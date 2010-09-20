Frank Schotman outsprinted Axel Bult for the Dutch marathon national title. Niels Wubben finished third, ahead of Bart Brentjens and Bas Peters.

Brentjens thought he was the first man across the line and he celebrated jubilantly, thinking he had won the national title. However, Brentjens, Peters, Jeroen Boelen and Luttenberg had been passed during the race by Schotman, Wubben and Bult, who apparently took a different route. The foursome never realized the eventual top three men were in front of them.

"Last Wednesday, we led a large group around the course with the organizers. There were no changes to the course, there must have been arrows removed or something," said Brentjens. "It's a bit frustrating to hear that three had already finished before us."

On the other hand, there was no controversy in the women's race. Laura Turpijn soloed to a win ahead of Mirre Stallen and Nicoletta De Jager.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schotman (Ned) 3:04:33 2 Axel Bult (Ned) 3 Niels Wubben (Ned) 0:00:30 4 Bart Brentjens (Ned) 0:03:35 5 Bas Peters (Ned) 6 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) 7 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) 0:03:41 8 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) 0:05:02 9 Bram Rood (Ned) 0:05:03 10 Frank Beemer (Ned) 11 Frank Molenaar (Ned) 0:17:43 12 Hans Becking (Ned) 0:18:40 13 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) 14 Maarten Janssen (Ned) 0:21:20 15 Wouter De Haas (Ned) 0:21:29 16 Guus Smits (Ned) 0:21:38 17 Rob Van Der Heijden (Ned) 0:21:59 18 Pim Van Der Marel (Ned) 0:24:19 19 Paul Timmer (Ned) 0:25:17 20 Bas Theys (Ned) 0:25:51 21 Jean Biermans (Ned) 0:25:52 22 Micha De Vries (Ned) 0:27:10 23 Leon De Jong (Ned) 24 Tom Sluiter (Ned) 0:28:27 25 Casper Helling (Ned) 0:28:46 26 Leon Van Der Ster (Ned) 0:33:27 27 Bram Conijn (Ned) 0:37:16 28 Lucien Volleberg (Ned) 0:42:09 29 Thom Wetzels (Ned) 0:43:12 30 Frank Luikens (Ned) 0:43:24 31 Martijn Solleveld (Ned) 0:53:30 32 Rob Van Der Werf (Ned) 0:58:54 DNF Marco Minnaard (Ned) DNF Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) DNF Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) DNF Jorrit De Haas (Ned) DNF Rene Wilbers (Ned) DNF Daan Bongers (Ned) DNF Niels Boon (Ned)