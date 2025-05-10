Grand Prix du Morbihan: Benoît Cosnefroy takes back-to-back victory

Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won the Grand Prix du Morbihan for the second year in a row, and the third time of his career. Arkea-B&B Hotels duo of Kévin Vauquelin and Clément Venturini finished second and third, respectively.

In the closing kilometres, with the peloton reduced to around 60 riders, no team managed to take control as the race surged toward the summit finish on the Côte de Cadoudal—a 1.7 km climb averaging a 6.3% gradient.

Drawing on his experience, Cosnefroy timed his sprint to perfection on the sixth and final ascent, latching onto Venturini's wheel before powering past him to claim a decisive victory.

Starting in Plumelec, the 190km route was divided into three phases: a 66.9km loop before tackling a 13.7km loop five times and the final 7.8km circuits, which featured the Côte de Cadoudal.

A crash in the final 100 metres took Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) and Aaron Gate (XDS Astana) out of contention for the podium.

Results

