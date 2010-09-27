Marotte wins French national marathon title
Marcouyre earns women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Marotte (BH Sr Suntour)
|4:43:31
|2
|François Bailly-Maitre (Scott Valoire Galibier)
|0:03:06
|3
|Paul Remy (Pas De Team)
|0:21:38
|4
|Alexis Chenevrier
|0:24:31
|5
|Arnaud Grosjean (BH Sr Suntour)
|0:35:08
|6
|Thibaut Bellanger (Veloroc)
|0:35:37
|7
|Michael Montandon (Pas De Team)
|0:35:54
|8
|Laurent Colombatto (Team Julien Ditlecadet)
|0:39:22
|9
|Emilien Mourier (Creuse Oxygene Carrefour)
|0:40:09
|10
|Frédéric Frech (Egobike)
|0:41:44
|11
|Gregory Pascal (Pas De Team)
|0:43:56
|12
|Vincent Pernot (VTT Massif Jura)
|0:52:11
|13
|Yvan Clolus
|0:52:13
|14
|Thibaud Lhenry (Off Road)
|0:54:33
|15
|Raphael Lucas
|0:56:09
|16
|Freddy Betremieux (Aix VTT Thrifty)
|0:58:20
|17
|Frédéric Ischard
|1:02:13
|18
|Fabien Bragagia (Team Giromagny VTT)
|1:02:14
|19
|Matthieu Bathelemy
|1:05:50
|20
|Thibault Delpuech (Formation Auvergne La Boutique)
|1:06:16
|21
|Yohann Piguet (Team Sefic Skyde)
|1:07:29
|22
|Francois Breitler
|1:08:57
|23
|David Philippe
|1:09:38
|24
|Yvan Jeannerod
|1:11:51
|25
|Frederic Gombert (Marseille VTT Passion)
|1:12:17
|26
|Clement Souvray
|1:13:12
|27
|Stéphane Laïly
|1:15:32
|28
|Sebastien Fay
|1:21:03
|29
|Guillaume Peyronnet
|1:22:04
|30
|Vincent Minot
|1:25:00
|31
|Sylvain Gastineau (Marseille VTT Passion)
|1:25:44
|32
|Martial Noirjean
|1:27:37
|33
|Romain Collot
|1:29:31
|34
|Benoît Vaxelaire
|1:29:42
|35
|François Pourchel
|1:37:58
|36
|Didier Crenel (US Domont - Gitane)
|1:39:42
|37
|David Contant (Velovert Magazine)
|1:40:26
|38
|Philippe Rousseaux
|1:40:49
|39
|Sébastien Escuain
|1:43:57
|40
|Gilles Nachin
|1:44:06
|41
|Guillaume Gauthier (VTT Conliège)
|1:50:40
|42
|Arnaud Baltzinger
|1:56:12
|43
|Olivier Besson
|1:57:00
|44
|Richard Wiss
|2:01:11
|45
|Nicolas Juhen
|2:01:37
|46
|Claude Prost (Go Sport Cv Pernes)
|2:01:49
|47
|Gerard Bonet
|2:02:26
|48
|Frederic Talbi (US Giromagny VTT)
|2:03:14
|49
|Laurent Bossard
|2:04:16
|50
|Jean-Philippe Hirsinger
|2:07:17
|51
|Benjamin Bonneuil
|2:10:34
|52
|Eric Bouladou
|2:11:38
|53
|Pierre Provin
|2:12:53
|54
|Julien Maller (CC Morzine)
|2:21:06
|55
|Remi Bizzozzero
|2:22:27
|56
|Mathieu Dorey
|2:28:31
|57
|Philippe Bihr
|2:31:17
|58
|Jerome Ducher
|2:32:28
|59
|Laurent Francois
|2:34:49
|60
|Franck Lieuron (Q Bikes)
|2:35:19
|61
|Pascal Pajot
|2:35:49
|62
|J-Philippe Gauthier
|2:40:10
|63
|Antoine Tandeau De Marsac
|2:40:39
|64
|Sylvain Barbaux
|2:47:41
|65
|Laurent Belin
|2:47:58
|66
|Patrice Heinis
|2:48:35
|67
|Laurent Hue
|2:48:38
|68
|Didier Coquet
|2:56:29
|69
|Stéphane Pascolo
|2:56:30
|70
|Daniel Schaegis
|2:56:31
|71
|Nathanaël Bourdier
|2:56:32
|72
|Julien Brottet
|2:56:33
|73
|David Rapicault
|2:56:34
|74
|Didier Van Papeghem
|2:56:35
|75
|Franck De Roncho (Creney Winners Bikers)
|2:56:36
|76
|Jacques Schiff
|2:56:37
|77
|Kevin Torres
|2:56:38
|78
|Bruno Pascual
|2:56:39
|79
|Francois Grisouard
|2:56:40
|80
|Michel Rampont
|2:56:41
|81
|Vincent Stoll
|2:56:42
|82
|Sebastien Paris
|2:56:43
|83
|Benoît Barte
|2:56:44
|84
|Julyan Arbel
|2:56:45
|85
|Luc Vauchier
|2:56:46
|86
|Bernard Jameaux
|2:56:47
|87
|Fabrice Boudin (Tandem4)
|2:56:48
|88
|Joël Heinis (Sport Nature)
|2:56:49
|89
|Fabien Blondeau
|2:56:50
|90
|Laurent Dubois (Tentorski Team)
|2:56:51
|91
|Stephane Lefranc
|2:56:52
|92
|Dominique Crupel
|2:56:53
|93
|Joël Lambert (VTT Maiche)
|2:56:54
|94
|Laurent Thiebaud
|2:56:55
|95
|Aurélien Bourdier
|2:56:56
|96
|Cédric Heinis
|2:56:57
|97
|Patrick Miston
|2:56:58
|98
|Laurent Miston
|2:56:59
|99
|Jeremy Barnay
|2:57:00
|100
|Frédéric Dirrig
|2:57:01
|101
|Carlos Capela
|2:57:02
|102
|Guy Boudeville
|2:57:03
|103
|Patrice Nicolas
|2:57:04
|104
|Julien Monnier-Benoit
|2:57:05
|105
|Jean Paul Deveaud
|2:57:06
|106
|Fabien Champredonde
|2:57:07
|107
|Michael Pannaux
|2:57:08
|108
|Bruno Meignien
|2:57:09
|109
|David Tyrode
|2:57:10
|110
|Eric Laithier
|2:57:11
|111
|Didier Marchal
|2:57:12
|112
|Julien Doudeau
|2:57:13
|113
|Cédric Cottin
|2:57:14
|114
|Anthony Potoenjeck (William's)
|2:57:15
|115
|Vincent Becque
|2:57:16
|116
|Jérôme Henry
|2:57:17
|117
|Florian Bonnet
|2:57:18
|118
|Emilien Faivre
|2:57:19
|119
|Pascal Perrin
|2:57:20
|120
|Pierre Alix Faivre
|2:57:21
|121
|Daniel Perrin
|2:57:22
|122
|Sébastien Leclair
|2:57:23
|123
|Jean-Jacques Huiban (Tandem 3)
|2:57:24
|124
|Martin Valle
|2:57:25
|125
|Alain Claudel
|2:57:26
|126
|Gaetan Degremont
|2:57:27
|127
|Lionel Rousseau
|2:57:28
|128
|Denis Dufourd
|2:57:29
|129
|Brice Raveneau
|2:57:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hélène Marcouyre (BH Sr Suntour)
|4:52:21
|2
|Fanny Bourdon (A.C Balmeen)
|0:00:13
|3
|Coralie Redelsperger (Velovert Magazine)
|0:11:13
|4
|Laura Joubert (Team Séfic Skyde)
|0:32:09
|5
|Camille Pousse
|0:37:48
|6
|valérie Bazaud
|1:07:28
|7
|Anne-Sophie Pescheux
|1:10:40
|8
|Claire Campana (Marseille VTT Passion)
|1:12:43
|9
|Ophélie Astier-Mayet
|1:49:05
|10
|Véronique Paccard
|1:49:44
|11
|Céline Gueury (Pas De Team)
|1:50:04
|12
|Léa Casotti (Pas De Team)
|1:50:52
|13
|Joceline Francois
|2:09:05
|DNF
|Céline Kluska (Egobike)
|DNF
|Danièle Troesch
