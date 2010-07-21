Trending

Darvell takes Swedish title from Wengelin

Engen secures women's crown

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Darvell (Swe)2:01:40
2Mattias Wengelin (Swe)0:03:15
3Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:04:04
4Fredrik Edin (Swe)0:05:08
5Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:05:59
6Magnus Palmberg (Swe)0:06:29
7Olof Jonsson (Swe)0:08:56
8Hakan Löfström (Swe)0:09:13
9Anders Ljungberg (Swe)0:10:02
10Alexander Blomqvist (Swe)0:11:35
11Niklas Andersson (Swe)0:13:05
12Stefan Carlsson (Swe)0:13:28
13Thomas Gustafsson (Swe)0:14:29
14Robert Österling (Swe)0:15:00
15Oskar Malmberg (Swe)0:16:35
16Oscar Byhlinder (Swe)0:17:02
17Lars Bleckur (Swe)0:17:39
18Tommy Hammarström (Swe)0:20:22
19Anders Haritz (Swe)0:20:56
20Daniel Brengdahl (Swe)0:21:00
21Martin Filipsson (Swe)0:21:04
22Henrik Andersson (Swe)0:22:07
23Patrik Paulsson (Swe)0:22:27
24Johan Carlström (Swe)0:23:00
25Andreas Olsson (Swe)0:24:41
26Erik Dahlborn (Swe)0:25:48
27Christian Bertilsson (Swe)0:27:26
28Johan Nogeus (Swe)0:28:59
29Magnus Hellberg (Swe)
30Pontus Johansson (Swe)
31Anders Ekman (Swe)
32Olov Swartström (Swe)
34Carl Pramlid (Swe)
DNFJesper Dahlström (Swe)
DNFBjörn Dolk (Swe)
DNSOskar Ekstam (Swe)
DNSJesper Hjortsberg (Swe)
DNSThomas Karlsson (Swe)
DNFMikael Salomonsson (Swe)
DNSIsac Stromberg (Swe)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)1:32:13
2Ann Berglund (Swe)0:00:40
3Martina Thomasson (Swe)0:03:45
4Emmy Thelberg (Swe)0:05:49
5Sofia Bleckur (Swe)0:07:05
6Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:09:28
7Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)0:10:14
8Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:12:46
9Maria Wiklund (Swe)0:21:20
10Malin Lindgren (Swe)0:30:49
DNFSara Backlund (Swe)
DNFHanna Gustafsson Bergman (Swe)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Kristoffersson (Swe)1:27:02
2John Carlsson (Swe)0:00:08
3Erik Jonsson (Swe)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe)1:13:16
2Josefine Ahlström (Swe)0:02:13
3Johanna Grimbeck (Swe)0:05:37

