Spitz takes 11th German cross country title

Milatz wins gold in men's race for his second time

Image 1 of 22

Jochen Kass does the wall ride

Jochen Kass does the wall ride
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 22

Torsten Marx powers uphill

Torsten Marx powers uphill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 22

Moritz Milatz hands out the high fives as he approaches the finish.

Moritz Milatz hands out the high fives as he approaches the finish.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 22

Jochen Kass on a climb

Jochen Kass on a climb
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 22

Sabine Spitz crosses the line for German title number 11

Sabine Spitz crosses the line for German title number 11
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 22

Felix Euteneuer wins the under 23 title

Felix Euteneuer wins the under 23 title
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 22

Moritz Milatz gets kisses from the podium girls after winning the German national championship

Moritz Milatz gets kisses from the podium girls after winning the German national championship
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 22

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) wins the German national cross country title.

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) wins the German national cross country title.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 22

A view of the start of the men's race at the German cross country National Championships

A view of the start of the men's race at the German cross country National Championships
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 22

Women's medallists: Anna Gradl, Sabine Spitz, Hanna Klein

Women's medallists: Anna Gradl, Sabine Spitz, Hanna Klein
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 22

Hanna Klein does the wall ride on her way to third place.

Hanna Klein does the wall ride on her way to third place.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 22

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) celebrates her victory

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) celebrates her victory
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 22

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) on her way to the win

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) on her way to the win
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 14 of 22

Elite men's medallists: Jochen Kass, Moritz Milatz and Torsten Marx

Elite men's medallists: Jochen Kass, Moritz Milatz and Torsten Marx
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 22

Moritz Milatz races downhil among the spectators

Moritz Milatz races downhil among the spectators
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 16 of 22

Moritz Milatz rides the wall perfectly.

Moritz Milatz rides the wall perfectly.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 22

Jochen Kass on his way to second place.

Jochen Kass on his way to second place.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 22

Moritz Milatz on the podium with his gold medal.

Moritz Milatz on the podium with his gold medal.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 19 of 22

Moritz Milatz follows the wheel uphill.

Moritz Milatz follows the wheel uphill.
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 20 of 22

The elite men's start

The elite men's start
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 21 of 22

Moritz Milatz gets the fans into it as he soloes to the win.

Moritz Milatz gets the fans into it as he soloes to the win.
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 22 of 22

Men's winner Moritz Milatz

Men's winner Moritz Milatz
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Sabine Spitz and Moritz Milatz won the German cross country national titles at Bad Salzdetfurth. In Saturday's women's race, Spitz collected her 11th national title ahead of Central Pro teammates Anja Gradl and Hanna Klein. On Sunday, Milatz had no problem securing his second title. Milatz took the gold medal ahead of Multivan-Merida teammate Jochen Käss and Torsten Marx in a surprising third place.

In the first two laps, Spitz was thinking that fellow leaders Anja Gradl and Elisabeth Brandau would not be able to continue the pace they set.

"With my experience I could see that it would not work out for them. When I kept that speed in the third lap, they couldn't continue with me," said Spitz.

Brandau tried to keep in contact, but paid later by finishing in eighth position.

Gradl was also suffering, searching for her own rhythm, but she managed to secure the first cross country national medal of her career. "Today it was perfect. It was my goal to earn the second spot behind Sabine," said Gradl.

Behind her, Hanna Klein passed Brandau and profited from technical problems of Silke Schmidt, who put in a strong performance on the 4.6km course.

In the men's race, Moritz Milatz rode well and seemed to have no real contenders. Defending champion Wolfram Kurschat cancelled his participation after breaking ribs three weeks ago. In the very first lap, Milatz escaped together with Manuel Fumic, but in the beginning of third lap, Fumic fell off his pace.

"I passed him and got a gap immediately. I felt super good today," said Milatz after the race. "To win the title is another highlight in my career."

Behind him, Fumic was passed by Jochen Käss and Torsten Marx before he abandoned. "I had no power in my legs. It is the result of my training and I didn't want to risk anything because of the upcoming World Cups," said Fumic.

Käss, who suffered on a flat tire in the first lap and had worked his way back up from 18th position, and Marx fought for the silver and bronze medals.

On the last lap, Marx was setting an attack, but then but Käss countered. "It's a pity that I couldn't fight for the title but on the other hand I'm happy to get back to music after my flat tire," said Kass.

Marx was happy with his race. The 34-year-old rider claimed his first cross country medal ever. "Definitely it is my biggest success," said the DS-Rennsport rider. "I felt pretty good and tried to ride with control."

In the U23 competition, Felix Euteneuer and Markus Schulte-Lünzum duelled. With three laps to go, Marcel Fleschhut couldn't follow the duo because of a defect in his fork. On the last climb, Euteneuer put everything on the pedal he had left and got a gap of some seconds.

"I didn't feel that I was the strongest rider in the leading group, but when one after the other dropped off, I got more and more

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moritz Milatz (Ger)1:51:55
2Jochen Kass (Ger)0:02:17
3Torsten Marx (Ger)0:02:39
4Robert Mennen (Ger)0:03:57
5Rene Tann (Ger)0:04:24
6Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:05:39
7Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)0:06:35
8Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:07:03
9Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:09:38
10Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:12:45
11Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)
12Olaf Rochow (Ger)
13Wilko Rochow (Ger)
14Alex Speisekorn (Ger)
15Steffen Greger (Ger)
16Kai Kautz (Ger)
17Robert Michaelis (Ger)
18Sebastian Stark (Ger)
19Ulrich Theobald (Ger)
20Andy Romhild (Ger)
21Achim Beckendahl (Ger)
22Jochen Coconcelli (Ger)
23Sascha Schwindling (Ger)
24Rumen Voigt (Ger)
25Lutz Babilon (Ger)
26Michael Rieder (Ger)
27Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
28Yues Kellogg (Ger)
29Sebastian Gründel (Ger)
30Severin Schweisguth (Ger)
31Christoph Hopp (Ger)
32Sebastian Bergmann (Ger)
33Nils Richter (Ger)
34Ulrich Rose (Ger)
35Jörg Schmidtmann (Ger)
36Matthias Velt (Ger)
DNFManuel Fumic (Ger)
DNFChristian Schneidawind (Ger)
DNFSebastian Mordmuller (Ger)
DNFMartin Knape (Ger)
DNFMarc Ilsemann (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger)1:42:48
2Anja Gradl (Ger)0:01:30
3Hanna Klein (Ger)0:03:25
4Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:04:32
5Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:07:06
6Tatjana Dold (Ger)0:09:49
7Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:10:12
8Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:10:32
9Ivonne Kraft (Ger)0:12:48
10Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:13:17
11Melanie Spath (Ger)0:13:45
12Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)0:16:08
13Susanne Juranek (Ger)0:18:28
14Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)0:19:28
15Vanessa Mosch (Ger)
16Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
17Alexa Hüni (Ger)
18Aline Brüstle (Ger)
19Sandy Jäkel (Ger)
DNFJulia Haase (Ger)
DNFNicole Arendt (Ger)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Euteneuer (Ger)1:41:02
2Marcus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:00:05
3Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:00:58
4Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:01:18
5Manfred Reis (Ger)0:01:22
6Markus Bauer (Ger)0:03:11
7Henrik Hoffmann (Ger)0:04:57
8Marcus Nicolai (Ger)0:05:36
9Ludwig Döhl (Ger)0:05:47
10David Simon (Ger)0:06:15
11Danny Neumann (Ger)0:06:56
12Pascal Ketterer (Ger)0:07:10
13Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:07:43
14Marcel Braun (Ger)0:07:51
15Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)0:07:54
16Lukas Schuon (Ger)0:08:41
17Tom Ettlich (Ger)0:08:59
18Anselm Wüllner (Ger)0:09:15
19Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:09:24
20Andreas Muckenhirn (Ger)0:09:27
21Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:10:13
22Tommy Galle (Ger)0:10:38
23Felix Schäfermeier (Ger)0:11:15
24Timo Modosch (Ger)0:11:35
25Barry Hayes (Ger)0:12:08
26Marcel Pöter (Ger)0:12:24
27Steve Scheffel (Ger)0:12:40
28Philipp Maximilian Daum (Ger)0:13:09
29Lysander Kiesel (Ger)0:13:31
30Jeffrey Andris (Ger)0:13:34
31Stefan Braun (Ger)0:13:39
32Timo Häfner (Ger)0:13:57
33Adrian Sauer (Ger)0:14:10
34Thomas Weschta (Ger)0:14:50
35Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)0:15:35
36Patrick Titus (Ger)0:15:39
37Oliver Laundenberg (Ger)0:18:19
38Benjamin Dorn (Ger)0:22:14
39Valentin Fiderer (Ger)
40Steffen Weisenseel (Ger)
41Björn Herrmann (Ger)
42Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)
43Tobias Trautmann (Ger)
44Michael Wanski (Ger)
45Svante Johanßon (Ger)
46Torben Saßnick (Ger)
47Markus Zöller (Ger)
48Markus Chrost (Ger)
49Pascal Hempel (Ger)
50Simon Staufner (Ger)
51Mario Waibel (Ger)
52Felix Günter (Ger)
53Pierre Happel (Ger)
54Jago Fechtmann (Ger)
55Jonas Struff (Ger)
56David Schiel (Ger)
57Marko Haas (Ger)
DNFSimon Gegenheimer (Ger)
DNFAndreas Kleiber (Ger)
DNFMarius Christian (Ger)
DNFChristopher Goergen (Ger)
DNFPhilipp Ziegler (Ger)
DNFJohannes Közle (Ger)
DNFMarius Reiber (Ger)
DNFJohannes Schulte (Ger)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Schelb1:12:35
2Sascha Bleher0:01:11
3Wenzel Böhm-Gräber0:01:20

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johanna Techt (Ger)1:08:22
2Helen Grobert (Ger)0:02:40
3Stephanie Frank (Ger)0:06:37

 

