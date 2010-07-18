Image 1 of 22 Jochen Kass does the wall ride (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 22 Torsten Marx powers uphill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 22 Moritz Milatz hands out the high fives as he approaches the finish. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 22 Jochen Kass on a climb (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 22 Sabine Spitz crosses the line for German title number 11 (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 22 Felix Euteneuer wins the under 23 title (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 22 Moritz Milatz gets kisses from the podium girls after winning the German national championship (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 22 Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) wins the German national cross country title. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 22 A view of the start of the men's race at the German cross country National Championships (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 22 Women's medallists: Anna Gradl, Sabine Spitz, Hanna Klein (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 22 Hanna Klein does the wall ride on her way to third place. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 22 Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 22 Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) on her way to the win (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 14 of 22 Elite men's medallists: Jochen Kass, Moritz Milatz and Torsten Marx (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 22 Moritz Milatz races downhil among the spectators (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 16 of 22 Moritz Milatz rides the wall perfectly. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 22 Jochen Kass on his way to second place. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 22 Moritz Milatz on the podium with his gold medal. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 22 Moritz Milatz follows the wheel uphill. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 20 of 22 The elite men's start (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 21 of 22 Moritz Milatz gets the fans into it as he soloes to the win. (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 22 of 22 Men's winner Moritz Milatz (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Sabine Spitz and Moritz Milatz won the German cross country national titles at Bad Salzdetfurth. In Saturday's women's race, Spitz collected her 11th national title ahead of Central Pro teammates Anja Gradl and Hanna Klein. On Sunday, Milatz had no problem securing his second title. Milatz took the gold medal ahead of Multivan-Merida teammate Jochen Käss and Torsten Marx in a surprising third place.

In the first two laps, Spitz was thinking that fellow leaders Anja Gradl and Elisabeth Brandau would not be able to continue the pace they set.

"With my experience I could see that it would not work out for them. When I kept that speed in the third lap, they couldn't continue with me," said Spitz.

Brandau tried to keep in contact, but paid later by finishing in eighth position.

Gradl was also suffering, searching for her own rhythm, but she managed to secure the first cross country national medal of her career. "Today it was perfect. It was my goal to earn the second spot behind Sabine," said Gradl.

Behind her, Hanna Klein passed Brandau and profited from technical problems of Silke Schmidt, who put in a strong performance on the 4.6km course.

In the men's race, Moritz Milatz rode well and seemed to have no real contenders. Defending champion Wolfram Kurschat cancelled his participation after breaking ribs three weeks ago. In the very first lap, Milatz escaped together with Manuel Fumic, but in the beginning of third lap, Fumic fell off his pace.

"I passed him and got a gap immediately. I felt super good today," said Milatz after the race. "To win the title is another highlight in my career."

Behind him, Fumic was passed by Jochen Käss and Torsten Marx before he abandoned. "I had no power in my legs. It is the result of my training and I didn't want to risk anything because of the upcoming World Cups," said Fumic.

Käss, who suffered on a flat tire in the first lap and had worked his way back up from 18th position, and Marx fought for the silver and bronze medals.

On the last lap, Marx was setting an attack, but then but Käss countered. "It's a pity that I couldn't fight for the title but on the other hand I'm happy to get back to music after my flat tire," said Kass.

Marx was happy with his race. The 34-year-old rider claimed his first cross country medal ever. "Definitely it is my biggest success," said the DS-Rennsport rider. "I felt pretty good and tried to ride with control."

In the U23 competition, Felix Euteneuer and Markus Schulte-Lünzum duelled. With three laps to go, Marcel Fleschhut couldn't follow the duo because of a defect in his fork. On the last climb, Euteneuer put everything on the pedal he had left and got a gap of some seconds.

"I didn't feel that I was the strongest rider in the leading group, but when one after the other dropped off, I got more and more

