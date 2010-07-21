Peat beats Atherton to national title
Stone nabs women's win from Curd
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
|0:02:15.2
|2
|Gee Atherton (Team Commencal)
|0:02:18.3
|3
|Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
|0:02:19.4
|4
|Matt Simmonds (Chainreactioncycles.comgo to site / Intense)
|0:02:19.8
|5
|Fergus Lamb (Perth City Cycles)
|0:02:20.2
|6
|Danny Hart (Giant)
|0:02:22.0
|7
|Joe Barnes (MTBcut.Tv)
|0:02:22.0
|8
|Rich Thomas (Ancillotti UK)
|0:02:22.1
|9
|Joe Smith (Kona Factory)
|0:02:22.9
|10
|Ruaridh Cunningham (Chainreactioncycles.comgo to site / Intense)
|0:02:24.2
|11
|Ashley Maller (Santa Cruz)
|0:02:25.7
|12
|Jack Reading (Ellsworth Bikes / FiveTen / O'Neal / SIS)
|0:02:25.8
|13
|Chris Hutchens (Transcend Orange)
|0:02:27.4
|14
|Harry Molloy (661 / DMR / Last Bikes / Lifestyle Ford / Rezurgence)
|0:02:28.1
|15
|Sam Dale
|0:02:28.6
|16
|Dan Stanbridge (Dirt Norco Race Team)
|0:02:29.7
|17
|Dan Critchlow (Burgtec / Morewood)
|0:02:30.1
|18
|Gareth Brewin (2Stage Bikes)
|0:02:30.6
|19
|Dave Smith (O'Neal / Santa Cruz)
|0:02:30.6
|20
|James Mcknight (SRE)
|0:02:33.3
|21
|Scott Mears (Fox)
|0:02:33.3
|22
|Emyr Davies (Team Skene)
|0:02:33.3
|23
|James Flinders (MSC Bikes)
|0:02:33.4
|24
|Jason Davies
|0:02:33.6
|25
|Ashley Mullane (Funn / Kustom Bikes / Morewood)
|0:02:34.1
|26
|Will Longden (Lapierre / Oakley)
|0:02:34.2
|27
|Andy Woodvine (Leisure Lakes)
|0:02:34.9
|28
|Peter Williams
|0:02:35.0
|29
|Joe Flanagan (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:02:35.1
|30
|Elliot Machin (Racers Guild)
|0:02:35.5
|31
|Alasdair Maclennan (Pinkbike.comgo to site)
|0:02:36.2
|32
|Alex Florian (Pearce Cycles)
|0:02:36.3
|33
|Owain James (Pearce Cycles)
|0:02:37.3
|34
|Stuart Jenkinson (Nicolai)
|0:02:37.7
|35
|Oliver Burton (661 / Funn / Maxxis / Nema / Specialized / Superstar Components)
|0:02:38.2
|36
|Simon Parsons (Freedom Bikes / Quad Technology / Specialized)
|0:02:38.2
|37
|John Holbrook (Hbrook Racing K9 / K9)
|0:02:38.4
|38
|Michael Inman (Continental / Orange)
|0:02:38.6
|39
|Mark Milward (Swinnerton Cycles)
|0:02:38.9
|40
|David Duggan (Devinci / Freeborn)
|0:02:38.9
|41
|Jack Graham (Propain / Sci Mentor / Sixpack-Racing.comgo to site)
|0:02:39.2
|42
|James Stock (Cyclestore.co.ukgo to site)
|0:02:39.4
|43
|Tom Attlee (Pearce Cycles)
|0:02:39.8
|44
|Thomas Kelly (Borderline / Solid Bikes)
|0:02:39.9
|45
|Ben Moorhouse (Descent-Gear.comgo to site / Nicolai / Ticket2ridebc.comgo to site)
|0:02:40.3
|46
|Will Soffe (Riding High Uk / Torico)
|0:02:40.3
|47
|Adam Morgan (Astrix / Axo)
|0:02:40.7
|48
|James Green (Leisure Lakes / Schwalbe)
|0:02:40.8
|49
|Joe Winston
|0:02:42.3
|50
|Sean Radcliff (Merlin Cycles / Team Sword)
|0:02:43.5
|51
|James Metcalfe
|0:02:45.0
|52
|Nick Turner (FTW bikes / Spooky)
|0:02:46.0
|53
|Ross Anderson (Leisure Lakes / Yeti)
|0:02:46.1
|54
|Keith Clark
|0:02:47.3
|55
|Tom Gleave (Bikeworks)
|0:02:47.7
|56
|Perry Gardener (Pearce Cycles)
|0:02:47.9
|57
|Duncan Porter (Continental / Orange)
|0:02:48.0
