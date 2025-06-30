Chàteauroux becomes 'Cavendish City' in homage to retired British sprinter's Tour de France stage wins

The French town of Châteauroux has paid homage to retired sprinting great Mark Cavendish by renaming itself - unofficially - 'Cavendish City'.

Châteauroux was where Cavendish took three of his record-breaking 35 Tour de France stage wins, including the first of his career back in 2008 against former multiple World Champion Oscar Freire and German sprint star Erik Zabel. He then repeated the feat in 2011 and ten years later, in 2021.

The town mayor, Gil Avérvous, has posted a photo on X of the official city limits sign, with a new sign underneath, named 'Cavendish City'.

"Châteauroux makes way for Cavendish City," the post reads, "three stage wins - that's well worth a shout-out."

The town will play host to a Tour de France finish for a fifth time in its history on Monday July 13, on a completely flat 174 kilometre stage starting in Chinon, which will likely end - as have all previous four finishes - in a bunch sprint.

Cavendish retired from racing last year, after securing his 35th victory on stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France.

