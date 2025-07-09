Tom Pidcock will ride a mountain bike World Cup for the first time in 2025 this weekend

By published

Brit set to line up at the Andorra World Cup, after not competing since last year's World Championships

ELANCOURT, FRANCE - JULY 29: Thomas Pidcock of Team Great Britain competes during the Men&#039;s Cross-Country on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 29, 2024 in Elancourt, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Pidcock hasn't raced MTB since last September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) is set to make his 2025 mountain biking debut this weekend, as he lines up in the cross-country Olympic (XCO) race at the World Cup in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Pidcock hasn't ridden a cross-country race since the World Championships in 2024 – also at Pal Arinsal in Andorra – where he came third just a few weeks after taking Olympic gold. He also hasn't raced MTB since his off-season move to Q36.5 from Ineos Grenadiers.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.