Tour of the Alps: Michael Storer goes solo to win stage 2 and take race lead

By published

Australian strikes again for Tudor as Seixas and Bardet finish 41 seconds back

Michael Storer wins stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps
Michael Storer wins stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) captured the victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, soloing home into Mezzolombardo after attacking on the day's final climb, 11km from the finish line.

The Australian's win is his second of the season following a triumph from the breakaway on the penultimate stage of Paris-Nice last month.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews