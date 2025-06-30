Recommended reading

Chàteauroux becomes 'Cavendish City' in homage to retired British sprinter's Tour de France stage wins

French town where Cavendish secured three stages set for return of Tour de France on July 13

2008 Tour de France stage 5: Mark Cavendish celebrates his win in Châteauroux
2008 Tour de France stage 5: Mark Cavendish celebrates his win in Châteauroux (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French town of Châteauroux has paid homage to retired sprinting great Mark Cavendish by renaming itself - unofficially - 'Cavendish City'.

Châteauroux was where Cavendish took three of his record-breaking 35 Tour de France stage wins, including the first of his career back in 2008 against former multiple World Champion Oscar Freire and German sprint star Erik Zabel. He then repeated the feat in 2011 and ten years later, in 2021.

