Schotman outsprints Bult for Dutch marathon title after some go off course
Turpijn solos to women's win
Frank Schotman outsprinted Axel Bult for the Dutch marathon national title. Niels Wubben finished third, ahead of Bart Brentjens and Bas Peters.
Brentjens thought he was the first man across the line and he celebrated jubilantly, thinking he had won the national title. However, Brentjens, Peters, Jeroen Boelen and Luttenberg had been passed during the race by Schotman, Wubben and Bult, who apparently took a different route. The foursome never realized the eventual top three men were in front of them.
"Last Wednesday, we led a large group around the course with the organizers. There were no changes to the course, there must have been arrows removed or something," said Brentjens. "It's a bit frustrating to hear that three had already finished before us."
On the other hand, there was no controversy in the women's race. Laura Turpijn soloed to a win ahead of Mirre Stallen and Nicoletta De Jager.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schotman (Ned)
|3:04:33
|2
|Axel Bult (Ned)
|3
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:00:30
|4
|Bart Brentjens (Ned)
|0:03:35
|5
|Bas Peters (Ned)
|6
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|7
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)
|0:03:41
|8
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)
|0:05:02
|9
|Bram Rood (Ned)
|0:05:03
|10
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|11
|Frank Molenaar (Ned)
|0:17:43
|12
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:18:40
|13
|Liwald Doornbos (Ned)
|14
|Maarten Janssen (Ned)
|0:21:20
|15
|Wouter De Haas (Ned)
|0:21:29
|16
|Guus Smits (Ned)
|0:21:38
|17
|Rob Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:21:59
|18
|Pim Van Der Marel (Ned)
|0:24:19
|19
|Paul Timmer (Ned)
|0:25:17
|20
|Bas Theys (Ned)
|0:25:51
|21
|Jean Biermans (Ned)
|0:25:52
|22
|Micha De Vries (Ned)
|0:27:10
|23
|Leon De Jong (Ned)
|24
|Tom Sluiter (Ned)
|0:28:27
|25
|Casper Helling (Ned)
|0:28:46
|26
|Leon Van Der Ster (Ned)
|0:33:27
|27
|Bram Conijn (Ned)
|0:37:16
|28
|Lucien Volleberg (Ned)
|0:42:09
|29
|Thom Wetzels (Ned)
|0:43:12
|30
|Frank Luikens (Ned)
|0:43:24
|31
|Martijn Solleveld (Ned)
|0:53:30
|32
|Rob Van Der Werf (Ned)
|0:58:54
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned)
|DNF
|Ramses Bekkenk (Ned)
|DNF
|Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)
|DNF
|Jorrit De Haas (Ned)
|DNF
|Rene Wilbers (Ned)
|DNF
|Daan Bongers (Ned)
|DNF
|Niels Boon (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|3:29:51
|2
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|0:01:39
|3
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:09:15
|4
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|0:09:19
|5
|Arielle Boek - Van Meurs (Ned)
|0:10:11
|6
|Sandra Hart (Ned)
|0:11:23
|7
|Karen Brouwer (Ned)
|0:13:52
|8
|Ingrid Bosscha (Ned)
|0:23:44
|9
|Martine Gesink (Ned)
|0:25:15
|10
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|0:26:37
|11
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|0:28:21
|12
|Mandy Beumer (Ned)
|0:35:40
|13
|Henriette Pepels (Ned)
|0:36:11
|14
|Manon Van Den Sande (Ned)
|0:39:53
|15
|Lyan Rensen (Ned)
|0:42:52
|16
|Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned)
|0:42:54
|17
|Wendy De Graaf (Ned)
|0:50:31
|18
|Laura Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:52:23
|DNF
|Rylana Soepenberg (Ned)
|DNF
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|DNF
|Petra Prins (Ned)
