Trending

Akgul wins Turkish cross country title

Kurkcu captures women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bilal Akgul (Tur)1:47:18
2Halil Korkmaz (Tur)0:04:23
3Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:06:04
4Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)0:14:00
5Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:15:10
6Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)0:18:07
7Mehmet Kurt (Tur)0:20:05
8Muammer Yildiz (Tur)
9Mikail Simsek (Tur)
10Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
11Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
12Serkan Calici (Tur)
13Aram Tabar (Tur)
14Husey Peker (Tur)
15Mustafa Ozyilmaz (Tur)
16Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
17Ertan Yardimci (Tur)
20Ozbek Iskender (Tur)
21Mustafa Boynukalin (Tur)
25H. Ibrahim Bayraktar (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)1:44:37
2Semra Yetis (Tur)0:03:19
3Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)0:34:12
4Pelin Bayram (Tur)0:41:00
5Ayris Isik (Tur)0:55:24
6Nihal Altintepe (Tur)0:58:46

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isak Unal (Tur)1:35:08
2Semih Tunahan Celebioglu (Tur)0:10:33
3Yusuf Cabik (Tur)0:19:04

Latest on Cyclingnews