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 1:51:55 2 Jochen Kass (Ger) 0:02:17 3 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:02:39 4 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:03:57 5 Rene Tann (Ger) 0:04:24 6 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:05:39 7 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) 0:06:35 8 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 0:07:03 9 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 0:09:38 10 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 0:12:45 11 Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) 12 Olaf Rochow (Ger) 13 Wilko Rochow (Ger) 14 Alex Speisekorn (Ger) 15 Steffen Greger (Ger) 16 Kai Kautz (Ger) 17 Robert Michaelis (Ger) 18 Sebastian Stark (Ger) 19 Ulrich Theobald (Ger) 20 Andy Romhild (Ger) 21 Achim Beckendahl (Ger) 22 Jochen Coconcelli (Ger) 23 Sascha Schwindling (Ger) 24 Rumen Voigt (Ger) 25 Lutz Babilon (Ger) 26 Michael Rieder (Ger) 27 Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) 28 Yues Kellogg (Ger) 29 Sebastian Gründel (Ger) 30 Severin Schweisguth (Ger) 31 Christoph Hopp (Ger) 32 Sebastian Bergmann (Ger) 33 Nils Richter (Ger) 34 Ulrich Rose (Ger) 35 Jörg Schmidtmann (Ger) 36 Matthias Velt (Ger) DNF Manuel Fumic (Ger) DNF Christian Schneidawind (Ger) DNF Sebastian Mordmuller (Ger) DNF Martin Knape (Ger) DNF Marc Ilsemann (Ger)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 1:42:48 2 Anja Gradl (Ger) 0:01:30 3 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:03:25 4 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 0:04:32 5 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 0:07:06 6 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 0:09:49 7 Katrin Schwing (Ger) 0:10:12 8 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:10:32 9 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 0:12:48 10 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 0:13:17 11 Melanie Spath (Ger) 0:13:45 12 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) 0:16:08 13 Susanne Juranek (Ger) 0:18:28 14 Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) 0:19:28 15 Vanessa Mosch (Ger) 16 Gesa Bruchmann (Ger) 17 Alexa Hüni (Ger) 18 Aline Brüstle (Ger) 19 Sandy Jäkel (Ger) DNF Julia Haase (Ger) DNF Nicole Arendt (Ger)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 1:41:02 2 Marcus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 0:00:05 3 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:00:58 4 Matthias Leisling (Ger) 0:01:18 5 Manfred Reis (Ger) 0:01:22 6 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:03:11 7 Henrik Hoffmann (Ger) 0:04:57 8 Marcus Nicolai (Ger) 0:05:36 9 Ludwig Döhl (Ger) 0:05:47 10 David Simon (Ger) 0:06:15 11 Danny Neumann (Ger) 0:06:56 12 Pascal Ketterer (Ger) 0:07:10 13 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 0:07:43 14 Marcel Braun (Ger) 0:07:51 15 Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) 0:07:54 16 Lukas Schuon (Ger) 0:08:41 17 Tom Ettlich (Ger) 0:08:59 18 Anselm Wüllner (Ger) 0:09:15 19 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:09:24 20 Andreas Muckenhirn (Ger) 0:09:27 21 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 0:10:13 22 Tommy Galle (Ger) 0:10:38 23 Felix Schäfermeier (Ger) 0:11:15 24 Timo Modosch (Ger) 0:11:35 25 Barry Hayes (Ger) 0:12:08 26 Marcel Pöter (Ger) 0:12:24 27 Steve Scheffel (Ger) 0:12:40 28 Philipp Maximilian Daum (Ger) 0:13:09 29 Lysander Kiesel (Ger) 0:13:31 30 Jeffrey Andris (Ger) 0:13:34 31 Stefan Braun (Ger) 0:13:39 32 Timo Häfner (Ger) 0:13:57 33 Adrian Sauer (Ger) 0:14:10 34 Thomas Weschta (Ger) 0:14:50 35 Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) 0:15:35 36 Patrick Titus (Ger) 0:15:39 37 Oliver Laundenberg (Ger) 0:18:19 38 Benjamin Dorn (Ger) 0:22:14 39 Valentin Fiderer (Ger) 40 Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) 41 Björn Herrmann (Ger) 42 Lukas Holtkamp (Ger) 43 Tobias Trautmann (Ger) 44 Michael Wanski (Ger) 45 Svante Johanßon (Ger) 46 Torben Saßnick (Ger) 47 Markus Zöller (Ger) 48 Markus Chrost (Ger) 49 Pascal Hempel (Ger) 50 Simon Staufner (Ger) 51 Mario Waibel (Ger) 52 Felix Günter (Ger) 53 Pierre Happel (Ger) 54 Jago Fechtmann (Ger) 55 Jonas Struff (Ger) 56 David Schiel (Ger) 57 Marko Haas (Ger) DNF Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) DNF Andreas Kleiber (Ger) DNF Marius Christian (Ger) DNF Christopher Goergen (Ger) DNF Philipp Ziegler (Ger) DNF Johannes Közle (Ger) DNF Marius Reiber (Ger) DNF Johannes Schulte (Ger)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Schelb 1:12:35 2 Sascha Bleher 0:01:11 3 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber 0:01:20