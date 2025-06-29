Recommended reading

French Road National Championships: Dorian Godon outsprints Romain Grégoire and Kévin Vauquelin to win French national title

By published

Defending champion Paul Lapeira caught in final 2km

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 09: Dorian Godon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Durres to Tirana / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won the French national title, beating Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) and Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in a sprint in Les Herbiers.

As a 10-rider group sped up to the finish line atop Mont des Alouettes climb, Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) opened the sprint first, but was reeled in by four riders accelerating for the line. Godon, Grégoire, Vauquelin and Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) battled with Godon ultimately holding off his rivals.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews