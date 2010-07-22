Trending

Seymour wins Irish cross country title

Caitlin crowned women's champion

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Seymour (Irl)2:01:23
2Ryan Sherlock (Irl)0:04:56
3Peter Buggle (Irl)0:06:42
4Joe Mccall (Irl)0:10:31
5Richard Felle (Irl)0:15:10
6Philip Roche (Irl)0:27:17
7Colm Mullen (Irl)
9Gareth Mc Kee (Irl)
10Colin Ross (Irl)
DNFEvan Ryan (Irl)
DNFGraham Boyd (Irl)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elliot Caitlin (Irl)1:31:35
2Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)0:08:06
3Shona D'arcy (Irl)0:20:32

