Tro-Bro Léon: Bastien Tronchon and Pierre Gautherat double up for Decathlon AG2R in Brittany rain and mud

Valentin Madouas completes podium after Fredrik Dversnes crashes in final five kilometres

Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Decathlon AG2R duo of Bastien Tronchon and Pierre Gautheret held off chasers to go 1-2 on a wet and muddy edition of the 2025 Tro-Bro Léon on Sunday. 

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) outsprinted  Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) to round out the podium after a rain-soaked, epic edition of the race on the Brittany farm tracks.

