Parti claims Hungarian marathon title

Dosa victorious in women's championship

Image 1 of 12

There were some hike-a-bike sections

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 2 of 12

Racers pedal to the beat of the drums

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 3 of 12

Szilard Buruczki

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 4 of 12

Andras Parti on his way to a win

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 5 of 12

Two racers congratulate each other after the finish

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 6 of 12

And they're off

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 7 of 12

Racers amass for the start

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 8 of 12

All lined up and ready to go

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 9 of 12

Racers are off

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 10 of 12

Elite women's podium

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 11 of 12

Elite men's podium

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)
Image 12 of 12

Elite, masters, juniors and youth champions

(Image credit: Zoltan Vanik)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andras Parti (Hun)3:37:57
2Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:00:01
3Andras Melts (Hun)0:05:31
4Marton Blazso (Hun)0:06:19
5David Puskas (Hun)0:11:41
6Béla Grosz (Hun)0:14:58
7Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:17:29
8Attila Vilmos Horvath (Hun)0:18:50
9Zsolt Búr (Hun)0:21:18
10Andras Szatmary (Hun)0:33:32
11Mark Csielka (Hun)0:33:41
12Zsolt Szlobodnyik (Hun)0:39:21
13Barnabás Mátis (Hun)0:46:35
14Zorán Zsivity (Hun)0:49:27
15János Márkus (Hun)0:50:03
16Kolos Pinter (Hun)0:50:12
17Zsolt Farkas (Hun)0:51:34
18Soma Balazs (Hun)0:53:06
19Gergo Vamosi (Hun)0:53:25
20Bence Kuntar (Hun)0:56:26
21Tamas Czenki (Hun)0:56:48
22Tamas Kovacs (Hun)0:59:09
23Róbert Süle (Hun)1:00:08
24Zsolt Fibecz (Hun)1:01:49
25Gabor Reitinger (Hun)1:02:50
26Zsolt Janda (Hun)2:08:46
27Miklos Zambori (Hun)2:11:00
DNFPeter Szalay (Hun)
DNFAttila Kapitany (Hun)
DNFBalazs Lobmayer (Hun)
DNFSandor Reznik (Hun)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Dosa (Hun)2:34:33
2Gabriella Modos (Hun)0:09:45
3Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)0:19:06
4Beata Balazs (Hun)0:29:54
5Szilvia Cséri (Hun)0:37:41
6Viktória Felföldi (Hun)1:11:23
7Krisztina Juhasz (Hun)1:26:39

