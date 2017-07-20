Tour de France: Barguil wins on the Izoard
Froome survives final mountain test in yellow, Bardet gets over Uran
Stage 18: Briancon - Izoard
Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) continued his superb Tour de France with a summit finish victory on the Col d'Izoard, cementing his place at the top of the mountains classification. The Frenchman attacked with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) near the foot of the climb but left the former champion behind to hoover up all the breakaway riders to claim his second stage win at this year’s Tour de France.
Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) looked like he might just take his first Grand Tour stage win but was dropped by Barguil in the final kilometre and had to settle for second once again.
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) edged himself closer to the yellow jersey by taking the bonus seconds on offer for third with Chris Froome in fourth. Froome still leads the race overall by 23 seconds over Bardet.
After a challenging start to the season and struggling in the opening mountain stages, Barguil has come into his own in the second and third week. With Atapuma less than two minutes up the road as AG2R La Mondiale moved off the front of the peloton inside the final 10 kilometres, Barguil saw his opportunity. Contador came with him but it was clear that the younger rider was too strong for the Spaniard.
Barguil paced himself up the climb, picking off one breakaway rider after another. He had the last, Atapuma, in his sights with just over a kilometre to go and surged clear of him with 800 metres remaining. He moves up to ninth overall, moving ahead of Contador in the standings.
"It's really fantastic. I can't believe it it's a dream for me," Barguil said afterwards. "It has been a dream three weeks. Last night I was discussing it with Michael and we never would have expected that we could have the polka-dot and the green jersey and to win two stages for him and one for me, now two. It's just unbelievable.
"I was waiting to see how it went. I wanted to take some time on Contador to maybe win one spot. I attacked and we came to Mollema and I heard him say slower to Mollema when he was pulling and I passed him and I made my pace to the top. In the last kilometres, I saw Atapuma ahead. I was behind him in the Tour de Suisse and I closed the gap in the last climb and today I made it. It's just crazy."
Mikel Landa (Team Sky) drew first blood as the general classification contenders duked it out behind Barguil, going up the road as his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski pulled over, his day done. Froome kept an eye on his other opponents, chasing down attacks from Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and then Bardet.
Landa still up the road, Froome put the hammer down with around three kilometres remaining. Bardet and Rigoberto Uran were initially unable to go with him but they chased him down on a short descent and the trio caught up with Landa. The four rode together until the final kilometre when Bardet tried again to distance the yellow jersey. Unlike Peyragudes, Froome was able to follow, but Bardet closed the gap slightly by taking the bonus seconds on the line to move ahead of Uran into second overall.
How it happened
The sun was out and the smell of Paris was in the air with just one more mountain stage to overcome. The 179km ride to the Col d'Izoard would be the last opportunity for many riders to take a stage win and for a lot of the general classification riders to enact some change in the standings.
With that in mind, there was more than enough interest in getting into the breakaway. After several attempts, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) continued his mission to be awarded super combatif on Sunday. The Belgian surged clear with Lilian Clamejane (Direct Energie), Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing), Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro) in the opening 10 kilometres.
That was not the break decided and, pushed on by a determined Astana team, a sizeable group of 47 riders disconnected with the peloton and joined forces with the initial leaders. Among them were Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).
The only teams who didn't have riders in the move were that of race leader Chris Froome, Team Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe and LottoNL-Jumbo. Team Sky seemed content to let it get plenty of space, more concerned about keeping their place in the yellow jersey than worrying about the stage win. The race settled into a pacey tempo, but there were members of the break not too keen on having another 53 men for company. De Gendt tried time and again to shake things out, but was caught every time.
Back in the peloton, Bora-Hansgrohe took up the fruitless task of setting the pace on the peloton. It was unclear if their directeur sportif was punishing them for missing the break or they were trying to defend Buchmann's 15th place from Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Oscaro), who had got into the break. Sky was happy to let them self flagellate and enjoyed the brief respite from the donkey work.
The breakaway breaks
As the race hit the second climb and the first stern test of the day, attacks began to come from the breakaway and the weaker were sacrificed to the mountain gods. On stage 17, Navarro had shown that he was in good form and attacked in sight of the top of the climb. Lutsenko, Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) set off in chase of the Spaniard. Atapuma, also in Wednesday's break, jumped clear to close the gap.
