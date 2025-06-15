Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse: Romain Grégoire attacks from breakaway to win rain-soaked stage 1

Ben O'Connor sneaks into the break to gain minutes on GC rival

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Romain Gregoire of France and Team Groupama - FDJ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 1 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 1 after solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
Romain Grégoire showcased his exceptional descending skills on the wet descent from the Michaelskreuzstrasse climb to win Stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse.

The Frenchman broke away from a splintered breakaway and managed to hold off the chasing trio of Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Bart Lemmen (Visma–Lease a Bike), and Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) to secure a standout victory.

