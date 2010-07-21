Lami takes 44 second win over Haring
Stevkova grabs women's title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|1:43:03
|2
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:00:44
|3
|Lukas Hanus (Svk)
|0:02:14
|4
|Maros Kovac (Svk)
|0:04:04
|5
|Radovan Biros (Svk)
|0:05:44
|6
|Zdenek Faber (Svk)
|0:06:16
|7
|Martin Kostelnicak (Svk)
|0:07:43
|8
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|0:11:27
|9
|Jozef Palcak (Svk)
|0:12:00
|10
|Martin Frano (Svk)
|0:12:34
|11
|Martin Skopek (Svk)
|DNF
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marian Simora (Svk)
|1:56:32
|2
|Martin Slotta (Svk)
|0:02:19
|3
|Jan Gallik (Svk)
|0:02:40
|4
|Martin Bodis (Svk)
|0:06:20
|5
|Michal Alexaj (Svk)
|0:06:52
|6
|Tomas Greser (Svk)
|0:07:26
|7
|Tomáš Kubek (Svk)
|0:08:01
|8
|Matej Medved (Svk)
|0:15:40
|9
|Michal Straka (Svk)
|10
|Karol Badura (Svk)
|DNF
|Jakub Skopek (Svk)
|DNF
|Peter Pajtas (Svk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|1:22:43
|2
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|3
|Zuzana Vojtekova (Svk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monika Kadlecova (Svk)
|1:28:12
|2
|Natalia Birova (Svk)
|0:03:03
|3
|Julia Kubikova (Svk)
|0:08:22
|4
|Lucka Dedinská (Svk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|1:24:47
|2
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk)
|0:00:30
|3
|Daniel Hula (Svk)
|0:03:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natalia Simorova
|1:13:42
|2
|Lucia Caprnkova
|0:06:43
|3
|Katka Bencurova
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy