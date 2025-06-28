Recommended reading

Netherlands Road Championships: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory in dominant fashion in crash-hit road race

By published

Charlotte Kool second, Nienke Veenhoven third in Ede after attacking race ends in sprint

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 08: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 10th Tour of Britain Women 2025, Stage 4 a 82.2km stage from Glasgow to Glasgow / #UCIWWT / on June 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to a dominant victory in the women's road race at the Dutch national championships, winning by a big margin in Ede after surviving a crash-hit final 10km.

No one could match the speed an acceleration of the European champion in the final straight, with Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) finishing second, several metres behind Wiebes. Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished fast to take third, just pipping Puck Langenbarg (Fenix-Deceuninck Development) on the line.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews