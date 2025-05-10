Grand Prix du Morbihan: Benoît Cosnefroy takes back-to-back victory

Teammates Kévin Vauquelin and Clément Venturini second and third in bunch sprint finish

Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won the Grand Prix du Morbihan for the second year in a row, and the third time of his career.  Arkea-B&B Hotels duo of Kévin Vauquelin and Clément Venturini finished second and third, respectively.

In the closing kilometres, with the peloton reduced to around 60 riders, no team managed to take control as the race surged toward the summit finish on the Côte de Cadoudal—a 1.7 km climb averaging a 6.3% gradient. 

