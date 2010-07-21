Darvell takes Swedish title from Wengelin
Engen secures women's crown
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|2:01:40
|2
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:03:15
|3
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe)
|0:04:04
|4
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|0:05:08
|5
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|0:05:59
|6
|Magnus Palmberg (Swe)
|0:06:29
|7
|Olof Jonsson (Swe)
|0:08:56
|8
|Hakan Löfström (Swe)
|0:09:13
|9
|Anders Ljungberg (Swe)
|0:10:02
|10
|Alexander Blomqvist (Swe)
|0:11:35
|11
|Niklas Andersson (Swe)
|0:13:05
|12
|Stefan Carlsson (Swe)
|0:13:28
|13
|Thomas Gustafsson (Swe)
|0:14:29
|14
|Robert Österling (Swe)
|0:15:00
|15
|Oskar Malmberg (Swe)
|0:16:35
|16
|Oscar Byhlinder (Swe)
|0:17:02
|17
|Lars Bleckur (Swe)
|0:17:39
|18
|Tommy Hammarström (Swe)
|0:20:22
|19
|Anders Haritz (Swe)
|0:20:56
|20
|Daniel Brengdahl (Swe)
|0:21:00
|21
|Martin Filipsson (Swe)
|0:21:04
|22
|Henrik Andersson (Swe)
|0:22:07
|23
|Patrik Paulsson (Swe)
|0:22:27
|24
|Johan Carlström (Swe)
|0:23:00
|25
|Andreas Olsson (Swe)
|0:24:41
|26
|Erik Dahlborn (Swe)
|0:25:48
|27
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe)
|0:27:26
|28
|Johan Nogeus (Swe)
|0:28:59
|29
|Magnus Hellberg (Swe)
|30
|Pontus Johansson (Swe)
|31
|Anders Ekman (Swe)
|32
|Olov Swartström (Swe)
|34
|Carl Pramlid (Swe)
|DNF
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe)
|DNF
|Björn Dolk (Swe)
|DNS
|Oskar Ekstam (Swe)
|DNS
|Jesper Hjortsberg (Swe)
|DNS
|Thomas Karlsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|DNS
|Isac Stromberg (Swe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|1:32:13
|2
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|0:00:40
|3
|Martina Thomasson (Swe)
|0:03:45
|4
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|0:05:49
|5
|Sofia Bleckur (Swe)
|0:07:05
|6
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:09:28
|7
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|0:10:14
|8
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:12:46
|9
|Maria Wiklund (Swe)
|0:21:20
|10
|Malin Lindgren (Swe)
|0:30:49
|DNF
|Sara Backlund (Swe)
|DNF
|Hanna Gustafsson Bergman (Swe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Kristoffersson (Swe)
|1:27:02
|2
|John Carlsson (Swe)
|0:00:08
|3
|Erik Jonsson (Swe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|1:13:16
|2
|Josefine Ahlström (Swe)
|0:02:13
|3
|Johanna Grimbeck (Swe)
|0:05:37
