Roadie Vargas wins Costa Rican national cross country title
Rojas victorious in women's race
Bufete Guzmán y Álvarez's Paulo Vargas took Costa Rica's cross country national title despite not being on the favorites' list before the race, held on Sunday, July 18, at the old National Horse Race Track, in the province of Cartago.
Vargas' achievement was the first major mountain bike win of his career. He completed the 30km. course on a time of 2:01:25. He is known more as a prodigious sprinter in the Costa Rican road peloton than an avid off-road cyclist.
"I would have never imagined this beautiful day. It was great to have beaten such a great group of riders, most of them really strong mountain bikers," Vargas said just a few seconds after crossing the finish line. "This is something you value when you're not one of the nominees".
Indeed, his victory was quite a surprise, even for the pre-race candidates like Paolo Montoya, of Italian team GT Brondello, and local legend Federico "Lico" Ramírez, of team BCR-Pizza Hut, who finished second and third.
Defending Champion, Sho Air-Specialized's Manuel Prado wasn't having a lucky day and had several mechanicals. His chain malfunctioned due to the severely muddy conditions along the track, therefore he dropped from the leading bunch with most of the race still ahead.
Vargas managed to come out atop the biggest ascent in first place thanks to his "hiking" skills.
"The mud made the terrain barely rideable, but the climb was definitely impossible," said Vargas. "I'm good with the bike on my shoulders and that was what helped me to overcome the rest of my colleagues, I think".
The champion completed the first lap with a 15-second advantage over Montoya and Ramirez, but was able to increase the gap as the race went on. At the end of it, he put 58 seconds on Montoya, and more than two minutes on multiple-time champion "Lico" Ramírez.
In women's race, Grupo ICE's Adriana Rojas took another Costa Rican title ahead of Avimil's Edith Guillén and Powerade-Merida's Sofía Morales.
BCR's Juan Fallas triumphed in the Under 23 category, while teammate Andrey Fonseca took the junior men's competition. Milagro Mena is the new red, white and blue jersey holder for the junior women.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paulo Vargas (Bufette Guzman Y Alvarez)
|2:01:25
|2
|Paolo Montoya (GT Brondello)
|0:00:58
|3
|Federico Ramirez (BCR Pizza Hut)
|0:04:42
|4
|Allan Cordero (Bufette Guzman Y Alvarez)
|0:13:17
|5
|Alexander Sanchez (BCR Pizza Hut)
|0:17:03
|6
|Omar Cisneros (Acipal)
|0:23:00
|-1lap
|Adrian Rojas (Mini Super San Jorge)
|DNF
|Roger Ramirez (Repuesto Sansebastian R Y)
|DNF
|Daniel Garcia (Hellmann Wwl)
|DNF
|Vinicio Perez
|DNF
|Enrique Artavia (Citi Economy Blue)
|DNF
|Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriana Rojas (Grupo Ice)
|1:41:13
|2
|Edith Guillen (Avimil)
|0:14:19
|3
|Sofia Morales (Powerade Merida)
|0:18:09
|4
|Yesenia Villalta (Grupo Ice)
|0:18:31
|5
|Katerin Herrera (Avimil)
|0:42:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Carlos Fallas (BCR Pizza Hut)
|2:25:30
|2
|Harold Esquivel (Plycem Jps Giant)
|0:04:09
|3
|Marco Fernandez (Acipal-Aizara Tec)
|0:06:09
|4
|Jonathan Camacho (Montoya Team)
|0:06:40
|5
|Mario Meneses (Bufette Guzman Y Alvarez)
|0:10:09
|-1lap
|Andres Ramirez (C.D. Belen)
|DNF
|Carlos Alberto Solis (Hotel Cipreses Monteverde)
|DNF
|Jimmy Cedeño (C.D. Cartago)
|DNF
|Luis Enrique Rojas (Abangares)
|DNF
|Vincent Gorgona (C.D. Barva)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Fonseca (BCR Pizza Hut)
|1:47:55
|2
|Yosep Chavarria (BCR Pizza Hut)
|0:01:35
|3
|Romel Morales (BCR Pizza Hut)
|0:04:35
|4
|Bryan Villalobos (Plycem Jps Giant)
|0:05:05
|5
|Andres Alpizar (BCR Pizza Hut)
|0:07:21
|6
|Elias Vega (Plycem Jps Giant)
|0:12:49
|7
|Elio Vargas (ECC Santa Cruz)
|0:14:13
|8
|Daniel Bonilla (C.D. Paraiso)
|0:15:04
|9
|Victor Chale (BCR Pizza Hut)
|0:23:07
|10
|Yordy Sandoval (ECC Santa Cruz)
|0:25:23
|11
|Nathaniel Villanueva (C.D. San Jose)
|12
|Jose Manuel Alvarado (C.D. Cartago)
|0:27:16
|13
|Erick Soto (C.D. Cartago)
|0:28:22
|14
|Jhonny Redondo (Plycem Jps Giant)
|0:29:24
|15
|Jorge Mario Moya (C.D. Paraiso)
|0:30:13
|16
|Jose Daniel Vargas (Ecomiel Ciclo Cafe)
|0:32:11
|17
|Jairo Bermudez (Buenos Aires)
|0:34:04
|18
|Anner Miguel Leiva (Acipal)
|0:40:55
|19
|Benjamin Pizarro (ECC Santa Cruz)
|0:43:17
|20
|Gerardo Guerrero (C. D: Belen)
|0:43:21
|-1lap
|Pablo Rodriguez (Codea)
|-1lap
|Pablo Arce (BCR Pizza Hut)
|-1lap
|Emmanuel Brenes (C.D. Cartago)
|DNF
|Felipe Viquez (Codea)
|DNF
|Diego Alonso Solano (C.D. Paraiso)
|DNF
|Luis Fauricio Meneses (C.D. Paraiso)
|DNF
|Luis Diego Artavia (C.D. Paraiso)
|DNF
|Eder Hernan Cascante (C.D. Paraiso)
|DNF
|Asdrubal Cardenas (C.D. Cartago)
|DNF
|Omar Jose Cruz (ECC Santa Cruz)
|DNF
|Jordan Alvarez (ECC Santa Cruz)
|DNF
|Phillips Alfaro (Acipal)
|DNF
|Joaquin Rodriguez (C.D. Barva)
|DNF
|Fabian Vargas (Codea)
|DNF
|Luis Emilio Gutierrez (ECC Santa Cruz)
|DNF
|Marlon Quiros (C.D. Paraiso)
|DNF
|Francisco Jose Cabezas (C.D. Barva)
|DNF
|Josue Mena
|DNF
|Brayan Gonzalez (C.D. Paraiso)
|DNF
|Ismael Obando (Buenos Aires)
|DNF
|Daniel Cedeño (C.D. Cartago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milagro Mena (C.D. Cartago)
|1:23:14
|2
|Ana Gabriela Arias (C.D. San Jose)
|0:01:06
|3
|Cristina Suarez (C.D. San Jose)
|0:10:22
|4
|Fiorella Rojas (C.D. Cartago)
|0:10:44
|DNF
|Susan Quiros (C.D. Belen)
