Tour of the Alps: Michael Storer goes solo to win stage 2 and take race lead
Australian strikes again for Tudor as Seixas and Bardet finish 41 seconds back
Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) captured the victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, soloing home into Mezzolombardo after attacking on the day's final climb, 11km from the finish line.
The Australian's win is his second of the season following a triumph from the breakaway on the penultimate stage of Paris-Nice last month.
The win also vaults him into the race lead as he beat a chase group including stage 1 winner Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) to line by 41 seconds.
Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) led the chase group home for second place, while Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL), preparing for his final Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia, finished third.
Storer had left behind Seixas, Felix Gall, and Ciccone on the 7% slopes of the Telves di Sopra climb after the quartet made an elite selection provoked by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale pair on the way up.
He now leads Seixas by 41 seconds in the general classification heading into another challenging climber's day to Innichen. Ciccone lies in third overall, level on time with the young Frenchman.
Results
