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 53 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 23 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 23 56 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 57 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 22 58 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 21 59 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 21 60 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 20 62 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 63 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 65 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 19 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 67 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 68 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 17 69 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 17 70 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 17 71 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 72 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 74 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 17 76 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 77 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 15 78 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 79 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 15 80 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 15 81 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 82 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 83 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 85 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 13 86 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 87 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 88 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 90 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 91 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 10 92 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 10 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 10 95 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 10 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 9 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 9 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 99 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 100 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 8 101 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 102 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 7 103 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 104 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 106 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 107 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 108 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 110 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 111 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 5 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 113 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 5 114 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 115 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 116 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 117 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3 118 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 119 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 120 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 121 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 122 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 123 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 2 124 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2 126 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 169 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 55 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 51 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 45 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 37 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 32 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 29 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 26 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 23 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 21 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 20 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 16 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 11 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 8 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 31 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 6 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 4 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 39 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 40 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 41 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 44 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 2 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 2 47 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 49 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 50 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 51 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 52 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1 54 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 56 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 59 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 78:13:05 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:15 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:03 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:46:07 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:48 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:39:59 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:18:46 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:31:23 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:41:09 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:44:03 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:50:21 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:50:40 14 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:56:06 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:58:05 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:59:05 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 3:00:27 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:12:31 19 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:17:35 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3:31:17 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:36:38 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:39:13 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3:44:35 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:47:12 25 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:51:02 26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:07:45 27 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 4:09:16 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:09:32