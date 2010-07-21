Trending

Peat beats Atherton to national title

Stone nabs women's win from Curd

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)0:02:15.2
2Gee Atherton (Team Commencal)0:02:18.3
3Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)0:02:19.4
4Matt Simmonds (Chainreactioncycles.comgo to site / Intense)0:02:19.8
5Fergus Lamb (Perth City Cycles)0:02:20.2
6Danny Hart (Giant)0:02:22.0
7Joe Barnes (MTBcut.Tv)0:02:22.0
8Rich Thomas (Ancillotti UK)0:02:22.1
9Joe Smith (Kona Factory)0:02:22.9
10Ruaridh Cunningham (Chainreactioncycles.comgo to site / Intense)0:02:24.2
11Ashley Maller (Santa Cruz)0:02:25.7
12Jack Reading (Ellsworth Bikes / FiveTen / O'Neal / SIS)0:02:25.8
13Chris Hutchens (Transcend Orange)0:02:27.4
14Harry Molloy (661 / DMR / Last Bikes / Lifestyle Ford / Rezurgence)0:02:28.1
15Sam Dale0:02:28.6
16Dan Stanbridge (Dirt Norco Race Team)0:02:29.7
17Dan Critchlow (Burgtec / Morewood)0:02:30.1
18Gareth Brewin (2Stage Bikes)0:02:30.6
19Dave Smith (O'Neal / Santa Cruz)0:02:30.6
20James Mcknight (SRE)0:02:33.3
21Scott Mears (Fox)0:02:33.3
22Emyr Davies (Team Skene)0:02:33.3
23James Flinders (MSC Bikes)0:02:33.4
24Jason Davies0:02:33.6
25Ashley Mullane (Funn / Kustom Bikes / Morewood)0:02:34.1
26Will Longden (Lapierre / Oakley)0:02:34.2
27Andy Woodvine (Leisure Lakes)0:02:34.9
28Peter Williams0:02:35.0
29Joe Flanagan (All Terrain Cycles)0:02:35.1
30Elliot Machin (Racers Guild)0:02:35.5
31Alasdair Maclennan (Pinkbike.comgo to site)0:02:36.2
32Alex Florian (Pearce Cycles)0:02:36.3
33Owain James (Pearce Cycles)0:02:37.3
34Stuart Jenkinson (Nicolai)0:02:37.7
35Oliver Burton (661 / Funn / Maxxis / Nema / Specialized / Superstar Components)0:02:38.2
36Simon Parsons (Freedom Bikes / Quad Technology / Specialized)0:02:38.2
37John Holbrook (Hbrook Racing K9 / K9)0:02:38.4
38Michael Inman (Continental / Orange)0:02:38.6
39Mark Milward (Swinnerton Cycles)0:02:38.9
40David Duggan (Devinci / Freeborn)0:02:38.9
41Jack Graham (Propain / Sci Mentor / Sixpack-Racing.comgo to site)0:02:39.2
42James Stock (Cyclestore.co.ukgo to site)0:02:39.4
43Tom Attlee (Pearce Cycles)0:02:39.8
44Thomas Kelly (Borderline / Solid Bikes)0:02:39.9
45Ben Moorhouse (Descent-Gear.comgo to site / Nicolai / Ticket2ridebc.comgo to site)0:02:40.3
46Will Soffe (Riding High Uk / Torico)0:02:40.3
47Adam Morgan (Astrix / Axo)0:02:40.7
48James Green (Leisure Lakes / Schwalbe)0:02:40.8
49Joe Winston0:02:42.3
50Sean Radcliff (Merlin Cycles / Team Sword)0:02:43.5
51James Metcalfe0:02:45.0
52Nick Turner (FTW bikes / Spooky)0:02:46.0
53Ross Anderson (Leisure Lakes / Yeti)0:02:46.1
54Keith Clark0:02:47.3
55Tom Gleave (Bikeworks)0:02:47.7
56Perry Gardener (Pearce Cycles)0:02:47.9
57Duncan Porter (Continental / Orange)0:02:48.0
58Ryan Chambers (Borderline / Solid Bikes)0:02:49.4
59Seb Frost (Rootsandrain.co.ukgo to site)0:02:52.1
60Ben Worrall0:02:53.1
61Daniel Newman0:02:53.3
62Chris Breeze0:02:53.9
63Rob Young (Crosstrax)0:03:00.8
64George Simons0:03:01.3
65James Scott0:03:03.0
66Jack Geoghegan (Ancillotti UK)0:03:07.5
67Ben Whitehead (All Terrain Cycles)0:03:17.6
68Andrew Phillips (All Terrain Cycles)0:03:23.2
69Cameron Leadbetter (Funn)0:03:40.8
70Alex Bond (Team Skene)0:05:12.6
DNFLiam Little (Keswick Bikes / Knox)
DNFJosh Lane

