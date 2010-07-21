Trending

Lami takes 44 second win over Haring

Stevkova grabs women's title

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Lami (Svk)1:43:03
2Martin Haring (Svk)0:00:44
3Lukas Hanus (Svk)0:02:14
4Maros Kovac (Svk)0:04:04
5Radovan Biros (Svk)0:05:44
6Zdenek Faber (Svk)0:06:16
7Martin Kostelnicak (Svk)0:07:43
8Lukáš Batora (Svk)0:11:27
9Jozef Palcak (Svk)0:12:00
10Martin Frano (Svk)0:12:34
11Martin Skopek (Svk)
DNFMilan Barenyi (Svk)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marian Simora (Svk)1:56:32
2Martin Slotta (Svk)0:02:19
3Jan Gallik (Svk)0:02:40
4Martin Bodis (Svk)0:06:20
5Michal Alexaj (Svk)0:06:52
6Tomas Greser (Svk)0:07:26
7Tomáš Kubek (Svk)0:08:01
8Matej Medved (Svk)0:15:40
9Michal Straka (Svk)
10Karol Badura (Svk)
DNFJakub Skopek (Svk)
DNFPeter Pajtas (Svk)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova (Svk)1:22:43
2Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
3Zuzana Vojtekova (Svk)

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monika Kadlecova (Svk)1:28:12
2Natalia Birova (Svk)0:03:03
3Julia Kubikova (Svk)0:08:22
4Lucka Dedinská (Svk)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frantisek Lami (Svk)1:24:47
2Jozef Bebcak (Svk)0:00:30
3Daniel Hula (Svk)0:03:47

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalia Simorova1:13:42
2Lucia Caprnkova0:06:43
3Katka Bencurova

Latest on Cyclingnews