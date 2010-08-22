Trending

Rioux earns Canadian four cross national title

Laporte gets women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Benoit Rioux (Can)
2Sebastien Oneil (Can)
3Harold Woolnough (Can)
4Kye Walstrom (Can)
5John Starcevic (Can)
6Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can)
7Drew Pautler (Can)
8Matt Zdriluk (Can)
9James Jeannet-Chipman (Can)
10Sidney Slotegraaf (Can)
11Yann Gauvin (Can)
12David Dupont (Can)
13Jeff Faulds (Can)
14James Frost (Can)
15Samael Piche (Can)
16Brandon Cassell (Can)
17Marc Fontaine (Can)
18Paul-Andre Tasse (Can)
19Jordan Lapointe (Can)
20Frederic Marois (Can)
21Guibert Ouellette (Can)
22Peter-John Wegrynowski (Can)
23Jared Riven (Can)
24Billy Bezeau (Can)
25Vincent Poliseno (Can)
DSQHans Lambert (Can)
DNSFrederic Belanger (Can)
DNSMike Riddell (Can)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anne Laporte (Can)

