Trending

Schotman outsprints Bult for Dutch marathon title after some go off course

Turpijn solos to women's win

Frank Schotman outsprinted Axel Bult for the Dutch marathon national title. Niels Wubben finished third, ahead of Bart Brentjens and Bas Peters.

Brentjens thought he was the first man across the line and he celebrated jubilantly, thinking he had won the national title. However, Brentjens, Peters, Jeroen Boelen and Luttenberg had been passed during the race by Schotman, Wubben and Bult, who apparently took a different route. The foursome never realized the eventual top three men were in front of them.

"Last Wednesday, we led a large group around the course with the organizers. There were no changes to the course, there must have been arrows removed or something," said Brentjens. "It's a bit frustrating to hear that three had already finished before us."

On the other hand, there was no controversy in the women's race. Laura Turpijn soloed to a win ahead of Mirre Stallen and Nicoletta De Jager.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schotman (Ned)3:04:33
2Axel Bult (Ned)
3Niels Wubben (Ned)0:00:30
4Bart Brentjens (Ned)0:03:35
5Bas Peters (Ned)
6Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
7Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)0:03:41
8Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)0:05:02
9Bram Rood (Ned)0:05:03
10Frank Beemer (Ned)
11Frank Molenaar (Ned)0:17:43
12Hans Becking (Ned)0:18:40
13Liwald Doornbos (Ned)
14Maarten Janssen (Ned)0:21:20
15Wouter De Haas (Ned)0:21:29
16Guus Smits (Ned)0:21:38
17Rob Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:21:59
18Pim Van Der Marel (Ned)0:24:19
19Paul Timmer (Ned)0:25:17
20Bas Theys (Ned)0:25:51
21Jean Biermans (Ned)0:25:52
22Micha De Vries (Ned)0:27:10
23Leon De Jong (Ned)
24Tom Sluiter (Ned)0:28:27
25Casper Helling (Ned)0:28:46
26Leon Van Der Ster (Ned)0:33:27
27Bram Conijn (Ned)0:37:16
28Lucien Volleberg (Ned)0:42:09
29Thom Wetzels (Ned)0:43:12
30Frank Luikens (Ned)0:43:24
31Martijn Solleveld (Ned)0:53:30
32Rob Van Der Werf (Ned)0:58:54
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned)
DNFRamses Bekkenk (Ned)
DNFJelmer Jubbega (Ned)
DNFJorrit De Haas (Ned)
DNFRene Wilbers (Ned)
DNFDaan Bongers (Ned)
DNFNiels Boon (Ned)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Turpijn (Ned)3:29:51
2Mirre Stallen (Ned)0:01:39
3Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:09:15
4Reza Hormes (Ned)0:09:19
5Arielle Boek - Van Meurs (Ned)0:10:11
6Sandra Hart (Ned)0:11:23
7Karen Brouwer (Ned)0:13:52
8Ingrid Bosscha (Ned)0:23:44
9Martine Gesink (Ned)0:25:15
10Kiona Harbers (Ned)0:26:37
11Hielke Elferink (Ned)0:28:21
12Mandy Beumer (Ned)0:35:40
13Henriette Pepels (Ned)0:36:11
14Manon Van Den Sande (Ned)0:39:53
15Lyan Rensen (Ned)0:42:52
16Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned)0:42:54
17Wendy De Graaf (Ned)0:50:31
18Laura Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:52:23
DNFRylana Soepenberg (Ned)
DNFDaphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
DNFPetra Prins (Ned)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews