Parti claims Hungarian marathon title
Dosa victorious in women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|3:37:57
|2
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|0:00:01
|3
|Andras Melts (Hun)
|0:05:31
|4
|Marton Blazso (Hun)
|0:06:19
|5
|David Puskas (Hun)
|0:11:41
|6
|Béla Grosz (Hun)
|0:14:58
|7
|Gabor Bogar (Hun)
|0:17:29
|8
|Attila Vilmos Horvath (Hun)
|0:18:50
|9
|Zsolt Búr (Hun)
|0:21:18
|10
|Andras Szatmary (Hun)
|0:33:32
|11
|Mark Csielka (Hun)
|0:33:41
|12
|Zsolt Szlobodnyik (Hun)
|0:39:21
|13
|Barnabás Mátis (Hun)
|0:46:35
|14
|Zorán Zsivity (Hun)
|0:49:27
|15
|János Márkus (Hun)
|0:50:03
|16
|Kolos Pinter (Hun)
|0:50:12
|17
|Zsolt Farkas (Hun)
|0:51:34
|18
|Soma Balazs (Hun)
|0:53:06
|19
|Gergo Vamosi (Hun)
|0:53:25
|20
|Bence Kuntar (Hun)
|0:56:26
|21
|Tamas Czenki (Hun)
|0:56:48
|22
|Tamas Kovacs (Hun)
|0:59:09
|23
|Róbert Süle (Hun)
|1:00:08
|24
|Zsolt Fibecz (Hun)
|1:01:49
|25
|Gabor Reitinger (Hun)
|1:02:50
|26
|Zsolt Janda (Hun)
|2:08:46
|27
|Miklos Zambori (Hun)
|2:11:00
|DNF
|Peter Szalay (Hun)
|DNF
|Attila Kapitany (Hun)
|DNF
|Balazs Lobmayer (Hun)
|DNF
|Sandor Reznik (Hun)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|2:34:33
|2
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|0:09:45
|3
|Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)
|0:19:06
|4
|Beata Balazs (Hun)
|0:29:54
|5
|Szilvia Cséri (Hun)
|0:37:41
|6
|Viktória Felföldi (Hun)
|1:11:23
|7
|Krisztina Juhasz (Hun)
|1:26:39
