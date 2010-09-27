2010 Mountain Bike National Championships index page

Image 1 of 2 Heather Irmiger and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski enjoying the moment in front of hundreds of cheering spectators. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Mary McConneloug in the short track at US Nationals (Image credit: Mary McConneloug & Mike Broderick)

Mountain Bike National Championships happen year-round depending on location and discipline, but a majority of the cross country championships, among countries in the northern hemisphere, happened on the weekend of July 17-18.

Furthermore, late September is when many nations hold their marathon national championships, as suggested by the UCI.

Below is an updated index of 2010 National Championship coverage on Cyclingnews. Click on the appropriate link to access coverage for cross country, downhill, four cross and marathon disciplines.

If you attend a national championship race over the coming weeks Cyclingnews would love to share your images with fans around the world; simply e-mail cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with photos and captions, or if you spot any results we've missed.

Austria: cross country, marathon

Australia: cross country, short track, four cross & downhill, 24-hour solo, marathon

Belgium: cross country, downhill and four cross, marathon

Canada: downhill, cross country, four cross

Costa Rica: cross country

Croatia: cross country, downhill

Cyprus: cross country

Czech Republic: cross country, four cross

Denmark: cross country, marathon

Estonia: cross country, marathon

Finland: downhill, cross country

France: cross country, downhill and four cross, marathon

Germany: downhill, cross country, marathon

Great Britain: cross country, downhill, four cross, marathon

Hong Kong: cross country & downhill

Hungary: cross country, four cross, marathon

Ireland: cross country, marathon

Israel: cross country

Italy: downhill, cross country, marathon

Japan: cross country, downhill and four cross

Lesotho: cross country

Mexico: cross country

Namibia: cross country

Netherlands: cross country, marathon

New Zealand: dual slalom, cross country, short track, downhill, hill climb & four cross, marathon, singlespeed

Norway: cross country

Poland: cross country

Romania: cross country

Russia: cross country

Serbia: cross country

Singapore: cross country

Slovakia: cross country

Slovenia: cross country

South Africa: downhill, cross country

Spain: cross country

Sweden: cross country

Switzerland: marathon, cross country, downhill and four cross

Turkey: cross country

Ukraine: cross country

United States: marathon, cross country, downhill, four cross & super D

Venezuela: cross country, downhill and four cross