Meanwhile, AG2R La Mondiale nudged their way to the front of the peloton. Belgian champion Oliver Naesen was one of the riders tasked with burning a few riders off from the peloton. He did just that and by the foot of the Izoard AG2R La Mondiale had brought back the gap from over eight minutes to under four.
As the front group began chopping and changing on the road to the Izoard, with just over 20 kilometres remaining, Lutsenko broke free, taking Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) with him. Edet and Hardy fell by the wayside though and Lutsenko was left to ride his own race out front. In the group behind, Gallopin expressed his frustrations as they failed to organise a proper chase for some time.
The Izoard
Lutsenko began to fade on the Izoard and Atapuma pushed on behind. The Colombian first dropped Navarro and then Gallopin, before eventually catching Lutsenko with just over six kilometres to go. The rider who has had so many close calls at Grand Tours looked like he might just take his first stage win at the Tour de France.
In the peloton, AG2R La Mondiale had run out of riders, and Barguil and Contador saw their chance to attack. With five kilometres to go, the gap to Atapuma was just 1:45 and there was an opportunity to spoil the party. Barguil proved too strong for Contador and forged ahead alone.
With four kilometres remaining, Michal Kwiatkowski's day was done in dramatic style. As soon as he quite literally stopped on the climb, Landa launched his own attack. The other GC contenders tried to react, with Martin and Bardet both attacking, only to be brought back by Froome. Eventually, with three kilometres remaining, the yellow jersey made his own move. The surge in pace brought back Landa, but couldn't shake his two nearest rivals Bardet and Uran.
While all this was going on, Atapuma's dreams were shattered as Barguil caught and then passed him in the final kilometre to put the cherry on the top of his mountains classification victory with his second stage win.
Bardet was not done with his attempts to crack Froome and the Frenchman made another attempt on the yellow jersey with 500 metres to go. Froome had his number and tailed him in for fourth place to keep the yellow jersey ahead of Saturday's key time trial.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|4:40:33
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:22
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:59
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|12
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|15
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:54
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:01
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:04
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:23
|23
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:34
|24
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|25
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:04:08
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|30
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:15
|31
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:40
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:21
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:41
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:20
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:41
|42
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:12
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:30
|44
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:43
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:48
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:27
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:34
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:46
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:57
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:30
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:01
|55
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:07
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:48
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:00
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:40
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:41
|62
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:40
|65
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:16:10
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|68
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:39
|69
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:52
|70
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:42
|71
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|74
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:50
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:26
|80
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:44
|83
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:19:42
|85
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|86
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:03
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:19
|88
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|89
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:43
|90
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:23:50
|91
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:19
|107
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:46
|109
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:48
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:05
|113
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:26
|114
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:28
|116
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:28:33
|117
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|118
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|119
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|126
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|138
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|139
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|140
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|142
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|144
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|146
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|148
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|150
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|151
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|152
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|153
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:02
|156
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:18
|157
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:56
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|159
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|161
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|163
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|164
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:43
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:31:40
|166
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:53
|167
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|7
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|40
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|4:41:10
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:22
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|5
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:38
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:43
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:24
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:23
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:15:33
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:17:05
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:17:49
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:13
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:42
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:49
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:51
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:56
|21
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:41
|27
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:19
|28
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:04:46
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:38
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:57
|6
|Orica-Scott
|0:08:41
|7
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:09:22
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:05
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:04
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:41
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:28
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:17:15
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:34
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:18:27
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:56
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:28:58
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:07
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:43
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:52:20
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:45
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:14
|22
|FDJ
|1:01:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|78:08:19
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:29
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:56
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:04:46
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:52
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:08:22
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:34
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:41
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:52
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:11
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:33
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:01
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:35:06
|17
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:36:25
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:37:31
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:49
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:03
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:50:53
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:39
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:57:45
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:19
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:34
|26
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:11:36
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:13:11
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:16:01
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:14
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1:21:28
|31
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:00
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:16
|33
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:31:43
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:50
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:47
|36
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:39:06
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:43:37
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|1:44:07
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:44:45
|40
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:45:02
|41
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:45:40
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:54:33
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1:56:26
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:17
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:57:22
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:34
|47
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:01:13
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|2:01:32
|49
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2:01:45
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:40
|51
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:05:56
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:06:40
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:11:37
|54
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:12:19
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:15:15
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:15:18
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:16:44
|58
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2:17:53
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:07
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:21:24
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|2:23:29
|62
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:23:32
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:27
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:26:39
|65
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:28:01
|66
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|2:31:50
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|2:32:18
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:33:14
|69
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:34:12
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:35:54
|71
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:36:09
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|2:36:25
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:38:41
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:56
|75
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:40:44
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:41:17
|77
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:42:32
|78
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:45:55
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:46:52
|80
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:49
|81
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:51:04
|82
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:51:39
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:52:05
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:52:11
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:52:24
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:53:46
|87
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:55:07
|88
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:55:26
|89
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:57:52
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:59:01
|91
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:00:52
|92
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|3:01:45
|93
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:01:46
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:41
|95
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:02:51
|96
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:03:48
|97
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:03:51
|98
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3:05:13
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:07:00
|100
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:07:11
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:08:05
|102
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|3:08:07
|103
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:11:05
|104
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3:11:09
|105
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:12:32
|106
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|3:14:38
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:14:42
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|3:15:17
|109
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|3:16:43
|110
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3:17:17
|111
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:17:35
|112
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:18:39
|113
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:19:46
|114
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:20:14
|115
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:22:21
|116
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:22:35
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:23:10
|118
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:25:04
|119
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:27:09
|120
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:27:34
|121
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:29:21
|122
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:30:10
|123
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:33:28
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:34:52
|125
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:36:03
|126
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3:36:44
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:37:50
|128
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:37:51
|129
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:38:31
|130
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:41:04
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:41:13
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:41:14
|133
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:41:24
|134
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:43:09
|135
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:43:59
|136
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:44:12
|137
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:44:15
|138
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:44:48
|139
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:44:54
|140
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:47:12
|141
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:47:58
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:48:29
|143
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:49:21
|144
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:49:41
|145
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:51:58
|146
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:52:30
|147
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:52:41
|148
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:55:48
|149
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:56:50
|150
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:59:16
|151
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:59:44
|152
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4:00:10
|153
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:01:19
|154
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|4:02:49
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|4:05:11
|156
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:07:41
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:09:58
|158
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:11:50
|159
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:12:31
|160
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:12:53
|161
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|4:14:02
|162
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:14:18
|163
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:14:52
|164
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:15:09
|165
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:17:15
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:22:00
|167
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:23:42
|168
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:25:58
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:33:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|364
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|204
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|163
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|140
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|118
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|100
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|85
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|20
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|61
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|61
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|50
|27
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|30
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|31
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|34
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|35
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|34
|37
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|42
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|43
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|27
|44
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|47
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|49
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|25
|50
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|51
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|52
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|53
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|23
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|56
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|57
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|58
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|59
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|60
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|20
|62
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|63
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|65
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|66
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|67
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|68
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|69
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|17
|70
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|17
|71
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|72
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|74
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|17
|76
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|77
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|78
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|79
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|15
|80
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|81
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|82
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|83
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|84
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|85
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|86
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|87
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|88
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|90
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|91
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|92
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|10
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|10
|95
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|9
|97
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|99
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|100
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|101
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|102
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|103
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|104
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|106
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|107
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|108
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|110
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|111
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|113
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|5
|114
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4
|115
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|116
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|117
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|118
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|119
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|120
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|121
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|122
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|123
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|2
|124
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|126
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|169
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|32
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|23
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|21
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|31
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|39
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|40
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|41
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|44
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|45
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|47
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|49
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|50
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|51
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|52
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|54
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|56
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|59
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|78:13:05
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:06
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:15
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:03
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:46:07
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:48
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:39:59
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:46
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:31:23
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:41:09
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:03
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:50:21
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:50:40
|14
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:56:06
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:58:05
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:59:05
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3:00:27
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3:12:31
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:17:35
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:31:17
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:36:38
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:39:13
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:44:35
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:47:12
|25
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:51:02
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:07:45
|27
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|4:09:16
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:09:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|234:42:38
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|1:47:35
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:52:41
|5
|Movistar Team
|2:05:25
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2:13:24
|7
|Orica-Scott
|2:13:47
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|2:24:47
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2:47:26
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:32
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:48:54
|12
|Team Sunweb
|3:33:25
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:48:00
|14
|Direct Energie
|4:03:18
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|4:09:47
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:10:45
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:41:58
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:19:11
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5:37:37
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|5:41:47
|21
|Dimension Data
|5:57:02
|22
|FDJ
|6:43:32
