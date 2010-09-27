Trending

Marotte wins French national marathon title

Marcouyre earns women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (BH Sr Suntour)4:43:31
2François Bailly-Maitre (Scott Valoire Galibier)0:03:06
3Paul Remy (Pas De Team)0:21:38
4Alexis Chenevrier0:24:31
5Arnaud Grosjean (BH Sr Suntour)0:35:08
6Thibaut Bellanger (Veloroc)0:35:37
7Michael Montandon (Pas De Team)0:35:54
8Laurent Colombatto (Team Julien Ditlecadet)0:39:22
9Emilien Mourier (Creuse Oxygene Carrefour)0:40:09
10Frédéric Frech (Egobike)0:41:44
11Gregory Pascal (Pas De Team)0:43:56
12Vincent Pernot (VTT Massif Jura)0:52:11
13Yvan Clolus0:52:13
14Thibaud Lhenry (Off Road)0:54:33
15Raphael Lucas0:56:09
16Freddy Betremieux (Aix VTT Thrifty)0:58:20
17Frédéric Ischard1:02:13
18Fabien Bragagia (Team Giromagny VTT)1:02:14
19Matthieu Bathelemy1:05:50
20Thibault Delpuech (Formation Auvergne La Boutique)1:06:16
21Yohann Piguet (Team Sefic Skyde)1:07:29
22Francois Breitler1:08:57
23David Philippe1:09:38
24Yvan Jeannerod1:11:51
25Frederic Gombert (Marseille VTT Passion)1:12:17
26Clement Souvray1:13:12
27Stéphane Laïly1:15:32
28Sebastien Fay1:21:03
29Guillaume Peyronnet1:22:04
30Vincent Minot1:25:00
31Sylvain Gastineau (Marseille VTT Passion)1:25:44
32Martial Noirjean1:27:37
33Romain Collot1:29:31
34Benoît Vaxelaire1:29:42
35François Pourchel1:37:58
36Didier Crenel (US Domont - Gitane)1:39:42
37David Contant (Velovert Magazine)1:40:26
38Philippe Rousseaux1:40:49
39Sébastien Escuain1:43:57
40Gilles Nachin1:44:06
41Guillaume Gauthier (VTT Conliège)1:50:40
42Arnaud Baltzinger1:56:12
43Olivier Besson1:57:00
44Richard Wiss2:01:11
45Nicolas Juhen2:01:37
46Claude Prost (Go Sport Cv Pernes)2:01:49
47Gerard Bonet2:02:26
48Frederic Talbi (US Giromagny VTT)2:03:14
49Laurent Bossard2:04:16
50Jean-Philippe Hirsinger2:07:17
51Benjamin Bonneuil2:10:34
52Eric Bouladou2:11:38
53Pierre Provin2:12:53
54Julien Maller (CC Morzine)2:21:06
55Remi Bizzozzero2:22:27
56Mathieu Dorey2:28:31
57Philippe Bihr2:31:17
58Jerome Ducher2:32:28
59Laurent Francois2:34:49
60Franck Lieuron (Q Bikes)2:35:19
61Pascal Pajot2:35:49
62J-Philippe Gauthier2:40:10
63Antoine Tandeau De Marsac2:40:39
64Sylvain Barbaux2:47:41
65Laurent Belin2:47:58
66Patrice Heinis2:48:35
67Laurent Hue2:48:38
68Didier Coquet2:56:29
69Stéphane Pascolo2:56:30
70Daniel Schaegis2:56:31
71Nathanaël Bourdier2:56:32
72Julien Brottet2:56:33
73David Rapicault2:56:34
74Didier Van Papeghem2:56:35
75Franck De Roncho (Creney Winners Bikers)2:56:36
76Jacques Schiff2:56:37
77Kevin Torres2:56:38
78Bruno Pascual2:56:39
79Francois Grisouard2:56:40
80Michel Rampont2:56:41
81Vincent Stoll2:56:42
82Sebastien Paris2:56:43
83Benoît Barte2:56:44
84Julyan Arbel2:56:45
85Luc Vauchier2:56:46
86Bernard Jameaux2:56:47
87Fabrice Boudin (Tandem4)2:56:48
88Joël Heinis (Sport Nature)2:56:49
89Fabien Blondeau2:56:50
90Laurent Dubois (Tentorski Team)2:56:51
91Stephane Lefranc2:56:52
92Dominique Crupel2:56:53
93Joël Lambert (VTT Maiche)2:56:54
94Laurent Thiebaud2:56:55
95Aurélien Bourdier2:56:56
96Cédric Heinis2:56:57
97Patrick Miston2:56:58
98Laurent Miston2:56:59
99Jeremy Barnay2:57:00
100Frédéric Dirrig2:57:01
101Carlos Capela2:57:02
102Guy Boudeville2:57:03
103Patrice Nicolas2:57:04
104Julien Monnier-Benoit2:57:05
105Jean Paul Deveaud2:57:06
106Fabien Champredonde2:57:07
107Michael Pannaux2:57:08
108Bruno Meignien2:57:09
109David Tyrode2:57:10
110Eric Laithier2:57:11
111Didier Marchal2:57:12
112Julien Doudeau2:57:13
113Cédric Cottin2:57:14
114Anthony Potoenjeck (William's)2:57:15
115Vincent Becque2:57:16
116Jérôme Henry2:57:17
117Florian Bonnet2:57:18
118Emilien Faivre2:57:19
119Pascal Perrin2:57:20
120Pierre Alix Faivre2:57:21
121Daniel Perrin2:57:22
122Sébastien Leclair2:57:23
123Jean-Jacques Huiban (Tandem 3)2:57:24
124Martin Valle2:57:25
125Alain Claudel2:57:26
126Gaetan Degremont2:57:27
127Lionel Rousseau2:57:28
128Denis Dufourd2:57:29
129Brice Raveneau2:57:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hélène Marcouyre (BH Sr Suntour)4:52:21
2Fanny Bourdon (A.C Balmeen)0:00:13
3Coralie Redelsperger (Velovert Magazine)0:11:13
4Laura Joubert (Team Séfic Skyde)0:32:09
5Camille Pousse0:37:48
6valérie Bazaud1:07:28
7Anne-Sophie Pescheux1:10:40
8Claire Campana (Marseille VTT Passion)1:12:43
9Ophélie Astier-Mayet1:49:05
10Véronique Paccard1:49:44
11Céline Gueury (Pas De Team)1:50:04
12Léa Casotti (Pas De Team)1:50:52
13Joceline Francois2:09:05
DNFCéline Kluska (Egobike)
DNFDanièle Troesch

