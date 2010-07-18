Trending

Athanasiadis wins national title in Cyprus

Theodorou crowned women's cross country champion

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)2:07:58
2Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)2:08:08
3Michalis Kittis (Cyp)2:13:09
4Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)2:14:44
5Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)2:18:48
6Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)2:37:45
7Alexander Ciupin (Cyp)
8Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)
9Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marina Theodorou (Cyp)2:17:00