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Stone (Extreme Medics / Gravity Girls Team / Trek)0:02:57.1
2Katy Curd (Rose Bikes)0:02:58.2
3Helen Gaskell (Fox / Intense)0:03:01.6
4Harriet Latchem (Propain / Sixpack-Racing.comgo to site)0:03:10.7
5Sarah Newman (fixonline.co.ukgo to site)0:03:12.1
6Emma Wareham (Leisure Lakes)0:03:16.7
7Aimee Dix (Mojo)0:03:21.2

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lewis Buchanan (MS-Evil Racing)0:02:24.0
2Mark Scott (All Terrain Cycles)0:02:27.8
3Sam Flockhart (Lapierre)0:02:31.9
4Jamie Maller0:02:33.1
5Arran Gannicott (Mde Bikes)0:02:33.9
6Greg Williamson (MTBcut.Tv / Orange)0:02:34.5
7Joel Moore (Leisure Lakes / Yeti)0:02:34.9
8Matty Stuttard (Ride-On / Slik Graphics)0:02:35.3
9Brad Mather (EMPIRE CYCLES)0:02:35.9
10Callum Dew (GT85 / NWMTB)0:02:36.7
11Jordan Doig (MSC Bikes)0:02:37.4
12Allan Findlay (Borderline / Mountain High Cycles / Orange)0:02:37.5
13Josh Lewis (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:02:39.3
14Ben Millward0:02:40.4
15George Belk (W Homer Cycles)0:02:41.9
16Jack Ward (The BikeWorx)0:02:42.5
17Jim Shaw (Brian Rourke Cycles)0:02:44.3
18Christopher Gallagher0:02:44.5
19Tom Housman (Bikeworks)0:02:44.7
20Brandon Love0:02:46.8
21Andy Farley (Wheelbase.co.ukgo to site)0:02:49.5
22Calum Mcritchie0:02:49.6
23Jamie Scott (Cyclelane)0:02:49.7
24Darren Wilson (Jun)0:02:50.4
25Marc Cunningham0:02:51.2
26Dave Kynaston (firecrest mtb / K9 Industries)0:02:56.0
27Ben Williamson (Perth City Cycles)0:02:58.8
28Russell Paver (The Bike Outlet)0:03:00.3
29Akib Ahmed (Cyclelane)0:03:00.9
30Pete Robinson (Hbrook Racing K9 / K9)0:03:02.3
31Euan Thomson (Perth City Cycles)0:03:03.0
32Grant Seditas0:03:05.4
33David Trask (Bikeactive.comgo to site)0:03:07.9
34James Baker (Fox / Funn / Zumbi)0:03:09.8
35Ross O'reilly0:03:09.9
36Matty Ryder (MX1.co.ukgo to site)0:03:11.0
37Matthew Cooper0:03:13.7
38Jonathan Coulier0:03:17.4
39Luke Chambers-Smith (Nema / Utopia Optics)0:03:18.1
40Andrew Kelly (All Terrain Cycles)0:03:18.3
41Callum Aitken0:03:38.6
42Jonathan Wilson0:03:51.6
DNFRonan Taylor (High Line Racing)
DNFJames Stenhouse (Walkers Cycling Club)

Latest on Cyclingnews