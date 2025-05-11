Tro-Bro Léon: Bastien Tronchon and Pierre Gautherat double up for Decathlon AG2R in Brittany rain and mud

Decathlon AG2R duo of Bastien Tronchon and Pierre Gautheret held off chasers to go 1-2 on a wet and muddy edition of the 2025 Tro-Bro Léon on Sunday.

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) outsprinted Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) to round out the podium after a rain-soaked, epic edition of the race on the Brittany farm tracks.

Gautheret, third in 2024, and his teammate Tronchon bridged up to a solo attacker Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility), with six kilometres to go and continued on when the Norwegian crashed on a wet roundabout.

After getting a gap to a chasing group, the teammates pushed on the finish line, with Tronchon, who had been aggressive in the 203.8km race, shook his teammate’s hand and crossed the line first, 19 seconds ahead of third place finisher.

Dversnes held on for fifth place.

Absolute pandemonium reigned throughout the succession of 29 ribinoù, the unpaved farm tracks of varying degrees of maintenance, which can include muddy double-track, well-groomed gravel, climbs, and descents.

A group of seven riders, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Victor Van de Putte (Lotto), Baptiste Vadic (TotalEnergies), Fabian Lienhard (Tudor), Sergio Meris (Unibet Tietema Rockets), Hugo de la Calle (Burgos Burpellet BH) and Axel Mariault (CIC U Nantes), escaped early and managed to build a lead of over four minutes before being reeled in one by one.

Tronchon jumped from the peloton to join the remnants of the break with 60km to go but then not only went off course before a ribinoù, and suffered two punctures.

“It was a crazy day,” said Tronchon, 23, who took second place in the Grand Prix de Plumelec on Saturday.

“I immediately felt I had great legs. I was able to recover well after the Ardennes triple-header—it really did me good. I found the punch I had before and had slightly lost.”

