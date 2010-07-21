Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rotem Ishai (Isr)1:58:07
2Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:00:25
3Idan Shapira (Isr)0:06:04
4Daniel Eliad (Isr)0:07:58
5Dror Pekatch (Isr)0:08:08
6Oded Danon (Isr)0:16:10
7Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)0:17:16
8Ron Shimaon (Isr)0:18:59

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noga Korem (Isr)1:34:52
2Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:03:43
3Idit Shub (Isr)0:07:22
4Paz Bash (Isr)0:15:06

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaked Frank (Isr)1:21:39
2Elad Cohen (Isr)0:03:31
3Tal Caller (Isr)0:04:11

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuval Barziv (Isr)1:12:49
2Sigal Miles (Isr)0:13:27
3Adi Shamri (Isr)0:35:40