|58
|Ryan Chambers (Borderline / Solid Bikes)
|0:02:49.4
|59
|Seb Frost (Rootsandrain.co.ukgo to site)
|0:02:52.1
|60
|Ben Worrall
|0:02:53.1
|61
|Daniel Newman
|0:02:53.3
|62
|Chris Breeze
|0:02:53.9
|63
|Rob Young (Crosstrax)
|0:03:00.8
|64
|George Simons
|0:03:01.3
|65
|James Scott
|0:03:03.0
|66
|Jack Geoghegan (Ancillotti UK)
|0:03:07.5
|67
|Ben Whitehead (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:03:17.6
|68
|Andrew Phillips (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:03:23.2
|69
|Cameron Leadbetter (Funn)
|0:03:40.8
|70
|Alex Bond (Team Skene)
|0:05:12.6
|DNF
|Liam Little (Keswick Bikes / Knox)
|DNF
|Josh Lane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Stone (Extreme Medics / Gravity Girls Team / Trek)
|0:02:57.1
|2
|Katy Curd (Rose Bikes)
|0:02:58.2
|3
|Helen Gaskell (Fox / Intense)
|0:03:01.6
|4
|Harriet Latchem (Propain / Sixpack-Racing.comgo to site)
|0:03:10.7
|5
|Sarah Newman (fixonline.co.ukgo to site)
|0:03:12.1
|6
|Emma Wareham (Leisure Lakes)
|0:03:16.7
|7
|Aimee Dix (Mojo)
|0:03:21.2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lewis Buchanan (MS-Evil Racing)
|0:02:24.0
|2
|Mark Scott (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:02:27.8
|3
|Sam Flockhart (Lapierre)
|0:02:31.9
|4
|Jamie Maller
|0:02:33.1
|5
|Arran Gannicott (Mde Bikes)
|0:02:33.9
|6
|Greg Williamson (MTBcut.Tv / Orange)
|0:02:34.5
|7
|Joel Moore (Leisure Lakes / Yeti)
|0:02:34.9
|8
|Matty Stuttard (Ride-On / Slik Graphics)
|0:02:35.3
|9
|Brad Mather (EMPIRE CYCLES)
|0:02:35.9
|10
|Callum Dew (GT85 / NWMTB)
|0:02:36.7
|11
|Jordan Doig (MSC Bikes)
|0:02:37.4
|12
|Allan Findlay (Borderline / Mountain High Cycles / Orange)
|0:02:37.5
|13
|Josh Lewis (Steve Peat Syndicate)
|0:02:39.3
|14
|Ben Millward
|0:02:40.4
|15
|George Belk (W Homer Cycles)
|0:02:41.9
|16
|Jack Ward (The BikeWorx)
|0:02:42.5
|17
|Jim Shaw (Brian Rourke Cycles)
|0:02:44.3
|18
|Christopher Gallagher
|0:02:44.5
|19
|Tom Housman (Bikeworks)
|0:02:44.7
|20
|Brandon Love
|0:02:46.8
|21
|Andy Farley (Wheelbase.co.ukgo to site)
|0:02:49.5
|22
|Calum Mcritchie
|0:02:49.6
|23
|Jamie Scott (Cyclelane)
|0:02:49.7
|24
|Darren Wilson (Jun)
|0:02:50.4
|25
|Marc Cunningham
|0:02:51.2
|26
|Dave Kynaston (firecrest mtb / K9 Industries)
|0:02:56.0
|27
|Ben Williamson (Perth City Cycles)
|0:02:58.8
|28
|Russell Paver (The Bike Outlet)
|0:03:00.3
|29
|Akib Ahmed (Cyclelane)
|0:03:00.9
|30
|Pete Robinson (Hbrook Racing K9 / K9)
|0:03:02.3
|31
|Euan Thomson (Perth City Cycles)
|0:03:03.0
|32
|Grant Seditas
|0:03:05.4
|33
|David Trask (Bikeactive.comgo to site)
|0:03:07.9
|34
|James Baker (Fox / Funn / Zumbi)
|0:03:09.8
|35
|Ross O'reilly
|0:03:09.9
|36
|Matty Ryder (MX1.co.ukgo to site)
|0:03:11.0
|37
|Matthew Cooper
|0:03:13.7
|38
|Jonathan Coulier
|0:03:17.4
|39
|Luke Chambers-Smith (Nema / Utopia Optics)
|0:03:18.1
|40
|Andrew Kelly (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:03:18.3
|41
|Callum Aitken
|0:03:38.6
|42
|Jonathan Wilson
|0:03:51.6
|DNF
|Ronan Taylor (High Line Racing)
|DNF
|James Stenhouse (Walkers Cycling Club)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy