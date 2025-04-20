Tour du Doubs: Mattéo Vercher fastest in breakaway sprint to secure victory in Morteau

By published

Adrien Maire second, Iván Cobo third

Mattéo Vercher
Mattéo Vercher (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) won a breakaway sprint to take the victory at the Tour du Doubs. He was the fastest to the line, beating runner-up Adrien Maire (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and third-placed Iván Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma) in Morteau.

The 39th Tour du Doubs continued the one-day racing in France with a 196.9km race from Pontarlier to Morteau. Off the back of the previous day's Tour du Jura Cycliste, this race offered another hilly challenge with seven categorised climbs and a flat run-in to Morteau.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews