Tessari wins Croatian downhill championship

Filetin takes women's title

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santo Tessari (Cro)0:03:55.48
2Dejan Mamuzic (Cro)0:00:02.56
3Nikola Klacinski (Cro)0:00:07.56
4Berislav Topol (Cro)0:00:07.79
5Vedran Kaldi (Cro)0:00:09.06
6Frano Liovic (Cro)0:00:17.63
7Vedran Marincic (Cro)0:00:25.28
8Bojan Miklenic (Cro)0:00:27.03
9Denis Sculac (Cro)0:00:31.20
10Ivica Sprah (Cro)0:00:32.61
11Tomislav Knezic (Cro)0:00:36.51
12Gaspar Rudenjak (Cro)0:00:42.69
13Marin Pecorari (Cro)0:01:07.31
14Sebastijan Sajina (Cro)0:01:11.20
15Marko Menalo (Cro)0:01:11.91

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Filetin (Cro)0:04:52.08
2Dubravka Druzeta (Cro)0:00:12.77
3Andrea Radacic (Cro)0:00:22.27

